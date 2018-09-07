Kendall Jenner made out with Anwar Hadid ahead of New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner starts off New York Fashion Week with a chic look

I’ve never cared much about Anwar Hadid. Anwar is Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, and after Bella and Gigi got nepotized into the modeling industry, they brought Anwar into it too. Anwar is a relatively successful male model – he gets hired for runway work, he’s been featured in some magazines, etc. But he doesn’t really have a memorable or even notable look? Also, he’s just 19 years old. Well, Anwar is about to hit the big time because Kendall Jenner is helping him out. There are rumors that Kendall broke up with Ben Simmons – they basically just had a summer fling – and now she’s out here, making out with Anwar Hadid at New York Fashion Week. This feels like corporate synergy.

Models Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid were spotted in an epic makeout session at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday — as his top-model sisters Gigi and Bella partied nearby. Spies said Jenner — who is, at 22, the world’s highest-paid model, and elicited ire recently from lesser-paid catwalkers — was at a Cipriani Downtown party in Soho with Hadid, 19, where the pair were seen furiously locking lips.

“Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time,” a spy said. “They didn’t give a damn who saw them.”

The pair’s been seen canoodling in the past: In June, TMZ posted pics of Jenner and Hadid kissing at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York. Pals insisted at the time that it was nothing serious. But it seems the relationship’s gathering steam since Jenner recently split with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Jenner and Hadid were spotted together last week in LA on separate occasions with friends, including dinner at Nobu. (Their interactions on those occasions were described as just friendly.)

[From Page Six]

This gossip item does several things all at once. One, it helps Kendall promote all of her NYFW appearances in the coming days. Two, it draws attention to Kendall’s lips, which are expanding by the day and are almost “vintage Kylie.” Three, it helps promote Anwar Hadid as a model/celebrity and this will legitimately help him get work. I suspect that Kendall is just helping out her good friends, the Hadids.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Kendall Jenner made out with Anwar Hadid ahead of New York Fashion Week”

  1. Crumbs says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Yet I don’t think she’s actually walked any shows? She’s still so boring, no matter how much gossip her mom tries to ignite.

    Reply
  2. Tw says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Cipriani Downtown. Barf. Modelizer den for decades. Thought that shit would be shut down after me too and Weinstein.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Wtf is she wearing? That’s a horrid outfit. That belt and shoes made me cringe. It’s amazing how such tacky clothes are expensive and considered stylish

    Reply
  4. Tessa Squire says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I don’t wish to be unkind but he’s a model?
    Also- she’s fooling nobody. Why doesn’t she just come out of that closet? Why is PMK going to such lengths to hide it?

    Reply
  5. CharliePenn says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Kendall’s whole look has jumped the shark. She looks like a blowup alien doll now, like her sisters.
    I love the name Anwar.
    Also… have any of you ever sat in a public place and had an “epic makeout?” First of all that very phrase gives me an epic eyeroll. But also, don’t people usually go somewhere private if they want to sit and makeout for an “epic” amount of time? Don’t they feel like they are an exhibition, sitting and doing that for so long in public? How uncomfortable and utterly FAKE.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:20 am

      She, like Kim, was naturally pretty, but ruined their looks with plastic surgery.
      I’ve made out with boyfriends in public, but definitely not to the point of being considered an “epic makeout.” They’re famous, and it sounds like they were probably doing it so long and publicly for attention

      Reply
  6. RBC says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I am just picturing Kris Jenner and Yolanda Foster huddled together figuring out a ways to cash in on this gossip.

    Reply
  7. Renee2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:11 am

    The tweaks to her face should be a lot more subtle if she wants to continue working as a model. Another poster said that it must be a family edict that everyone messes with their face and I’m starting to believe it. Rob must have rebelled and that’s why he was shunned.

    Reply
  8. Gaby says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I guess he resembles old-face Bella, but people would call neither of them models if it wasn’t nepotism.

    Reply
  9. tale says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:13 am

    he’s kinda cute, but he’s no model… and neither is she. cute but bland faces.
    and her outfit… no comment.
    argh. the whole nepotism gang can just go away.

    Reply
  10. serena says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:15 am

    He looks like old Bella.

    Reply
  11. jwoolman says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:17 am

    They all seem so passionless. The K/J clan is an odd group.

    Reply
  12. Naptime says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I laughed out loud at her outfit. Just like agencies would laugh out loud at him if he presented himself for their consideration without the last name Hadid.

    Reply
  13. kp says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:30 am

    …young Simon LeBon?

    Reply
  14. Kitten says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I thought he was dating the girl from Bates Motel?
    Ah young love..such a fickle thing…

    Reply
  15. bucketbot says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:34 am

    About kendal’s expanding lips: I think she is trying to become a billionaire like little sister Kylie. Yes, she is dumb but it worked with Kylie no?

    Reply
  16. grabbyhands says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:54 am

    At least she’s found someone as dull and uninteresting as she is.

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I think she has a unique face and inherited Caitlin’s long limbs, which used to drive little Kylie crazy. I understand the Kardashians are hated around here, I love to give Khloe and Kim a kick in the ass, but I like Kendall (who has not one drop of Kardashian blood). Until trump takes that right away from me, I’m sticking to it!!!

    Reply
  18. Enn says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Thank God. We need Ben Simmons focused and untainted by the Curse of the Ks.

    Reply
  19. TaniaOG says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:37 am

    What did she do to her face? She’s starting to look like Kim …..

    Reply
  20. Linda says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Every picture she has a new face. And the lips are pregnant. Thats all.

    Reply
  21. holly hobby says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Kandle (Kathy’s Griffin’s nickname for her) should stop with the plastic surgery. She’s not even 30? What a way to tank your modeling career.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment