Prince Philip & Sarah Ferguson are still doing the most to avoid each other

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend Royal Windsor Cup

The Prince of York and Sarah Ferguson got divorced more than two decades ago. The Queen pretty much ordered them to divorce, and I remember, at the time, believing that Andrew would have happily stayed married to Fergie if he had his way. Yes, she cheated on him, but he adored her and they had a more typical marital royal-arrangement: they both got to do whatever and whoever they wanted. Fergie’s issue was that she was incredibly indiscreet. Andrew still adored his ex-wife and even after the divorce, they still happily co-parented and spent loads of time together. Andrew slowly worked Fergie back into the royal fold too – the Queen is said to be still quite fond of Fergie, and the Queen apparently respects the fact that Fergie and Andrew have remained so close post-divorce. Fergie still gets invited to the occasional royal event, just as long as the Duke of Edinburgh isn’t around. Philip is the one who loathes Fergie and refuses to be in the same room or space as her.

There’s already been some gossip that Philip might actually skip his granddaughter’s wedding because of Fergie. Royal sources claimed last month that no one knows what Philip will do about Eugenie’s October wedding. Sources also claimed that Andrew and Fergie could really care less about Philip – Andrew is hoping that Eugenie’s wedding is Fergie’s final step towards her complete image-rehabilitation. But still, people are wondering if Philip will even bother. From the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town gossip column:

It may not be on the scale of the Thomas Markle debacle, but I can reveal there will be family friction on the happy day in of Princess Eugenie’s October wedding, with two guests desperate to avoid each other, if their behaviour last week is anything to go by. I’m told that Prince Philip was at pains not to bump into the Duchess of York, 58, when she visited the Queen at Balmoral last week.

Fergie arrived with Prince Andrew and the couple’s eldest daughter Beatrice on Thursday on her annual visit to the Scottish retreat. But in what appears to be very careful planning, she left the estate at 10.30am on Sunday after waving Andrew and Bea off to church and headed for Aberdeen airport in a Range Rover, while the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, arrived at 11.15am, to be reunited with the Queen. A Balmoral source tells me: ‘Her Majesty often has the Duchess for a few days at Balmoral early in her annual summer holiday there, but Prince Philip does not like being in the same building as her. He just can’t bring himself to forgive her for some of the outrageous things she has done.’

While Buckingham Palace passed off Philip’s absence at Balmoral by claiming he had a ‘private engagement’, it will leave Royal watchers wondering what will happen when the pair come face to face with one another when Eugenie, 28, marries Jack Brooksbank, 32, on October 12. I pity the wedding organisers who will have to orchestrate the arrivals on the big day, though they will have been relieved to learn that there are three entrances to St George’s Chapel. While Fergie attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May, she was pointedly not invited to the private party thrown by Prince Charles in the evening. This time, however, it may be Prince Philip’s turn to head to bed early.

Does it strike anyone else as odd that a 97-year-old man in poor health has so many secretive “private engagements” that always seem to coincide with family stuff? He had a private engagement (or something) during Prince Lou’s christening too. Anyway, I am not surprised that Fergie’s trip to Balmoral was scheduled with military precision to avoid Philip. I am surprised that the Queen seems to be the one behind Fergie’s visit in the first place – it feels like the Queen has fewer f–ks to give about what her husband thinks these days. My guess is that when it comes to Eugenie’s wedding, the Queen will tell Philip to either suck it up and watch Eugenie get married or suck it up and stay home, and nothing in-between.

Art Antiques Fair at Kensington Gardens

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

  1. Alix says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I’ll say this for Sarah — she’s still got the most glorious hair!

  2. RBC says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:50 am

    The man is 97 years old, it is possible Eugenie will be the last grandchild he will see married in his lifetime. Would he really be so stubborn as to skip the wedding because of Fergie?
    That is so sad

  3. cheche says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I think private engagement is code for “ I’m 97. I’m sleeping in. F**k off.”

  4. Kathy says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I always get the feeling that there’s more to this story than “he still really hates her because she was indiscreet” stuff..it feels…more personal, somehow. Who knows.

  5. KA says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I kind of love Fergie and Andrew. They are complete idiots and their relationship is so unconventional… but they just keep doing their thing. I am not sure if they are delusional or if they just don’t care about normal conventions, but whatever it is.. it works for them.

  6. Louise says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I admire him not going to that wedding. just IMAGINE how insufferable Andrew and Sarah will be and all on the public purse. Taking welfare/benefits to pay for your daughter’s wedding. Tacky and gauche. It shows how deaf they are to the public. If it was a quiet family wedding, I am sure (a) most people still wouldn’t give a s**t and (b) it may have even generated some goodwill for Eugenie.

  7. Dee says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Well there is that rumor from long ago that Philip used to sleep with Fergies mom, Susan, for a long time. Maybe Fergie knows and it’s all weird.

  8. notasugarhere says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:44 am

    My guess he’ll be at the wedding but not the receptions. The York sisters are very close to their grandparents, saw them most weekends at Windsor when they lived at Royal Lodge.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      August 23, 2018 at 9:58 am

      I agree with Nota. For the Wedding, they’ll probably put Fergie either up a row out of eyesight, or way down the row, so when he looks at Eug he doesn’t have her in his sight line.

      He could beg off the reception, claiming health, tiredness, etc, and the couple could always go in to see him privately for his “toast” to them. But for sure, TQ will also not be at their evening party, just as she wasn’t for Harry’s.

  9. Bobafelty says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Indiscreetly cheating on your royal spouse? Sounds like Phillip doesn’t like Fergie because they’re too much alike.

    • Tina says:
      August 23, 2018 at 9:50 am

      I think you have something there. I suspect that he hates Sarah precisely because she was not discreet. There have been rumours about Philip’s fidelity for the duration of their marriage, but no one has come up with anything concrete along the lines of the toe-sucking photos.

  10. Murphy says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:47 am

    The Balmoral trip with “military precision” happens every summer, this is not new.

    He went to Harry’s wedding when she was there. She wasn’t sitting as close as she will be during Eugenie’s but she was still in the forward quadrant.
    If he isn’t at the wedding it will be because of his health not b/c of Sarah.

  11. April May says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Fergie always goes to Balmoral before Philip arrives. It’s always been that way. He’s very close with the York girls, he’s not gonna miss Eugnenie’s wedding just cause of Sarah. They’ll be kept far away from each other. She’ll probably sit on the other side of the church, and kept away from him for the little bit of the afters that he attends.

  12. D says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Pretty rich having judgment come at you from #ThisGuy

  13. Kate Kack says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:53 am

    He is a hateful petty racist POS. Fergie is lucky to be in his bad side.

  14. JRenee says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I don’t know much about the divorce but it was forced by the Queen? Because of negative publicity or were they truly tired of 1 another?

  15. Amelie says:
    August 23, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Lol as if Philip himself is such a saint. Pretty sure he was unfaithful to the Queen quite a lot in his heyday. He was just lucky paparazzi/the Internet/social media wasn’t a thing back then. If he can’t get over setting aside his differences with Fergie for one day to see his granddaughter get married, I don’t think his absence will be that missed.

  16. Yes Doubtful says:
    August 23, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Fergie attended Harry’s wedding, no? They both survived it and he will survive this. It seems like a bunch of tabloid buzz for nothing.

  17. SandyBay says:
    August 23, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Ha, he is probably thinking about posing for the wedding pictures. She will be right there on the RF side of the shot, as the mother of the bride, with him, the Queen, Andrew and Beatrice.

  18. CK says:
    August 23, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Prince Phillip is holding on just to spite Sarah by dying on the day of or the day before her birthday.

