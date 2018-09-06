Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82

IMG_20180906_151620_359

This is sad news. Iconic actor Burt Reynolds, who was probably best known for his role in Smokey and the Bandit, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 in Jupiter, Florida. According to his agent, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest.

Burt, who played college football for my alma mater, Florida State, began his acting career with a recurring role on Gunsmoke. He was known as an action star, appearing in numerous television roles and in films such as Gator and Sharky’s Machine. Burt told CNN that he felt his best performance “by far” was in the 1972 drama Deliverance. In an interview years after the film was released, he said, “I thought maybe this film is more important in a lot of ways than we’ve given it credit for.” Burt also memorably posed nude for Cosmopolitan magazine in a much-parodied centerfold featured in the magazine’s April, 1972 issue. In his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, he said of that photo shoot that, “It’s been called one of the greatest publicity stunts of all time, but it was one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made and I’m convinced it cost Deliverance the recognition it deserved.”

Burt found his way to comedy in the late 70s and early 80s with films like Smokey and the Bandit as well as Cannonball Run and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. He received a much-deserved Oscar nomination for his role as adult filmmaker Jack Horner in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He’s also starred in numerous movies since then including Striptease, The Dukes of Hazard and The Last Movie Star (which was really good). He was also cast in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood prior to his passing. Burt was also a philanthropist and devoted much of his time to teaching young actors, founding the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in his home state of Florida.

Of his career, Burt told CNN, “I took the part that was the most fun… I didn’t take the part that would be the most challenging.” He passed up many notable roles, including Han Solo in Star Wars, John McClane in Die Hard and the role that eventually went to Jack Nicholson in Terms of Endearment. In his memoir, he admitted, “I didn’t open myself to new writers or risky parts because I wasn’t interested in challenging myself as an actor. I was interested in having a good time. As a result, I missed a lot of opportunities to show I could play serious roles. By the time I finally woke up and tried to get it right, nobody would give me a chance.”

This is a stinger for me personally, as I grew up with Burt, and he will be missed. He lived a good life, wrapping up his memoir with this fitting farewell: “I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging. Well, so far, so good. I know I’m old, but I feel young. And there’s one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did.” Rest in peace, Bandit.

17 Responses to “Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82”

  1. Carrie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    I wonder if Dinah met him. RIP creepyish dude.

    Reply
  2. BrutalEthyl says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason and Jerry Reed made comedy history with Smoky and the Bandit. May they all RIP (except for raising cane in Heaven).

    Reply
  3. ocjulia says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Oh, no!!

    Reply
  4. Caitrin says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Corey, how did I not know that you’re a fellow Nole?

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Nice writeup, Corey. I wasn’t a fan of Reynolds but he embodied an era of my childhood, where my parents and their friends had the attitude that life was a party, which evokes some nostalgia. I had no idea he had regrets about not trying more serious roles, that was news to me. RIP.

    Reply
  6. bap says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Rest in Peace Mr. Reynolds!

    Reply
  7. adastraperaspera says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Deliverance is his most memorable role for me. RIP

    Reply
  8. Happy21 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    This one hurts.
    My husband who usually doesn’t care who in the celeb world passes away sent me a text at work that said “Smokey went after the bandit for the last time” with a tear face. It instantly made me tear up. As children of the 70′s and 80′s Burt was everywhere. He had the second best stache in the biz.

    Reply
  9. Chrissy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    He was everywhere in the Seventies. I remember going to see Smokey and the Bandit in the movie theatre (no cineplex back then) and I recall my aunt being gaga about him too.
    R.I.P. Mr Reynolds.

    Reply
  11. lallyvee says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I liked Burt. He didn’t take himself seriously.

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    My office manager was sobbing about this all afternoon. May he Rest In Peace.

    Reply
  13. Betsy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    He was problematic, but I sure liked him.

    Reply
  14. Laura says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Rest peacefully, Mr Reynolds 😇

    Reply
  15. Christin says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    One of my first trips to the movie theatre was to see Smokey and the Bandit. I remember the audience’s genuine bowls of laughter throughout the film. Every time I see it on TV today, I can picture my Dad and others around us having hearty laughs at Burt, Jerry, Jackie and the gang.

    During the 1980s, through his work, Dad knew a college friend of Burt’s. Burt stayed in touch with old friends on a regular basis. Dad asked him the question we all wondered at the time — Why didn’t Burt and Sally work out? And the guy had discussed that with Burt.

    Burt seemed like a complex guy, but he was apparently a loyal friend and good to his community.

    Reply
  16. Jamie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Gosh. It seems like yesterday that Cannonball Run came out. But looking at that blooper reel, I noticed that everyone is dead now except Terry Bradshaw and Adrienne Barbeau.

    Reply
  17. d says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    If they’re still on youtube, it’s worth watching Burt Reynolds’ appearances on Jon Favreau’s series Dinner for Five. He was full of interesting stories.

    Reply

