Ariana Grande on Pete Davidson: ‘He ticks every box, it gets better every day’



Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut together at the VMIs on Monday. I was surprised at how Pete came across, like an arrogant douche. His social media persona involves being devoted to Ariana, but on camera he seems like one of those sh-tty starter boyfriends you don’t realize is the worst until after he breaks your heart and you’re well rid of him. Ariana is crazy about Pete though and she’ll tell us about it. She’s promoting her new album, Sweetener, and she and Pete wore matching shirts with shots from the cover art on them when they went out for a Target run on Tuesday. (You can see those photos here.) Yesterday Ariana was on Good Morning America, where she talked about how much she adores Pete and when they’re getting married. She wasn’t specific about that, except to say that it’s next year.

How did you know Pete was the one for you?

It’s just like a feeling, you know? That’s so cheesy. What makes him your soulmate?

I just feel it. He ticks every box and it gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. I made a song with his name on it… just to send to him as a nice little sentiment, like as a love letter. It’s fun to watch

We’re so annoying, huh? It must be the worst. I’m just grateful, enjoying every minute because life is too short. When are you getting married?

We’re going to like take our time to plan it. We’ve been like planning, my friends and I. My mom and everybody have been like brainstorming, sharing ideas. I work so much I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal. [She gets choked up.] It’s not soon soon it’s going to be like, next year.

Ariana is also going on tour next year, she said she’s “aiming to start in February” so her potential wedding would have to be planned around that. I assume it’s going to be huge given how demonstrative she and Pete are and how much she said she’s planning. There are rumors that they’re married already, based on the fact that Pete wore a bracelet with the initials “AGD” to the VMIs. Ariana has said that she be Ariana Grande-Davidson when they get married, but I don’t think Pete’s bracelet means they’re married. He’s just crazy about her. They both have multiple tattoos for each other, a bracelet isn’t that big of a deal.

Scroll through the photos in the slideshow below to see Pete with Ariana’s nonna/grandma. On The Tonight Show Ariana said that Pete is sweet to her grandma and that they get along well.

Here’s Ariana’s interview

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018