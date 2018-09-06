Justin Bieber wants to move back to Canada ‘full-time,’ thank you Canada!!

For years now, dirtlipped Canadian songbird Justin Bieber has resided in America. I don’t know why. He’s had multiple homes in LA, and I would assume that he has some kind of special celebrity visa or “permanent alien resident” status. I’ve always assumed that he maintained his Canadian citizenship throughout it all. And I was right? It seems like Ol’ Dirtlip is looking to make a permanent move back to Canada soon.
Justin Bieber is following his compass. After living in the States since his rise to fame in 2008, the singer is ready to pack his bags and head north to his birthplace. “He wants to make his full-time home in Canada,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He needs to get out of the L.A., NYC scene.”
The constant attention and tremendous fame the 24-year-old has faced in the last decade has been “overwhelming for him,” explains the source. “He’s trying to climatize what a normal life should look like.” For now, that means getting away from the public eye. Adds the pal, “He feels most at peace at home.”
Joining him in the big move would be his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin. But wedding planning is still taking precedence. “They want to get married really soon,” a second insider says of the couple, who have been engaged for two months. Even a small roadblock such as the wedding venue they wanted being booked won’t stall them. “They didn’t hit pause,” the insider notes. They simply won’t settle for just anything. Adds the insider, “They want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want….Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything. Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”
Wow, Canada will take Justin back AND they’ll take a nepotism model off our hands? Thank you, Canada. Who knew that all this time, all it would take for Justin to go back to Canada was a heavily drugged-out and drama-filled social scene in America. And do you think Hailey would really be that eager to move away from LA and her family? Well, it’s just Canada. It’s not like she’s moving to Bhutan. Also: if it meant getting the hell away from the orange fascist, would you marry Justin Bieber just to move to Canada? I would not. That’s a bridge too far.
Is anyone else reminded of the 2014 Olympics when the American and Canadian hockey teams made a bet that the losing country gets Bieber?
Nothing is higher than the stakes of tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/usqJ9EPTpg
— Command Sign (@CommandSign) February 20, 2014
Hey Canada, best 2 out of 3… errr… best 3 out of 5? pic.twitter.com/n7tLp8qyu0
— Command Sign (@CommandSign) February 21, 2014
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The kid is not ageing well, party lifestyle is catching up also he should never ever grow facial hair its just gross on him.
You are so right. Nothing attractive about him.
He was cute (not handsome or sexy) as a teenager, but now he’s sloppy dressed, scruffy and looks greasy and unbathed every day. Nothing attractive about him
He is on the path McCauley Caulkin was on. Don’t believe Hailey will be happy in Canada because she will not get the publicity up there she gets here (IMO). Also, thought they weren’t in a hurry to get married and was waiting until next year.
I’ll believe it when it happens. They don’t have to move to canada to get out of the spotlight and live a normal life, plenty of cities between LA and NY they could move to.
If this is true, i don’t think that she’ll like it here. She’ll miss running into other celebs, she’ll miss the pace of life, and the pap attention. If they do do this, it will speed up the demise of their relationship. Heck, I don’t even think that he will be able to adjust to it. I’m saying this as a Canadian who has lived in the U.S. and has recently returned home.
Why is he dressed like a 70’s pron director in that first photo? He just needs a gold chain and a unlit cigar to prefect the look.
You know, it’d probably be good for him. And I’m fine with it, because you guys took the brunt of the ‘worst’ Bieber years.
He purchased two places near me and people are livid. It’s a small town with already rising housing prices, and he picked prime real estate on the lake for one, and it comes with a thoroughbred race track that he and Hailey will never use.
Canada is awesome. I’d move there, too!
Oh ffs, please keep him!
Or even better, let’s pu a tariff on beibers!
“I’ve always assumed that he maintained his Canadian citizenship throughout it all.“
Regardless of where one lives, citizenship can never be revoked, it’s residence which he has lost. Non-resident Canadian Citizens are prevented from free health care. One has to apply and be back in the country 3 months at one address and they get free health care again.
As a Canadian all I can say is it was destined to happen. Shug, whatever.
It’s not “free healthcare”. You pay premiums and it’s based on your family’s income.
“He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything.” I hate this. I feel like what it means is “cool girls” should prioritize men’s interests (using term loosely) and not have anything of their own going on. When they break up it will be “they had busy lives and had to spend too much time apart”.
Bye, Biebs! I’d help pack his bags if he promises not move back here to the US
Meh, I think if they settled outside of Toronto or Vancouver they’d be ok. Plenty to see and do. Frankly, I’m surprised more Americans aren’t heading over the border. A beautiful country that prides itself on diversity, not lead by an INSANE clown and virtually no “horrifyingly racist” people? That behavior is not ok over here. Every day I am more and more grateful to be Canadian and every day I hope this nightmare will soon be over for my wonderful American celebitches.
Hi,
I’m not trying to be antagonistic but if there weren’t horrifyingly racist people here there would have been no need for the Truth and Reconciliation commission. Now, it might not be as bad as the States, cuz we don’t have as many people or guns, but as a Black woman I can assure you that I experienced the same levels of racism in both countries.
No take backs America! We were clear about this! 😉
I assume we would have heard if he had taken out American citizenship (dual Canadian/American citizenship is not uncommon) so sadly he’s still fully our problem. Sigh….
I’m not a fan. But he looks like he needs to do this and spend some time doing normal and stable things. Good mental health is good for everyone. As much as he is abhorrent sometimes, I don’t wish for a breakdown for anyone.
No. Nonononono. NO! We are perfectly content without that douchenozzle. You don’t get to keep the good ones and kick the shittastic ones backover to us!
I thought they weren’t rushing to get married? Why am I following this?🤦🏽♀️
Also, LoL at “she’s super chill and down to do anything.”
