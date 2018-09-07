Kendall Jenner made out with Anwar Hadid ahead of New York Fashion Week

I’ve never cared much about Anwar Hadid. Anwar is Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, and after Bella and Gigi got nepotized into the modeling industry, they brought Anwar into it too. Anwar is a relatively successful male model – he gets hired for runway work, he’s been featured in some magazines, etc. But he doesn’t really have a memorable or even notable look? Also, he’s just 19 years old. Well, Anwar is about to hit the big time because Kendall Jenner is helping him out. There are rumors that Kendall broke up with Ben Simmons – they basically just had a summer fling – and now she’s out here, making out with Anwar Hadid at New York Fashion Week. This feels like corporate synergy.
Models Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid were spotted in an epic makeout session at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday — as his top-model sisters Gigi and Bella partied nearby. Spies said Jenner — who is, at 22, the world’s highest-paid model, and elicited ire recently from lesser-paid catwalkers — was at a Cipriani Downtown party in Soho with Hadid, 19, where the pair were seen furiously locking lips.
“Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time,” a spy said. “They didn’t give a damn who saw them.”
The pair’s been seen canoodling in the past: In June, TMZ posted pics of Jenner and Hadid kissing at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York. Pals insisted at the time that it was nothing serious. But it seems the relationship’s gathering steam since Jenner recently split with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Jenner and Hadid were spotted together last week in LA on separate occasions with friends, including dinner at Nobu. (Their interactions on those occasions were described as just friendly.)
This gossip item does several things all at once. One, it helps Kendall promote all of her NYFW appearances in the coming days. Two, it draws attention to Kendall’s lips, which are expanding by the day and are almost “vintage Kylie.” Three, it helps promote Anwar Hadid as a model/celebrity and this will legitimately help him get work. I suspect that Kendall is just helping out her good friends, the Hadids.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.
Yet I don’t think she’s actually walked any shows? She’s still so boring, no matter how much gossip her mom tries to ignite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cipriani Downtown. Barf. Modelizer den for decades. Thought that shit would be shut down after me too and Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wtf is she wearing? That’s a horrid outfit. That belt and shoes made me cringe. It’s amazing how such tacky clothes are expensive and considered stylish
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has no style and oddly enough, very little presence. Not good considering that she is a model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t wish to be unkind but he’s a model?
Also- she’s fooling nobody. Why doesn’t she just come out of that closet? Why is PMK going to such lengths to hide it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If PMK can figure out how to make being a lesbian marketable she will. She’s just not gotten a handle on it yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Note @PMK: Celesbians are a thing! Probably will need an alternative lifestyle haircut, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he’s not model material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for saying that about a kid, but he’s so not model material. At least Gigi and Bella look like models ( Gigi is really fit for commercial modelling).
But then neither are Jude Law’s son or Noel Gallagher daughter, and they also get modelling work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall’s whole look has jumped the shark. She looks like a blowup alien doll now, like her sisters.
I love the name Anwar.
Also… have any of you ever sat in a public place and had an “epic makeout?” First of all that very phrase gives me an epic eyeroll. But also, don’t people usually go somewhere private if they want to sit and makeout for an “epic” amount of time? Don’t they feel like they are an exhibition, sitting and doing that for so long in public? How uncomfortable and utterly FAKE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She, like Kim, was naturally pretty, but ruined their looks with plastic surgery.
I’ve made out with boyfriends in public, but definitely not to the point of being considered an “epic makeout.” They’re famous, and it sounds like they were probably doing it so long and publicly for attention
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am just picturing Kris Jenner and Yolanda Foster huddled together figuring out a ways to cash in on this gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ding ding ding
It’s about at natural as Khloes behind
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say just that!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tweaks to her face should be a lot more subtle if she wants to continue working as a model. Another poster said that it must be a family edict that everyone messes with their face and I’m starting to believe it. Rob must have rebelled and that’s why he was shunned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess he resembles old-face Bella, but people would call neither of them models if it wasn’t nepotism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s kinda cute, but he’s no model… and neither is she. cute but bland faces.
and her outfit… no comment.
argh. the whole nepotism gang can just go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like old Bella.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all seem so passionless. The K/J clan is an odd group.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As dead behind the eyes as his sister Bella.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed out loud at her outfit. Just like agencies would laugh out loud at him if he presented himself for their consideration without the last name Hadid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…young Simon LeBon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, when he wore the blonde surfer dude hair. He resembles him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he was dating the girl from Bates Motel?
Ah young love..such a fickle thing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was about to ask the same thing. I’m behind on my young Hollywood gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About kendal’s expanding lips: I think she is trying to become a billionaire like little sister Kylie. Yes, she is dumb but it worked with Kylie no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least she’s found someone as dull and uninteresting as she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has a unique face and inherited Caitlin’s long limbs, which used to drive little Kylie crazy. I understand the Kardashians are hated around here, I love to give Khloe and Kim a kick in the ass, but I like Kendall (who has not one drop of Kardashian blood). Until trump takes that right away from me, I’m sticking to it!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think she’s the worst of them. Very bratty. Kylie seems vapid but nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God. We need Ben Simmons focused and untainted by the Curse of the Ks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did she do to her face? She’s starting to look like Kim …..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I thought. Kylie surpassed Kim, so Kenny is trying to be Kim 2.0? Meh, these two are a pair of bland, attention-seeking posers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s completely overdone her lips, IMO. It’s changed her face to the point of being almost unrecognizable at a quick glance, and I used to think she was one of the cuter sisters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every picture she has a new face. And the lips are pregnant. Thats all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kandle (Kathy’s Griffin’s nickname for her) should stop with the plastic surgery. She’s not even 30? What a way to tank your modeling career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse