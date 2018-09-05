Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, the Hadids & more came out for the US Open

I honestly don’t know how people can concentrate on regular work and politics when this year’s US Open is pretty exciting. Everyone has their faves, and I understand if Roger Federer’s fans have already left the building (he lost in the fourth round). But it’s still really exciting. Yesterday, Juan Martin del Potro beat John Isner in the day-session quarterfinal. Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens melted in the heat and humidity and lost in straight sets in her QF. Then the night sessions happened – Serena Williams v. Karolina Pliskova, and then Rafael Nadal v. Dominic Thiem. Pliskova beat Serena in the semifinal here at the US Open in 2016. Serena started slow last night, but she ended up beating the pants off Pliskova. It was awesome. And then Nadal v. Thiem was a nearly five-hour, five-set epic that saw Nadal, the defending champion, prevail by a narrow margin.
It’s been interesting to see which celebrities come out. Obviously, Serena is a crowd-favorite in New York (and literally everywhere else) and that’s why she gets the more prestigious night time slots. Spike Lee was there, and he was interviewed on camera mid-match (he compared Serena to Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali). It seems like Joe Jonas was there with his fiancee Sophie Turner, and then Nick Jonas was there with his fiancee Priyanka Chopra. Double-date! The Hadid sisters were in one of the boxes too – the Hadids are actually quite close to Serena, which is a friendship that always surprises me a little bit. Ben Stiller, who is some kind of mega-Rafa fan, was in Rafa’s box with his family until 2 am to watch Rada prevail. TENNIS!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.
Rafa always ends up in the most epic matches. His spirit is incredible. Hope his semi with Delpo goes well!
The heat is just inhumane.
Come on, Millman! Show Novak how you handle the heat!
Hey, do not underestimate Nole! Clearly team Novak 😎
Haha to clarify, I am 99% convinced that Djokovic will win. But as an Australian, it’s so refreshing to be able to support one of our countrymen on the tennis court who isn’t a total a-hole! (See: Kyrgios, Nick; Tomic, Bernard)
If the expected happens, I just hope it’s a close match
I am also firmly team Novak, but if Millman wins it won’t be a huge dissapointment.
Tomić is a giant a-hole, but he seems to have been abused by his dad and has a very unhealthy relationship with him. I actually feel really sorry about him.
I really want a good match. Tennis can be boring or exciting, no middle.
Bella and Gigi Hadid’s shirts are kind of hilarious to me. I am so out of it fashion-wise.
I was just thinking about how ridiculous they look! Fake fashion. Priyanka is so gorgeous though.
Priyanka is absolutely stunning MY GOD…
She’s stunning.
Nick Jonas is an interesting best friend in the movie at best
These are my thoughts exactly Esp. since they are sitting next to each other and it becomes obvious that this is not a relaxed look, but a deliberate style. I don’t get the whole ‘I wear a shirt (or a jacket) but OFF SHOULDER the whole time’.
I wish the spectators could get clothing violations! They just look ridiculous.
Gigi looks bad, too much makeup and her face looks different. Guess the drug rumuors are true.
hahah Yes the first thing I noticed was the shirts too. WTF!
Hahaha..same. Whole outfit is try-hard and just bad. I do think that the Hadid sisters are beautiful though.
Did Priyanka have any boyfriends before him?… can’t remember, seems like she was always single or what?
PS she looks amazing
She dated a lot of actors back in India before she came to the US for an American career, but hasn’t since then except for Nick.
Priyanka is gorgeous, that’s all I got.
And if you cropped her out of that first photo, it could be Nick’s mug shot. Visually, they are so mismatched.
She looks like a woman he looks like a boy. Biel and Timberfake situation.
Am I the only one who finds all the Jonas brothers to be total mood-killers? It’s not that they’re ugly, but for whatever reason, I just find them so completely unattractive.
You’re not the only one! It seems lately, they are knocking each other over to one up each other. Kevin is planted solidly at home with his family….but Joe and Nick are kind of ridiculous lately. Joe and his GoT gf (who had on a suit jacket (with nothing underneath it) were making out at some event to the point I wanted to scream at my phone, get a room! Hard to believe these are the chastity ring boys! Lol. I do think the Hadid sisters are very pretty.
The Hadid and Jonas parties were literally there to show their faces. They were gone pretty quickly after appearing on cameras. It was humid as hell and Nick Jonas has on a sweater?! I was sticking to my seat.
I know I’ll get shit for this and I don’t know how this came across on TV but in the later sets Rafa consistently took at least 10-13 seconds to get out of his chair after time was called. Like the umpire called time and he then went through a routine of icing his head and toweling off. Meanwhile Thiem was at the baseline. Sorry but “humble and respectful” Rafa trod on the line of sportsmanship and watching it live pissed me off no end. That and the drunk a-hole screaming Vamos! behind me for the final hour. But 2am at Arthur Ashe Stadium is pretty special and both Nadal and Thiem played one for the ages!
Also watching Serena live for the first time was a privilege. Can’t think of any other way to describe it.
It’s amazing that you were there! It was such an epic night!
I am really rooting for Nick and Priyanka. I am not a fan of any of them, but I want them to succeed
The US Open is one of my favorite times of the year!! Those Hadid sisters look like hookers.
Wow, Nick looks so into her. Those crazy kids are going to have such a happy life together.
::snort::
She’s too good for him…
just here to say it’s hot as hell in New York and I don’t understand how Nick Jonas is wearing a sweatshirt
He looks too young for her.
I find her voice to be so annoying.
headline got me fooled with “Nick Jonas” and “came out” in the same sentence
Priyanka is stunning! love her skin and her make up.
Nick always looks so bored, but he’s virgo so i guess it explained it lol.
I hope he treats her right, i want them to last and prove all the haters wrong.
I freaking LOVE the top photo. Jonas and Chopra are everything right now. The whole effing country is going to hell, yet I’m going to concentrate on their glorious love.
Why is he wearing a sweat too if it’s that hot I don’t care if it was my 2nd husband Jake G wouldn’t want anyone hanging all over me. Those Hadid girls what are they wearing looks like bath robes or something.
