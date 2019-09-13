Rachel Zoe to people telling her to cut her son’s hair: he likes his surfer hair

The once stylist, now designer Rachel Zoe is mom to two boys, eight-year-old Skyler and five and a half year old Kaius. I remember when Skyler was younger, he had a pretty healthy head of hair. He’s since cut it various lengths, but Kaius has chosen to keep growing his out. And he should, because he has absolutely gorgeous hair. Both boys often appear on Rachel’s Instagram… so I think we all know what’s coming next: hair-shaming. Rachel recently clarified that Kaius loves what he considers his surfer hair after commenters on her posts told her she needed to cut the poor kids curls.

Over the course of (Rachel Zoe’s) nearly two-decade-long career, the stylist-turned-designer, 48, has perfected her signature look. And now her son Kaius Jagger, 5½, has developed a fashionable look of his own: tousled long locks! Zoe — who partnered with Pottery Barn to design kids and teen home collections that launch Thursday — tells PEOPLE that Kaius loves his shoulder-length hair. “For the record, my son thinks he has cool surfer hair,” say The Zoe Report founder, who’s also mom to 8-year-old son Skyler Morrison. “At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m torturing him. He loves his hair. He thinks it’s cool.” “A few days ago, someone said something [on Instagram] like, ‘You know, Rachel, I think at this point your kids are old enough to where they’re going to start being made fun of for their long hair. You should really cut it and be nice to your sons,’ ” she recalls. “I responded with, ‘Please unfollow me.’ “ The fashion mogul says she “can’t wrap her head around” the concept of using social media to criticize someone else’s kids or their parenting style. “I think anyone who takes the time to insult someone’s child is pretty much a horrific human being,” Zoe tells PEOPLE.

I’m not a big fan of Rachel in general but I will 100% back her on this. I *can* wrap my head around people using social media to criticize kids but only because they do it all the time. That definitely doesn’t mean it’s right or that I approve, just that I know it will happen. But I’ll admit I am gobsmacked we are still having this G-D hair discussion in 2019. I watched the Catherine Reitman show Working Moms the other day and they have an asinine discussion over a toddler boy who has long hair as well. I thought it was going to be enlightened but it ultimately descended into “little girl” and “pretty princess” jokes. I just can’t.

Even if someone makes the wrong assumption, it’s easily corrected: “Oh, your daughter is beautiful.” “He’s my son.” “Sorry – your son is beautiful.” Kids will simply ask outright: “Are you a boy?” “Yes.” “Cool, let’s go pour glue in the projector.” Once again, it’s adults making this an issue. Almost all the nasty comments on Rachel’s boys’ posts mention that they thought the boys were girls or sisters. Considering Rachel hashtags almost all of them with #brothers, that just makes the trolls look dumber. And what’s really insulting to me is that so many women, in particular, think being mistaken for a girl is the worst insult a person can endure. I like the response Rachel gave, “Please unfollow me.” As for me, I might follow her just to get my hair fix because seriously, look at how gorgeous these kids are: