Melania Trump thinks the anonymous op-ed author is ‘sabotaging the country’

Apropos of nothing, do you remember when Melania underwent some mysterious operation that left her hospitalized for days, and then she wasn’t seen in public for weeks afterwards? Wasn’t that so weird? Well, there’s a theory going around that the operation and absence could be explained by a mysterious boob job. Just something to think about. As for what else Melania has been up to… nothing much, really. I imagine her days are filled with shopping, spa-going, watching TV (CNN!) and hanging out with Barron. But someone told her about the anonymous White House senior staffer who wrote that New York Times op-ed. And Melania has some thoughts!
First lady Melania Trump fired back at the anonymous source that stunned the White House with a New York Times op-ed Wednesday.
“Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nation’s founding principles and a free press is important to our democracy. The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible,” she told CNN in a statement Thursday. The first lady had a specific message for the author: “To the writer of the op-ed — you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”
“Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news. People with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences,” she added. “If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have the right to be able to defend themselves.”
Do you think Melania had any part in writing this statement whatsoever? Melania is neither a true-believer Deplorable nor a sympathetic Resistance ally. She falls somewhere in between – she supports her husband in most things, but mostly she just doesn’t care. About anything. So I would imagine this statement is less about Melania having feelings about anonymous critics of her husband and more about her worrying that her husband grows more delusional and unhinged by the day. Besides, it’s not like the lying, racist trophy wife of a fascist is some kind of moral paragon. Basically, every time Melania opens her mouth, I’m reminded of how useless she really is.
As for the message of “the op-ed writer is sabotaging the country”… I mean, I agree with that, but for a different reason. The writer isn’t sabotaging the country because he or she wrote the op-ed. He (or she?) is sabotaging the country because literally no one will stop the baby-fisted fascist. No one will remove him. No one will invoke the 25th. No one will say “enough is enough.”
Also: Bob Woodward’s Fear includes a story about Melania outright REFUSING to appear on TV with her husband immediately following the “grab ‘em by the p—y” tape. Staffers were trying to talk her into helping her husband do damage control and Melania was “adamantly opposed” and she reportedly said, “Not doing that. No way. No, no, no” while she waved her hand.
Her PR person Stephanie Grisham wrote that on direction from Trump’s PR people. Malaria had nothing to do with it
I said at the time of the disappearance and immediately afterwards that Malaria had boob surgery. The hospitalization and later recovery time were comparable to those for breast surgery. Prior to her disappearance,, her oversized, fake breasts were hanging down near her waist line. They have been lifted, still overly large and fake, but actually smaller than they were and much, much higher.
EZ does like his women with big ones, this is the man who desperately wanted his 14 yr old daughter to get one. The only person who could so with some plastic surgery is him.
Agree with the origin of this text..I doubt she’s actually written, or read, anything issued in her name. I always wonder why she is brought into meetings for photo ops? My theory-the old geezers will all be staring at her boobs and not listening to what the boob is saying.
A good theory. She adds nothing and barely seems to acknowledge that other people are there.
If you compare then and now photos, you will see her face has lost its lines, jaw is tighter, and generally looks pulled. I’m not saying she didn’t have a boob job at the same time, but there are definite facial changes. She definitely had a facial refreshing.
Lightpurple, couldn’t agree more. It is just her PR people reacting.
Can we all stop now fantasizing about her somehow or someday turning around and act relavant?! She is a TROPHY WIFE!
Melania didn’t write it, but she obviously directed Grisham to troll Trump by saying words about the importance of a free press.
Yup, I could see her having a boob job, as she prepares herself for the next millionaire husband
She had the boob job some years ago, well before she became first lady. She did it for modeling lingerie. That being said, I don’t think her English is anywhere good enough to word something such as this. She was a trophy wife and still is a trophy wife. Although sometimes she really does try to do good. That silly “I don’t care” jacket ruined everything. I really tried to like her, lol.
I’m not sure why the op-ed triggered her more than anything else, such as the Mueller investigation. I thought I detected some subtle shade at Donald with her comments about how a free press is important for democracy…but other than that, meh. I really don’t care, do u?
Anybody who believes Melania wrote or thought any of that: I have a very nice, hardly used bridge to sell you, just a short walk from my house.
Really – how stupid do they think we are?!?
Melanie’s far too vacuous to have written the op-ed. Or that statement.
I do think she’s probably enjoying watching her husband squirm, but mostly she’s probably just enjoying the fact that if he goes to jail she gets to use all the money and live whatever life she wants.
