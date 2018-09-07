Chris Pine’s BDE is on full display at TIFF, and in his new film ‘Outlaw King’

It’s Friday, damn it, and I just want to look at attractive men in suits and tuxedos. Is that so wrong?? Here are photos from the TIFF premiere of Outlaw King, the Netflix film about Robert the Bruce. Chris Pine plays Robert the Bruce, and I still have questions about his Scottish accent, but sure, I’m willing to overlook those questions at the moment. Pine costars with Aaron Taylor Johnson, who was also on hand at the premiere with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson. I love that Aaron wore a real, formal tuxedo for the premiere, but he makes Chris look sort of underdressed, right? Like they’re at two different premieres. Plus, I hate it when men button the very top button of their dress shirt, like Chris. I feel like that should only be buttoned if you’re wearing a tie.
While Netflix financed and produced Outlaw King, the film is getting a theatrical release. Variety says the theatrical release is well-deserved, because the film looks and feels like a David Lean-esque epic. The TIFF reviews are already coming out, and people seem to like it too. We’ll see – most of the fancy film people (like Oscar voters) still ghettoize Netflix and Amazon-produced theatrical films. The business model is shaking up the industry and I don’t hate the fact that Pine felt comfortable with the material and the Netflix association. Pine has major BDE, right? Speaking of Pine’s BDE, it literally makes an appearance in this film. Mmmm.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I can’t wait to see this.
Oh baby. I am all here for some full frontal male nudity. And it’ll be on Netflix so no need to sit through the movie. Happy Friday!!
The post says it’s being released in the theatres so … we may have to wait a bit for home enjoyment.
It’s getting great reviews! 😏
As for the film? Oh I have no idea, haven’t read any reviews yet. 😂
hahahahhaha
So no joke, you guys we are going to see the Pine Crown Jewels?? Please don’t tease me this might make my LIFE
So, I wouldn’t care about the 24- year age difference between Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife if it weren’t for the fact that they met on set when he was 18 and she was 42. I’m not sure how wrong I find it, because he was legal… but something about that is still off to me. They were in totally different places in their lives, and 18 is barely cutting it.
That said, I know she’s beaten cancer like twice now and she’s a really strong person. I wish her the best. I’m not trying to deride her. Their relationship has just always felt a little off to me. But they have daughters together and seem happy, so what do I know?
Mmmmm. He is delightful. And looks EXACTLY like a human version of my favourite Ken doll, circa 1989.
This is true. Though his hair reminds me more of 1991 Wedding Day Allen.
This project going to Netflix is an interesting development. After the director’s last film, I would have thought major studios would be throwing money at him to make his next movie. I wonder if he traded that to have full artistic control at Netflix. Also interesting is that he and Pine are working together again so soon. Again, I would have thought every actor worthy of the title would have done almost anything to be in his next movie.
You can see his BDE in the first Trek movie. Made me an instant fan. Then he opened his mouth and had the intelligence to back it up. Swoon.
And the fact that he rated intelligence higher than looks when looking for a life partner – swoon 😍
I m sorry, but….what happened to his face? It feels so plasticky and weird. He used to be so handsome!
is his BDE as wooden as his acting?
Also this movie has 43% on RT, has rather bad/neutral reviews, so it isn’t such success.
OK, what is BDE?
Big d*ck energy. How I feel when I parallel park perfectly.
Big Dick Energy
Ha ha! Thanks! 🍆
Ahhhhhh. My favorite Chris.
lurvvvvvvvvve those mesmerising eyes
I don’t get the appeal. He looks like his own wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s.
Ha, ha, ha.
