Rachel Zoe to people telling her to cut her son’s hair: he likes his surfer hair

The once stylist, now designer Rachel Zoe is mom to two boys, eight-year-old Skyler and five and a half year old Kaius. I remember when Skyler was younger, he had a pretty healthy head of hair. He’s since cut it various lengths, but Kaius has chosen to keep growing his out. And he should, because he has absolutely gorgeous hair. Both boys often appear on Rachel’s Instagram… so I think we all know what’s coming next: hair-shaming. Rachel recently clarified that Kaius loves what he considers his surfer hair after commenters on her posts told her she needed to cut the poor kids curls.
Over the course of (Rachel Zoe’s) nearly two-decade-long career, the stylist-turned-designer, 48, has perfected her signature look. And now her son Kaius Jagger, 5½, has developed a fashionable look of his own: tousled long locks!
Zoe — who partnered with Pottery Barn to design kids and teen home collections that launch Thursday — tells PEOPLE that Kaius loves his shoulder-length hair.
“For the record, my son thinks he has cool surfer hair,” say The Zoe Report founder, who’s also mom to 8-year-old son Skyler Morrison. “At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m torturing him. He loves his hair. He thinks it’s cool.”
“A few days ago, someone said something [on Instagram] like, ‘You know, Rachel, I think at this point your kids are old enough to where they’re going to start being made fun of for their long hair. You should really cut it and be nice to your sons,’ ” she recalls. “I responded with, ‘Please unfollow me.’ “
The fashion mogul says she “can’t wrap her head around” the concept of using social media to criticize someone else’s kids or their parenting style. “I think anyone who takes the time to insult someone’s child is pretty much a horrific human being,” Zoe tells PEOPLE.
I’m not a big fan of Rachel in general but I will 100% back her on this. I *can* wrap my head around people using social media to criticize kids but only because they do it all the time. That definitely doesn’t mean it’s right or that I approve, just that I know it will happen. But I’ll admit I am gobsmacked we are still having this G-D hair discussion in 2019. I watched the Catherine Reitman show Working Moms the other day and they have an asinine discussion over a toddler boy who has long hair as well. I thought it was going to be enlightened but it ultimately descended into “little girl” and “pretty princess” jokes. I just can’t.
Even if someone makes the wrong assumption, it’s easily corrected: “Oh, your daughter is beautiful.” “He’s my son.” “Sorry – your son is beautiful.” Kids will simply ask outright: “Are you a boy?” “Yes.” “Cool, let’s go pour glue in the projector.” Once again, it’s adults making this an issue. Almost all the nasty comments on Rachel’s boys’ posts mention that they thought the boys were girls or sisters. Considering Rachel hashtags almost all of them with #brothers, that just makes the trolls look dumber. And what’s really insulting to me is that so many women, in particular, think being mistaken for a girl is the worst insult a person can endure. I like the response Rachel gave, “Please unfollow me.” As for me, I might follow her just to get my hair fix because seriously, look at how gorgeous these kids are:
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
I make my son to cut hair whenever he asks me. He has no say over when to go to bed and is obliged to eat vegetables, etc. He however can have a say over what hair he wants. What’s the big deal? People will literally pick an issue with anything.
At about 10, my son decided he didn’t want haircuts. I said okay and that he should have agency over his hair/body, as long it wasn’t dangerous or harmful. My family went nuts and tried to shame us whenever they saw us. He kept his long hair for about 18 months. Woke up one day and decided he didn’t want long hair anymore. End of. Why aggravate yourself over hair, of all things?
My son (now 5) didn’t want to cut his hair for the longest time… and I never pushed it. We did compromise when he got older and did an under-cut with long enough hair on top to put in a pony tail.
Then one day he thought about giving himself bangs, not realizing that hair cannot be re-attached. LOL Poor kid, I had to shave his whole head, he was so upset about losing all his hair… and ever since then he has decided to keep it at a more manageable, albeit longer than “normal” length for boys.
I think Syler looks like his Father and Kaius resembles his mother. Both boys are adorable and seem to be very happy.
Good for her! My son avoids haircuts like the plague due to sensory issues and we haven’t gotten any negative comments yet thankfully. If someone were to bring it up, I’d ask them how it was any of their business. It’s so weird to me that people feel the need to police what children look like.
Omg I just commented about this!!
As long as it’s clean I don’t see a problem. That’s what my mother in law always said about my husband. He’s had long hair off and on since high school, currently it’s almost as long as my own hair. He’s the owner of a successful electrical company and an all around great guy. Hair is like the least important thing in the grand scheme of things in my opinion.
My son has sensory processing disorder, and could not handle haircuts at that age. It was like torture, and he always ended up with a buzz cut because he could not calm down. Eventually I just said screw it, I’m just gonna let him grow it out until he’s ready, which was right around when it hit his shoulders. I was so proud of him overcoming that fear, and literally tipped $20 for a $10 haircut because the woman was really good with him and kept him calm. All the comments I got about cutting his hair drove me nuts. Especially because I heard them all the time, he has thick long eye lashes and he is a seriously beautiful kid. People would get mad and say he looked too much like a girl… just like you said. Even a day care owner once put his hair in a thick rubber band..up like a messy pointy tail to “keep it out of his face”. His hair is naturally straight, and was always clean and out of his face. This whole subject really lights a fire under my ass. People need to STFU and just mind their own business. A lot of kids on the spectrum have a VERY hard time with haircuts.
Props to Rachel for giving her kids some autonomy. I suspect a lot of celebrity parents and some non celebrity ones treat their kids like dolls to play dress up with.
JFC. It’s just hair. As Hecate says, kids don’t care at all, it’s the parents who get all pearl clutchy. So many bigger battles to choose. Her kids are adorable.
I’ve had a few preschool boys with long hair and literally no other kid has ever batted an eye. When one boys hair got long enough for a man bun, the kids went wild when he came in with it. It was so cute.
And lol at “let’s pour glue in the projector.” Just yesterday someone posted on one of my kid’s university parent FB pages that someone had put gum in the community printer in her daughter’s dorm. Sigh.
He looks like a little French royal boy from a few hundred years ago, not like a surfer. Cute kids.
My boys hair is cut short, but I don’t care what other parents do. At least we are allowed to call them boys still. In a few more years all kids will probably have to be referred to as “they” just in case someone gets offended you are “gendering” their kids. Seriously hate this trend of ignoring science. But love the trend that kids can wear whatever they want.
Those boys are gorgeous and the one has some of the most beautiful eyes I’ve ever seen. And when it comes to raising kids, pretty sure hair is down there at the bottom of list of priorities. I want my one son to grow his hair long, he’s got a curl like her youngest, but he doesn’t want to and so we cut it. But I want to live vicariously through him because that’s beautiful hair.
How about people taught their kids and themselves not to make fun of boys in long hair? Or girls in short hair? Or how about we just learn not to make fun of anyone?
My son had his hair longer for a while, it suited him. Now he wears it short, his idea. My only rule: If the hair is long, you need to take care of it. Wash regularly, brush regularly.
For that reason my little daughter has short hair, she hates having her hair washed and I have to run after her with a brush every morning.