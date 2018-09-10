Olivia Munn’s costars shunned her, bailed on press rather than discuss sex offender

Olivia Munn found out shortly before her movie, The Predator, was set to premiere at TIFF that the director had hired a convicted sex offender to work with her. Olivia had a single scene with the man, who served six months in prison for inappropriate contact and seeking a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old girl. When Olivia found out about the actor’s conviction she reached out to 20th Century Fox, which ultimately pulled the scene but did not contact her about it. Director Shane Black explained in a statement why he hired his friend, apologized and said he was misled about the nature of the man’s conviction, but did not personally contact Olivia. It turns out that none of Olivia’s costars reached out to her or said anything to her about it before the film premiered either. In fact they practically shunned her. The director skipped the TIFF premiere, presumably because of this issue. What’s more is that she contacted everyone to warn them about this, so not only did they not get back to her, they didn’t even talk to her about it. Here’s what Olivia told ET about being ignored after this issue came out in the press.
“[Striegel’s firing] came out on Thursday and the interesting thing is not one of my cast members reached out to me to say ‘Are you ok?’ or ‘thanks’ or anything,” she said, fighting off tears. “At the premiere that night I look over and the other five cast members are giving the director [Shane Black] a standing ovation, but they didn’t even give me a call that day.
“I keep pushing forward and keep going knowing that at least you did the right thing, even if you’re not getting that support. The only reason I’m talking about this publicly when usually I wouldn’t talk about something so personal is because today, in the middle of an interview a cast member walked out and refused to do any more interviews with me because they said questioning when they’re with Olivia is too draining for them… I’m trying not to cry. I’m not crying because I’m sad, it’s a very frustrating feeling to be treated like you’re the one who went to jail for a crime against a child when all I did was the right thing.”
After doing some press with Olivia for the film at TIFF, all of but one of Olivia male costars bailed on their obligations and left Olivia alone hours earlier than they were scheduled to leave on Saturday. I cannot confirm who left, but they may have included Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera and Trevante Rhodes (Note that these are the people I presume bailed based on reports. THR does not specify who was scheduled. The LA Times did get interviews with Aguilera and Rhodes earlier in the day, who were supportive of Olivia before ditching. Keegan Michael Key’s people issued a statement to THR that he had a prior commitment that was prescheduled and that he “reached out to Olivia privately last week,” however that is not consistent with her version.) The only costar who stayed was Jacob Tremblay, the kid from Room who is 11 years old. This says volumes about the culture of the film industry. It’s possible that Fox pulled all the other actors. Here’s some of what she told THR and I would recommend that you watch the video of her interview. She is brave AF.
Munn did show up to THR’s Video Lounge in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, but instead of doing an interview alongside available cast members, Munn was joined only by Tremblay after a few of her fellow actors backed out of scheduled interviews, presumably because of the subject matter of the deleted scene…
Can you walk me through and tell me what the past few days have been like for you after this news came out?
It’s been most tough on the Jane Doe that was in the story because the victim is the victim. Whatever she’s gone through the subsequent years is most important to me. The outpouring of support online and from the media and everyone just validating that it’s the right thing to do has been really uplifting and helps me breathe a little easier. … We’re making movies. We’re not in the mafia. I haven’t spoken against the family. This guy isn’t in our movie anymore. I try to do the right thing and that’s all I can do, and when I see something, you do something. You don’t just sit back and hope it protects your movie. The movie is a great movie, the scene isn’t in there. It’s going to do well. At the end of the day, it’s just a movie. We can’t tell stories about people and not care about people. … There are people who get very mad at you for not just helping them bury it.
I saw you tweeted yesterday that you’re contractually obligated to be here but it might help everyone breathe a little easier. How hard has it been walking through this with your cast and with Shane Black?
