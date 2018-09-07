Anna Kendrick lied about having plans so she could be alone on her birthday

Anna Kendrick’s movie, A Simple Favor, also starring Blake Lively and Henry Golding, opens next Friday. I plan to see it because it looks strange, I’m loving the fashion and I truly adore Anna. Anna was on Ellen yesterday where she confessed to being a big ol’ liar. What’s worse – she lied to the Bellas. Apparently, the Pitch Perfect cast is big on birthday celebrations. Whereas Anna said she loves to fete the other women’s special day, she doesn’t like a big production on hers. So this year (her birthday was August 9), Anna lied to the others, telling them that she would be in Vancouver for the occasion. Instead she stayed home and sorted her sock drawer. According to Anna, it was perfect.

Anna and I are the opposite on this, which will work well when we meet and form our epic friendship. I prefer to sit home and do nothing most of the time. But I’m very silly about my birthday and welcome any and all festivities for it. I love how she lied to get out of a proper bash but ordered her own cake because she’s “not a sociopath.” As long as she has her priorities in order. One thing her PP party circuit will have to contend with in the future is her new BFF, Blake Lively. Blake and Anna have been swooning over each other on Twitter, which has set off a social media battle between Anna and Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds, who played Anna’s love interest in The Voices. Their ‘feud’ culminated at the Teen Choice Awards when Anna beat Ryan for favorite Twitter personality and she told him to “suck it” during her acceptance speech.

One quibble, though – Anna’s going to have to stop calling The Magic Castle “dorky.” That place is amazing. The first time I went, Tippi Hedren was selected from the audience to assist a guy who had a bird act. The guy said later he didn’t know who she was until after the show so only Tippi and the audience were in on the joke.

Later in her the segment, Ellen asked Anna to show off her rap skills. After listening to her performance, I think perhaps Anna is better off sticking with a cappella.