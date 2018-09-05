Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, the Hadids & more came out for the US Open

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas catch the ninth day of the US Open together

I honestly don’t know how people can concentrate on regular work and politics when this year’s US Open is pretty exciting. Everyone has their faves, and I understand if Roger Federer’s fans have already left the building (he lost in the fourth round). But it’s still really exciting. Yesterday, Juan Martin del Potro beat John Isner in the day-session quarterfinal. Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens melted in the heat and humidity and lost in straight sets in her QF. Then the night sessions happened – Serena Williams v. Karolina Pliskova, and then Rafael Nadal v. Dominic Thiem. Pliskova beat Serena in the semifinal here at the US Open in 2016. Serena started slow last night, but she ended up beating the pants off Pliskova. It was awesome. And then Nadal v. Thiem was a nearly five-hour, five-set epic that saw Nadal, the defending champion, prevail by a narrow margin.

It’s been interesting to see which celebrities come out. Obviously, Serena is a crowd-favorite in New York (and literally everywhere else) and that’s why she gets the more prestigious night time slots. Spike Lee was there, and he was interviewed on camera mid-match (he compared Serena to Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali). It seems like Joe Jonas was there with his fiancee Sophie Turner, and then Nick Jonas was there with his fiancee Priyanka Chopra. Double-date! The Hadid sisters were in one of the boxes too – the Hadids are actually quite close to Serena, which is a friendship that always surprises me a little bit. Ben Stiller, who is some kind of mega-Rafa fan, was in Rafa’s box with his family until 2 am to watch Rada prevail. TENNIS!!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas catch the ninth day of the US Open together

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Bella and Gigi Hadid get rowdy at the 2018 US Open

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, the Hadids & more came out for the US Open”

  1. Sara says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Rafa always ends up in the most epic matches. His spirit is incredible. Hope his semi with Delpo goes well!
    The heat is just inhumane.

    Reply
  2. Amy says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Come on, Millman! Show Novak how you handle the heat!

    Reply
  3. perplexed says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Bella and Gigi Hadid’s shirts are kind of hilarious to me. I am so out of it fashion-wise.

    Reply
  4. Lana says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Did Priyanka have any boyfriends before him?… can’t remember, seems like she was always single or what?
    PS she looks amazing

    Reply
  5. Wen says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Priyanka is gorgeous, that’s all I got.

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Am I the only one who finds all the Jonas brothers to be total mood-killers? It’s not that they’re ugly, but for whatever reason, I just find them so completely unattractive.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 5, 2018 at 10:10 am

      You’re not the only one! It seems lately, they are knocking each other over to one up each other. Kevin is planted solidly at home with his family….but Joe and Nick are kind of ridiculous lately. Joe and his GoT gf (who had on a suit jacket (with nothing underneath it) were making out at some event to the point I wanted to scream at my phone, get a room! Hard to believe these are the chastity ring boys! Lol. I do think the Hadid sisters are very pretty.

      Reply
  7. Feebee says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    The Hadid and Jonas parties were literally there to show their faces. They were gone pretty quickly after appearing on cameras. It was humid as hell and Nick Jonas has on a sweater?! I was sticking to my seat.

    I know I’ll get shit for this and I don’t know how this came across on TV but in the later sets Rafa consistently took at least 10-13 seconds to get out of his chair after time was called. Like the umpire called time and he then went through a routine of icing his head and toweling off. Meanwhile Thiem was at the baseline. Sorry but “humble and respectful” Rafa trod on the line of sportsmanship and watching it live pissed me off no end. That and the drunk a-hole screaming Vamos! behind me for the final hour. But 2am at Arthur Ashe Stadium is pretty special and both Nadal and Thiem played one for the ages!

    Also watching Serena live for the first time was a privilege. Can’t think of any other way to describe it.

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I am really rooting for Nick and Priyanka. I am not a fan of any of them, but I want them to succeed

    Reply
  9. Cara says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    The US Open is one of my favorite times of the year!! Those Hadid sisters look like hookers.

    Reply
  10. Thaisajs says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Wow, Nick looks so into her. Those crazy kids are going to have such a happy life together.

    ::snort::

    Reply
  11. K says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    just here to say it’s hot as hell in New York and I don’t understand how Nick Jonas is wearing a sweatshirt

    Reply
  12. Christina says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:42 am

    He looks too young for her.

    Reply
  13. Sarah says:
    September 5, 2018 at 10:24 am

    I find her voice to be so annoying.

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    September 5, 2018 at 10:50 am

    headline got me fooled with “Nick Jonas” and “came out” in the same sentence :(

    Reply
  15. Lulla says:
    September 5, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Priyanka is stunning! love her skin and her make up.
    Nick always looks so bored, but he’s virgo so i guess it explained it lol.
    I hope he treats her right, i want them to last and prove all the haters wrong.

    Reply
  16. JanetFerber says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I freaking LOVE the top photo. Jonas and Chopra are everything right now. The whole effing country is going to hell, yet I’m going to concentrate on their glorious love.

    Reply
  17. AG-UK says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Why is he wearing a sweat too if it’s that hot I don’t care if it was my 2nd husband Jake G wouldn’t want anyone hanging all over me. Those Hadid girls what are they wearing looks like bath robes or something.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment