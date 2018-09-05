Kim Kardashian & Kanye believe that their late parents are black crows

Of all the magazines out there, I barely pay any attention to CR Fashion Book, which is something like Carine Roitfeld’s pet project. It’s, like, more elite than Vogue and also kind of dumb in general. Roitfeld has a thing for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian too – she’s featured both of them in CR Fashion Book multiple times over the years, sometimes together, sometimes separately. In the latest issue, Kim is featured separately from Kanye, and the photoshoot is… um, Civil War Ghost vibes. Literally. Kim described the shoot as being dressed up as a “ghost from a simpler time.” Kim is about two seconds away from writing a post about the “allure of antebellum,” I swear. You can see some of the photos below:
LIVING FOR THIS SHOOT!!
CR FASHION BOOK #ISSUE13 pic.twitter.com/oTaGAKqDNR
Some highlights from the interview:
On the corset she wore for the shoot: She shows off her 24-inch waist and says this was her “easiest” shoot because she “didn’t have to suck it in.”
She’s not a diva: “I’m not a diva who shows up on set and has all these demands of specific angles and glam and how I want to look. I like doing things that aren’t me or aren’t the way that people typically see me, and I love to see that version too.”
She believes in the spirit world: “I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us. When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, ‘If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.’ We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, ‘There you are.’”
Kim and Kanye believe their late parents are birds: “Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows… Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.”
On superstitions: “I can be superstitious at times. Like before going on an airplane. My family and I always step onto the place with the right foot first. Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair. I also say a prayer that the person will be okay. I’m big on prayer and superstition together.”
Hear an ambulance and touch your hair? Step onto a plane with the right foot first? Those are some random superstitions. Then again, I share my pillow with a black cat and I watch The Craft every time it’s on TV. My point is that people do some random things. I was actually somewhat touched by the story about the birds – I think about that kind of thing all the time about my late father, especially considering he was a Hindu and he believed in reincarnation. Whenever I see the family of deer who live near me, or the bunny who lives under my deck, I always wonder if that’s him.
Two fake people.
Sooo…does she think Armenian women are that dark?
What is this look?
It’s her WOCB – Woman of Colour by Osmosis… So faique.
I get that she probably does have “personal rituals”,but:
1. Most right-handed people lead with the right foot. I always take the first of any steps with my right foot, as does almost everyone else in my large (mostly right-handed) family.
2. Every evening we get several flocks of different birds passing over our home – sulphur-crested cockatoos, galahs, even a small flock of pelicans. It’s because we live less than 5 minutes from a huge, beautiful, native botanic gardens. I guess it’s all about “belief”, because I’ve never believed that they’re the spirits of lost loved ones.
3. Every morning, all I hear is birdsong, despite living in a pretty built up area. Birds are always in my front and back yards. I have a couple of crows nesting in one of my gum trees. I still laugh heartily when they call out to me each morning: “Faaaaaaaaaaark!”
4. Our superstitions usually come from our elders/culture. Rather than touching their hair when they hear an ambulance, most people I know hold their right hand over their heart. All the old Nonnas make the sign of the cross.
5. These things happen everywhere, in similar or different forms. The Wests are not at all unique in their beliefs or little rituals, as they’d like to believe.
6. No one asked, but these two always make me feel that they’re barking mad.
ANnakist do you live in the shire south of Sydney by any chance?
Kanye, Sonny Crockett called and he wants his Miami Vice suit back!
Sonny (with his FIONE A–) looked at them shoes and said…
“I’m good luv…enjoy”
Oh yes, so fine
There are all kinds of stories linked with people in heaven. Where I live (and this may be other places also) they say if you see a cardinal bird (other than the ones at the ball park) that it is a loved one visiting. Also they say if you randomly find pennies that a loved one in heaven put it there for you. I believe that spirits roam the earth and are around when you need them most. Also anyone wearing that red dress (with what I guess is the corset she is talking about) during the Civil War was most likely a lady of the evening.
Absolutely the Cardinal. I have stories too fresh and new, but seeing a Cardinal after the death of a loved one is definitely a sign.