Well, I haven’t heard from Shane. I did see his apology that he put out. I appreciate the apology. I would have appreciated it more if it was directed toward me privately before it went public and I had to see it online with everyone else. It’s honestly disheartening to have to fight for something so hard that is just so obvious to me. I don’t know why this has to be such a hard fight. I do feel like I’ve been treated by some people that I’m the one who went to jail or I’m the one that put this guy on set. I found out, and I was really important to me to have the scene deleted. When the press found out, they asked for a statement, I gave a statement. I found out those details like everybody else did. It was shocking and disturbing. Now when I’m being asked about it, I don’t know how to lie about it. I don’t know how to pretend, I don’t know how to skirt around the issue. I just know how to be honest about it. It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast.
Olivia said that while she hasn’t had much support from her coworkers she’s getting a ton of support from people online and the people she meets and that it “just means so much.” She explained that there’s no reason for the people in power to change unless there’s pressure from the public and it affects their bottom line.
Also, people have been dragging me personally for taking Olivia’s side in this. I’m with her, I stand with her, and she is brave as f-k for doing this. As she states so well are not two sides to this. I am a fan of hers now.
Trevante Rhodes said earlier, prior to leaving Olivia to do press by herself for whatever reason, that he wasn’t disappointed in the director, but that he “was disappointed in the situation, and I’m happy that Liv spoke up.” Augusto Aguilera said “I thought about the possibility of this continuing to happen, and where it happens — and also to Liv, for speaking up on such a subject, because it takes a lot of courage to be able to say that.”
Follow this thread on Twitter for Sterling K. Brown’s response. He was not at TIFF. He ultimately sides with Olivia but this is somewhat disappointing to me in that he’s making the “both sides” argument, however many people are applauding him for being supportive.
.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
You know who isn’t ambigious about this? Thomas Sadoski, remember him? He’s worked with Olivia but is not in the movie. As of press time, Thomas Jane has not said anything.
💛 @ThomasSadoski Your support means so much. It’s amazing how many people expect you to put the movie first, especially if you’re the lead. On something like this- where a child has been hurt- my silence will never be for sale. And if it costs me my career they can take it.
— om (@oliviamunn) September 6, 2018
This is exactly why Hollywood’s #MeToo movement was not the transformative movement many had pegged it to be. At the end of the day, the culture has not moved even a degree towards positive change, and mostly women will have the most to lose whenever it comes to these issues and speaking out against them.
I am livid that she was treated like that for doing the right thing. Listen up Hollywood, my family, friends, and I have only been spending money on productions with diverse casts, writers, directors, and stories. We DO NOT support projects where the ol’ boys club continues to thrive, regardless how entertaining it may be. Your director knowingly hired someone who went to jail for pedophelia? Nope, will not be watching that movie or any other he participates in, anytime, ever. You treated your female costar shabbily for speaking up and doing the DECENT thing? Nope, I will never watch anything you’re part of ever again unless you acknowledge your mistreatment of her and actively work towards equality in your industry. I don’t care how good your movie or tv show is, if you employ predators then we are not watching it. Not giving you our money. There are so many other projects out there deserving of our time and money. Get your act together. Olivia, I applaud you standing up and continuing to speak. I support you.
I think that, unfortunately, those who suffer most in Hw are children. Women at least have metoo, what do the children have? judging by this instance, nothing but the target on their backs for all the predators.
Exactly!! You can tell that all the other actors were worried about THEIR bottom line, that this could damage the film. I am 10000000% sure that they are pissed at her for bringing negative attention to it, instead of pretending it didn’t happen. And if the movie doesn’t sell enough, you KNOW they will be blaming Olivia, for making people not see the movie. She will now be the *problem* actor that they don’t want to work with.
And for all the trolls on twitter talking about his debt to society being paid and reintegration, shut the f*ck up! This is not an example of that. Someone who has paid for his crime, a sexual crime, understands the seriousness of it and is reformed doesn’t take a part in a movie playing a man sexually harassing a woman!!!!!! From what he told his friend, the director, he obviously didn’t think was a real crime or something he should be punished for. He could have clearly asked for any other fucking part instead.
This is really awful. Of course I am with Olivia. There is no question.
Yep. About what I expected from Hollywood.
