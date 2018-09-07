Serena Williams is through to her second consecutive major final this year

I’m not going to jinx Serena Williams like I did at Wimbledon. Serena had a relatively breezy route through the Wimbledon draw, where she met Angelique Kerber, the same player she beat in the 2016 Wimbledon final. Only I jinxed her, and Serena ended up losing in the final. I won’t make the same mistake this time. Because in the second major in a row this year, Serena Williams is back into the final. Serena defeated Anastasija Sevastova in the semifinal last night. Sevastova broke Serena in her first service game, and then Serena ended up winning 12 of the next 13 games. The scoreline: 6-3, 6-0. Yes, she fed Sevastova a bagel scoreline in the second set. It was beautiful. Serena started serving-and-volleying and charging to the net like an old-schooler. Her volleys and overheads were gorgeous.

Serena will play youngster Naomi Osaka in the US Open final. Osaka plays tennis because she saw Serena play years ago and wanted to do the same. Naomi’s father tried to follow the path of Richard Williams (Serena and Venus’s dad) to train Naomi for the game. Naomi beat Serena in Miami, so this will be a rematch. And it will be hard. And I’m not going to jinx her. I’ll just wish Serena luck.

A few more things – Serena’s fur-baby Chip was allowed into Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch his mom play. He took a nap through most of it:

And Serena is one part of this magnificent new Nike ad. Prepare yourselves – I cried, and there’s a good chance you will too. Colin Kaepernick does the voiceover.

PS… I know there are a lot Federer fans, Djokovic fans and Nadal fans out there, but will *some* of you please send out some good thoughts and vibes to Juan Martin del Potro, who is playing Nadal in the semifinals today? Please, he’s my favorite.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

26 Responses to “Serena Williams is through to her second consecutive major final this year”

  1. David says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:08 am

    The best tennis player ever!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:15 am

    That commercial made me cry. I loved the part about Serena.

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      September 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

      The last two commercials from Nike I’ve seen made me really emotional as well actually……(the other one was with Richard Williams directing her steps through the US Open).

      I thought I was being soft/ridiculous for tearing up…..I’m glad to see I’m not the only one. 🙂

      Reply
  3. Reese says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Not going to jinx anything either lol!
    G.O.A.T!

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I love Del Po but I’m rooting for my boy Rafa. Hope the match doesn’t destroy whoever wins.
    The atmosphere will be so electric; Del Po had all his childhood friends fly over and they are YELLING between the points. Del Po and his Del Bros versus Rafa and the Rafans. It’s going to be great.

    Reply
  5. Ariel says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Yep. I just cried watching the Nike ad.
    I need to find a way to watch some of these tennis matches with no cable.

    Reply
  6. Ashley says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I think it’s good Serena already played and lost to Naomi.She knows what to expect! I never saw her winning Wimbledon though her return and movement wasn’t all there and Kerber was the first defensive player she played since coming back. I still think her movement isn’t all there yet and that’s why against Stevastova she rushed the net to shorten the points so her movement wasn’t exposed.But all I care about is DELPO!!!!!!!

    Reply
  7. Franklin says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I loooove tennis. So excited my son wants to play.

    Reply
  8. Gil says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:08 am

    My heart is a bit torn regarding this one. I would always wish Serena success but I think Osaka Naomi is such an amazing young lady so she should win. Can you imagine? Winning the US Open at the age of 20?

    I wish the best to both of them. I am excited for this game

    Reply
  9. P says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Queen!

    Reply
  10. Nona says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Aw geez … I’m crying. Damn, Nike is killing it! Now I have to go out and buy a Nike shirt that I do not need to show that I support them.
    And I’m rooting for del Potro! Juan Martin and Serena—those are my favorites.

    Reply
  11. Nikki says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Kaiser, I LOVE that you said you weren’t going to jinx it!!!! <3 Also, had to say I love that picture of her that's on the main heading, and is the bottom big picture. She looks SO BOSS, which, of course, she is. My fave athlete ever.

    Reply
  12. Biggles says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:23 am

    May I just say, once again, that I adore that this site has embraced your tennis fixation Kaiser? Babbling about tennis (ok, and tennis men) is my happy place, and now it’s all the more accessible. Gonna have to let you down on your request however – vamos Rafa!

    Have to admit that I may have let a womanly tear go for the advert.

    Reply
  13. Dids says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I LOVE DEL POTROOOOOOO!!! (I love Nadal too…) But Juan Martin deserves another grand slam title. I cant wait to watch their match!

    Reply
  14. hindulovegod says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I got tickets for Saturday! I was at that Osaka v Keys match two years ago and have had a soft spot for Naomi since. She’s improved leaps and bounds and showed real maturity last night. But my heart is with Serena.

    Reply
  15. elvie says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Team Delpo all the way. I love his tennis and his presence, and its fun to have someone besides Federer, Nadal and Djokovic win. Juan Martin definitely has worked hard for it.

    Reply
  16. lolamd says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Come on Del Petro and Kishikori! Let’s do this!!

    Reply
  17. Tania says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

    As I said on another thread, the Nikes I ordered in response to the protests over Kaepernick’s ad will be in today. Instead of going to see the problematic Peppermint, I’m going to take those Nikes and start breaking them in with a small 3 mile run after work. I need to get healthier after a summer of laziness and that Nike commercial you posted has been my motivation to hop on the treadmill every night I get home from work this week. There are no excuses for not realizing my own healthy dreams.

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:20 am

      It’s just occurred to me that I don’t own a single Nike item, (mainly because they don’t make the best gear for my sport), but I will remedy that immediately and buy a few items off them just to show support for this celebration of humanity.

      Another great reason to drown myself in Nike right now is to counteract the soulless american president whose doing his best to damage Nike, for daring to support Colin.

      Reply
  18. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I 💕 Serena. Maybe I’m just old and time is flying by, but damn! There seems to be no down time for her. For anyone on the circuit I should say. Grueling.

    Reply
  19. Maria F Gonzalez says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Vamos Delpo!!!!! He is muy favourite too.

    Reply
  20. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Chip is adorable. Don’t know how he slept through the match. I was worried about Serena at first, then she kicked it up a notch and cruised. I appreciated the efficiency with which she dispatched Sevestova.

    Naomi’s Family story was highlighted last night. I wish nothing but good things for her. She’s going to be a star for years to come.

    Reply
  21. Murphy says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Is she allowed to wear the Cat Suit at this tournament? If it weren’t for Serena I wouldn’t even know the US Open was going on.

    Reply