Any money obtained through money-laundering or other criminal activities will be seized.
I hope she feels drump’s demise deeply. She is just as guilty as he and his idiot adult children.
True, but she may not realize that.
Also, I am thinking that most of the laundered money is NOT in Trump’s accounts.
Jared apparently told Bannon that Trump doesn’t have that much cash. I think as Trump has been laundering money, it’s been through his businesses. Most of which have failed. His own accounts probably have clean money that he’s been paid to launder the money through his businesses. Or it’s in the kids’ accounts.
New boob job – yep
Trump’s giant ass – I gagged on my coffee
Baron – starting to look trumpy, too bad. He looked more like his mama before.
Yep Barron is starting to look like the other chinless wonders (his sibs). Hopefully he is smarter than them?
I don’t think she wrote that and she doesn’t really care, do you?
Trump employee issues PR-written statement to keep her job.
Is the employee Malaria or Stephanie LOLLLL??? Be Best Melania … now go away and start planning Xmas decorations.
Of course she didn’t write it. I bet she doesn’t even know it was released by her staff. She’s just doing her own thing and occasionally #BeBest-ing.
As for the op-ed and the Woodward book, it’s annoying how the media is acting like this is so shocking. Anyone who paid attention for a minute to Trumps actions knew that he was a toddler who had zero interest in being president.
I wish they would stop focusing on Trump’s tantrums and instead focus on the people who enable or ignore it.
Well, I think that the anonimous sources pretending to be taking care of the country should come out in public and tellthe public whatever they witness. Moreover, if the people in administration think that he is unfit to be president need to work towards envoking the 25 Amendment. This is why it is written into the law. This is why there are legal ways of solving the issue not going behind everyone’s backs, forming some shadow government with NO real accountability. This is the source of more chaos and less democracy. So, I don’t give a crap about Melania, unless her motivation is that impeachment would be more patriotic that covering for this crazy lunatic, but this is not good.
When a President is incapacitated (which is certainly true here), it’s not uncommon for people around him to quietly keep him from doing damage. With both Nixon (extreme paranoia) and Reagan (dementia), this meant keeping them from launching those missiles in particular as well as protecting them in other ways from doing bizarre things that would make their incapacity obvious to the public. With an earlier President (Wilson), when he couldn’t govern due to illness – people around him did the governing without really letting the country know what they were doing. There may well be other situations we don’t know about.
Although the 25th Amendment is there to remove a President from office specifically for such cases – people are very reluctant to invoke it. It’s a major mess for many different reasons. So they keep it all going as long as they can. They generally are not altering the platform on which the President ran, just concealing his incapacity and taking steps to keep his condition from causing too much trouble.
Trump is an especially extreme case, since he is functional enough to cause much more damage than the others and he was like this during the campaign. He really would not be President if not for the efforts of the Russians, he just barely got the electoral votes needed due to our quirky system while seriously losing the popular vote despite all the intense disinformation campaigns and messing with voter databases. The “resistance in the White House” doesn’t care about damage done by his domestic actions since he/she agrees with those policies despite the Prez being batshit crazy and unable to hold a thought for more than a few minutes. But crazy foreign policy actions can start wars and kill us all, so that seems to be the focus. I assume they have also disabled his ability to launch missiles on a whim. Hopefully.
But if this op-ed is not just an attempt to reassure uneasy Republicans that they can handle the impulsive ignorant toddler in the White House so uneasy Republicans should just go out and vote Republican in November anyway — then it might mean they really are losing control and want to corroborate the stories that are getting out in other ways in hopes that other approaches will get going to rid them of Trump. Pence would not be the problem that Trump is. Just as awful domestically, but not so likely to kill us all in his foreign policy…. Pence is not the truly disturbed personality that Trump is, despite his whackadoodle ideas about science and religion.
Maybe it’s a cry for help to Mueller – “hurry up already!”. Or an appeal to Congress to do something. But Sen. Corker said in response to the op-ed that it was not news, they all knew all this about Trump from the very beginning of his Administration. So I doubt that Congress is going to do anything and we are stuck hoping the alleged adults in the room in the White House can keep the toddler from doing too much damage.
It’s not a good solution, but this is how people tend to handle such situations at all levels, and not just in government. Cover up the problem and work around the demented one to keep things functioning. It’s not really a coup, since they are people who agree with the Republican platform and are just trying to keep the 72 year old toddler from making too much of a mess.
Isn’t it thought that Edith Wilson was running the country in place of her husband?
I just love how they keep harping on ‘anonymous cowards’ and ‘if you’re bold enough to make an accusation, use your name’ – but Donny Two-Scoops is constantly saying “people tell me all the time___” and “people are saying___”. He’s constantly using fake anonymous sources to further his narrative.
And let’s be serious – they don’t think the free press is important. They despise it. Back to the drawing board, Stephanie – at least try to make it sound like it’s coming from your bosses instead of focusing on sounding rational.
Trump always spread rumors himself anonymously or under fake names to either smear his “enemies“ or promote himself.
Did anyone hear him try to pronounce “anonymous” twice during last night’s rally?
Yes, I heard him trying to pronounce anonymous, that was 😄. He sound and looked exhausted. Rand Paul is advising to give lie detector tests to his cabinet or whoever they believe may be the culprit. I wouldn’t put it past him to get someone to write the op ed to The NY Times. I bet before this is over he will blame BO and Hillary.
Some might think it was a slipping denture, but it seemed more like stress or exhaustion. He just could not get those syllables correct.
Maybe the lie detector should be used on a few of our elected officials who seem to enjoy foreign travel…starting with Rand. 😉.
Last night on CNN, a commenter said according to his sources 45 is going around saying that the only people he trusts are his “ children” . That jumped out at me. No my wife and children or family, just his children. That marriage is certainly dead in the water.
I would not be surprised if Melania told the author of that op ed some stories as well just to stick it to her husband
As for who wrote the op ed I now think it is the long haired guinea pig on his head. 45 has not been mentioning Obama, Hillary or “her emails!” as much lately. The guinea pig is now pissed.
Melania could care less if her husband breaks the law or screws up the US, as long as her credit cards still work. As for the mysterious surgery, if it was breast augmentation and my taxes paid for hell yes I’m mad, I’ve had friends with breast cancer that have had to worry about having their breasts re-built and paying for it, if it came out of her pocket I could care less.
She didn’t write that statement and could probably care less. Can you imagine any other First Lady doing absolutely nothing like her? Michelle Obama would have been crucified.
And I believe that anonymous op-ed was released as a distraction from the Supreme Court hearings and to give Kavanaugh some needed coverage. Distract from the real issues that need to be focused on and the news media fell for it as usual.
Said on a FB thread that my theory is that Trump is part of the op-ed for distraction from Kavanaugh and Woodward’s book.
“Do you think Melania had any part in writing that statement whatsoever?” NO! She is an enabler of her husband’s being a racist, sexist, and lying 🤥 @$#&. I remember her saying when the grab women by the p$$$y she backed him up saying it was “locker room talk” and all men talk like that. She joined him in the birtha talk about BO not born in the 🇺🇸, she covers his lies and now she’s talking crap when someone close to her husband is sounding the alarm that her husband is dangerous and not fit to be president, I guess she wants to see her irrational husband starts a nuclear war. She needs to shut the F up and “BE BEST.”
Staffer writes statement. Aging trophy wife nods. Done.
My guess for the disappearance was tune-up on the chest. One of my co-workers gave us the drill on her own boob job, and one of the things she mentioned was having to have them worked on every 10 years.
I don’t understand why it was such a big deal to announce her absence, because who would notice?
Malaria’s spokesperson had time to troll our girl Issa Ray though. Did you all see that b.s.?
Everything they say or do is rooted in lies and fakery and hate.
She might not have appeared beside him…right away, are we just to forget the ‘Boys will be boys’ interview with CNN, followed by another one beside Terrified Toupee.
According to the Fail, Melanie(sic)denied being Anonymous. Rather pathetic when the First Lady has to deny being the one who wrote a scathing expose of her husband.
And, refreshed or not, those boobs look awful-like a large sausage strapped on her chest.
Melania wrote the op-ed, ah ha!
She can’t spell those words, she can barely say them! So puhleeze! Also, a woman who wears an “I Don’t Care, Do You?” jacket to visit children torn from their families says the Op Ed writer is “sabotaging the country with their cowardly actions?” Irony to the nth degree!
To me the hypocrisy of her statement is almost mind-blowing. But, at this point, we should expect nothing less of her.
Yeah, no. She wrote nothing.
Fake FLOTUS getting riled up about anonymous truth teller–cute! Get your own House in order, your Stepford Highness.
The country is already sabotaged due to Agent Orange, so I don’t give a s*it, Melanie. Do you?
Drumpft is the one who needs the boob job. Can you just imagine his moobs? Gah-ross.