Sterling Brown’s statement was lame and toothless. I’m glad he is in support but he deserves no pats on the back for doing the absolute bare minimum. (“While I don’t know the details of what he did..” Is your Google broken Sterling? 🙄).
But yeah the rest of the costars did a far more horrendous job handling this. While I’d like to say they misread the room (and they misread the public certainly), my guess is they handled this EXACTLY as Hollywood requires and instructs.
Agree about Sterling Brown – his response was very half-assed (I also hate it when grown men refer to women as “dear” or “my dear.” I’ve gone back and forth on Olivia over the years but props to her for speaking out about this – both the original issue and how she’s been treated since she raised the issue. It just goes to show that most people would rather ignore these problems, which leads to more assaults and problematic cultures, than have to spend a few moments in an uncomfortable situation. And how many men will leave themselves out of the situation, leaving women to do all the heavy lifting. Shame on the director and all of her adult co-stars.
I’m a big fan of Olivia Munn now. I’m going to watch everything she’s in and consume her products with my cash. I’m uplifted just knowing she/someone would do this and it’s about damn time. Thank you Olivia Munn.
All those guys claiming to be “woke” and when they have to chance to do something, they bail out and let a woman do the hard work and take the criticism.
She’s brave af.
I’ve followed her on IG and Twitter to show support.
When I say Sterling Brown is CANCELLED for me…I mean that…as if he were my cousin that stole ALL my credit cards and plunged my score into the depths of Hades….And Olivia’s stock has risen so dang gone high…that she could even get my vote…cause she KNEW what horrible blow-back she would be dealing with making this stance…because it wasn’t ONLY about getting that scene out of the movie…I think it was TRULY about letting the world know about a sexual predator that stalks children and the people that support that….now you know his name…and his digusting game…
And still she rises…..
Thanks Lala I was really disappointed in this statement from Sterling and then I read Pajiba’s coverage and tempered my statement on it. I need to be better at owning my opinion but it can be daunting.
“…I mean that…as if he were my cousin that stole ALL my credit cards and plunged my score into the depths of Hades…. ” –
I am screaming!
I agree…not only did she get the scene cut, but she’s outed a bunch of complicit jerks.
not a huge fan of hers but I am WITH HER on this.
Her co-stars who are not speaking out in support of this should be named and shamed – there is no 2 sides of the story – HE ADMITTED IT and she did the right thing to protect other children he might have met on another movie set.
With Olivia 100%. She is showing a lot of character.
Bravo, Olivia! This situation proves how much imbalance there is in Hollywood between men and women. This nobody pedephile actor, in a backwards way, has more support than Olivia. Admittedly, it’s not direct support for the pedephile, but support for the director. Her weak-ass co-workers just left her hanging. Keep talking, sister! We have your back.
You will always have something to lose if you’re the one taking a moral stand surrounded by people who are too privileged to care. So, like…you have my respect, Olivia Munn.
Well said. I’m glad she didn’t let them punish her with their silence. As the great Audre Lorde said: your silence will not protect you.
While I have never been a fan of Munn, I am now.
I am also disgusted by the lack of response from her co-stars (overall), especially given the situation is not a “he said – she said” but has a legal history, easily confirmed for those with access to the internet. Her co-stars are part of the problem and part of the reason #metoo started. They should be ashamed.
Wow… how is this even a conversation? It’s so disappointing.
She absolutely did the right thing and her costars should be singing her praises. They should have reached out to her and should be unambiguous in their support. Sterling’s statement is the worst. And Keegan… I thought you were better than that. Would love to see Hollywood women come out in support of her!
WTH kind of statement did Sterling put out? The director’s friend, a putrid excuse for a man, was 39 and grooming his 14 year old cousin. Telling her she would be the person he’d most want to have sex with and talking about his turn ons?! I have a kid that age and this makes me want to vomit.
Sterling I loved you but you’re over. You managed to sound both condescending to Munn and sympathetic to a would-be child rapist.
I know right? Sterling was soooo condescending. I bristled as soon as I saw “my dear’. And “i’m sorry you felt”. I’m sorry you felt! I have two words for that guy.
