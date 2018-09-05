Jennifer Aniston ‘doesn’t even talk about’ or keep up with Justin Theroux anymore

Here are more photos from Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Italian film shoot for Murder Mystery. Jennifer has had a relatively quiet summer, especially when you consider the fact that she and Justin Theroux announced their split just after her birthday in February. You would think, given her tabloid history, that Jennifer would have been mysteriously pap’d while doing body shots off some lithe, buff young man in Cabo, just for the hell of it. But no – Jennifer spent the summer working in Italy, hanging out with friends like George Clooney, and being somewhat quiet. There was her big InStyle interview, but she really didn’t say anything or drive any particular narrative about her next step. WHO ARE YOU, JEN? As it turns out, 2018 Aniston is just… low-key and not-bothered.
Jennifer Aniston wrapped up her summer in Europe in good company. The actress, 49, spent the last few months surrounded by friends as she finished filming her upcoming Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy, a source tells PEOPLE.
“She has been working long days but loves being in Europe. She has had friends with her including Chris [McMillan],” the insider continues, referring to the celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Aniston since she starred on Friends. Among some of her adventures in Europe, Aniston was photographed last month taking a quick break from work by staying at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como residence with Sandler and his wife Jackie. Of her time abroad, the source says Aniston “is having a great summer.”
“She isn’t concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work,” the insider says. “She loves filming with Adam.”
Aniston previously split from actor Justin Theroux in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.
“She doesn’t even talk about him anymore,” the source says of Aniston and Theroux. “She doesn’t keep up with what he does. She is focusing on her own life.”
If this is the Brand New Aniston, then I’m all for it. She’s 49 – there’s no need to play a game of “keeping up with the Joneses” with the younger celebrities. Aniston doesn’t need the tabloid drama to keep her relevant – she’s still working consistently and making smart business deals, and she’s rich as hell. Not to mention, she’s still pretty popular with the public at large.
…Now all that being said, I STILL FIND THIS SO SHADY. I can’t believe that no one has even bothered to press Jennifer’s team on the issue of her fake-ass marriage to Justin. Why hasn’t *ANYONE* asked her about it? “So, you and Justin just pretended to be married, right? You just did that huge backyard ceremony and said vows to each other and none of it was legally binding? Why did you do that?”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why not? People have commitment ceremonies all the time? Maybe she didn’t want to be legally tied to him? I
Yeah I don’t get the big deal either. Considering her wealth and that she had already been through one divorce, it may end up being a smart move legally and financially.
But why lie about it then?? Why not just call it a commitment ceremony? She wanted people to think it was a real marriage.
+2
And didn’t Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall have the same deal?
Think that’s what made their division of assets post-separation tricky.
Well Mick Jagger was shady and lied to Jerry Hall. She thought they were legally married. So no not quite the same deal.
yeah, not sure why this keeps coming up like it’s some big conspiracy.
they had the ceremony, couldn’t agree on the financials of a pre-nup, paperwork never filed, relationship dissolved before it could be filed. The way he acted post-break up and the relative silence from her?…my theory is that he was cheating, she found out, dumped him unceremoniously, and he didn’t get the payout he was hoping for.
Exactly. Probably the smartest thing a celebrity could do when they marry a hanger on social ladder climber who is willing to leave his long term partner at the drop of a hat.
Yup, I’m all for a party with no legal commitment. And in retrospect it was a good decision on her part to avoid a hipster divorce from hipster Justin.
Right. People have commitment ceremonies and some people get married. Some at a church, some at Target, Vegas, deep sea diving, the backyard. Who cares. And Jen does not owe anyone an explanation about what is going on in her life.
So what if they only had a commitment ceremony?! Maybe she wised up and could smell the opportunist in Justin and decided not to mess with legal drama down the road? Just my two cents.
A commitment ceremony is their business. Just seems like the presented themselves as wife and husband.
It’s much more neat and clean for everyone this way.
But a commitment ceremony would not have landed her a People cover ^^.
Ha! True.
What People cover are you referring too? From what I remember, neither of them sold their wedding, or whatever it was. I don’t think they even said they ever said they had gotten married. They just let people assume.
I don’t know how it’s relevant in our lives if she was married or not. If the public was dumb and assumed they were married when they never said anything then why should they now?
C’mon, people, we all know why she did it. Brad and Angie got married and she couldn’t bear to be left out. It was the same when they got engaged and her engagement ring had to be bigger than Angie’s, never mind that it looked like something out of a gumball machine. She never intended the public to look at it as a commitment ceremony, She wanted everyone to believe she was married.
Geena Davis and her “husband” of 17 years are getting divorced. Presumably, he filed. She’s claiming (and has docs signed by him corroborating this) that they never actually got legally married. That story is on The Blast.
I’m sure people must feel “scammed” because for the past decade and a half, people thought they were married after they had a ceremony in the Hamptons.
Hmmm maybe she did that becuase she didn’t want to share her money? Seems like it was the right thing to do. Well, better than actually marrying him
My best guess is that they intended for the marriage to be legal, but I think she pushed for a prenup and I remember something about it, like he didn’t want to sign it, so they didn’t file until this was resolved and it ended up being the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Yes, Justin has worked steadily, but he has maybe a tenth of the money Aniston has.
And I just recently became more fond of her, seeing BRATT Pitty showing his true colors.
No one cares. Overrated TV star.
I’m baffled by her career. When you think about someone like Sandra Oh who said she was never offered leading roles in TV show apart from Grey’s and Killing Eve, when Sandra has more talent in her glorious hair than Jen A in her entire body, it’s truly baffling.
It bums me out that Oh didn’t have a bigger career. I enjoy her immensely.
Why is her success baffling? Some people enjoy Jennifer Anniston and her acting. Her movies and and sitcom Friends are constantly on cable tv in my country.
Wasn’t hr dad a tv guy? on some soap opera for a while? I think that if I’m remembering that right, his connections may have helped her. I don’t think Ms. Oh had the same leg up.
I don’t find it baffling either.
she’s quite good at comedy, with very good comedic timing. that is hard to master. I don’t think she’s made the best choices for movies (some were real duds) but she is talented. if she weren’t, she wouldn’t have won the role of Rachel Green, been KEPT as Rachel or won the Emmys that she has. no, she’s not Meryl Streep or Anjelica Huston, but she’s not Jessica Alba either.
Her dad is Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. I’m not sure if he’s still on (I haven’t seen the show in ages) but he was a very prominent character. Even when someone wanted a break (either him or the show, I dunno, it was before my time) they just put him in a coma, they didn’t kill him off or switch actors.
Sandra absolutely should have a huge career. I’m really glad she has her new show, which just got her an Emmy nomination. She is extremely talented.
Jen is a good comedic actress.
Very true. But, why lie. Just tell thr world it was a commitment ceremony. Every one called her a wife, him a husband. Was everyone in on the lie, like Ellen, Portia, Bateman, kimmel. All attended, Ellen congratulated themon the show. Fishy and telling how the media elevated her for years. CAA at their best for their best client!
They can call each other whatever they want.
Everyone may not have known. The actual license signing is done in private, with only 2 two-three witnesses (one for each and the priest/justice of the peace/whoever). So really, everyone else thought someone else was the witness, and in reality *shrug* no one was.
If no one cared, the articles about it would stop. I’ve never been much of a fan, but she’s got plenty. Being a star on one of the most popular shows in the 90′s which is still really popular, might be why she’s so highly rated
Ehhh, I don’t really care about whether they were legally married or not. Who knows what really happened or why, but I can think of a lot of reasons to have a commitment ceremony without the binding legal document. Rituals are important and special and I get wanting that part of things without binding finances and legal aspects, especially for two successful adults (I mean… I guess we can call edgy man child successful).
I hope this really is how she enters her 50s. I never really got the hate for her. She’s living a pretty good life and harming exactly no one. Good for her.
Her friendship whith Chelsea Handler was the reason why I hated her. People who entertain racists, especially racists who go after children of color, disgust me.
She does not seem to hang out with Handler these days though. Good for her.
Ahhhhh, yeah, that’s a good point. That was pretty gross and I feel the same way. It does seem like she’s moved on from handler but yeah. That’s gross and bad. I just forgot about that.
There was a blind item saying they are not friends anymore because Handler slept with Theroux after she got drunk.
Then Handler and him deserve each other, assuming this is true. Seriously, they really deserve each other, even if they didn’t foully betray Jennifer.
What is this, GLOW?
The fake marriage thing is so weird to me.
Either, she decided to get married for pr reasons, to get the press she so willingly fed for a decade off her back.
Or it was to keep her money apart from hubby dearest. Which is smart and something other wealthy women should consider. But it also shows that even back then, she knew JustEdge was shady and not to be trusted. Then, why on earth did she want to marry his edgy ass in the first place??!! I don’t even like Aniston and even I thought she could do better.
So strange…
You don’t like her?! I couldn’t tell…..
IF she had a fake a– marriage with Justin…that’s just ONE MORE REASON why I ADORE HER! She didn’t need his money…he didn’t need her money…at their age and situation…why make it legally binding? We’re together cause we want to be together…and when we’re not together…we bounce! In the end…they BOTH saved themselves a LOT OF $$$ and a LOT of bad feelings!
Correct as usual Lala11!
And if that’s you in that avatar, you’ve got glorious hair.
And there were never any pics released/sold of the ceremony (whatever it was), so easier to file as *whatevs*.
It’s me…and BOY you should see my current hairstyle…IT’S EVEN BIGGER AND MAGNIFICENT!!!! I don’t have to worry about anybody peeking at my (2) LCD screens at work…because it blots it out!!!!
#bighairdontcare
Lala11_7: LOL………..like Dolly Parton said, the bigger the hair, the closer to God!!
I agree. And I think the fake ceremony was worth it just to get rid of all the “omg will Jen ever remarry?!!?” concern-trolling tabloid stories.
She and Justin threw a nice party for themselves and managed to change that tired narrative. Good for them.
I think Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had some kind of ceremony years ago didn’t they? Everyone assumed they were married since 2007, but ends up, they weren’t. They actually married just recently. But all along, Momoa referred to Bonet as “my wife”. So, I don’t think this is a big deal at all.
Lisa Bonet does not have the … let’s say personal history Aniston has. Nobody expexted with bated breath to see her get married to erase the failure of her first marriage. Aniston’s entire post-2005 identity has been about finding love again after the Pitt/Jolie heartbreak and having her happy ending.
That’s why her getting married was a big deal. God knows nobody really gives a f**k about JustEdge in the gossip community.
Yeah no, I knew it would be different when Jen does it, I just wanted to put this fact out there to watch people dance.
Ha! @Darla
“Why hasn’t *ANYONE* asked her about it?”
I honestly find it more weird that you care so much about it.
Celeb conspiracy theories are alway super weird and somewhat random. I mean people are still going on about Beyonce supposedly lying about her real age (lol) and there are way less evidence of that than Aniston and JustEdge getting fakemarried.
She scammed her entire fan base.
This. 1000%. And they ate it up. Dont want to bring up the holy trinity now defunct but the marriage happened same month a year later after brange. PR marriage. She lied and got away with it. Just imagine if this was Angie. Headlines calling her liar manipulator PRwhore. But its Jen so everyone pretends is ok. We get :she was smart ! Hypocrisy.
but her fan base doesn’t care, nor do they seem to feel “scammed”. the outrage at the “scam” seems to come mainly from people who already don’t like her.
I’m not a huge fan, I like her OK, but her fans who do post on here have made it clear they don’t care. in fact, it has RAISED a lot of people’s opinion of her, that she was smart enough to outfox EDGY Justin when it came to $$$.
to add, as many have theorized, it’s much more likely that this “scam” wasn’t one at all. 1. ceremony, 2. unable to agree on financials of a pre-nup, 3. dissolution of relationship prior to agreement/license filing, 4. break up.
maybe I’m wrong…are there any fans out there that do feel “scammed”?
I am part of her fan base and quite frankly I dont give a damn if they were legally married or not.
Yeah, the controversy isn’t that Justin & Jen just had a commitment ceremony for *reasons*. I understand that. The controversy is how they made this BFD over the fact that they got married and were now husband and wife. They lied about it really blatantly and repeatedly for two years. That’s why I keep bringing it up.
But how did they make a big deal? They didn’t sell pics, they never commented on it publicly. I just don’t see it. Agree to disagree, I guess.
It is only a big deal for those who want to make it a big deal. It doesn’t appear as though she gives two effs, and as a fan, I don’t either.
I’m with you, K. I find it really weird, as well. Like she (or he? or both?) had this need to make everyone believe they were husband and wife. Why?
But how did they make it a big deal? We never saw her wedding pictures, we do not even know what dress she wore or even how she looked like on the so called wedding day.
The pictures were published in one of the tabloids. I think in People or US Weekly.
There are literally no pictures of the wedding on the internet from any tabloid. Try again, Carmen.
Like everyone else, I too would like to know how they made it a big deal
They didn’t make it a big deal. There is no outrage that I have read about or seen. For Gawd’s sake, just Let. It. Go.
This is the shady part: ROTFL
There’s no need to play a game of “keeping up with the Joneses” with the younger celebrities. Aniston doesn’t need the tabloid drama to keep her relevant – she’s still working consistently
No one care what Aniston is doing except the farts at Female First.
And yes ma’am she is still a staple with the tabloids in fact isn’t she and Brad in Italy with Shiloh this week according to one. LOL
I care about what she is doing and what is Female First?
Because *gasp she’s learned a thing or two. I’ve been to a fake backyard wedding whatever no one asks because who gives af live and let live especially when escaping snarky eyeshadow jorts guy
Here for the we need more Sandra Oh in our lives!
I still wonder whether there may be an agreement to delay any divorce proceedings until world war brange has calmed down a bit. I don’t think either Jen or Justin have a thirst for the inevitable tabloid covers (I’m just imagining the 4-way jagged page split??). They may want to have all the details ironed out before they file (don’t know anything about American states’ divorce laws though). Having said that, maybe it was a ‘commitment ceremony’. I’m a fan and have been for years and I don’t feel duped. My mum calls her ‘boyfriend’, 65, ‘my husband’ because anything else is absurd, she’s not of any faith, and under law in the country she lives in, he IS for all intents and purposes. Either way, I get the sense that Jen was well in control of this whole thing. Genuinely hope there was no wedding, or there was a clad iron prenup. Guy is obviously a massive dick.
Personally I don’t think they were legally married.
A divorce isn’t necessary. They were never legally married in the first place.
I think she’s doing what she wants and good on her. She looks great and she’s obviously in a good place in her life right now. In regards to the so called marriage from Justin I don’t get the bfd people do what they want these days… it’s not like they tried to sell pictures or anything. People just asssumed what they wanted.
