Jennifer Aniston ‘doesn’t even talk about’ or keep up with Justin Theroux anymore

Here are more photos from Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Italian film shoot for Murder Mystery. Jennifer has had a relatively quiet summer, especially when you consider the fact that she and Justin Theroux announced their split just after her birthday in February. You would think, given her tabloid history, that Jennifer would have been mysteriously pap’d while doing body shots off some lithe, buff young man in Cabo, just for the hell of it. But no – Jennifer spent the summer working in Italy, hanging out with friends like George Clooney, and being somewhat quiet. There was her big InStyle interview, but she really didn’t say anything or drive any particular narrative about her next step. WHO ARE YOU, JEN? As it turns out, 2018 Aniston is just… low-key and not-bothered.

Jennifer Aniston wrapped up her summer in Europe in good company. The actress, 49, spent the last few months surrounded by friends as she finished filming her upcoming Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy, a source tells PEOPLE.

“She has been working long days but loves being in Europe. She has had friends with her including Chris [McMillan],” the insider continues, referring to the celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Aniston since she starred on Friends. Among some of her adventures in Europe, Aniston was photographed last month taking a quick break from work by staying at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como residence with Sandler and his wife Jackie. Of her time abroad, the source says Aniston “is having a great summer.”

“She isn’t concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work,” the insider says. “She loves filming with Adam.”

Aniston previously split from actor Justin Theroux in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

“She doesn’t even talk about him anymore,” the source says of Aniston and Theroux. “She doesn’t keep up with what he does. She is focusing on her own life.”

If this is the Brand New Aniston, then I’m all for it. She’s 49 – there’s no need to play a game of “keeping up with the Joneses” with the younger celebrities. Aniston doesn’t need the tabloid drama to keep her relevant – she’s still working consistently and making smart business deals, and she’s rich as hell. Not to mention, she’s still pretty popular with the public at large.

…Now all that being said, I STILL FIND THIS SO SHADY. I can’t believe that no one has even bothered to press Jennifer’s team on the issue of her fake-ass marriage to Justin. Why hasn’t *ANYONE* asked her about it? “So, you and Justin just pretended to be married, right? You just did that huge backyard ceremony and said vows to each other and none of it was legally binding? Why did you do that?”

71 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston ‘doesn’t even talk about’ or keep up with Justin Theroux anymore”

  1. LORENA says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Why not? People have commitment ceremonies all the time? Maybe she didn’t want to be legally tied to him? I

    Reply
  2. OSTONE says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:25 am

    So what if they only had a commitment ceremony?! Maybe she wised up and could smell the opportunist in Justin and decided not to mess with legal drama down the road? Just my two cents.

    Reply
  3. Desolee says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Hmmm maybe she did that becuase she didn’t want to share her money? Seems like it was the right thing to do. Well, better than actually marrying him :)

    Reply
  4. Gaby says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    My best guess is that they intended for the marriage to be legal, but I think she pushed for a prenup and I remember something about it, like he didn’t want to sign it, so they didn’t file until this was resolved and it ended up being the straw that broke the camel’s back.
    Yes, Justin has worked steadily, but he has maybe a tenth of the money Aniston has.

    And I just recently became more fond of her, seeing BRATT Pitty showing his true colors.

    Reply
  5. bap says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:30 am

    No one cares. Overrated TV star.

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Ehhh, I don’t really care about whether they were legally married or not. Who knows what really happened or why, but I can think of a lot of reasons to have a commitment ceremony without the binding legal document. Rituals are important and special and I get wanting that part of things without binding finances and legal aspects, especially for two successful adults (I mean… I guess we can call edgy man child successful).

    I hope this really is how she enters her 50s. I never really got the hate for her. She’s living a pretty good life and harming exactly no one. Good for her.

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:34 am

    The fake marriage thing is so weird to me.
    Either, she decided to get married for pr reasons, to get the press she so willingly fed for a decade off her back.
    Or it was to keep her money apart from hubby dearest. Which is smart and something other wealthy women should consider. But it also shows that even back then, she knew JustEdge was shady and not to be trusted. Then, why on earth did she want to marry his edgy ass in the first place??!! I don’t even like Aniston and even I thought she could do better.
    So strange…

    Reply
  8. Lala11_7 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:39 am

    IF she had a fake a– marriage with Justin…that’s just ONE MORE REASON why I ADORE HER! She didn’t need his money…he didn’t need her money…at their age and situation…why make it legally binding? We’re together cause we want to be together…and when we’re not together…we bounce! In the end…they BOTH saved themselves a LOT OF $$$ and a LOT of bad feelings!

    Reply
  9. Darla says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I think Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had some kind of ceremony years ago didn’t they? Everyone assumed they were married since 2007, but ends up, they weren’t. They actually married just recently. But all along, Momoa referred to Bonet as “my wife”. So, I don’t think this is a big deal at all.

    Reply
  10. Sonya says:
    September 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    “Why hasn’t *ANYONE* asked her about it?”

    I honestly find it more weird that you care so much about it.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      September 5, 2018 at 9:47 am

      Celeb conspiracy theories are alway super weird and somewhat random. I mean people are still going on about Beyonce supposedly lying about her real age (lol) and there are way less evidence of that than Aniston and JustEdge getting fakemarried.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      September 5, 2018 at 10:00 am

      She scammed her entire fan base.

      Reply
      • Fanofnoone says:
        September 5, 2018 at 10:15 am

        This. 1000%. And they ate it up. Dont want to bring up the holy trinity now defunct but the marriage happened same month a year later after brange. PR marriage. She lied and got away with it. Just imagine if this was Angie. Headlines calling her liar manipulator PRwhore. But its Jen so everyone pretends is ok. We get :she was smart ! Hypocrisy.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        September 5, 2018 at 10:56 am

        but her fan base doesn’t care, nor do they seem to feel “scammed”. the outrage at the “scam” seems to come mainly from people who already don’t like her.

        I’m not a huge fan, I like her OK, but her fans who do post on here have made it clear they don’t care. in fact, it has RAISED a lot of people’s opinion of her, that she was smart enough to outfox EDGY Justin when it came to $$$.

        to add, as many have theorized, it’s much more likely that this “scam” wasn’t one at all. 1. ceremony, 2. unable to agree on financials of a pre-nup, 3. dissolution of relationship prior to agreement/license filing, 4. break up.

        maybe I’m wrong…are there any fans out there that do feel “scammed”?

      • Linda says:
        September 5, 2018 at 1:04 pm

        I am part of her fan base and quite frankly I dont give a damn if they were legally married or not.

  11. Kaiser says:
    September 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Yeah, the controversy isn’t that Justin & Jen just had a commitment ceremony for *reasons*. I understand that. The controversy is how they made this BFD over the fact that they got married and were now husband and wife. They lied about it really blatantly and repeatedly for two years. That’s why I keep bringing it up.

    Reply
  12. truth hurts says:
    September 5, 2018 at 11:02 am

    This is the shady part: ROTFL
    There’s no need to play a game of “keeping up with the Joneses” with the younger celebrities. Aniston doesn’t need the tabloid drama to keep her relevant – she’s still working consistently

    No one care what Aniston is doing except the farts at Female First.
    And yes ma’am she is still a staple with the tabloids in fact isn’t she and Brad in Italy with Shiloh this week according to one. LOL

    Reply
  13. D says:
    September 5, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Because *gasp she’s learned a thing or two. I’ve been to a fake backyard wedding whatever no one asks because who gives af live and let live especially when escaping snarky eyeshadow jorts guy

    Reply
  14. Ali says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Here for the we need more Sandra Oh in our lives!

    Reply
  15. Mayavaly says:
    September 5, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    I still wonder whether there may be an agreement to delay any divorce proceedings until world war brange has calmed down a bit. I don’t think either Jen or Justin have a thirst for the inevitable tabloid covers (I’m just imagining the 4-way jagged page split??). They may want to have all the details ironed out before they file (don’t know anything about American states’ divorce laws though). Having said that, maybe it was a ‘commitment ceremony’. I’m a fan and have been for years and I don’t feel duped. My mum calls her ‘boyfriend’, 65, ‘my husband’ because anything else is absurd, she’s not of any faith, and under law in the country she lives in, he IS for all intents and purposes. Either way, I get the sense that Jen was well in control of this whole thing. Genuinely hope there was no wedding, or there was a clad iron prenup. Guy is obviously a massive dick.

    Reply
  16. Katebush says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    I think she’s doing what she wants and good on her. She looks great and she’s obviously in a good place in her life right now. In regards to the so called marriage from Justin I don’t get the bfd people do what they want these days… it’s not like they tried to sell pictures or anything. People just asssumed what they wanted.

    Reply

