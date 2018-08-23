Netflix star Israel Broussard is already apologizing for his MAGA tweets

Saint Laurent Fashion Show - Arrivals

The guy in these photos is Israel Broussard, and he stars in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. That film is very well-reviewed, and everyone is raving about it and suggesting it to friends. A few people have already recommended it to me. I will watch it at some point. I’ll watch in spite of Israel Broussard, who seems like MAGA trash. Apparently, once the Netflix hype machine started, Israel deleted some of his tweets, tweets from not that long ago. A sampling of the now-deleted tweets:

Is it a big deal for a young white guy to have all of these tweets talking about “white lives matter” and “black folks are the ones sowing discord!” I generally believe that a lot of white dudes are like this, so it’s unsurprising to see it verified in the tweets of an up-and-coming young actor. But I guess Netflix hired some kind of social media manager for him and that’s why he deleted all this sh-t. Because how pathetic is that? Just own your dumb MAGA-ness. But no, he’s not owning it. Netflix even wrote an apology for him to post:

Do you believe him? Eh. I think he probably has a tiki torch and a Confederate flag in his closet right now.

Screening of Netflix's 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

21 Responses to “Netflix star Israel Broussard is already apologizing for his MAGA tweets”

  1. Lucy says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I think he was also in The Bling Ring (the Sofía Coppola movie). The whole time I was watching TATBILB, I couldn’t stop thinking I knew him from somewhere else…As for this, well, massive yikes.

  2. JustCrimmles says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I had a hunch he’d be from south Louisiana/Mississippi area, where this kind of shit is out there for all. And now we wait for his defense counsel, Laura Lee, to come out and say “it was 2012, I didn’t know it was wrong to be a racist homophobic bigot, because the south, y’all.” 🙄🙄🙄

    • OriginalLala says:
      August 23, 2018 at 11:13 am

      This site doesn’t cover much of the beauty “gurus” apart from occasional Jefree Starr stuff but omg – that whole crazy drama with laura lee et al this past week or so has been crazy!! I wish it was covered here!! I’d love to hear Celebitches discuss it

      • Shijel says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:20 am

        It’s been nuts. LL released a second apology and she’s still pulling this ‘small girl from ‘Bama’ crap. It’s been wild, and it remains wild. I’m just sad that she was the first person I followed when I first got into make-up. J* is a monster, but LL’s right on his heels.

        at least Gabby by and large took responsibility, even though he too tested the ‘not perfect’ angle.

      • Lynnie says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:21 am

        What’s been happening with that? All I heard is that Laura Lee, Manny, etc were mad that Jeffree’s series with Shane was well reviewed (Idk why Jeffree is trash), so they were shading him for that but has more gone down?

      • Léna says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:23 am

        YouTube is turning into a reality TV show and I’m living for it !!

      • JustCrimmles says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:24 am

        Right?! I’ve long gotten that weird vibe from both her and Manny, like something about them that oozes smug and entitled, and here we are. The fact that that was her literal excuse, “i’m from Alabama, I didn’t know it was wrong, 2012 was so long ago.” Please.

        Also, I’m here for Celebitchy ever doing more coverage of YouTube creators and the Teen Mom franchise (except for Bristol Palin, because petty is fun.)

      • MarcelMarcel says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:47 am

        omg i’m so excited to see this discussed here! my favourite part is Trisha Paytas doing a gossip in classic trashy but fun Trisha fashion. She did pioneer emotional videos filmed while crying on the kitchen.
        i wonder if this scandal will have a negative impact on their careers in the long term or if it will be forgotten in six months.

    • Prettykrazee says:
      August 23, 2018 at 11:19 am

      That was a non-apology just like hers. Notice how he apologizes for his words but not his disgusting views. Just excuses that no one is buying. I’m pretty sure she will lend him her Visine for the fake cry.

  3. KB says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Lol I do like that when conservatives apologize they have to admit that they were uninformed. I mean he may not genuinely believe that, but the standard apology for a Republican is basically “sorry for being an unintelligent moron.”

  4. Cleo2 says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Ugh. F him. Cancelled to infinity.

  5. OSTONE says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Ugh I thought he was SO cute in the movie. Already went and unfollowed him from social media. Totally cancelled.

  6. Lynnie says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Idk why y’all feel the need to go and stan every young netflix actor with wavy hair and passable bone structure in the first place. Like what happened to just enjoying the movie for the movie? Stan culture is too much at times smh.

    I sideye Netflix too for hiring him with knowledge about these tweets and the kind of person he is plus the fact that they waited until this long to go delete them smhhh

  7. magnoliarose says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:28 am

    He’s from Mississippi and tweets like it too. Isaiah Israel Broussard. I wonder why he only uses his middle name? Maybe Isaiah sounds too Southern Baptist.
    So has he really learned his lesson or is he just saving his Deplorable arse right now? People can change but when PR is involved I take it with a grain of salt.

  8. DiegoInSF says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I saw him in Happy death day and a lifetime movie with Bella Thorne and even before I knew about this, I found him repulsive and was puzzled about how he was cast as the “heartthrob”. Douchiness just radiates through his every pore.

  9. Boxy Lady says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I watched TATBILB this weekend and absolutely loved it! I highly recommend it to all who haven’t seen it and like romantic comedies. Anyway, before hearing about any of this, I already found Israel’s character kind of annoying. The guy to watch, for me, was Noah Centineo, who played Peter Kavinski. And I really loved the characters Lucas and the dad (John Corbett! ❤).

