Tom Hiddleston showed off his ginger curls at the NYFW Ralph Lauren event

There are SO many photos from the start of New York Fashion Week and all of the film festivals going around, but I didn’t want this event to get lost in the shuffle. Apparently, Tom Hiddleston flew into New York just to attend the big Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary event. This was maybe one of the biggest A-list events I’ve ever seen for NYFW, which just shows you how much respect Ralph Lauren garners. I don’t have much to say here other than… Hiddles looks GOOD these days. The break from the spotlight has been good for him, you can see it. He doesn’t look so… thirsty, or sad, or tired. He’s growing out his hair and his beard. HOT.

More photos from the Ralph Lauren event…Jessica Chastain and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. I don’t know how I feel about a redhead in yellow. Don’t hate me but… Jessica has better color options.

Kanye West was there. *kanye shrug*

LOL, Blake Lively showed up in a tuxedo and a cane. She looks like Mr. Peanut rather than Marlene Dietrich.

Anne Hathaway also did menswear-inspired but I love her look so much more! This suit is killer.

Priyanka Chopra and her LOVAH Nick Jonas. I like her dress but Nick looks like a toddler.

No joke, Allison Williams had my favorite gown of the event.

42 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston showed off his ginger curls at the NYFW Ralph Lauren event”

  1. Jess says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Ever since he dated Swift, his attractiveness level dropped and so did the public perception (or was I imagining it lol) but yeah he looks great and content good for him

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Damn, my man LEGS looks good. There are some great pictures of him laughing with Jessica and Anne. Hillary Clinton was there too, looking fabulous.

    The veranda is open although it is a tad chilly. Pumpkin pancakes and apple cider doughnuts.

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:36 am

    HIDDLES!! The official portrait from the night looks amazing too, that blue is just gorgeous.

    Loved Anne Hathaway’s look. I also liked Rose Byrne’s look, and she seemed to be having a ball sitting beside Tom. I have a major girl crush on her, she seems cool and fun.

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Damn! This was a truly star studded event. Hilary Clinton, Bob DeNiro, Spielberg, Oprah. Practically every single Americana designer Wang, Hererra, Klein, Hilfiger, Kors.

    I never see the hot in Hiddleston, but he looked very OK here.

    He was also spotted in deep conversation with Blake Lively – so I guess no lingering bad beef with Taylor Swift?

    Speaking of Lively, she and Paul Feig wore identical suits, so it seems they were there as a double act complete with bowler and cane. But it didn’t come off as it shoulda.

    Rose HW pulled the tailored suit look of the night best IMO.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Nobody else can wear a suit as perfectly as Tom does. I’d love to run my fingers through his beautiful ginger curls and facial hair. He’s so friggin delicious!

    Reply
  6. Maum says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I think his hair/beard is too long. Only guy who rocks that style is Dev Patel.

    And I know Blake Lively doesn’t have a stylist but maybe a friend could suggest she should stop with the suits? At this point it’s like she’s trying to make it her signature ‘thing’ and it’s not working.
    If you’re *trying* to be idiosyncratic, you’ve already failed.

    Agree Anne looks way better but needed a stronger lip- in fact they all did with such muted colours. Priyanka did it right.

    Reply
  7. somelikeitpink says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’m genuinely so surprised that people seem to say he looked good there.
    First I’m not a fan of beard hiddles. If there has to be something… then fine I’ll go with stubble hiddles.

    But mainly.. he looks so tired and thin? He looks like someone should give him a blanket and a hot cacoa or tea.

    Reply
  8. MI6 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:06 am

    He looks better than ever. He’s wearing life – and that suit- extremely well.

    Reply
  9. virginfangirl says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:14 am

    He does look good! I’m glad he’s finding what works for him PR wise. Although perhaps I’m in the minority. I learned of him, & I grew to love him, during THAT summer, & gosh I enjoyed “thirsty” Tom – the dancing, velociraptor, impressions – I loved it all. And when I saw the Iluvts pics, I just thought that was Tom. Tom did silly, goofy shit. But I suppose it’s all due to when I became a fan. But back to the present, I love, love, love the hair & it seems the women are swooning over him once again.

    Reply
  10. Newmoon says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:20 am

    It’s a shame he got mixed up with Swift’s PR shenanigans. It really tarnished him. (In my eyes, at least.) Though, he does still have the raw materials to be . . .so very old world charming. Hopefully, with time, his image will recover. Worked for Gyllenhaal.

    I like the beard.

    Markle’s friend & that Jonas brother are such an odd couple. Shame about the engagement photo. Transparent, shameless REACH.

    Anne looks fabulous. Maybe she is settling into herself with age? Me hopes.

    Reply
  11. coryy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Yikes, people think THAT looks…good? Oh my.

