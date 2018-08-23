Netflix star Israel Broussard is already apologizing for his MAGA tweets

The guy in these photos is Israel Broussard, and he stars in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. That film is very well-reviewed, and everyone is raving about it and suggesting it to friends. A few people have already recommended it to me. I will watch it at some point. I’ll watch in spite of Israel Broussard, who seems like MAGA trash. Apparently, once the Netflix hype machine started, Israel deleted some of his tweets, tweets from not that long ago. A sampling of the now-deleted tweets:

Reminder: Israel Broussard is trash and we're not going to Stan him. pic.twitter.com/lExc3JMexu — Farheen (@RossAndLaura_) August 19, 2018

Josh aka Israel Broussard from to all the boys i’ve loved before ….is already cancelled pic.twitter.com/R9sLbKBxg1 — tyler 🕸 (@hoIlandstoms) August 19, 2018

Is it a big deal for a young white guy to have all of these tweets talking about “white lives matter” and “black folks are the ones sowing discord!” I generally believe that a lot of white dudes are like this, so it’s unsurprising to see it verified in the tweets of an up-and-coming young actor. But I guess Netflix hired some kind of social media manager for him and that’s why he deleted all this sh-t. Because how pathetic is that? Just own your dumb MAGA-ness. But no, he’s not owning it. Netflix even wrote an apology for him to post:

Do you believe him? Eh. I think he probably has a tiki torch and a Confederate flag in his closet right now.