Kendall Jenner is ‘taking this season off’ from runway modeling, but was it her choice?

Here are some photos of Kendall Jenner wearing a cute purple dress for an event for Longchamp. Kendall has been in New York for about a week, preparing for New York Fashion Week and attending events. That’s what I wrote last week, when we discussed that bizarre Page Six item about Kendall making out with Anwar Hadid – I thought Kendall was actually going to be working some runways for NYFW. She is not. According to Vogue, Kendall is “taking this season off.”
Kendall Jenner is in New York for Fashion Week, but the model is taking this season off and making the social rounds, instead. Jenner made a few stops last night—appearing on the Tonight Show in Tom Ford, popping by Russell James’s book party alongside Cindy Crawford.
That Vogue piece was about her outfit, but this is the first I’m hearing about Kendall taking the season off. She’s basically just in New York to attend parties and promotional events. She’s not going to put one foot on the runway. So here’s my question: was this Kendall’s choice or nah? Remember, Kendall created a recent controversy when she discussed working runway models, telling Love Magazine: “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f–k those girls do. More power to ‘em.” Kendall’s comments were seen as snide and elitist towards the young models who *have* to do runway work because that’s their job. Models widely criticized Kendall and her dumb non-apology didn’t do anything. So did designers refuse to hire Kendall this season or did she say no to designers? I bet it was a little of Column A, a little of Column B.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Her lips are almost bigger than her thighs now.
Kendall, like her sister Kourtney, doesn’t technically HAVE to work to keep up her fame and cash flow (merely has to stand in the same vicinity as Kim and Kylie and Khloe). And she always struck me as lazy and dispassionate about her career in modeling. Maybe she’s just done trying to pretend she cares.
Pretty much.
Runway’s great for prestige and exposure but the real money comes from elsewhere.
They probably get paid more just to show up at fashion events and look gormless.
+1 for “gormless” which is tragically underused in today’s American english.
How is Khloe more relevant than Kendall. She has always been infamous for being friends with a lot of ballers. But now her “fame” is helping break up the relationship of a pregnant women to get pregnant herself by the same, yet again baller. I’d walk the runway and be known as the quiet sister before I lived the life of Khloe. Kim is Kim and her sexcapades made the Kardashians happen, but what is her other talent? Kylie, bless her heart, was born at the right time to the right family to be where she is, wherever that may be. Over and out…
Either way, bye B*. There isn’t a single work of hers that is remarkable. Some are good, thanks to excellent photographers who try their best to make something extraordinary out of an ordinarily pretty, uncharismatic girl. Most are just meh. If she wasn’t filthy rich with momma K buying her contracts, the best she could ever do is to have a ‘runway filler’ career, kind of like Kasia Struss except Kasia is humble, striking and has a solid work ethic that’s responsible for her longevity.
Messing with her lips wasn’t wise either.
She’s been transitioning out of runway and editorial modelling for a while now. She was hot for a while but she didn’t make the leap from nepotism model to legit model in the way someone like Bella Hadid managed, and I don’t think she wants to be a second tier model.
She’s had some plastic surgery that pigeonholes her as more VS than Vogue, so that’s the kind of route I expect her to go down.
Can Kendall be called a runway model? I feel like when she first started out she did a lot of shows but the last couple of years Kendall has done very little. I don’t think people are boycotting her. I don’t think she planned to do any shows since her priority seems to be product contracts and magazine covers. I get the feeling she’s more interested in celebrity than being a model.
It may be both or it may just be that she figures she’ll be shunned by the other models for her comments, so she chose to sit out this season.
That’s what I’m thinking, that her mouth is responsible for this, lol. She can’t seem to say anything right.
Her taking the season off PROVES that she is entitled and does not work as hard as other models just like what her peers and the general public have stated. The fact that she can take a season off when her peers couldn’t even visit their families for Christmas because they couldn’t pass the opportunity to walk on a runway honestly pisses me off.
OMG that outfit is hideous!
I think modelling is done with her. She’s tweaked her face and gone all reality TV, not to mention has been (once again) show up as a huge bitch.
I think she’ll probably keep a few modelling campaigns for a couple of years or so but will soon be replaced.
Not sure why Longchamp picker her though- they’re marketed as a v French brand and they had more quirky models in the past. This is an odd fit.
