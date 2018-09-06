Anonymous White House senior staffer wrote a scathing, anti-Trump NYT op-ed

When I wrote about Bob Woodward’s book, Fear, all about the shambolic nature of the Trump White House, I was filled with a sort of unpleasant apathy. It was clear that Woodward spoke to many people inside the White House (and executive branch) off the record, or under the condition of anonymity. It was clear that Woodward spoke to many people who once worked for the Trump White House but who left months ago. Very few of them would go on the record with Woodward, but as I wrote in that story: “No one in the White House wants to be there. But they want to get credit for not wanting to be there, I guess, as they carry out Trump’s unhinged orders.” That’s what I’m apathetic about: is there any moral courage to be found amongst the kind of people who would choose to work for a nutjob fascist, choose to follow his unhinged orders, and then choose to snipe about it all to Woodward? I Really Don’t Care DO U? Womp womp.
So here’s the new thing… everyone around Trump is panicking about Woodward’s book. Trump is trying to say it’s full of lies, and his henchmen are denying that they ever spoke to Woodward. I don’t care about any of that either – water is wet, and Trump is a liar who is also bats–t crazy and dangerously stupid. But the new thing is that the New York Times published an op-ed from an “Anonymous” White House “senior official.” You can read the piece here:
Wow. From a senior Trump official:
"Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment … But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis." https://t.co/2IeV9p2nGo
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2018
What does this senior official have to say?
A senior administration official confessed in an anonymous New York Times op-ed Wednesday to working to thwart President Donald Trump’s agenda out of the conviction that the president is damaging the nation.
“[W]e believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic,” the official wrote. “That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”
n another remarkable admission, the official added that members of the president’s Cabinet briefly considered trying to push Trump out of office – but quickly dismissed the idea.
“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president,” the official said. “But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”
Blah, receipts or it never happened. Do you work for Trump and think he’s a deranged fascist who is destroying America from within? Then stop putting children in cages. Then stop covering up for his white supremacy and racism. Stop allowing him to sit in a room alone with his handler, Vladimir Putin. Stop making excuses for all of it. Either quit or actually show us some signs of conscientious objection within the administration.
Trump and his people were freaking out about the editorial – Trump went on camera and called it an “anonymous, meaning gutless, gutless editorial…So when you tell me about some anonymous source within the administration, probably who’s failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons, now, and The New York Times’ is failing. If I weren’t here, I believe The New York Times probably wouldn’t even exist.” No, really. Politico transcribed those words coming out of this moron’s mouth. He’s just babbling incoherently: “failing, disaster, gutless, anonymous, grab her by the…”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Yeah without receipts it’s hard to take seriously.
But it’s driving the WH crazy, so I’ll take more please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, I support Anonymous sourcing but this really is not all that helpful without actual proof or evidence. I don’t see how they seem to be much of a resistance at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bob Woodward’s book, this op ed from an insider. All we need now is for Omarosa to release another audio recording and 45 will go into full meltdown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Implementing the 25th Amendment does not cause a constitutional crisis; its very purpose is to end one. Same with the impeachment and removal process. Get him the Hell out of there!
And no, Princess Nagini didn’t write it. She’s already being smugly defensive of orange Voldy on Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people think it was Pence based on the use of the word ‘Lodestar’ – he often uses it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or someone trying to “frame” Pence? Either way this op-ed is some next level trolling …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like these unelected morons need to stop plying white saviour and gtfo. Keeping a petulant, hateful twat in office does not make you a hero. Whoever wrote this, if they actually work in the WH is not just self important, but stupid and complicit. They can F right off. Not a hero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ABSOLUTELY THIS. The people who want the most credit for being the behind-the-scenes last-line-of-defense sanity-bringers are the ones doing the most to keep this lunatic in office through their lack of public action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Said pretty much the same thing on a FB thread. They are patting themselves on the back because they are “saving” us. Well, if you really want to “save” us, stop going behind his back and step and do something to get him removed. They are using Trump to get their agenda through and when they are done getting what they want they will throw him away like a dirty, greasy old rag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was my reaction, too. Even as they “resist” Trump, his sh^&%y policies are being enacted and we’re still going down the drain. I think he/she meant to offer some comfort but realizing that amid the daily chaos unleashed by Trump that the staff in the WH have their own varying levels of secret agendas is much more frightening than comforting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re doing their best to help save us. Republicans are in charge, they’re not doing a damn thing. I think this person is very brave. We all know how trump is and he’s going to be hell in the WH as he looks for the person. And we all know how vindictive trump can be, this person could literally be risking their life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking that this is the start of the Republicans throwing him under the bus to get rid of him, he’s served his purpose in creating a distraction while they flood the courts with uber conservative judges that they can use to change ay laws they don’t like and stop all the lawsuits about ACA, reproductive rights. They know they are going to lose control of Congress and the Senate at the mid terms and is why they are desperate to get Kavanaugh confirmed before the break. BK’s confirmation to the SC is the icing on the cake for GOP. They might lose control of both houses but they control the courts and can inflict a helluva lot more damage there.