Hoping good karma and healing come your way quickly.
The cardinal one is really important to my husband. We get a few that like to hang out and look into the house from the Quince bush outside. He got a beautiful cardinal tattoo on his inner bicep, too.
I’ve almost always seen deer when I’ve been really upset or hurting. Kidney stones – on the way home from the hospital I saw three in an area where I normally would never see any. Dealing with emotional crap – one walked into the middle of the road as I pulled out of the driveway and just stared at me calmly for a minute before sauntering off. We found out my husband’s family crest has a big stag on it as well. It’s been a trend for a while now – about as long as my grandfather has been gone. He was a really outdoorsy guy who LOVED deer. So I’ve always just associated it with him. I’m a pretty logical person for the most part – but when it comes to things like this that provide comfort, I’m really fond of it.
“When a cardinal appears, an angel is near…” I have also heard the penny story, and I do believe spirits do exist to help and reassure us. There were things that brought me comfort in times of grief that I cannot explain, but were real to me.
I say a prayer anytime I hear a siren. I pray for those in need, those trying to help them, and those who love them. One of my co-workers was leaving church services when she heard the ambulance siren that she later learned was on its way to assist my Dad. She told me that she had said a prayer for whoever it was. I suddenly realized how I needed to do the same.
You gave me goosies 🙏. I say little prayers for different reasons as well. I hope your dad was ok. When a Cardinal appears, an angel is near. I will remember that. I am not superstitious, but believe in the power of the Universe, and the spirits that inhabit the Earth, for the most part, to give us comfort.
Nancy, I discovered the cardinal rhyme (which I recite each time I see one) after my Dad passed. I found him unresponsive an hour after I last spoke to him and he did not make it. Unexpected to us, but I think he knew his days were limited (I think people can just “know” that).
Like you, I don’t think I’m superstitious, but I increasingly believe in comfort through certain things/signs. I had read years ago about pennies appearing to recently grieving folks, and sure enough…experienced it.
Christin, how difficult that must have been for you and your family. The solace you can find in it is that he went quickly and didn’t linger. I agree that some do know when it is their time. I learned that last spring when I lost someone suddenly. After the shock, I recalled recent conversations and it all made some sort of sense. This wasn’t an old person. I have been given Cardinal pictures, poems, puzzles, you name it. I cherish each and every one, but none so much as when I’m outside and see a Cardinal in its glory. I will have to read about pennies, as that I don’t know of. I do know when someone close to me passed several years ago, my Movado watch stopped. I went to put on costume watches, and they had all stopped. Don’t know why, but it’s not a coincidence.
Black crows? It must be true because I have always thought these two were hard to handle.
I don’t know much about reincarnation but isn’t having the soul inhabit a human body and then an animal body a step backwards? If anyone knows about this I’d sure like to learn more about it.
Great question, and I had a similar thought. I was raised Hindu, and specifically a Bhramin (really, it doesn’t mean much today. It was back in the caste system days)…anyway, I recall my mom saying that you have to be re-incarnated thousands of times to be finally born into a human form. All of your wrong doings in this life may be punishable during this life, and also next. So do good. Be good. That’s how karma works. But, again…i’m not completely sure about this. If anyone wants to chime in, I’m all ears!
Must be millions of ambulances out there because those ladies constantly are petting, stroking and fondling their own hair.
*Doubles over, chortling* 🤣🤣
GUYS, THIS IS HER NATURAL SKIN TONE ABOVE. So stop saying she’s just tan when she looks darker. Look how dark she is when she’s going to a POC’s wedding. Blackface. She is the classic example of what my husband says. Everyone wants to be black, but they don’t want to BE black. She wants to dabble in black culture, be “hip,” but can you imagine if she had to deal with actual racism? She is shielded from much of it because of her money. I’m white, my husband is mixed. We get stares sometimes when we go out. Hubby is also big and stocky. If she had to deal with a fraction of the racism normal people endure, she couldn’t handle it.
That’s right, Snowflake. Kanye put that colour into her. That means it’s natchrel.
