“Tom Hiddleston & Chadwick Boseman attended the GQ event” links

Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth & Tom Hiddleston all attended the GQ Man of the Year Awards last night in London. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Beckinsale wore a bad dress at the GQ event. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kanye West apologizes to Drake, huh. [Dlisted]
Cory Booker & Kamala Harris are trying. Please let them have a plan! [Pajiba]
Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos are parting ways for good now. [Reality Tea]
LOL, no one cared about American Woman, the TV show based on Kyle Richards’ life. I didn’t even know it existed. [Starcasm]
Never forget, Brett Kavanaugh is still a doughy misogynist. [Jezebel]
Here are all the people who have denied being Deplorable Anonymous. [Buzzfeed]
More celebrity sightings from the US Open. [Wonderwall]
Love TOM!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“tom hiddleston…a very very tender lover” Jeff Goldblum is a king. My new favourite bromance.
Both guys looks great last night. I start to really like THiddles longer hair and beard. He looks good. I
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hair has gotten a bit too long for my taste, and I go back and forth on the beard, but he still looked great. Glad to see him out and about!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. It’s getting a little too long I think. Beard too and nix the bow tie. But I’m happy to see him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absence truly must make the heart grow fonder because I get overly excited to see Tom these days. He looks so darn good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take one of each, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a sweetie. I love Jeff and Tom. Both adorable men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why, but Jeff Goldblum just gives me Creepy AF vibes. He speaks very well, but there is just something not “right” about him.
I am also in a permanent sweat about this Brett Kavawhatshisface. How can any sentient being want to place a prevaricating blatant liar on the highest court in the land? We really are living in Crazytown. I keep expecting an MC to pop up and say, “just kidding folks! The Emperor is not really wearing any clothes! Joke’s on you!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I really needed these today. Kate Beckinsale’s ugly bathing suit aspiring to be a dress made me laugh and my Marvel men make me so happy. Tom put his glasses in his pocket. I can do the hair with the glasses or the hair with the beard but I can’t do the glasses and beard; it’s just too much covering up that face. Gingery, velvety goodness.
Also, if you haven’t seen it, Tom is in the short film Leading Lady Parts with Lena Headey, Gemma Artherton, Felicity Jones, Emilia Clarke, and Gemma Chan. It’s on You Tube
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what’s happening on the veranda, my dear?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always happy to see Hiddles out and about Now all I am hoping for is a new acting role and a new girlfriend for Tom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly loving the inane hypocrisy of Kavanaugh arguing against abortion while supporting the right of medical providers to supersede the rights of patients and commit them to unwanted surgery. Lean a little harder into that white supremacists mindset there, buddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to google this and I could not find this claim anywhere. But I did find this https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/kavanaugh-disabilities-elective-surgeries/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris won’t like that headline.
Tom at GQ after Akner’s hatchet job last year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse