Cardi B ‘might just get a little lipo’ to deal with her postpartum love handles

Cardi B gave birth to baby Kulture on July 11th. She had big dreams of giving birth and going back to work quickly, but life came at her fast. She canceled her tour with Bruno Mars, and she’s been low-key this summer, enjoying her time with the baby. She did step out at the MTV VMAs and I thought she looked great. She’s obviously still nursing and carrying some of the pregnancy weight, which is completely normal. She looked amazing though. But according to Cardi, she’s thinking about getting some stuff done, plastic surgery-wise. Cardi’s no stranger to plastic surgery – she’s always been pretty open about her work and her various “tune-ups.” So what do you make of this?
Cardi B is considering liposuction following the birth of her first child, she said on Instagram Live. The Bronx rapper, who recently gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, told fans, “I still got, like, a lot of love handles right here. They’re not much, but it’s, like, you know, I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach. So this extra skin is like, ‘Where the f– k did you came from?!’ ”
She added, “But it’s like I might just get a little lipo. Because I mean, I feel like I can work out and my stomach will be back how it used to be. But I really don’t have time to work out. I never been the type to work out. I never stepped a foot in the gym.”
Personally, I’ve always believed that most celebrity women “get their bodies back” after pregnancy by a combination of diet, exercise and plastic surgery. The difference here is that Cardi is pretty open about it. While I don’t think she go for lipo right now, I also think that if and and when she does do it, no one will say sh-t because she’s always been so honest about it. But yeah, give it three months. Give it six months. It seems like Cardi thinks her body was really supposed to just “bounce back” immediately. It doesn’t work like that for most women.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t mind this. She has the money and as long as she’s honest about, go for it. It’s the Kardashian lies (they got their butts by doing squats and their lips through makeup, and their breasts by gaining “5″ pounds) that are rage-inducing. It’s like we should believe them over our lying eyes.
+1 at least she’s honest. If I had that kind of access to money, I would certainly get some laser treatment on my stretch marks from baby and I’d at least consider the “mini” tuck.
+1 +1
This is the woman who was getting butt injections in someone’s basement… and went back for a touch-up to find out someone had died at this persons hands while getting the same work done.
HOW DOES THAT NOT TERRIFY HER?
There’s just way too much that can go wrong with this kind of thing. It freaks me out, and it never used to. I think even if I was Cardi rich – I couldn’t do it. I’m not as freaked out by a little filler here and there – I’m not even 30 and I have a deep line between my brows. Genetic, unfortunately. I found photos of my grandfather in his 20′s and he had the same line, same side, same size – it’s crazy. The idea of getting a little filler half-way appeals to me, but I’m still freaked out over it, and I don’t want to have to start something that I’ll need to keep up when it costs as much as it does.
But the idea of actually going under the knife for anything other than medical necessity is absurd to me. There’s still a risk from injections – you can damage nerves and stuff. But the idea of going any more advanced than that is just so scary.
I have that deep wrinkle between the brows too. I call it my “WTF” wrinkle because it’s from making a “WTF” face. It’s gotten way deeper in the last 2 years but unfortunately I can’t afford botox, otherwise I’d be all over that shiz. And invasive surgery scares me too! Ever since Kanye’s mother died from botched plastic surgery I’ve been freaked out by it.
hahaha – I’m going to have to start calling it that. Because that’s 100% when it’s most prominent. And I’d have to guess it’d be the same for gramp, because he was very much in the mindset of “what’s wrong with people?” all the time. He had no patience for people that took advantage of others, or who were just crap people. I think we’re just predisposed to exasperation.
And yes – Kanye’s mom was one of the first things I can remember hearing about cosmetic surgery fatalities. It’s terrifying. My mom is getting a knee replacement sometime between now and November – and I’m freaked out enough over her going through that. And the alternative is her being in horrible pain, and making her hips and other leg worse from over-compensating.
I figure with the way that things are progressing in makeup, and skin care and everything, maybe by the time I’m getting really fed up with it there will be some kind of more gentle way to fake it being less severe haha.
I have them too!
The French have a bad@ss name for them:Lion’s wrinkles.
Yeah, same here. I can’t blame her for considering surgery because I have a hard time accepting my new body too, but I know I will never do it. Too risky and painful. I liked my flat stomach too but I love being there for my son and that is what matters.
Girl – I can’t imagine. I don’t have children yet – still not sure if I will do the whole pregnancy thing. I have awful migraines and a chronic pain condition – and the idea of me passing this on to a child scares the crap out of me. On top of that, I’ll need to ween off a lot of medication to get to a point where I can consider a pregnancy. I’m pretty tough when it comes to pain tolerance so I know I can make it through it if I have to drop the meds for a while – it won’t be pleasant but it’s doable because I went untreated for years before. But it’s the fear of passing conditions on that’s put me on pause, and has me considering adoption more.
