Models are still calling out ‘arrogant, disrespectful & privileged’ Kendall Jenner

As we discussed this week, Kendall Jenner just can’t help herself. She’s an arrogant brat who looks down her nose at real models who have to take whatever job they can get. Kendall’s let-them-eat-cake statement was this: “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f–k those girls do. More power to ‘em.” She has literally no idea what a regular model’s life is like. She is clueless about what her own nepotism has brought her. She was born on third base and she sneers at people trying to get to first base.
Ever since Kendall’s Love Magazine quote went viral, models in the industry have been spilling the tea on Kendall – she’s apparently just as unpleasant as everyone thinks – and interestingly enough, model-industry types are using Kendall’s bulls–t as a teachable moment. They’re trying to educate about how un-glamorous and terrible it is to be a model (and they’re also still slamming Kendall).
“The words offended most of the industry that doesn’t come from a privileged place. I think she was looking for empathy, but she didn’t realize that she used wrong examples,” runway model Jac Jagaciak commented to The Daily Beast.
“Not everyone is a social media titan and reality TV show royalty—a lot of people have to use other means,” Madisyn Ritland, a model who has walked for brands such as Chanel, Calvin Klein and Dolce and Gabbana, told The Daily Beast. “I took it personally. I got defensive of all my friends who work so hard…I feel like her comment shows, at the very least, that she doesn’t have much solidarity with the other models who she’s referring to. Anytime someone says ‘those’—she said ‘those girls’—I think that’s very ‘othering,’ and we’re already treated as objects. To have it be such a faceless ‘othering’ comment, coming from one of our own, and coming from someone who’s privileged and powerful, it’s disappointing. She said, ‘Whatever the f–k those girls do’ so flippantly. There are so many stories and heartbreak, and exhaustion and health—there’s a whole system of abuse that’s happening that needs to be addressed and worked on.”
Sonia Trzewikowska, a runway model who has walked for Sally LaPointe, said, “I respect Kendall as a model, and I even respect the way she got onto runway in the first place. For all of us the path might be different. I felt undermined and disrespected by her words. Models put a huge amount of physical and mental work into what they do. At the end of the day they pray and hope to get any show. What Kendall does is not comparable to an average model. She also generalizes and disrespects models as just ‘those girls,’ and their hard work as ‘whatever the f**k those girls do.’ What I saw in Kendall’s comment, was arrogance and disrespect, and a lack of maturity and empathy and a lack of understanding the business, as well as other people’s work.”
It goes on and on like that. For good reason. As much backlash as Kendall got for the Pepsi commercial – the one where she solved racism and ended police violence against people of color – you could still make the argument that Pepsi was at fault and that Kendall, while stupid, shouldn’t take the bullet for what was a sh-tty corporate decision. This is different. This is Kendall being an arrogant a–hole in her own words and otherizing her contemporary models because she’s too stupid and privileged to see past her own nose.
None of the outrage amounts to anything until people stop HIRING her.
Please cancel all of these arrogant fuckers.
I’ve read an anonymous account of how the moment she steps in, they stop attending the other models to help Kendall, how she never spents more than 20 minutes in fitting, how her hair and make up is done first, how she never do rehearsals. The industry will keep on hiring her because of the attention and because of Kim. She can get away with saying that because she is one of Karl’s girls, Anna’s girls.
What urks me is that she never stands by what she says/does.
Its always someone else’s fault.
At the end of the day SHE’S accountable for her words and what she endorses. She acts like a victim walking into an ambush blindly.
If it turns on her, she turns on whatever the project/interview is. That’s weak.
She’s an adult now. Good or bad, she needs to deal with consequences of her words and actions.
Not defending Kendall at all, but no one is forcing these girls to model. If it’s so hard and unpleasant, they could, you know, go back to school or find another job.
These models work crazy schedules to pay back their agencies. 30 catwalks? More like 80. Imagine working so hard to break into a career in which maintaining work is just as hard and then someone comes in and says “I would never be one of THOSE girls, who have to work all these shows because their agents send them, I only want to work with the RIGHT designers, plus I’m too busy filming a reality show to do the pesky job of the plebs who have to hustle to live.”
Theyre not complaining about the work, theyre explaining the difficulties of their career and the lack of respect she has for them.
