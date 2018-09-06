Who wrote the NY Times’ anonymous op-ed: Pence, Kellyanne or Mattis?

Who wrote the New York Times’ op-ed? We discussed the op-ed earlier, wherein some high-up “senior official” in the Trump White House basically wants to get credit for being part of the “resistance” while carrying out 95% of Donald Trump’s unhinged orders. To be clear, I’m glad that there’s a “bridge too far” for even die-hard Deplorables, and I’m glad that there are a handful of people within the administration who are capable of feeling shame and disgust at Dear Bigly Leader. But let’s also be clear: whoever this “senior administration official” is, he’s still an amoral jackass who does Trump’s bidding on almost everything, but he wants us to know he has feelings about it.

So who wrote it? My initial guess was Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis – Mattis was clearly one of Bob Woodward’s big sources (anonymous) in Fear. But some people have other guesses, like… maybe Mike Pence? It’s The Lodestar Conspiracy – the word “lodestar” was used in the op-ed, and look at this:

Except that the Vice President’s office denies that Pence authored the letter. (But what else would his office say?) I agree that Pence is not a great guess? I just don’t think Pence would ever think to do something like that. But who are the other subjects?

I could see Kellyanne as the author – she’s amoral, she’s never been a true believer in Trump, she loves attention, all of it. I think the guesses of Ivanka or Jared Kushner are funny, but they’re sort of bad guesses – I doubt Ivanka cares one bit about the 25th Amendment, nor does she even understand it. Jared is… I don’t know, I just don’t get the vibe that he would think this way. My guess is still Mattis, or maybe Kellyanne. Also:

141 Responses to “Who wrote the NY Times’ anonymous op-ed: Pence, Kellyanne or Mattis?”

  1. Morning Coffee says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:45 am

    My first thought was Kellyanne. Her hubby sure despises Trump. As deplorable as she is – and she is VERY deplorable – I think she joined the campaign for a paycheck and to improve her prospects for the future. Never in a million years do I think she thought he would win. I’m not even sure she voted for him. LOL!

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Yes maybe Kellyanne. I think her private thoughts (no matter the crap she espouses on tv) could be far away from her husband’s. She found Trump awful before she joined his campaign. But the tone of the op ed kind of reads like this person is more involved in the policy development-especially for international relations-I don’t think that’s Kellyanne’s arena.

      Reply
      • Mac says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:35 am

        I think there is a lot of language that sounds like it came from someone who served in Congress. I think it was written by Pence, Sessions, and Kelly. My theory that “intermediary” who delivered it to NYT is David Bradley. He is the ultimate Washington insider, and James Bennet was editor-in-chief when Bradley owned The Atlantic.

    • Erinn says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:12 am

      That was my guess, but I think it might be tooooo obvious. While I’d like to think it’s a woman in this mess that has at least two brain cells to rub together and attempt to avoid SOME of the catastrophe… I tend to believe she doesn’t care enough. I think she definitely thought this would be a good paycheck and possibly boost her career… but I’m not sold on the idea that her husband hates Trump as much as he claims. I can’t imagine it would help her work life having him spouting off on Twitter… I sort of think that he’s trying to keep a few connections in his pocket for when this presidency is over so they have at least one or two people who haven’t disowned them.

      I’m putting my money on the Pence rabbit.

      Reply
    • TandemBikeEscapee says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:26 am

      I think there’s a lot to be said for an “agent provocateur”. Someone who is ‘woke, but destroys the machine from the inside out, but it doesn’t sound like a senior official. The higher ups are on putin’s payroll, and there’s no going backwards due to constant poisoning threats etc.

      Reply
    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:39 am

      I’m not sure the NYT would publish this if it was Conway though. Publishing this OpEd is very controversial and Kellyanne’s credibility is shot. If the public learns it’s her this will just be one more stunt in her circus act. I don’t think the NYT would go out on a limb for someone who is herself demonstrably flighty and amoral.

      Reply
    • bros says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:59 am

      CNN had a list of 13 plausibles. Don McGahn was one of them-he’s moral and normal and on his way out.

      Reply
  2. Ib says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:46 am

    During Mattis’s First month on the job, he reached out to my boss (a #2 at State Dept under HRC) for my boss’s advice on HOW to ‘please God’ sell NATO to Trump. I think it was Mattia. Sounded exactly like him

    Reply
  3. launicaangelina says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I don’t know why, but my gut said Kellyanne.

    Reply
  4. Christin says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:47 am

    My first guesses were Mattis or Kelly — older, with less to lose if they are discovered.

    If Kellyanne is credited, she had to have a ghostwriter.

    Reply
    • The Other Katherine says:
      September 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

      I just find it impossible to believe that any high-ranking career military officer wrote this. Not because I don’t think they’d engage in palace intrigue or propaganda ops or attempts to burnish their post-dumpster-fire halo, but because the focus and tone feels way, way off. This feels like a policy wonk with natsec and foreign policy interests, and my guess would be someone below cabinet level.

      Reply
      • Juls says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:43 am

        I’m gonna throw a curveball here. So, we’ve established that it’s a cabinet member, probably, right? I’m gonna go with sec. Of agriculture Perdue. He was a Democrat until 1998 then switched to GOP so we have established that his skirt blows which ever way the wind blows. Plus, 2 days ago he enacted a program for farmers to protect them from Trumps trade war under the guise of “unfair retaliation” on farmers by other countries due to Trumps policies. My gut says he’s pissed enough to leak this op-ed and low-profile enough to avoid suspicion. Thoughts?

      • Dara says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:50 am

        The tone and writing style is odd, and doesn’t sound at all like someone who has spent their life in public or military service. @Katherine, I think you and I are on the same page, a deputy or aide that is a relative newcomer to Washington but wants to salvage whatever career prospects they may have after working for the Trump administration. I might be leaning more towards someone on the political or legislative side though, rather than foreign policy.

        @Juls, Perdue is an interesting idea I hadn’t considered. But honestly, if there are cabinet-level officials in Trump’s White House that start a paragraph in a very high-profile op-ed with “Don’t get me wrong” our problems are much, much bigger than Trump’s idiocy. In some spots, it almost sounded like something I would read (or write) here on CB. It’s a blog post, not a serious piece of writing from a serious person.

      • Christin says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:57 am

        Juls, it could be someone with less name recognition who decided to pen this. The Times claims the person (supposedly a senior level person) is concerned about job security, too.

        I would love to see a fed up employee walk up to Acosta one afternoon and say, “Start filming! I am going to tell you what is going on…” Yet we know the other circus clowns would create a distraction within minutes to again overtake the news cycle.

      • noway says:
        September 6, 2018 at 2:30 pm

        Now the NYT says they didn’t change the writing style although they edited it for writing standards, but if you want to be anonymous my guess is the writer may have changed the style up a bit which makes it seem stilted to you. Maybe a spouse or friend edited it for style. So I don’t think you can go by that. Are we really going to have to wait 2-6 years for this? I hope and pray it’s less than 2.

  5. minx says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Despite what a lot of people say I don’t think it was Pence. Just doesn’t seem like him.
    I’m going with Mattis.

    Reply
  6. Kaye says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I don’t have the impression that Kellyanne is articulate enough to have written this.

    Reply
  7. Jouce says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:51 am

    My first guess is Mattis, then Kelly.

    Reply
    • Lacia Can says:
      September 6, 2018 at 12:37 pm

      Kelly was my first guess, then Mattis. The complaints weren’t about basic domestic policy, they were about trump’s temperament and his ignorance. Kelly is a conservative Republican but we’ve heard and seen evidence that he’s exasperated with trump himself. Remember his reaction when “he didn’t get his full breakfast” at the most recent NATO gathering?

      But who knows, really? I think the most important question is why did the person choose to write the op ed? It’s just such a scorched earth tactic. I haven’t seen this addressed anywhere.

      Reply
      • noway says:
        September 6, 2018 at 2:25 pm

        I think it’s Kelly, because as of yet he hasn’t denied it. Plus I think Kelly has just about had it. He rolls his eyes makes faces in public when Trump does something nuts. He tells Homeland Security he shouldn’t have left. Plus for a military person to do this you would really have to leave your training, and I think he does think he is in crazy town as he supposedly said in Woodward’s book so I think he feels he had to do this.

        Now Mattis maybe, but he is denying it, and honestly, he is just ignoring Trump and has pretty much been left alone at the Pentagon. He has more power than most others so I just don’t see it. Plus sorry I think he would be the one who would probably kick Trump in his ass directly. Can’t see him writing an op-ed about it. Kelly seemed more likely for that.

      • Lacia Can says:
        September 6, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        Noway- your argument against Mattis being the author is fair. There were a couple of pieces that I read recently suggesting he’s on his way out (gods help us if that’s true). That made me think he might be willing to write something like this. He is also definitely seen as an adult who will do what he thinks is right (not what trump wants), which was the whole theme of the op ed. But you’re likely right that wasn’t him for the reasons you mentioned.

  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I think it’s Rev. Pence. The lodestar reference, the no moral center comment, and the saviour tone of it all. He’s been adding staff to his election campaign. And he’s dumb enough to think that this is a clever ploy. I can see him and Mother praying about whether or not to do it. And I can see them secretly discussing it with Evangelicals.

    Rev. Pence, my guess.

    Reply
  9. Boston Green Eyes says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I think it’s probably not Pence – just someone trying to look like him using a word only he uses. I don’t think it was Kellyanne, she is too dumb – the piece was too well-written for her single neuron brain. Maybe Mattis. Or maybe Ivanka or Jared?

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:04 am

      That was my thought as well. Using a word only he uses isn’t very clever. Not very clever sounds like Kellyanne who is too ignorant to even try to bring down the house. Like a game, Clue. Miss Scarlett in the conservatory with a wrench. Not Ivanka, daddy’s girl. Idk, but cannot wait to see what happens next. *I first heard the letter when it was read aloud by a stand-in for a regular on CNN. I was irritated at her lack of reading skills, let alone the content of this novella*

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:07 am

      Ivanka never heard of the 25th Amendment until somebody handed this to her late yesterday. She won’t turn on Daddy until she herself is threatened with prison, legitimately threatened, like sitting in an office at the courthouse with her lawyers telling her to cut a deal before the jury comes back with a verdict against her worse than Ethel Rosenberg’s.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      September 6, 2018 at 11:08 am

      One of my many thoughts was the Feckless C**t having a hand in it. This way, it’s her way of saying, “See?? I was ALWAYS behind the scenes, trying to help!”, so she won’t be thrown under the same bus (and put in the same orange jumpsuit) as her Dumpsterfire father.

      I think it’s mostly Kelly. He has no Fs to give anymore.

      Reply
  10. adastraperaspera says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Maybe either a member of the Pence cabal who is laying the groundwork to expel Trump so they can all pretend to have been against him all this is time…or, Trump and Miller, with the aim of an Erdogan-type purge of moderates and wholesale takeover by family.

    Reply
  11. Dorothy#1 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:59 am

    A few commenters on CNN last night thought it was John Kelly.

    Reply
  12. Tania says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:01 am

    It’s not Pence. He is getting what he wants under this administration so why would he complain about it? Two supreme court picks and hating on people of color. He’s loving this era. Mother approves.

    My guess is Mattis.

    But, they get no cookies. They get nothing. If they want to be the resistance, JOIN US! We’re all out here fighting, knocking on doors, trying to elect strong Democrats, volunteering, donating to causes that help those being hurt by this administration and its full on hate. They’re getting paid very well, with very good health care and benefits. There is no praise they deserve while they continue to support this #notmypresident.

