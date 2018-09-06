Justin Bieber wants to move back to Canada ‘full-time,’ thank you Canada!!

For years now, dirtlipped Canadian songbird Justin Bieber has resided in America. I don’t know why. He’s had multiple homes in LA, and I would assume that he has some kind of special celebrity visa or “permanent alien resident” status. I’ve always assumed that he maintained his Canadian citizenship throughout it all. And I was right? It seems like Ol’ Dirtlip is looking to make a permanent move back to Canada soon.

Justin Bieber is following his compass. After living in the States since his rise to fame in 2008, the singer is ready to pack his bags and head north to his birthplace. “He wants to make his full-time home in Canada,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He needs to get out of the L.A., NYC scene.” The constant attention and tremendous fame the 24-year-old has faced in the last decade has been “overwhelming for him,” explains the source. “He’s trying to climatize what a normal life should look like.” For now, that means getting away from the public eye. Adds the pal, “He feels most at peace at home.” Joining him in the big move would be his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin. But wedding planning is still taking precedence. “They want to get married really soon,” a second insider says of the couple, who have been engaged for two months. Even a small roadblock such as the wedding venue they wanted being booked won’t stall them. “They didn’t hit pause,” the insider notes. They simply won’t settle for just anything. Adds the insider, “They want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want….Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything. Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

Wow, Canada will take Justin back AND they’ll take a nepotism model off our hands? Thank you, Canada. Who knew that all this time, all it would take for Justin to go back to Canada was a heavily drugged-out and drama-filled social scene in America. And do you think Hailey would really be that eager to move away from LA and her family? Well, it’s just Canada. It’s not like she’s moving to Bhutan. Also: if it meant getting the hell away from the orange fascist, would you marry Justin Bieber just to move to Canada? I would not. That’s a bridge too far.

Is anyone else reminded of the 2014 Olympics when the American and Canadian hockey teams made a bet that the losing country gets Bieber?

Nothing is higher than the stakes of tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/usqJ9EPTpg — Command Sign (@CommandSign) February 20, 2014

Hey Canada, best 2 out of 3… errr… best 3 out of 5? pic.twitter.com/n7tLp8qyu0 — Command Sign (@CommandSign) February 21, 2014