It’s really tragic. She did not have that Xfactor look for a model imho but I also thought she was the prettiest. She is destroying a good foundation.
I want to revisit the word tragic with you.
Is she still working for La Perla? That was such an odd relationship. Is anyone less sexy than Kendall??
Khloe.
Kris “PMK” Jenner has something in mind for Kendall. She will make sure her daughter is kept in the spotlight. There will be some announcement shortly.
She probably needs time for her poor face to heal.
Isn’t it dangerous for someone her age to take a season off? Her shelf life will be short as it is and out of sight, out of mind. There are other models happy to take her place and they are better at the job than she is. By disappearing now from the runway, her slots may not be available when she decides to show up again. She also risks losing contracts for the other famous for being famous stuff she wants to do. The social media thing may not have quite the pull eventually once the fashion people realize how followers can be faked.
And who knows what condition Kanye will be in by next season, and his contacts make or break her. If he goes over the edge or just annoys too many people, I don’t think Kendall will be able to make up for that loss.
I think she is grossly underestimating her independent appeal. Kanye’s baffling attraction for the fashion crowd and her mother’s evil genius for business and promotion are crucial to her opportunities. If either one or both are unable to fulfill those functions, she will fade fast.
Whether she chose to skip this season or she wasn’t hired, it’s good because it leaves her spot open for someone more interesting who actually wants to work.
I think she’s done. How can you take a season off when the work was already drying up? She never looked like a model to me, especially not a VS model in the beginning, and I always suspected the very subtle plastic work was in reaction to her never quite looking like a model. After she did whatever she did to her lips the first time, she did look more VS, but now, her face is looking completely different…too different.
While she “takes the season off,” she’d better not do anymore messing with her face. She’s a naturally pretty girl, but her pumped up lips couldn’t look more obviously fake.
If she’s taking the season off, I’m willing to bet it wasn’t entirely voluntarily.
The whole family are good at starting sh*t and then running away from the negative backlash, and she more than all of them. Mostly because she’s dumb and doesn’t seem to posses ANY common sense or self awareness.
PMK is probably cooking something else up to put her in the spotlight as we speak.
She should go away forever. She is even more lazy than Kourtney, and not even a nice person to begin with.
She has two expressions: utterly emotionless deadeyes, or waaaayyyyy to self-satisfied (see the first pic above).
I just really hope they don’t start talking about how her anxiety is the cause. I have an anxiety disorder and it’s hard and I don’t wish it on anyone or judge anyone for how they deal with it. Except Kendall! Because every time her behavior is horrible and bites her in the ass she (and her mom and even Kim) start going on about how it’s becuase of her “anxietyyyyyyy!!!” Anxiety does not make you into a shitty person and shouldn’t be used as a constant excuse for why you are an unkind brat. I’m sorry but I don’t think she has a true anxiety problem because when things are going her way it never comes up. It’s just this bizarre excuse they use whenever she shows her ass.
I googled and she is definitely pinning her absence on an anxiety disorder…
She’s the highest paid model. She’s not a runway model. That isn’t the goal for the most famous models. Runway modeling will never make anyone millions. This really isn’t a big deal. And to say she hasn’t reached the level of Bella Hadid is wrong. She’s paid more than her. By more than 10 million. I don’t care for the lips, but if I was being honest, if I had money I’d get work done too.
She only makes more money because of the paid advertisements on Instagram. I don’t like the Hadids, but they each have several partnerships with fashion houses and brands. Kendall does not. Gigi and Bella still walk, albeit only for big names, and they land more covers as well. Runway modeling helps the big names stay big named. Giselle and Naomi did it for a really long time. This is not a good look for Ms.Pepsi.
If she’s a billionaire why is she hustling diet tea on Instagram?
I don’t believe all these claims about her wealth for a second. The entire family are just grifters.
Her entire facial shape has changed. Her jawline& chin are completely different from their original form.
I don’t care for the shoes but I absolutely covet that dress.
She’s probably done. See ya, Kendull.
Probably the designers that wantd her were low profile for her and designers she wanted to walk for decided to hire proper professional Models
Kendull is just Kourtney Jr. 😴
Kenny is 17 years younger and 10 inches taller than Kourtney. These are not scientific answers, both are approximations…lol!!
