Kendall Jenner is once again sitting out all of the NYFW runway shows

So far, there doesn’t seem to be one big stand-out story from the current New York Fashion Week. Maybe people are saving all the biggest dramas for Paris Fashion Week. That actually wouldn’t surprise me at all. While the Hadids have been doing the NYFW runways, another nepotism model has not: Kendall Jenner decided to sit out every runway for NYFW shows. She’s still going to shows and showing up at some NYFW events. But she’s not working. She chatted with Vogue about how she’s not doing the NYFW runways:
Kendall Jenner is ready to tackle fashion month. Yesterday, she kicked off her New York leg of the tour by sitting front row at Longchamp next to the likes of Julianne Moore. For the occasion, Jenner wore a sporty, long-sleeved dress that was fresh from the Spring 2020 collection. Her thoughts on the show? “I loved it, I think it was one of my favorites,” says Jenner, who is a face of the brand. “It was really cool, chic, and bright—it had a happy energy to it.”
As a model, Jenner is no stranger to the gruelling New York–London-Milan-Paris schedule that will soon follow this week—but she can’t deny that there’s still a special energy when shows come to the Big Apple. “I love New York,” she said. “All the Fashion Weeks, everyone gathers together for each one, but for this one specifically, it’s those people and then some. It’s so fun, and everybody is ready to have a good time.”
This season, Jenner is switching things up, hitting New York as a showgoer, not a catwalk star. “It’s a lot more mellow to just go,” she says, “but I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.’” The model then teased that she will be in Milan—perhaps to hit the runway there?—and “TBD on everything else.”
On one side… she doesn’t have to walk a runway if she doesn’t want to, and some other model would probably love that gig. On the other side… Kendall just seems really lazy, right? She’s doing the bare minimum – she’ll show up for a handful of NYFW events (but only if she’s getting paid) and she refuses to walk the runway?
About a year ago, Kendall got in trouble because she seemingly mocked working models for walking in as many runway shows as they could book. It was a very elitist thing from Kendall, but unsurprising all the same. Kendall ended up “taking off” almost every fall runway show in New York, Paris and Milan in Fall 2018. Considering she can pick and choose, and considering she probably makes more money from editorial work and sponsorships, I guess she’s choosing wisely. Or will this come back to bite her? What’s weird is that I always thought she was a better runway model than an editorial model.
Having seen her galloping down the runway, I think this is a wise decision. She really has no discernible talent and doesn’t even seem to have the work ethic of the Hadids or Kaia Gerber who seem to actually give a shit and have tried to improve over the years.
Bet she’s knocked up.
While I always considered her the lesser of the evil that is Kardashian (I have a soft spot for her & Bella Hadid as they were the competition horse girls) However, the more she speaks the less I like.
I do think she has a young Ali McGraw thing going on.
I tend to think she is the least intelligent Kardashian…She and Kylie. I know Kylie had a billionair imperium and everything, but I think she has a team of people around her that actually run the place.
She is truly lazy, entitled, and has a miserable attitude. I watched their show quite a bit, it’s my “I’m sick on the couch” go-to so over the years I’ve seen a lot of it.
I manage to have a soft spot for every single person but her and Caitlyn. Every other woman has at least some redeeming qualities, moments of true sweetness and kindness, and their own personality. Kendall has none of that. She is a brat in the true definition of the word.
I didn’t set out to not like her. I am not here for just hating on the Kardashians for the heck of it. But she is truly the most ugly and unlikeable person I’ve ever seen on reality TV, disguised in a beautiful body with a beautiful face. I wish she didn’t get any attention.
I’m not sure she’s that in demand anymore. Bella Hadid kind of swooped in and took her crown, and Bella actually has some talent as a model.
I mean, are we sure she was offered a spot in many of these shows? Of course she makes it seem like could take her pick, she’s not going to come out and say they weren’t that interested or didn’t offer her enough money. These deals with Pepsi etc that keep going SO poorly probably also pay a lot more for a lot less preparation, and she doesn’t strike me as liking to work (“work”) as much as Kim.
She strikes me (as a former-watcher of KUWTK) as having zero ambition to do anything except whine and fall out with her sister, so walking up and down in a straight line or standing still and looking vacant seems as good a job as any for her. I am in no way taking anything away from real models who have had to work their way up with hard work and determination, but modelling to Kendall just seems like the easiest of easy options her mother presented her with.