That said – I feel like if you’ve literally grown a tiny human, you deserve a medal. The amount of things your body has to go through to do that is insane. And I know it’s way easier to tell someone “don’t feel bad about it” than it is to get over the difference, but seriously, you’re a freaking champ. I definitely have hang ups over my body – especially since the pain issues got worse because I’ve definitely been way more sedentary in my lifestyle – so I get it. But there’s so many years of conditioning that we need to get over to really accept things. But being able to be healthy enough to enjoy spending time with your son is really all that matters in the end. Even if a surgery doesn’t kill you – there’s so many things that can happen that reduce your quality of life, that I think in the end the risk/benefits are in favor of not having a flat tummy and being able to be there for your kid. And at the end of the day, that kiddo isn’t thinking “yeah, I love you mom, but I’d love you more if you had a flat belly” <3
Aw Erinn, your message is so sweet. Thank you girl. My cousin suffers from chronic pain because of polyarthritis, she had to cut off the medication during pregnancy and gave birth with morphine because epidural was impossible in her case. I was in awe of her strength. She said to me that pregnancy eased her usual pain. Women bodies are awesome machines. I wish you good luck in your journey, whatever path you choose <3
I used to think the same, how can someone risk their life going under the knife and anesthesia Just for an estetic reason?
Then I had my daughter, and even with crossfit and diet, my breasts and my skin are not the same… I am healthy and strong, but sometimes, (not many) Ifeel so sad looking at the not-perky-anymore breasts an the loose skin… Anyway, I don’t think I would dare to get a breast lift or a tummy tuck, but I definitely don’t judge so harshly at the people who chose to do it… And i really like that she is honest about it!
Well I had both with a touch of lipo and it was fine. Just go to someone reputable – not the cheapest.
I like how honest she is about it LOL. It’s her body. Bless her… I wouldnt go to plastic surgery so soon, but I never had a child, so what do I know. It does seem that Cardi had some unrealistic expectations, though…
It is her body, her choice, but I don’t understand how people will risk going under anesthesia and getting these optional procedures done when they could exercise it off. Exercise is so important for health! And there are risks for all surgery’s.
Sometimes exercising is very hard and working out efficiently just seems impossible. It takes time and dedication and not everyone can muster up that after having a baby. I lost all my muscles during pregnancy, I had no strength at all for nearly a year after birth. I could work out for like two minutes. I was so tired. If I wasn’t so afraid and disgusted by surgery I could have gone this route, because I considered it, which I NEVER did before. Cardi B already did surgery and works with her body, I’m not surprised by her decision to not work out.
She’ll burn off those calories chasing Offset around every strip club and beating down every chick he pays attention to (side eye).
I kind of hate myself for admitting this, because it feels like I’ve internalized the misogynistic male gaze, but if the cost were more reasonable, I’d consider plastic surgery as well. I’m 41, with a 9yo and new baby, and my body this time around just isn’t recovering (which is to be expected at my age even though I was pretty fit and healthy and had a good pregnancy). I could spare the money but would feel guilty when it could be going into college funds and retirement accounts. It’s just hard to feel good about myself even though I know that’s silly.
The fact that she just owns it is a good thing. I really do hate the whole “oh, running after my kid keeps me in shape” narrative. I’m sure it’s true for some women but not for most I would guess.
It can be so hard to feel good about ourselves after giving birth. I think going the surgical route is not the smartest choice (too risky), but I suppose that whatever makes a woman happy & feel good about herself again is a good thing. I hope Cardi is enjoying being a mother and that Kulture is healthy & happy.
Lindy, (i think I might’ve said this before a few months back) We are in the exact same situation regarding our kids & our age. I’m the same age as you, I also have a 9-year-old, and I just gave birth to my 2nd child. My newborn son is 2 weeks old today. I sympathize with you regarding trying to feel good about yourself again, and the hardships of being a mother to a new baby. I know I’m having a very rough day today and feeling really down.
K-peace, I do remember hearing from youa few months ago! Kind of cool to have someone else in the same boat. Hang in there… It’s so exhausting and in some ways I feel like it’s been tough because my older kiddo is moving into a more independent stage, and here I am starting all over again!
My new little guy is 4 months and I’ve gone back to work this month so it’s been a challenge. And another surprise for me was that breastfeeding has been harder this time. This baby just isn’t taking to it, and I’ve moved mountains to try and get it to work but am running out of steam and struggling mightily with that.
Anyhow, I hope you’re getting some much needed rest and trying to enjoy the newborn weeks! Sending you good thoughts!
She’s a very pretty lady the way she is.
I’d like to see her succeed but she’s making wild choices like the stripper beat down incident. She needs good folks around her. But don’t we all though? I could use a manager with a heart of gold and fist of steel to pry my coffee out of my hands LOL
I think People forget who she was before she gained this kind of mainstream fame, like actually a gang member. She’s probably gonna Stay beating bitches down.
Yep @ Crowhood. That Bloods ish is still in her system. I tried to root for her for a bit. I really did, because I thought she could grow out of her ways, but she continues to stay inside that ignorant/ratchet mentality of hers and refuses to mature and grow or at least pay people to advise her better. I’m still hoping that having Kulture will make her want to do much better and want more for herself as well, but I just think she’s stuck. She’s already like 25 already. Also it seems she didn’t have the energy or time to go on tour with Bruno but she sure has the time to run after Offset and babysit him to try to keep him from cheating. SMDH
I like her honesty. Not many celebs fess up to having lipo. This is refreshing.
Good for her. Whatever, I’d do it to.
Kudos for her and her honesty. I’m side eye you Kardashian/Jenner clan here….