This is another lesson in how not to handle things 101. Everyone has kids in their families, be it actors, screen writers, directors, studio people.
Do they ever think how they’d react to being made to work with a known sex offender, without having any say in that decision?
Do they ever consider the girl, and what they’d do if a kid in their families were groomed/abused?
I stand with Olivia Munn and everyone who has ever been in a situation similar to hers, and I don’t get how her co-workers can behave so cowardly tone-deaf.
I feel bad for Olivia, and hope she doesn’t get any career fallout from this. I understand her disappointment with her coworkers, but I’m not sure publically putting them on blast was a good move.
What was the alternative? They didn’t show up. Was she supposed to cover for them? Help everyone bury the fact that Shane Black chose to give a child predator a job because their friendship was more important than a child’s pain and Munn’s right to choose not to work with a criminal? Keeping up appearances and prioritizing the comfort of men is exactly how child abuse festers.
THIS!
I would struggle being a survivor and seeing the person who assaulted me on the big screen. I also don’t know enough about this story to know if he should be shunned forever. I tend to lean on the side of caution and support Olivia for this.
I also wonder if their publicists pulled them out because they didn’t want them to be subjected to any questions about it. How hard is it to say “She did the right thing and I support her??”
Probably about as hard as it is to say, “Nazis are bad.”
Ha! Amen, Tania!
This is frustrating on so many levels, the least is these men are supposed to be professionals. Do your job, no one is saying they personally have to like Olivia, but for Christ’s sake all she did was get a sex offender scene cut. All these men, including Sterling, are really telling on themselves.
I have been a big fan of hers for a long time, love her, love her dogs. She’s not perfect but she’s funny and talented and smart. I am proud of her!
I did see an early interview where Boyd Holbrook and Keegan Michael Key sat with her and supported her actions, so there was that.
Between this and Moonves – f Hollywood.
It’s really fascinating to me how these men are REAL “woke” when it comes to a male issue. Oh police are killing men of color? Let’s do something. A man is a sex predator? Easy now. Let’s talk this through.
Her costars are trash. Sterling included. He only came out AFTER she admitted she was abandoned by her costars and felt isolated. If Trevante said something, he too was too chickenshit to do it in the light of day where it would be more effective. Thomas Sadoski just gained a fan. Well done, sir!
In Western civilization, everyone is all about the kids and protection of kids and future of our children, until it gets to a real problem where children need protection, then we just fail them as a society, every time. Sterling K. Brown is a good example of that, and he’s canceled for me, just like any other person who could see two sides of pedophilia.
I never liked Munn. Never cared for her. I’ll go out of my way to support her. she got a lifelong fan with this.
Honestly it’ even stupid from a pr point of view…
So Shane black cast a pedophile to be in a movie with Jacob Tremblay (an 11yr old)? and people think this is okay? Aren’t sex offenders not allowed to be around minors?
and even if they had no scenes together, there are still screenings, awards shows etc. where a child would be forced to interact with a child abuser.
Also srsly Sterling!? his statement was patronizing and actually supportive only to the sex offender.
Also yes, this is hella brave of her to speak out. We’ve all heard rumours about how pedophelia and child abuse runs rampant bts in hollywood. Hope nothing bad happens to her or her career.
Go, Ms Munn. I support you.
I wonder what pinged her to do some research on the guy ? His skeev levels must have been off the charts.
Munn has to be so used to people piling criticism on her at this point. I hope she can hang in there. This hasn’t been easy, but she did the right thing.
I really admire her for doing this — she has my support and my money for her future films. She’s showing so much integrity.
Side note: Thomas Sadoski is a good one. He has been a champion for many women who the Hollywood Boy’s Club has tried to silence.
Honest to God, the reaction the this has been stomach-turning. Reading the articles about this I stumbled across some LA actor I’ve never heard of who is calling Olivia a C-NT in the comments and defending the director and his friend against all who object. He’s all but said ‘child molesters are people too’.