Saying that GOP underestimate Trump. A) Their base LOVE him and B) EZ won’t leave the WH willingly or quietly and he will take the whole party with him – he’s unhinged and petty enough do to so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOP will lose so many people if they turn on Trump . If the source is Pence he will get eaten alive and no Trumpster will vote for him. He will be their enemy number one. Even more so than Hillary or Obama. And that’s saying something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard Lindsey Graham last night on CNN talk about how the constituents of South Carolina care nothing about the left leaning New York Times.This party isn’t going to do anything about this man even if he is streaking across the White House Lawn nude in broad daylight.We have to get the vote out and change this Congress and change several local governments like in Florida to see any positive change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is like a Alfred Hitchcock movie. Make an already paranoid, unstable man more paranoid by convincing him there are people in his inner circle working to bring him down. I can’t imagine what working in the White House will be like after this latest bombshell.
My money is on someone connected with the Vice President who wrote this op ed. There have been rumours Pence has been quietly working the background, gathering support for a run to become president. That man is one to watch out for, he is worse than 45
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know that he’s worse than trump, but I don’t believe he’s any better than trump. And I agree with everything else you wrote here 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s worse because be genuinely believes god has led him to his position. He’s worse because he understands politics and knows how to utilize the power bestowed upon him should he become 46. He’s worse because, unlike Trump who doesn’t give a damn about democracy, Pence does and is complicit in the degradation of our standing in the world and the erosion of our rights as it helps him further his nonsensical religious beliefs.
Under his tenor, an AIDS epidemic rose in the state he governed, but he didn’t care because of religion.
He has the knowledge, understanding, and desire to force his religion on others — you should be VERY afraid of what he can do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sanctimonious tone of the op-ed does reek of Pence or Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have lots of rational thoughts about this, I do. But I also have terrible anxiety pains in my stomach since I read it.
So, rational thoughts. The R’s are going to try and detrump themselves before 2020, and make Mike Pence into “The Hero of the republic, Mike Pence”. Wait until you see the bs that will be written about him, and our msm, chuck todd, the ny times etc, will be doling it out with smiles on their faces while tapdancing.
They stole the supreme court for a generation or more, and now they want to hop in Mike Pence and speed off in a clean getaway.
I say isht on that! You built this, you are going down with SS trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like your theory and I do find it sickening. Pence is just as bad as Trump, imo, he’s just packaged a bit more neatly. I’m not sure if he’d win in 2020 but he shouldn’t be given the chance. Like you said he deserves to go down along with the rest of the goons in the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think the MSM may try to make Pence seem like a hero at the end of this, but I don’t think the now more vocal and passionate and larger group of Dems will let him get off. More than that, if trump goes down, he’s taking everyone with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me or are the Democrats, the media and other non supporters coordinating to take Trump & The Republicans down right when we enter the last 2 months of the midterm elections?
Democrats are finally growing a spine and doing everything they can to rattle the Senate and trying to not get that vile man confirmed as Supreme Court Justice. They are joining hand with progressive candidates in elections they have a chance in winning.
The media, just dropped the bomb with a book from a well respected journalist. They are publishing articles from insiders and showing a picture of Trump that even his supports cannot defend. They released the correct statement from Trump where he attacks Session & calls Southern people names (his biggest support group).
Nike and other businesses are showing the finger at him & his supporters. Google, Facebook & Twitter now forced to get rid of Russian influence and only show real news.
Women and people of colour winning in elections that they wouldn’t normally do. They are sending positive messages while at the same time showing how corrupt Trump is.
The next 2 months should be interesting and hopefully good. Best wishes from UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maya, I wish I agreed with you, but sadly I feel like this is a lot of wishful thinking.
The media are giving Bannon a platform and legitimising him under the guise of ‘both sides’, for example. I don’t believe they give a shit as long as the $$ keep coming in. If they did they would never have legitimised Trump during the primaries – when he was given more airtime than anyone else. They put him front and centre because he brought in viewers and clicks.