    Reply
  12. TurkeyLurkey says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Anne Hathaway looks amazing.

    Kanye, stop trying to make Velcro slippers with socks a thing, okay?

    Reply
  13. Nikki says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Tom does look really good!!! Again, I think I asked this on another topic of him, but does anyone know what he’s upto now a days? I know he’s taking a bit of a break, but is he taking college courses or something in London? ( I think I read that somewhere)

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 10, 2018 at 9:47 am

      He told Jenelle Riley he had been doing stuff at RADA. His South Sudan documentary should be released soon and he was in the short “Leading Lady Parts”

      Reply
      • Meganbot2000 says:
        September 10, 2018 at 10:23 am

        He has NOT gone back to college.

        The “doing stuff at RADA” he mentioned in the Jenelle Riley podcast referred to his RADA stage production of Hamlet, which was a full a year ago.

        An infamous fan/anti-fan decided to make up an utterly bizarre lie that he’s currently an acting student at RADA, ran to a million blogs and forums to try to spread it, and even lied that he’d mentioned it in the Jenelle podcast (like others aren’t capable of listening to the podcast themselves and checking that it’s a load of hogwash?) The only thing he says about RADA in the podcast is that he and the rest of the cast did movement and voice sessions as part of Hamlet rehearsals, which is standard for any Shakespeare stage production. He’s been seen at RADA a couple of times (most likely supporting the school or supporting current students) but he is certainly not studying, there or anywhere else.

        It’s been confirmed that the South Sudan documentary will not be released this year.

    • virginfangirl says:
      September 10, 2018 at 10:03 am

      I do know what he’s up to. Not much but some little projects, where he seems to be easing himself back in. He recently gave out a GQ award. He recently was in “short” Leading Lady Parts, a comedy highlighting the challenges women face in the workplace. He had a very small part in it. And soon he’ll be reading from either Dickens or Tolstoy in Intelligence Squared, which is a debate about these novelist & whose vision is more relevant today. I don’t think he’ll debate, but just read passages. Intelligence squared stages debates & it’s recorded. He also has an Unicef documentary but who knows when that’s coming out, as it was supposed to come this year but has been delayed. So not much, but the occasional small thing. And did you know he did Hamlet last year? It was a really small production to raise money for RADA, with tickets very difficult to get but it got great reviews.

      Reply
      • Meganbot2000 says:
        September 10, 2018 at 10:28 am

        His Hamlet was wonderful. I wish it’d had a longer run or run at a larger venue.

        He’s also credited as appearing as himself in an upcoming short fashion documentary, but that’s most likely archival footage or at best maybe a very brief interview.

  14. Nanea says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Is Hiddles working on being reborn as a fashion icon, rather than as versatile actor with a predilection for creating havoc?

    I like this suit and the one he wore for the GQ event, but I’m wondering why he looks so tired and worn out in the agency pics, when he comes across as much more animated, even cheerful, in the Insta videos that are shared by people at these events. I remember a time when Hiddles seemed to be able to switch on his broad smile without even a moment’s notice.

    Reply
  15. SJhere says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Hiddles looks tired in these pics. He used to be smiley in most pr pics.
    Looks good with longer hair and the beard is a yes. He has a lovely smile, his whole face lights up.
    I enjoyed him in his goofy adorable phase. He seemed to be enjoying his life.

    I do think he really got burned with the Taylor Swift stuff.

    Reply
  16. Case says:
    September 10, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I’m glad Tom is slowly but surely stepping back into the spotlight again. I’ve missed him, and this look is so great on him. Better than pretty, clean-shaven Tom, I think.

    I’m seeing a lot of comments that people can’t be attracted to him anymore because of his past missteps. I’ve said this before, and I’m going to continue saying it, because it’s worth repeating: His try-hard behavior in years past drove me crazy. Even though I wanted to like him, I found it cringey and conceited. But in the wake of the #MeToo movement I’ve been able to view his past behavior through a different lens — he was being overeager and ambitious, but entirely harmless. I feel silly now for faulting him — a young actor who found fame and was just excited about it and hungry to grow his career. His dancing and impressions and questionable 3-month romance mean very little in the grand scheme of things. More importantly, he seems like a kind, intelligent, talented person (who has also definitely calmed down as he has aged, which is more my speed lol). I can’t help but be fond of someone who has continued to be an overall good dude when so many of his peers are rude at best and, well, sexual offenders at worst.

    He’s one of the rare good ones.

    Reply
  17. Ninette says:
    September 10, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Very happy to see Tom finding is his way back into the spotlight again. I really hope we will see a lot more of him soon. But I have to say I’m not a fan of the beard, it ageing him and its hides that beautiful jawline.

    Reply

