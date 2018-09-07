Anna Kendrick lied about having plans so she could be alone on her birthday

Anna Kendrick’s movie, A Simple Favor, also starring Blake Lively and Henry Golding, opens next Friday. I plan to see it because it looks strange, I’m loving the fashion and I truly adore Anna. Anna was on Ellen yesterday where she confessed to being a big ol’ liar. What’s worse – she lied to the Bellas. Apparently, the Pitch Perfect cast is big on birthday celebrations. Whereas Anna said she loves to fete the other women’s special day, she doesn’t like a big production on hers. So this year (her birthday was August 9), Anna lied to the others, telling them that she would be in Vancouver for the occasion. Instead she stayed home and sorted her sock drawer. According to Anna, it was perfect.
Anna and I are the opposite on this, which will work well when we meet and form our epic friendship. I prefer to sit home and do nothing most of the time. But I’m very silly about my birthday and welcome any and all festivities for it. I love how she lied to get out of a proper bash but ordered her own cake because she’s “not a sociopath.” As long as she has her priorities in order. One thing her PP party circuit will have to contend with in the future is her new BFF, Blake Lively. Blake and Anna have been swooning over each other on Twitter, which has set off a social media battle between Anna and Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds, who played Anna’s love interest in The Voices. Their ‘feud’ culminated at the Teen Choice Awards when Anna beat Ryan for favorite Twitter personality and she told him to “suck it” during her acceptance speech.
One quibble, though – Anna’s going to have to stop calling The Magic Castle “dorky.” That place is amazing. The first time I went, Tippi Hedren was selected from the audience to assist a guy who had a bird act. The guy said later he didn’t know who she was until after the show so only Tippi and the audience were in on the joke.
Later in her the segment, Ellen asked Anna to show off her rap skills. After listening to her performance, I think perhaps Anna is better off sticking with a cappella.
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Instagram and YouTube
I did the exact same thing for New Year’s Eve once.
I don’t particularly like loud parties and I never feel any different on Jan 1 (I think it’s because I’m a teacher and my life is divided into school years, not regular calendar years.)
Anyways, I had a glorious evening by myself sipping wine and eating nice food while chilling in front of the TV!!!
After spending several long, kind of boring New Year’s eves at a friend’s party, and worrying the whole very late drive home about drunk drivers on the road, I started coming up with excuses and staying home. Best thing ever.
Have you guys seen the shirt .. “Sorry I am late, I didn’t want to come.” Introverts unite, or just, you know … quietly curl up with a book or movie.
I like to party!! And by party I mean read books. XO
Same.
Introverts unite )
I’ll join you…although I promise not for too long, lol.
Same. We’ll all enjoy major holiday shenanigans in the peace and comfort of our own homes.
#introvertsdoitbetteralone
I will say I am going to join you. But then … if you don’t call it is okay. XO
My grandma died on new year’s eve. It was long time ago, but i got used to spending that night with movies, going to bed early and turning off my phone.
I don’t like being forced to have a good time and look all glittery, just cos the earth is still spinning. But i celebrate my birthday with bday week. It’s 7 days of me, everything is about me, so i understand both sides.
*joins introvert party*
*puts on pajamas*
Weirdly my tradition for NYE is watching Pitch Perfect, ordering pizza, drinking Prosecco and posting, “Make good choices…” on the Facebook. And I love it.
I’m always pretending I’m busy so that I can do nothing. My friends can’t seem to understand how I’m happy sitting at home, talking to nobody and doing nothing but that really is my favourite thing to do.
Its really weird. I was sick one NYE and apart from being sick it was totally fine. It seemed way worse in other peoples eyes. That made me think about how weird it is how invested others are. People acted full of pity like I lost a child or something. Or insisted I should have powered through. Not your problem, folks.
Me too Noodles. My friends and family have month long birthday festivals *what I call them* it drives me batty. I removed my birthday notification off of fb and the silence was glorious!
I know grown adults who celebrate their “birthday month” too, refer to it that way, and expect other people to be all excited about it. For something that happens to everyone…every year.
One recently said “well April is my birthday month, so I’m planning x, y, and z”. This was in July or August.
Ah Noodles…it’s so lovely to know I’m not alone! My entire family of extroverts (including a sister in law who cannot handle even an hour by herself) think I’m broken and weird because I genuinely enjoy being by myself and in fact get stressed out if I have to socialize too much. It’s always nice to be reminded that there are others 😊
SAME. My group of friends is small, and most don’t know one another. I love spending good quality time with them. Going out for drinks with some casual acquaintance I don’t know well, or shallow socializing? Pass. Staying at home on the couch crocheting or watching crime shows snuggling with my cat is recharging for me. I recently made a new friend (tough to do!) but I knew she was legit when we could hang and watch ID and eat all day.
I totally understand her. I had a bunch of family members who always created drama on my birthday when i was younger (canceling last minute, making it about them and other bullsh*t) so it has completely turned me off celebrating it with people. By myself i’ll totally celebrate and buy a cake and enjoy the sweet sweet silence of never having to deal with those crazies ever again Sockdrawer sorting sounds good too!
I used to adore Anna. But I’m growing increaslying tired of her seemingly constant “I’m so different from most women/girls” schtick. I was so excited to read her book but it seemed incredibly try-hard with her stories about how she is different and was different and in some ways better than her peers. While I went away loving other women in Hollywood more after reading their books (see Tina Fe, Amy Poehler, and Mindy Kaling), I was exhausted with Anna by the time I was done. She is immensely talented and freaking hilarious and smart, she doesn’t need to remind us how cool she is. She just rubbed me the wrong way in her book I suppose.
Yes, I totally agree. If she dialled back the I’m not like other girls thing by about 20%, she’d be a lot more believable.
I love that the Bellas are still friends and hang out together.
Totally agree! I fear she’ll take it to Jennifer Lawrence-esque levels.
Also, I tried to read the book A Simple Favor. It’s creepy and even disturbing, and not for the usual reasons. I’m interested to see how Hollywood handles some of the elements.
And has Blake upped her acting game at all?
Loved her dress on the top picture!!! Does anyone have an ID on it?
A few sites have named David Koma as the designer. I like it too.
The book A Simple Favor was fantastic – I can’t wait to see this movie!
I just started it last night. So far, very intrigued.
A nice change of pace after reading the much-applauded “Baby Teeth” and hating every minute of it. I only finished it because it was short, and I was convinced there would be some crazy twist ending—the back of the book had a blurb from a review that said “you will be dying to discuss the ending”–but, no, no I was not.
Wow, guess I am REALLY bitter about that one bad book. lol
Omg that’s totally something I would do
I get the birthday thing. I’ve never wanted a fuss made over mine and when a big chunk of my friends was turning fifty each one had a major party of some sort. They could not believe I didn’t want to have one. And then when a couple friends flew in to surprise me I had to work really hard to pretend I was happy to spend the weekend celebrating my 50th. It was fun but I was very glad when it was all over.
I also get being happy staying home, it’s my favorite pastime, lol. Sometimes I think there’s a fine line between “homebody” and “hermit” but I don’t think I’ve crossed it just yet.
Haha! I love this. I also love her friendship with the other PP ladies. They’re a great bunch.
I like it when my friends/family make a big deal over my birthday — I milk my birthday week for everything it is worth! That said, I have absolutely lied in order to stay home alone on other occasions. I’m an introvert. I like going out with friends, but my ideal night is being at home watching Netflix and catching up on laundry. It’s therapeutic for me.