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:14 am

      Did you see the opinion piece last night by David Frum? His point was that this op-ed coming out makes Trump even more erratic, paranoid and less likely to listen to people in his administration. Plus, if they are truly concerned about our country’s welfare they should be officially taking this to Congress-stand up, say who you are and what’s going on.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        September 6, 2018 at 9:33 am

        I thought Frum made excellent points there.

      • bros says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:22 am

        that’s true-if they were really courageous, they would be actually, in public, building consensus for an invoking of the 25th amendment, due to incapacitation, which is not that hard to argue with this one!

        one thing it does do is poke the raging bull, and make it even more likely he acts out. he’s a bad judge of character and won’t know where to turn with his suspicions. I love the idea of him ripping up the floor boards and shredding the oval office wall paper trying to find The TELLTALE HEART.

        the op-ed is deliberately provocative so as to make it more likely he does something truly stupid.

        There are ways to take this guy down, but undermining him in secret is not one of them, and what they are doing is actually illegal. if the guy is not fit to serve, make it the HELL KNOWN.

      • Erinn says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:29 am

        YES. This.

        They’re cowards too, just a different kind of coward. They’re allowing this dumpster fire to keep burning along to get the items they agree with rolled out instead of actually fighting for what’s right.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 6, 2018 at 11:38 am

        That’s what I keep saying – if you feel the president is a danger to the country, and you are someone whose opinion should be respected (such as a cabinet member or high ranking military person) it is your DUTY to take action on it.

  13. Marjorie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:06 am

    The person who wrote it is duplicitous, self-serving, and cowardly, for all the virtuous crap in the article. More like a Vichy official (live with Hitler so we can keep nice things) than a resistance fighter (courageous). It could be any of those lizards at the White House.

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:06 am

    You know, this would be genius if it was Trump setting up an insanity defense to not only get himself out of office but also escape punishment for any of his other crimes.

    Or it could even be a Trump trap to make the New York Times look bad. Because he knows they’ve got something else coming soon. I hope the New York Times vetted this thoroughly.

    Reply
  15. Lightpurple says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Mattis and Conway together with her putting in “lodestar” to implicate Pence. Pence and Mattis can invoke the 25th Amendment. Kellyanne cannot.

    And no, definitely not Princess Nagini or Tom Malevolo Riddle.. Nagini doesn’t know there is a 25th Amendment.

    Reply
  16. jessamine says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:10 am

    There was some backing and forthing on the political blogs I follow that it couldn’t be Pence because the foreword notes the author is anonymous to avoid jeopardizing their job and Pence is literally the only person working in the WH (other than POTUS) that can’t be fired …. BUT if Pence was outed as the author is would be incredibly damaging: Trump certainly wouldn’t pick him for reelection and half the republican base would turn on him immediately. And it’s not like the revelation would make any Dems go all “hey, mother’s husband isn’t such a bad guy after all” so he wouldn’t pick up any support there.

    So of the three either Pence or Mattis showing some next-level POTUS-trolling by casting suspicion on Pence. Not Kellyanne, though. She’s an inarticulate twit.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I think its Pence, mainly because there is such a focus on the conservative agenda, and that good conservative things are still happening “in spite of” Trump and not “because of” him. I think that sounds like someone who is trying to salvage their political career because they plan to run for office in the near future (ie 2020.)

    I don’t think Mattis would care about that.

    I don’t think its Kellyanne. I think if she felt that way about Trump she would leave, especially considering the state of her marriage (from her own lips.)

    Reply
  18. Jerusha says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Chris Hayes says it’s the GOP’s CYA strategy.
    https://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/1037478283531706371?s=21

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 6, 2018 at 9:26 am

      That is a broader “CYA” theory than one of my initial thoughts, which I posted on the other thread. The legal noose is tightening, and anyone on staff is subject to significant legal exposure and costs. How convenient to be able to claim this op-ed later.

