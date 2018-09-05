Bob Woodward’s ‘Fear’ reveals an unhinged president & a White House in chaos

Personally, I don’t like Bob Woodward’s whole vibe. I used to respect him as a journalist, but then he wrote the trilogy of insider books about the Bush administration. Remember those? Remember how he withheld vital, timely and pertinent pieces of information for months and even years just so he could publish it all in his books? I also feel like he’s gets way too cozy with many of his subjects, but whatever. Anyway, Woodward has a new book. It’s called FEAR. It’s about the Trump administration. And woooo, the first excerpts are here and they are CRAZY. Well, maybe I’m overselling it – I actually assumed that all of this was happening based on what we already knew about the profound dysfunction of this administration. The Washington Post was the first to do extensive excerpts – go here to read. Some highlights:
Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd: Dowd was convinced that President Trump would commit perjury if he talked to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. So, on Jan. 27, the president’s then-personal attorney staged a practice session to try to make his point. In the White House residence, Dowd peppered Trump with questions about the Russia investigation, provoking stumbles, contradictions and lies until the president eventually lost his cool. “This thing’s a g-ddamn hoax,” Trump erupted at the start of a 30-minute rant that finished with him saying, “I don’t really want to testify.”
His staff treats him like a belligerent child: Woodward describes “an administrative coup d’etat” and a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president’s desk so he couldn’t see or sign them.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis thinks Trump is a child: “Mattis was particularly exasperated and alarmed, telling close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’ ”
John Kelly says Trump is unhinged: White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly frequently lost his temper and told colleagues that he thought the president was “unhinged,” Woodward writes. In one small group meeting, Kelly said of Trump: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”
Reince Priebus was funny. Woodward writes that Priebus dubbed the presidential bedroom, where Trump obsessively watched cable news and tweeted, “the devil’s workshop” and said early mornings and Sunday evenings, when the president often set off tweetstorms, were “the witching hour.”
Trump mocks Jeff Sessions: A near-constant subject of withering presidential attacks was Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump told Rob Porter that Sessions was a “traitor” for recusing himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, Woodward writes. Mocking Sessions’s accent, Trump added: “This guy is mentally r–arded. He’s this dumb Southerner. . . . He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”
Then-White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn once stole a letter: Cohn “stole a letter off Trump’s desk” that the president was intending to sign to formally withdraw the United States from a trade agreement with South Korea. Cohn later told an associate that he removed the letter to protect national security and that Trump did not notice that it was missing.
Of course there’s tons more, even in the early excerpts. It’s clear that Woodward spoke to some or many of the former Trump staffers, like Gary Cohn, Priebus, and probably Scaramucci as well (because why not). The portrait is what I’ve assumed from day one: disorganized chaos built around a petty, senile traitor with child-like urges. No one in the White House wants to be there. But they want to get credit for not wanting to be there, I guess, as they carry out Trump’s unhinged orders.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Am going to pre-order the book to read. Not sure why anyone is surprised by what has been put out there. Of course the denials are coming fast and furious, not only from Trump but from Mattis, Kelly and others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes yet no one cares. Millions of people aren’t registered to vote. People just hear this stuff,dismiss it, and let it go. It’s all noise to most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he has tapes! Trump is tweeting like a madman about this, and Woodward really were needs to release the receipts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lordy, I hope there really are tapes! There have been other times when Trump has been proven to be lying when there are tapes, and it amazes me how his die hard supporters just shrug their shoulders at the proof
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Writers exposes chaos within White House, stories closely resemble previous exposes, heated denials are made, 45′s base loves him more and the GOP continues to ignore it because they still have an agenda to pass.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
I’m not sure if Woodward is expecting it to make a big splash because his name is attached, but the most this is going to net him is a few days of interviews and book sales supported by people who have already assumed that this has been going on since day one. Net result zero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prediction: there will be a dozen books by these insiders about how they saved the country, made all the decisions and ‘aren’t they all so brave and noble’. Bull. If they gave a rat’s ass about power in the hands of a moron they’d say it now and confirm what anyone with a brain already knew instead of being overpaid baby sitters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Orange Mussolini making fun of the KKKeebler elf actually made me laugh. Of course his supporters won’t care that he’s insulting his accent and intelligence because they are all drinking the koolaid.
Yeah I will probably get this book too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bob seemed like an Orange defender a couple of years ago, so that may be part of the reason it’s so jarring to the book’s subject.
I found it funny that the staff didn’t prepare for the inevitable pre-release promotion. They were supposedly blindsided by the excerpts dropping yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On another related news the water is wet.
I am deeply saddened, America is a great country and deserves better than this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m loving Trump’s near constant abuse of Jeff Sessions. Not quite as bad as being ripped from your family and locked in a cage, but I’m sure Jeff doesn’t agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Her Royal Highness the Most Corrupt Princess Nagini of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina insists that she be addressed as First Daughter. Don’t call her STAFF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse