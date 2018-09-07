Geoffrey Owens is flying to Atlanta to shoot 10 episodes of a Tyler Perry show

Geoffrey Owens

As we discussed earlier this week, Geoffrey Owens isn’t ashamed of the fact that he worked at Trader Joe’s for more than a year when his acting gigs dried up. An actor’s life is hard, and only a very small percentage of actors get to be picky about what projects they choose. Owens is best known for his role in The Cosby Show, but he’s worked consistently over the years in film, television and theater. He’s also taught acting classes. After the photos came out of Owens working at Trader Joe’s, the outpouring of support from the acting and artistic community was overwhelming, and Geoffrey ended up on Good Morning America to discuss the positivity that came out of it. And because this man’s karma is so good, he’s now fielding acting-job offers and he’s signed on to work on a Tyler Perry project:

Geoffrey Owens is about to get a hell of a lot of screen time thanks to Tyler Perry — he’s accepted the mega producer’s offer for an acting gig — and it’s a big one! Owens, who starred on “The Cosby Show,” was recently photographed working as a cashier at Trader Joe’s. Geoffrey was shamed by many for the cashier job and Tyler reached out via Twitter, saying, “I’m about to start shooting OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!”

Sources familiar with the deal tell us joining Tyler is exactly what Geoffrey will do. We’re told he’s going to appear on Perry’s hit, “The Haves and the Have Nots.” Even bigger … it’s not a one shot deal. We’re told he’ll have a recurring role and appear on 10 episodes. The show — on it’s 6th season — shoots in Atlanta, and we’re told Owens will fly there next week to begin filming. As for his salary … that’s unclear, but working one job is always better than two.

[From TMZ]

I’m not sure if a Tyler Perry TV show is any actor’s dream role, but actors do enjoy working on his projects. Perry’s films and TV shows are usually just flat-out soap operas and they’re steady, paying jobs, so why not? And I hope more producers have seen all of this and decide to cast Owens in other roles too. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj threw herself into the conversation too:

Since the world learned Geoffrey Owens was working at a Trader Joe’s grocery store between acting gigs, the Cosby Show alum has been inundated with support and even offered a job by Tyler Perry. And on Thursday, Nicki Minaj also offered her support to the actor — saying she wants to give him $25,000.

“This man is a whole f—— legend,” the rapper said during her latest episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1. “That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000.”

Minaj also called out Karma Lawrence, the woman who took Owens’ photo at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey where he was bagging groceries. Calling Lawrence a “stupid f—,” the star accused her of “trying to embarrass this hardworking man.”

[From People]

I mean, if Nicki Minaj wanted to give me $25000, I wouldn’t say no. But to be clear, Geoffrey Owens was never looking for charity. He didn’t send up a GoFundMe account. He did what thousands of other actors do – worked a second non-acting job to support his family. Minaj is right about one thing: Geoffrey Owens is a legend.

Geoffrey Owens

Photos courtesy of WENN.

41 Responses to “Geoffrey Owens is flying to Atlanta to shoot 10 episodes of a Tyler Perry show”

  1. abbi says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:23 am

    He deserves it, I’m so glad this turned out well for him!

    Reply
  2. Doodle says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I watched two interviews with him after this story broke – class act all the way. So happy he got an acting job out of this, but honestly was impressed with his attitude in both interviews. There is no job that should be beneath anybody. Work is work. This guy is gold.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Working on a Tyler Perry TV show might lead to working on a Tyler Perry movie and they make boatloads of money, so good.

    Reply
  4. lolamd says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Sorry I didn’t really pay attention to this when it first came out but the person who took his pic did she really mean to shame him?

    Reply
  5. Lala11_7 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Working for Tyler is a GREAT gig…he’s got several shows on television…he’s always making movies….he has his own studio where other movie companies also film (Marvel, etc.)…and if he likes you…he will KEEP you working! I’m happy for him…it would be GREAT to remember him as someone OTHER than Elvin on the —— Show…because that character irked my very soul!

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:31 am

    He was superb with his interview with Robin Roberts. So dignified while also showing he had great self confidence.l and a terrific sense of humor. He wore his alumni Yale baseball cap and his Trader Joe name tag. He also said he didn’t want to get gigs because of this story but open to auditions. Sooooo happy for him.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:38 am

    To be clear, Nicki Minaj doesn’t want to give this guy money (which he wasn’t asking for) to help, she wants to insert herself into his story for attention to her. God, she’s trashy.

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:57 am

      I think I’m about done with Nicki. She made a song with that 69 rapper (I’m not looking up that scum bag’s name to spell it correctly) who basically made child porn and has defended her pedophile brother. I think she’s really talented but I’ve soured on her so much. She’s absolutely doing this for publicity because people are cooling on her. I’m someone who could really use 25k but I wouldn’t take it from Nicki Minaj.

      Reply
  8. Loopy says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Nicki is just always looking for a way to insert herself. She could have done it privately and it’s not like he even asked.

    Reply
  9. TQ says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Awesome! Am so glad the Tyler Perry show worked out and proved to be a substantial role. I have nothing but respect for Geoffrey.

    Reply
  10. Other Renee says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I am really delighted that this turned out the way it has. Yes, I believe the woman meant to shame the poor guy. But he retained his dignity by showing he was proud of working at Trader Joe’s (my favorite food store) and earning an honest living. Good for him!!

    Reply
  11. Abby says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

    This whole story makes me sad. I’m happy he got a gig with Tyler Perry from the debacle. I can’t understand why anyone would trash someone for working at a job. Would they rather he be on welfare? I mean honestly, what’s a man to do if his acting is not paying the bills?

    I also wonder if he’s not getting residuals from The Cosby Show because the shows not airing because Bill Cosby is a terrible person. Perhaps that paycheck is gone, meaning he needs a job and that’s not his fault!

    People are awful sometimes.

    Reply
    • SamC says:
      September 7, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Busy Phillips was talking about residuals on her IG stories yesterday. He wasn’t a major character or on for the run of the series so even when he got residual checks they probably weren’t all that much.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

      The only explanation is that some people just take pleasure in seeing someone famous or successful lose their status or wealth because of their own insecurities or resentments. Trump is a perfect example of someone who loves to point out when someone is “failing.” It’s pretty pathetic and I’m glad she was shamed for it.

      Reply
    • paddingtonjr says:
      September 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

      There are a few stations still showing The Cosby Show, which does surprise me. However, new episodes haven’t been produced for more than 25 years and Geoffrey was a minor part of a fairly large regular cast. I would assume that Cosby and Phylicia got a higher percentage of the acting residuals with the “children” getting progressively less since they had less experience and potentially longer working lives. The residuals aren’t close to what he would have been making on a weekly basis and, although he has been working regularly as an actor and teacher, the jobs since probably aren’t steady and/or comparable to being a regular on a hit show.

      Reply
  12. paddingtonjr says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I’m so happy for him! Tyler Perry’s movies and tv shows make a lot of money and have a built-in audience which is similar to that of The Cosby Show. I think Keisha Knight-Pulliam has worked with Tyler Perry on a movie or two and has also appeared in at least one of his shows.

    I’m not sure if I would call Geoffrey Owens a “legend”, but he is a good role model. He is a visible reminder that everyone has to make tough choices and do what they need to do to provide while pursuing their dreams and passions. There is nothing wrong or menial about any jobs and you never know anyone’s circumstances. Geoffrey has handled this situation with a great sense of humor and self-confidence and I wish him continued success.

    Reply
    • C says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:09 am

      I think calling him a legend is hyperbole, but saying he’s part of a legendary series is not. Bill Cosby can go eff himself, but you cannot deny the importance of the show. I miss it so much and hate that it’s been tainted by Cosby because it is really a special part of pop culture.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      I thought he was good as the ever-clueless but sweet Elvin on the Cosby Show. I don’t think Perry would have hired him out of charity – he must have done well at an audition unless Perry remembered him well enough from Cosby. He was on quite a few episodes actually.

      Love the Trader Joe connection. Actors do take other jobs in between acting gigs, so I don’t see why this is a big deal. Working at Trader Joe’s sounds like more fun than a waiter job.

      Reply
  13. Loopy says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Plus not everyone gets Seinfeld or Friends type of residuals.

    Reply
  14. TaniaOG says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Good for him. Well deserved.

    Reply
  15. Happy21 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Good for him! I wish him all the success he so deserves.
    That being said, Nicky Minaji is an a**hole. Buddy wasn’t looking to be a charity case. He would have been happy working at Trader Joes if some meddling cow hadn’t thought it a good idea to post a photo of him working there, He doesn’t need handouts. I’ve never been a Minaj fan but now I dislike her immensely.

    Reply
  16. ChillyWilly says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Nicki Minaj is repugnant inside and out. Can’t stand her. Anyways, yay Elvin! Nothing wrong with earning an honest living.

    Reply
  17. tealily says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    The Nicki Minaj offer is nice, but it sounds like exactly the kind of thing Owens said he DIDN’T want.

    Reply