@thaisajs And you could quite literally say that about every person who works hard but has to deal with some jack@ss who did not earn their place shooting off at the mouth. Should everyone just up and quit their jobs? No? Like it is that easy. Modeling is how some of these girls pay for school, you know.
Many of these models get scouted at 13 and 14 years old. Many of them come from poverty or impoverished backgrounds. Natalia Vodianova was scouted at 14 years old selling fruits at her grandmother’s stall in Russia. She took up modeling in order to not be a burden on her family. She went to Paris not speaking a lick of English. She got a big break when designers loved her face and cast her on everything from runways to ads, and she married well. Now she’s building playgrounds all over Russia and is the partner of one of those LMVH billionaires/Salma Hayek’s brother in law.
Hers is a one in a million story.
For every Natalia V., there are scores of models trying their luck to catch a big break. Not many have the savvy and connections of a Gisele (also scouted at 14 years old) to venture into commercial branding and build herself an empire. Not every model is like Karlie Kloss who is Anna Wintour’s favourite.
Go back to school? Once they become models, they’d owe lots of money to their agents. Their agents sign them on, pay for their flights and expenses initially and from there the models are in debt. They get stuck in apartments shared with 4-6 other models. Many of them don’t even get paid for their runway work. Either the payment is months late, or it’s considered an ‘honour’ to walk for the likes of Prada and Chanel and so the labour is “free”. Editorials in magazines pay a lot more. Commercial work (Maybelline, Pantene, L’Oreal, etc) pays even better but high fashion looks down on it and for models doing it. Once a model goes commercial, it’s hard for them to get booked for haute couture runway shows and ads. 14 year old girls being told that the peak of their career is to model for Lagerfeld don’t have much of a choice in going back to school, especially when they still owe thousands of $$$$ to their agents.
But part of the problem with her comment is a blindness to the fact that these women work because they need the money. They are doing more shows so they can be paid more money and feed themselves and their kids.
As an attorney, her comments literally could have been directed at my “get an education!” industry, and been taken the same way — working a lot and taking on a lot of clients will get you more money. Being choosy and working fewer hours is a privilege which is generally only extended to the well-established who have already made a name for themselves, or the independently wealthy. She’s quite literally just criticizing anyone who has to hustle because they don’t come with a name or money.
I agree with you, modeling sounds much like lawyering. Those 1% who are well established, have family money, or family law firms can be selective. The rest of us have to bust our butts and take more clients to make more money.
You are defending Kendall.
The thing is, I don’t think she cares in the least about fashion as a world/industry. She obviously loves all the things she and her family have access to thanks to being reality tv stars but doesn’t want the stigma that comes with it, so she “simply” became a model (simply in quotes because it’s not a simple thing to do at all, unless you’re in her situation). She deserves every call out she gets.
Yeah, she just wanted a “see me” job, not to actually *work.* Modeling is an extention of her “reality” TV role (in which she also is bland and boring in, and contributes very little).
Lucy I think you are 100 percent right. Looking back at all the failed “business” ventures they have gone through, it is onvious they will throw anything at the wall to see what sticks. Clothing, nail polish, socks (lol) etc. Kendall (or probably more their mom) decided upon modeling, Kylie makeup. I am still not sure what the others actually do.
The only one who I think is somewhat legitimate is Kylie, because she is obviously very into makeup, but even she started out on third base with that and they are acting like she hit a triple.
Not listed here, but Vlada made a kick butt t-shirt emblazoned with “one of those girls” on it.
Kendall is entitled and garbage. On top of it, she’s a terrible model. Hopefully designers stop booking her after this and give the slot to someone qualified.
Ouuu that’s impressive. I love that she made that shirt.
I have mixed feelings with Kendall. If she’d just check her privilege it’d be half-way reasonable at least. I mean – if I had the means to just work on things I really wanted to and not have to worry at all – I’d jump on that. I think most people would. But she needs to realize she’s INCREDIBLY lucky to do exactly that. She’s lived an incredibly insulated life in a lot of ways- and it’s clear she doesn’t fully grasp that. Maybe when she’s older she will. Hopefully. But right now, she’s young, she’s used to the privilege and she’s ignorant to what other people have to go through. I think she probably enjoys modeling as much as she enjoys doing anything – but I think because of her financial security she just doesn’t have the same kind of thirst that a lot of girls have that aren’t getting the jobs that she has offered to her. And I don’t blame them for being angry about it.
