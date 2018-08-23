Ariana Grande on Pete Davidson: ‘He ticks every box, it gets better every day’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut together at the VMIs on Monday. I was surprised at how Pete came across, like an arrogant douche. His social media persona involves being devoted to Ariana, but on camera he seems like one of those sh-tty starter boyfriends you don’t realize is the worst until after he breaks your heart and you’re well rid of him. Ariana is crazy about Pete though and she’ll tell us about it. She’s promoting her new album, Sweetener, and she and Pete wore matching shirts with shots from the cover art on them when they went out for a Target run on Tuesday. (You can see those photos here.) Yesterday Ariana was on Good Morning America, where she talked about how much she adores Pete and when they’re getting married. She wasn’t specific about that, except to say that it’s next year.

How did you know Pete was the one for you?
It’s just like a feeling, you know? That’s so cheesy.

What makes him your soulmate?
I just feel it. He ticks every box and it gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. I made a song with his name on it… just to send to him as a nice little sentiment, like as a love letter.

It’s fun to watch
We’re so annoying, huh? It must be the worst. I’m just grateful, enjoying every minute because life is too short.

When are you getting married?
We’re going to like take our time to plan it. We’ve been like planning, my friends and I. My mom and everybody have been like brainstorming, sharing ideas. I work so much I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal. [She gets choked up.] It’s not soon soon it’s going to be like, next year.

Ariana is also going on tour next year, she said she’s “aiming to start in February” so her potential wedding would have to be planned around that. I assume it’s going to be huge given how demonstrative she and Pete are and how much she said she’s planning. There are rumors that they’re married already, based on the fact that Pete wore a bracelet with the initials “AGD” to the VMIs. Ariana has said that she be Ariana Grande-Davidson when they get married, but I don’t think Pete’s bracelet means they’re married. He’s just crazy about her. They both have multiple tattoos for each other, a bracelet isn’t that big of a deal.

Scroll through the photos in the slideshow below to see Pete with Ariana’s nonna/grandma. On The Tonight Show Ariana said that Pete is sweet to her grandma and that they get along well.

Here’s Ariana’s interview

21 Responses to “Ariana Grande on Pete Davidson: ‘He ticks every box, it gets better every day’”

  1. Mrs. Peel says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Even with 5″ heels, she looks about 4’10″ standing next to him.

    Reply
  2. lorianna says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Infatuation is a beautiful thang

    Reply
  3. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I’m here for a ponytail-less look. :)

    With darker hair, Pete looks goofy. With this hair color, he looks strung out. :evil:

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 23, 2018 at 11:05 am

      yeah, I didn’t want to make any accusations, but…

      he has looked strung out to me for a while now. and seeing him sucking on a ring pop (or whatever that is in the People photos of them at Target) makes me think he’s been rolling.

      also, there is a blind item someone mentioned on today’s Jolie thread that I think might be about Grande. something about “the break up was allegedly due to his substance abuse but no one is talking about hers”. blind items, I know, I know…but she supposedly broke up with her previous bf due to his drug use, and BOTH of these two look like they’re using frequently.

      Reply
      • Missy says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:44 am

        The hair colour is doing him no favours, he’s a pale person anyway so it makes him look even more pale. He’s admitted to smoking a lot of weed, and even Ariana says he’s high a lot. I don’t think he’s strung out.

        I’m guilty of smoking weed every day, have for many years (it’s going to be legal here in Canada soon) And I’m thirty and had a ring pop last week, love candy. I’m not strung out, just living the high life lol

  4. Lynnie says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Lol. I think the tour will speed up the downfall of things unless he decides to go on it with with her. Then it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to happen then.

    She needs to retire that stupid ponytail for forever jesus.

    I just don’t understand why they feel the need to make it so public, and attach so many permanent things to this relationship. Like doesn’t it set off one warning bell at all??????

    Reply
  5. C says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Everyone is so hard on him here..I don’t get it. He has yet to actually be or do what everyone says he could potentially be. It’s possible to have mental health issues and still be a good romantic partner. I saw other pictures elsewhere and they looked so cute to me. The pics here are like the most unflattering of the whole bunch. Give the kids a break. Let them enjoy their love.

    Reply
  6. Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:45 am

    This feels like Katy Perry/ Russell Brand 2.0
    If they do marry, it won’t last more than a year and the statement will be something along the lines of, “We respect and love each other, and will remain the closest of friends, but the schedules and stress of our individual careers was too much.”

    Reply
  7. Gutterflower says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:45 am

    He looks terrible with bleached hair!!

    Reply
  8. maggi says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I am puzzled by the aesthetic mismatch of these two. And it’s not just the luggage under his eyes set-off by that ungodly colour in his hair while she’s all turned out and cute as a button.
    This is a red carpet and he’s dressed for a trip to Target.
    Is this some kind of negging, like yeah babe, you’re gonna have to try harder if you want me out of these sweet sweats…? He can’t begin to measure up so he doesn’t begin to try?

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I love that she’s wearing her hair differently. The pony tail looked good sometimes… but it was just SO much. And where she’s just so tiny, it really played up how tiny and YOUNG she looked.

    So – I’ve been married for 4 years now. I have never technically updated anything regarding my name- I’m allowed to ‘assume’ a hyphenate or his name without updating certificates and stuff like that. All of my cards/accounts are in my maiden name. I had hyphenated on facebook because it was my intention to do that everywhere. I’ve been essentially just going by my maiden name though whenever I make a reservation or book appointments or whatever.

    My main issue is… the combined name is 17 characters plus the hyphen. His last name is from a Scottish clan and has a random “qu” in it that nobody guesses. 95% of people can’t spell it or pronounce it because it throws them off. But beyond that … I don’t even know how I’d write my initials. I KNOW. I procrastinated big time with this, and it’s pretty foolish. But how do other hyphenate celebitchies write their initials? If his bracelet says AGD it’s obviously using both names – but I automatically assume it’s First Middle Last when there’s 3?

    Husband just honestly thinks it’s funny at this point. He’s not someone who believes I should just follow and only use his last name. I actually heard him refer to me as Erinn MaidenName the other day when he was switching our insurance companies. I just heard him laugh after and say “No, she never actually changed it” over the phone.

    I just feel like I’ve put myself into a stupid hole here, I guess. If I swap it over on facebook I know some of his snotty family members will be like “OOO she must be leaving him” or something. And I don’t REALLY care what other people think… but I kind of do in a shallow way haha. Alternatively, if I do switch everything over to a hyphenate … man it’s long. It just adds confusion.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      August 23, 2018 at 11:49 am

      Hi Erinn,

      Been married 10 years and never changed my name anywhere besides Facebook. I started graduate school soon after we were married, before I had even received our marriage license in the mail so I could begin the process. In the stress of working full time, doing a practicum placement for my school and being in school full-time it got shuffled back.

      I always fully intended to change my name to his but by the time I finished grad school and we had been married for a few years at that point, it just seemed like less of a priority. The hubby is fine with me retaining my maiden name for professional and business matters (I now have a professional license in my maiden name, I’m not messing around with changing that). Bottom line, as long you’re both ok with it, it doesn’t really matter. It doesn’t make you any less married.

      Reply
  10. Myrtle says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:50 am

    #LoveIsBlind

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I have been wracking my brain trying to figure out this couple and all I can think of is, he must be really really really adept at cunnilingus.

    Reply
  12. Miss Grace Jones says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:22 am

    He looks like a junkie and she looks like a 12 year old. What a pair.

    Reply
  13. mtam says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I honestly think it’s the hair (which is for a role) and maybe the dark circles and lazy eye that make him seem like a douche. But from the way they interact it’s clear he adores her just as much.

    Reply