Looks like there was a siren in that last photo
Teeheehee! 😄😂😂
Yes, her dad is now a black crow and living at her house because she was his fav too? Forget about the others right?
Is Kimmy trying to bring back this hideous neon green? It was abysmal the first time round and even worse the next.
I just can’t with these fake, wannabe tryhards. They are bordering on the ridiculous. Actually screw that. They are already there 😂
We lost a family member to cancer some 4 years ago; she was 43 and had two young children. Her youngest was 5 years old at the time and he believed every butterfly he encountered was his mum, visiting him. To this day he loves butterflies and always stops to look at them.
I know Kim and Kanye aren’t 8 years old, but sometimes you have to believe in certain things if they bring you comfort.
I don’t love the Kardashians but I think it’s sweet that she says a prayer when she hears an ambulance. It’s kind of innocent and just so… good.
I’m sorry @TJ, but you BELIEVE that?
Just another “Kimmie Tale” that makes for a good sound bite. Like they say, if her lips are moving….
To me it means someone is in trouble. Some people cross themselves, too. To each his own. But I hear you on her constantly fibbing.
When I moved stateside and we took possession of our house, I went out on the back deck to look at the yard (where I wanted to build a pool) a lone rabbit was in the backyard. The community where my Dad was from is a place of the rabbits.
When Mom first came to visit there were 2 rabbits hanging out in our yard.
My when Grandpa passed away and we went to his grave the day after he was buried, 2 deer walked right up to us, bowed their head at my Mom and walked away. She’s sure it was her Mom & Dad.
We had my nieces for the summer and we surprised them with a trip to Disney World. In Animal Kingdom on the Safari tour, there was one lone rabbit sitting beside the wild animals that even the tour guide was surprised to see it.
The day before my wedding, I was raking leaves in the backyard – the ceremony was small, in our backyard – and I was standing there with a rake and watching a butterfly and it flew right up to my face and smacked me in my nose. The butterfly was a symbol of my Dad’s clan.
I’m generally a “science” person but the universe is full of unknowns and in my culture, our People that moved on to the next life are always visiting.
So, while I don’t give much thought to Kim/Ye, I do believe in our ancestors visiting us in various forms.
There is little I side eye anymore when it comes to how someone deals with their memories of a departed loved one. If birds or butterflies bring peace, then so be it. There is far more to this world than we’ll ever be able to understand.
I personally believe we’ll see both our people and pets again. I lost a sweet little rescue cat unexpectedly yesterday, and I have no doubt that someday we’ll see each other again.
I’m very sorry to hear that, Christin. I’m so sorry for your loss
Thank you, Andrea. The joy pets bring makes up for the sadness.
Sorry about your cat, Christin. When I was little and our dog died, my mom said dog spelled backwards is God, so of course, I believed all of our pets were in Heaven. I hope your beliefs are true. There are so many that believe when we die, that’s it. You don’t have to believe in God to believe there is something after life, another phase. We will all find out eventually. None of my business, but I’d get another rescue soon. People always say wait, but that won’t bring back the pet that is gone or give a home to one that needs one. xo
I believe in a wonderful heaven that exceeds what we can envision, so that helps me think our furry friends will be there.
Several homeless cats and a dog came into my life just before two significant human losses. It’s been a rough year on the pet loss side for me this year, but I still have one dog and a few cats. I will have pets as long as my age and health permits, that is for certain. I waited too long to get another pet years ago, and vowed not to repeat that mistake. As you say, so many need a home.
You can always get an older pet. They need love too! Housebound till December, so I’m too chatty on here these days. Thank you for the Cardinal poem, and to @Swack as well. Rough year for me as well. Sometimes, the simplest things are the things that touch your heart.
@ Christin
Sorry for your loss. Just wondering, do people who think animals go to heaven also believe snakes, sharks, spiders, etc. also go to heaven? Because ummm lol…
Huh. In that civil war photoshoot, her skin is so much lighter!
She’s “White” when it benefits her, and then “Black” when it benefits her.
Kim’s at the White House again right now trying to “free” another prisoner. Any guesses on what color Kim’s skin is today? I’m guessing White as ever.