      But it could also be a mid-term party strategy, too.

      Reply
  19. Layla says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Kellyanne Conjob or Mattis. Could also be Dan Coates.

    Reply
    • Marty says:
      September 6, 2018 at 11:57 am

      A MSNBC host guessed Coats. He has nothing to loose due to his age. He is one of few hired due to experience in his position. He also knows the Russia thing is real. He has expressed his opinion on the matter. If he is the one, could the motives be sound? This is a guy trying to raise the Russia alarm and no one is listening in DC.

      Reply
  20. MaryContrary says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:24 am

    My guess is that it’s someone who’s there everyday (involved more with foreign policy, would be my guess) and wasn’t a Trump supporter to begin with, but is a true conservative. My money is on Dan Coates, Director of National Intelligence or someone who’s a step down from the bigger players but is still in a lot of the meetings.

    Reply
  21. boredblond says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I’m still betting Coats or someone on his staff..or someone in the security/military staff we never heard of, because the world-reaching danger seems to be what concerns the author most. No way it’s kellywhoizit..she’s a liar who holds no credence with the NYT.

    Reply
  22. Roxi says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:27 am

    It was Dan Coats. Watch the Lawrence O’Donnell YouTube video. Completely convincing.

    Reply
  23. Ha Va Kaboom says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I enjoy a good Whodunnit on a random Thursday morning, so… Would the NYT even print this OpEd if Kellyanne is the author? She may be a top official, but I don’t think they’d go out on a limb for Mrs. “Bowling Green Massacre” Conway.

    Don’t cross off Pence, this is definitely something he’d do if he thought it would hasten Trump’s exit. By all accounts Pence thinks he’s much more politically savvy than he is and is desperate to become President. I can picture him working on this piece with one of his own top officials and having that person take it to the NYT with his tacit approval.

    It’s probably Mattis, but if so, he’s a bit of idiot for doing this. Who knows if the response to the OpEd will become anything more than media fodder. Meanwhile he’ll be fired if and when his identity is revealed. So bye bye one of the few competent “adults” in the room.

    Reply
  24. why? says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:32 am

    John Kelly. It wasn’t to warn us about the Dotard, it was to protect himself from whatever fallout from the Trump Russian probe that is about to come out. What the press should be asking is if John Kelly has talked to Mueller despite Guiliani’s claims that they won’t let him to speak to Mueller.

    I think that the press is being stupid by claiming that the leak confirms that the Dotard was right about the “Deep State” or people trying to ruin him. These civility arguments have got to stop. The Democrats can’t talk about impeaching the Dotard or the Russian probe because it will mobilize the Dotard’s base and now anyone who leaks from within the WH is mobilizing the Dotard’s base? The op-ed wasn’t about the Dotard, it sounds more like a person trying to clear his name in Mueller’s investigation. Check the tone. The person claims to be the adult in the WH, did everything possible to stop the Dotard, and didn’t take any part in the bad decisions the Dotard has made.

    Reply
  25. Chloe says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:38 am

    My guess is McGahn. On the way out with nothing to lose.

    Reply
  26. hindulovegod says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I’m convinced by the evidence for Larry Kudlow. The mainline conservatives want to retain their former lives after this. They don’t understand that going all in with white nationalism won’t wash off.

    Reply
    • bros says:
      September 6, 2018 at 10:02 am

      I agree it’s one of these types. The letter reeks of ego and skin-saving. hit and run. has to be someone yellow bellied and self-preservationist: Dan Coates, Don McGahn, Larry Kudlow, even Wilbur Ross.

      Reply
      • hindulovegod says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:15 am

        Coates (or someone on his team) also makes sense. They don’t understand that what they are currently doing IS the Constitutional Crisis. I recommend an eighth grade civics class and a spine.

      • The Other Katherine says:
        September 6, 2018 at 10:39 am

        Don McGahn I might believe, although I’m dubious he has this level of foreign policy interest. Don’t think it’s Coats for reasons I explained on the other article — even assuming it’s accurate (which I do), publishing this op-ed makes the admin function worse, not better, and I think Coats is going to try to make the executive branch run as well as possible for as long as he is still in his post. Not sure Larry Kudlow is responsible enough to have these kinds of concerns, given this is the dude who did too much coke even for Bear Stearns in the 90s. Wilbur Ross is too old, rich, narcissistic, and possibly senile to bother himself with this.

  27. Lindy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I agree with the general GOP CYA theory. My guesses are 1) Kelly 2) Pence 3) Jeff Sessions. I really want it to be ol’ Jeffie, and quite frankly I think he’s the only one with enough intelligence to pull this off. Kelly, maybe (and I’m talking about Kelly, not Kellyanne. ) I could also see Kudlow, Ross or McGahn, maybe Coates.

    In any event, it’s disingenuous and cowardly and gross, and if this person is hoping to save his own a$$ if a midterm sweep/impeachment happens–he can unmask himself and the NYT can confirm he was the author–then he’s extra gross. He’s not some internal resist hero. At all.

    Reply
  28. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Oooh the Kavanaugh hearing is getting hot – someone leaked a confidential email to the NYT from 2003 where he states that Roe vs Wade is NOT settled law, that the court can always overrule it and that 3 justices on the SC will do so.

    Sen Booker is also threatening to break the rules and leak an email about BK and racial profiling.

    Dems are fighting dirty – about time. Now we know why the WH kept all that information back, its very very damaging for Kavanaugh.

    Reply
    • The Other Katherine says:
      September 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

      Crap, now I gotta go get back on Twitter. Someone turn off the firehose!

      Reply
    • bros says:
      September 6, 2018 at 11:03 am

      oh please please please let the dems fight dirty FOR ONCE IN THEIR GODFORSAKEN POLITICAL LIVES.

      we have repubs leaking the CIA application files of candidates running for office. There is literally NO line they won’t cross, as we gain NOTHING at ALL but the rarefied taste of air as we take the stupid high road. the high road to nowheresville.

      Reply
      • EllieMichelle says:
        September 6, 2018 at 11:15 am

        I hope they play dirty too. The MAGA nutjobs will complain and deride the left no matter what. Maybe it’s time to muddy the waters a little bit. Shoot, the GOP is filthy.

      • Louisa says:
        September 6, 2018 at 12:17 pm

        I am so happy to hear they are finally fighting back with leaking these docs. Kamala Harris yesterday was giving me chills when she kept pressing BK on whether he had spoken to anyone at a particular law firm (started by Trump’s personal lawyer) about Mueller. She knows something. And he was flustered. It was a thing of beauty.

      • Fluffy Princess says:
        September 6, 2018 at 12:26 pm

        Yes! This is why attorney Michael Avenatti is SO popular. Why? BECAUSE HE FIGHTS BACK!! If some cable news person says something about him, he is on Twitter the moment he finds out and PUSHES BACK against the GOP BS. He’s playing their game, getting in their faces, and half the time the DEMS are like, “Oh we don’t know him!” “We need more civility.” Dems WANT A FIGHTER!! Who will fight for us like the GOP and their mad dogs fight for them? Dems need to quit worrying about being centrist enough — how about energizing the DEMOCRATIC base instead of worrying about how mean the other side will be if they do anything?

        I think it’s time for Schumer and Pelosi’s play book to be shelved. This is a new era and new tactics are needed to win this war, and Dems need to be BRAVE enough to put on the gloves and come out swinging. But don’t get your hopes up, they seem to wimp out every single time.

      • Derriere says:
        September 6, 2018 at 2:13 pm

        Cosign.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      September 6, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      This is CRAZY times, man!!!

      Booker says he knows he could get kicked out of the Senate for this, but he released the emails anyway!!!!!!

      OO

      (those are giant balls, or as giant as I could make them with my keyboard).

