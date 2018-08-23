Lena Dunham explains her style as ‘dressing like a full-scale baby’

The other day, I mentioned my theory on Lena Dunham’s style, if we’re calling it that (“style”). I truly believe that most of what Lena wears – in street-style and on red carpets – is designed specifically to get her in the news, to get people to comment on her crappy style, to get people to insult her clothes so she can get attention and assume a victim posture. No one can pick out such unflattering clothes THAT consistently without knowing exactly what they’re doing. But I also saw the completely justified comments about “well, how *should* she dress for her figure?” Well, she’s pear-shaped, and there are literally millions of Google results for “how to dress if you’re pear-shaped.” The basic gist: A-line skirts and dresses, straight-leg or boot-cut pants, emphasize your smaller top half, etc. It’s not rocket science.
Still, you can make the argument that no woman has to dress to flatter her figure, no woman has to dress to be “sexy,” no woman has to want or need to “look good” or presentable when they walk out their door. I hear you on that too, but again, this is specifically about Lena. Lena who loves to be the center of attention. Lena who loves to be the most special snowflake around. Of course she’s dressing this way on purpose. Know how I know? Because she just wrote an essay for InStyle about how she “dresses like a baby” and she “peaked at 6.” You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Peaking at the age of 6: I peaked at the age of 6. Thirteen was awkward — I was shiny-faced, with bottom braces and bad highlights. But then again so was 30, with the misshapen news-anchor bob and tea-stained teeth…But 6 — with my blond hair, tanned skin, and purple leggings with matching bedazzled headband — was perfect. I was everything I’d ever wanted to be (formidably adorable), everywhere I ever wanted to go (my bedroom), and hanging with the hottest company in town (my parents). So, like the high school quarterback who can’t stop milling around the football field well into middle age, I have just continued to dress like a full-scale baby.
She knows her style is awful: “Rompers? Check. I’ve got dozens. Saggy-crotch harem pants? Those too. Blouses with Peter Pan collars and loose baby-doll shifts? I can’t buy enough. No matter how many times red-carpet blogs eviscerate my cutesy, well-meaning but ill-fitting outfits, I continue to draw from the same well. I just like how my body feels, knock-kneed and flat-footed, when I’m in clothes that might be more at home on a playground than at an actual play.
Her baby clothes are about comfort, but about something else too: “It was about more than comfort, though comfort was key. It was also about the power of subverting expectations. I could be sexy in a frilly white communionesque prom dress. I could critique a novel in a striped onesie. Nobody could tell me sh-t about politics when I was wearing my six-tiered minidress. I was the biggest, smartest baby on the block.
She projects a lot about feeling like she should look “sexy”: “When my career began to take off, I felt enormous pressure from parents, publicists, and pundits to start looking and acting like a real, live grown-up. The same thing I was celebrated for — my honesty and sense of self — was lambasted by those who felt celebrity (especially for women) meant a duty to appear camera-ready and probably sex-ready too…So I made a Z-line straight for the clothes that made me giggle. Lord, when pressed, I could even get Prada to put me in what was essentially a giant lace T-shirt for the Emmys. Everyone was complicit in my sick game.
Her recent style: “Through massive personal shifts, like my body’s betrayal and a desperately public breakup, my baby clothes stood by me. Before my hysterectomy, I wandered the halls of the hospital in a frilled purple lounge set. I spent my first night alone in stretch mustard shorts and a T-shirt that read, “I’m a very complicated child.” I plunged into early menopause in stars and stripes….Being an adult is hard. Might as well go back to when your look soared as high as your youthful heart.
She tells a story of how she recently tried to dress like an adult in slim-cut black trousers, a sweater and boots and then complained that the clothes hurt her and made her feel too grown up, so she just had to change into her baby stuff and put her hair in pigtails and go buy some candy. This whole essay was just… bad and awful and uncomfortable. Again, no woman should feel the need to dress for an audience. But that’s not Lena’s rationale: she’s totally dressing for an audience. Like almost everything Lena does, she’s performing her bad style for us. Baby-dressing is her performance art. And I’m just left wondering if she’ll ever grow the f–k up.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN.
Lena’s style and lifestyle are gross. Trying to be a toddler isn’t cute.
Exactly!!!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Well if you’re supposed to dress for the type of person you are then baby-dressing is right up her alley.
That being said this woman has issues. If she could be conventionally pretty and have fashion houses wanting to work with her day and night she would be writing thinkpieces about how she’s not a bad feminist because she likes to look good. As it is, she can’t for whatever reason, it eats her up alive, and then she projects her negative thoughts about herself on us and wonders why no one likes her. S M H
Barftastic
Well I peaked at 19 but I’m not out here wearing bell bottom jeans and 90s looking T-shirt’s with one big stripe across the bust.
once again, she proves herself to be a weirdo and not in a good way. she just joined Quentin “rape apologist misogynist extraordinaire” taranatino’s new movie, cause, ya know, she’s all about empowering women, right? thirsty troll that’s all she is. performative empathy wokeness nothing genuine about her
This is literally the only way she knows how to get attention, dressing like a slob and talking about her body…and stalking her ex on Instagram
Wow, she really thought it through, didn’t she.
She’s way too old to be acting like a child.
“Style.”
I don’t think that word means what she thinks it means. She mostly looks like those hard candies that get lost in the couch for months and come out sticky and covered in lint. But, ok, let’s go with style.
vomit. why do all of these style magazines and venues keep giving this odious person airspace?
Does this person…ever…stop talking and thinking about herself? Also, “desperately public break-up.” PLEASE, Lena.
Why does she get so much press? Serious question. It seems like there are quotes out every other week. Her show is over and her new one isn’t out for a while, correct? I just don’t get it.
She’s literally the only person who is worried or thinking about how Lena Dunham should be sexy.
This is what she thinks babies are dressed like?!
She tries so hard to be funny, but good god she is not. Yuck.
Who peaks at 6? Is she trying to be funny? If so, I don’t get it.
I bet she was one of those kids that was cute until they hit that age and their features start to develop more. I guess that’s what she means…looks like she still dresses like a toddler would if they were allowed to dress theirselves
Creepy AF, but at least she’s being true to herself? She’s a child, with all that that entails, including believing herself to be at the center of the universe. Her parents did her an enormous disservice by never requiring her to grow up.
I find her thought process entertaining and her selfishness relatable. She’s weird and over the top but she’s also witty and open. Actually her level of thick skinned selfishness is a bit inspiring lol.
Insufferable, navel gazing, indulged twat.
So, who is her stylist then? A volunteer earning community service hours at the local Goodwill outlet?
Lena is a mayonnaise on white bread sandwich. Just………..nothing.