That said – my god modeling is a horrible job. Someone has to do it, I guess. And some of these models are absolutely amazing. But it must have SUCH a high burnout rate. Being constantly judged on your body, constantly fighting for every single job you book. I would never want to do it – even if I was in a position like Kendall is. It makes me appreciate my web development job so much – because I’m not even freelance. I’m working for a big company and even though I’m not making as much as I probably could if I was freelancing and really hustling – the security and benefits make it 100% worth it. I can’t imagine having to deal with the kind of instability that these girls do. They’re incredibly tough.
This is Kendall being an arrogant a–hole in her own words and otherizing her contemporary models because she’s too stupid and privileged to see past her own (surgically altered) nose.
There, fixed it for you.
Really? A lot of these girls are escaping from poverty or underprivileged socio-economic countries or families, it’s not easy to “go back to school” . Who will pay for their education if not themselves? and for that they have to work and if they have the body and the look why not make money modeling? Also, any other job does not protect them from hard and unpleasant experiences. In many jobs you still get abused, overworked, underpaid, etc. and when you don’t have a choice… well you just don’t and you just have to suck it up.
Exactly. I sas just coming to post that. Look at Natalia Vodianova- one of the world’s real supermodels- comes from Siberia and was selling fruit in the streets as a teenager to help her family escape poverty.
Fact is for a hell of a lot of girls modelling is their only way out.
And the beginnings are tough- I remember Tyra Banks discussing it in the first season of ANTM- living in a foreign city at 15, sharing shitty apartments with other girls and competing against them in endless castings.. Not exactly glamorous.
Kendall is the exception. Have you read the comments online by other models who describe how Kendall gets the clothes sent to her hotel room for private fittings and refuse to rehearse shows? But of course, anxiety.
Completely agree with you.
Natalia vadianova, Sara Sampaio, Bárbara Palvin and so many others that work hard to build a name and didn’t have a career paid by pimp mommy.
She doesn’t understand privilege and is so arrogant, it is annoying that “models” like her with a well known surname are the “face of fashion” because they don’t understand nothing about the industry they work for because they are completely disconnected with real world.
She has completely f*cked up her face lol, so at this point I think the only ones that’ll hire her are those brands that are completely in that family’s pocket (namely Chanel, Calvin Klein). She already gets way less work than she used to which makes her whole Love magazine shoot funny cuz I think it was supposed to jumpstart her career again rather than sink it fully.
Also I feel this debacle is a perfect example for why you shouldn’t make nepotism anythings the top symbols of what they do/bend over backwards to afford them privileges, breaks, and awards when they clearly don’t deserve it. They’ll always keep on putting their foot in their mouths, because they never had to put their foot through the door and experience what real merit based accomplishments are like. I would not be surprised if everyone’s nepotism faves said something equally as damaging or out of touch within the next few years smh
Lol,
Lynnie, what a wry and astute observation!!! I am chuckling at the thought of her career tanking over this because it would be so ironic. But I don’t think that it will.
“More power to ‘em” is apparently the Kendall Jenner version of “bless their hearts.”
Lol too true!
yeah, I agree and said that too. it’s condescension (poorly) masked as a compliment.
Here I thought she was one of the better ones in the KarJenner clan. Incorrect.
I always wonder how people can still say this. There have been stories circulating for years about how much of an entitled brat she is. From walking away from a meal without paying, throwing money into people’s faces, parking in handicap spots, to being rude to fans. For years. She has just as much surgery as her sisters. She is constantly putting her foot in her mouth. I think the girl is the worst in her family.
Somebody needs to train her to shut her trap!
I wonder if she can come back from this.
Those are articulate comments. I must say I’m surprised but glad that I’m more aware of what average models go through. That’s the plus side from Kendall’s privileged thoughts.
Guys, Kendall solved the Black Lives Matter movement by giving a hot cop a Pepsi! Come on where is your humanity!
With a clueless, entitled father like Caitlin, it’s no wonder Kendall ended up the way she did. The privileged apple doesn’t fall far from the self-absorbed tree.
Both of her parents suck. Full stop.
Anybody else remember when everyone was calling Kendall & Gigi “supermodels”?
The whole premise about being considered a “supermodel” is that they literally walk every single show — much like Naomi, Cindy, Claudia, Linda, Christy etc
Kendall has basically settled that argument for us …