      Reply
  29. RBC says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

    My money is on Pence, he may not have wrote it himself but had someone close to him do it with his blessings. He is tied up in this Russia mess, but has somehow managed to keep it from getting out.
    He is waiting for 45 to crash and burn, then he can come in as the “stable and knowledgeable “ one who can lead the country. Also if the op ed author is found out and charged with a crime couldn’t a president pardon him or her?

    Reply
  30. Malificent says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:46 am

    McGahn, Mattis, or possibly Coates.
    It’s not Pence — he’s in it for the long con, so he’s not going to make a single misstep. He wasn’t going to get re-elected governor of Indiana. So, he knows that this is his only shot at the White House.
    I don’t think it’s Conway either. I think she personally loathes Trump, and I have no doubt that she leaks. But this is a paycheck to her — I don’t think she’d summon up that level of patriotism or moral outrage.

    Reply
  31. tw says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:55 am

    My gut says Kellyanne, and she’s crafty enough to throw people of the scent with a lodestar or two.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      September 6, 2018 at 10:59 am

      When I first heard the “…adult in the room…” comment, I thought it sounded like a woman, and she does have an axe to grind after the Rump insulted her spouse, but I think Pompeo is also a strong possibility. I think of how he spoke in a measured, patriotic and calm manner in his hearings, and to me both sound similar.

      Reply
  32. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Pompeo, who fairly shouted while flailing his arms overhead ,
    “NOT ME! I’M OUT OF THE COUNTRY!!!!”

    Reply
  33. jwoolman says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I think lodestar was a red herring to imply Pence. The NYT said the writer’s job would be in jeopardy without anonymity, and Trump can’t fire his Vice President. So Pence is unlikely for that reason alone. I also doubt he would do it, he’s been a compliant sycophant all his adult life.

    It has to be a diehard Republican who is delighted with the awful agenda being pushed by Trump, just very worried by Trump’s instability, stupidity, and bull in a china shop management style. The op-ed made it clear that the writer thought what Trump has accomplished in spite of being such an impulsive dope (who doesn’t even understand the agenda he’s allegedly pushing) was just fine and dandy. The emphasis seems to be on his foreign policy craziness due to extreme ignorance and inability to learn, as well as on his volatility (he changes his mind several times a day…).

    I almost wonder if it was released to try to reassure people that things aren’t so bad because of the remaining “adults in the room” who allegedly will contain Trump in his worst moments. So this might actually be just aimed at trying to preserve whatever Republican seats in Congress that they can. They must think enough Republicans are getting scared that they might stay home in November. I think the Democrats and Independents are pretty much terrified already….

    I doubt that it’s Kellyanne – she is just a gun for hire and doesn’t care how bad Trump is as long as she gets paid. It has to be somebody that actually cares.

    Pompeo (former CIA Director, now Secy of State) and Coats (national intelligence director) have been suggested because both have Congressional experience and Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC at least thinks it sounds very much like somebody who has been in Congress. And they both would likely care. His bet is that it is Dan Coats because of the two, Coats is the one with no further political ambitions (he is in his seventies) and so has nothing to lose. O’Donnell pointed out that the praise heaped upon specifically Coats’ areas supports that theory. Also Coats has not been shy about challenging Trump out loud on the Russia issue.

    But others have said they think it is a lower level senior official.

    Must be driving Trump crazier than usual trying to figure it out. Maybe he will just fire everybody.

    We have become participants in a national game of Clue.

    Reply
  34. Incredulous says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I think it was Miller. It strikes me that his is the only agenda served by the op-ed due to any and all reaction from Trump.

    Reply
  35. Themummy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:45 am

    It’s not Kellyanne. She is not concerned about moral centers or patriotism. And she could never write so coherently.

    It is not McGahn. Not now that he’s been dealing with Mueller.

    It is someone who has regular access to his desk so they can swipe documents from it AND who knows what documents would be sitting there at a given time. So—someone in the White House. So it’s definitely not Sessions or someone heading up another department or angency.

    I also tend to think “lodestar” is a red herring, but maybe not. Sometimes when peopl have a word they constantly use they aren’t aware they are doing it. My husband says the word “ultimately” constantly, for example, and after ten years of it I pointed it out. He was genuinely surprised.

    I think it was Coates or Kelly. Possibly Mattis. Possibly Pence…maybe.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 6, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      You bring up a good point about automatically using certain words or phrases, and how using “lodestar” could go either way. I think someone else brought up “cold comfort” and “adults in the room” as phrases others had previously used.

      It could be purposeful (to throw readers off the trail), or just routine use of a word, without realizing how telling it is.

      Reply
  36. Anastasia says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I think it was definitely more than one person! Mattis definitely in there, possibly Kelly.

    Reply
    • Themummy says:
      September 6, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      I don’t think that it was two people. The reason being is that the Person who wrote it did so in the first person, indicating a single person speaking. Because this was submitted anonymously, it is incredibly important that there be integrity and the rest of the document. For them to speak in the first person sayin person who wrote it did so in the first person, indicating a single person speaking. Because this was submitted anonymously, it is incredibly important that there be integrity and the rest of the document. For them to speak in the first person, And then there turn out to be more than one person, it would actually delegitimize the document. The world would wonder what else about it was deceptive.

      Edit: Excuse my typos I was speaking that into my phone as I was driving. I’m not illiterate.

      Reply
  37. sassafras says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    I’m going to throw a dark horse guess out there: Nikki Haley.

    She’s got future ambitions, she’s in the foreign policy arena (so she’s presumably (hopefully) been spending a lot of time talking sense to allies and diplomats) and she spends enough time in NYC to be out of the line of fire and be able to meet with NYT people without attracting attention.

    It would be a strategic move for her to come out of this presidency as an independent conservative WOC w/ foreign policy experience who can claim #resistance cred.

    My second guess is McGahn because he’s been covering his butt for over a year now.

    Reply
  38. Arpeggi says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I doubt it’s Conway, Pence, Mattis, Pompeo or any of the Cabinet members. It’s probably a deputy or an aid, someone who is present to Cabinet meetings and write some of the documents that are presented during those meetings and has high security clearance and is known to any Washington insider but not to the general public. After all, they are the people that actually do the work, write the breifings and all that. And they’d be burnt for life if their name was disclosed; who’d ever employ them?

    I know it’s less “sexy”, but c’mon! It’s the most likely option

    Reply
  39. Electric Tuba says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    I think two people wrote it and went through effort to disguise their own writing/speech patterns. Or the FBI or another agency wrote it to make Agent Orange accelerate his demise or force someone to show their hand. Like when cops will say they arrested a suspect or have no suspect in a widely publicized case so that the real criminal will show their azz and do something stupid to get caught.
    Not sure if I expressed this sentiment correctly. Umm… like they are trying to smoke that rat out?

    Anyway anything is possible in this sheet show ya know. It’s all horrible. Pass the vodka lord help us

    Reply
  40. Jerusha says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    The truth is out there!
    https://twitter.com/aynrandpaulryan/status/1037449067222032384?s=21

    Reply
  41. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    At first I thought it was Paul Ryan since he’s leaving soon anyway, but is he considered a senior level staffer?

    Reply
  42. isabelle says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Mattis-nope, don’t think he would hide behind a piece of paper and he hasn’t declared his political party choice before, conservative or Democratic. He seems to be neutral, his job before a political party. So the person whoever it is aligning with the republicans, can’t see Mattis doing it. these dumb as*es in Trump cabinet will pin it on him though, guarantee it.

    Reply
  43. isabelle says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    I’m throwing out for the heck of it Stephen Miller-cause that disgusting POS would attempt to pin it on someone else * would love to push farther the deep state theory…… and mention of immigration, being central to the piece.

    Reply