Again, hope you’re right, but I’m not hopefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is going to take down Trump. Not the media and certainly not the Republicans.
And the Democrats are still as spineless as ever. Women of color are winning, which is great, but the leadership of the democratic party sucks. Please don’t underestimate their ability to blow the mid-terms.
Nazis are still all over Twitter. And Jack isn’t doing shi*t about it. Facebook is just a cesspool.
Sorry to be such a downer, but nothing will change. All of this has exposed how money and corporations rule this country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some truths:
This anonymous source is just complicit.
Bigly is just an old man screaming into the wind about the deep state.
Whoever the source is will likely be exposed at some point.
The source is probably Pence trying to set himself up for a presidency.
He will be exposed and the Trumpsters will turn on him.
It’s 430 in the morning and I want a stiff drink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you are a member of the resistance….who writes an article about it. Which drives Trump so crazy he takes away more civil liberties, which he gets away with because at this point he seems to get away with nearly everything. But then again, none of the white house staffers seem terribly bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the long game is a coordinated effort to induce a blood pressure-related medical emergency?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Latest trump tweet: “Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!”
The President of the United States is literally bragging that a dictator likes him. Because no one else does.
I now officially declare DT to be President Gwen Stefani. Because the sh*t is bananas. B A N A N A S.
(Apologies to Gwen Stefani)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, he is pathetic. So utterly, transparently needy. I work with 4 year olds who have a better grasp on reality and stronger self esteem. It would be comical if it wasn’t so utterly frightening that he sits in the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Apologies to Gwen Stefani”!😂
The new #NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly, this entire presidency is so horrifying. Thanks for making me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Donald Trump is not a Republican…except when he passes Republican legislation that I totally agree with and then he’s fine.”
This proves how little the presidency matters. We are being governed by the entire GOP branch, who are going to jump ship and save their own asses when this is through, and all of the “sane” republicans will gleefully follow. Nothing will change.
Oh, Trump may be a nut job, but he still got to pick two Supreme Court justices. Because
Kavanaugh will be confirmed.
So, how are all those protest working out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is how I read it too. If anything, it sounds almost more like a reassurance to GOP voters who are unnerved by Trump’s antics that there is someone fighting on the inside – it’s okay! Re-elect us! We’re keeping his worst impulses at bay! But they are all complicit. I am not here for anyone seeking to support any aspect of his presidency at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wanted to punch the TV yesterday when he called this all fake, and bragged about how him and his team have the most successful, quickest accomplishments in history. What?!! I can’t wait to find out who the senior staffer is. Kellyann? Suckabee? We rarely hear much from Pence, so maybe its him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This infuriated me. Whats the expression – “say it with your chest?”
If you feel so strongly that this president is incapable, amoral, incompetent, and just generally BSC – then you need to tell us. And that is EXACTLY what the 25th amendment is for.
But really what this person is saying is that Trump is crazy, but its okay because they passed tax cuts, so whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that’s the part that makes me think this is Pence – hes saying “we did what Republicans wanted, but we had to put up with this crazy person. Get rid of the crazy person and we’ll keep pushing the R agenda.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So does this person want a cookie or something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MTE. While I love that this will rattle trump, this person pissed me off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, unimpressed and underwhelmed.
There are two scenarios-
Anonymous IS an insider, but at the end of the day someone who willfully went to work for a man who has been an unhinged monster since well before the election and only now cares about bringing him down because he can’t be easily controlled anymore.
OR
As was stated above – Anonymous is a carefully placed plant by the GOP, designed to help push 45 over the edge and out of office now that he has served his purpose.
Either way it’s hard for me to get excited. Someone on the inside needs to grow a conscience and go on record and spill some tea. Someone who isn’t trying to get a book deal or reality show. Someone willing to say “I was blind and complicit in bringing this monster to power and I accept responsibility”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Emperor Zero takes Air Force One, it’s like “Snakes on a MotherF&@#ing Plane.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m gonna stand outside tonight waving my arms at the sky to the aliens so they can land now & take over. It can’t be worse 👽
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to look at pictures of the men from the GQ event in London last night. So lovely. So not orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably Dan Coats, or one of his staff..he’s been fed up for a while, and in his 70s – doesn’t care about his future jobs. Or maybe it’s a ‘murder on the orient express’ scenario–everybody did it. As far as his moronic NYT statement, grand wizard trump believes if he didn’t exist, nothing would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure it’s Mattis (I work in DC) but I will go read the article now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse