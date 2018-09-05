Asia Argento refuses to pay the rest of the settlement to her victim Jimmy Bennett

As I’ve said before, I couldn’t even keep Asia Argento’s story straight. I doubt she could keep her story straight either – she seemed to be telling different people different things about Jimmy Bennett. We know that Argento, Anthony Bourdain and Argento’s lawyers arranged to pay Jimmy Bennett a private settlement of $380,000. We also know that Argento seemed to admit that she and Bennett had some kind of sexual relationship when speaking to other people, but that she denied that it happened in her own public statement. Bennett made a public statement after the news of a settlement came out, where Bennett spoke about not wanting to come forward because of the stigma of being a man or boy who is sexually assaulted. I believed him. I believed Asia Argento got him drunk and raped him when he was just 17. I believed that he had no desire to tell his story publicly, but as he saw Argento embraced by the Me Too community, he was left feeling unsettled. Anyway, Argento has more to say…
Asia Argento says Jimmy Bennett — who had sex with her when he was 17 years old — is lucky she didn’t file charges that HE sexually assaulted and then extorted her. Argento’s lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, tells TMZ, his client’s text messages that TMZ posted tell the real story about what went down at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, CA. The text in question read, “The horny kid jumped me … I had sex with him it felt weird.” She goes on to say she was “frozen” when he was on top of her. Heller says, “Asia chose at the time not to prosecute Bennett for sexually attacking her.”
As for her statement after the story broke — “I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett” — Heller says she was being honest because it was a one-time only encounter and not a relationship.
Heller goes on to claim Bennett smelled a payday and tried to extort Argento, especially when he found out she was dating Anthony Bourdain. He says Bennett “chose to intrude on that relationship and demand financial payment from Bourdain in consideration for not embarrassing Asia and indirectly Bourdain …”
Heller says Anthony chose to protect Asia by agreeing to pay $380k even though she did nothing wrong. And, Heller says, Bourdain paid $250k up to this point, but Argento will not pay the balance.
Heller ends by attacking Bennett, saying, “Asia does not intend to prosecute Bennett for his conduct and recognizes that his unfortunate past, his stalled acting career, and a lawsuit against his own parents for allegedly misappropriating more than a million and a half dollars from his account might explain his desperation to seek money from Asia and Bourdain for this falsely alleged incident that took place more than 5 years ago.”
The attack against Bennett is odd … because Argento has spoken out against shaming alleged victims in sexual assault cases. Bennett claims he was indeed sexually assaulted by Argento.
I’m already really tired today so I’m not going to beat around the bush. Here’s what I think: I think Argento is a manipulative predator who sexually assaulted a 17 year old boy, then manipulated her boyfriend (Bourdain) into paying the kid off. I think she’s only saying Bennett assaulted her because she doesn’t have the money to pay off the rest of the settlement. Maybe I’m wrong. But good God, this is awful. What she’s doing to this young man is really unsettling.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Would everyone who saw this coming please raise your hand? Mine is up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. For me it started with her very strange Instagram posts before and after Bourdain’s death. That’s when I knew something was not right with this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She continues to victimize him. Rot in hell, bi*ch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really has no shame and no empathy. Just…so disgusting. Ican’t believe that someone who claimed so much suffering from her own sexual abuse is ready to victimize, gaslight and trample all over a victim again, again and again. She is playing every prejudice about male sexual abuse that ever was, I just don’t get how is she so delusional to think we’ll buy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about what she did to Bourdain? I think she pushed him over the edge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s really no way to say that’s the case, though. He admitted to being suicidal at the end of other relationships (notably, his first marriage) and had struggles with mental health. I find Asia as abhorrent as everyone else here, but suicide is a very personal decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is wretched and manipulative but I don’t think his suicide (especially since he had a daughter he adored) should/can be reduced to a single person or incident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is really awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the grooming aspect that gross me out the most. She has known him since he was 8 years old… and she called him “my son” in social media posts before she met and slept with him. That is what make this inexcusable to me.
I feel like some people are trying to excuse her, because he was 17, which is legal in some other states (not california). And if they just met while he was 17 and they slept together, I might just have shrugged. And I really want to believe I would have felt the same if the genders were reversed and and they just met (and no force was used)…
But think about what she might have said to him, when they have met while he grew up. It let to them in bed together…. to me, she is the female version of Woody Allen. Maybe she can save herself by marrying him (JK)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No new development there, she is blaming the victim again and just ran over her dead boyfriend. Yet again. I can’t believe I would ever use a predator as an example, but she needs to take a cue from all the other predators and just go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think she has no reason to pay him.
He should file charges against her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a truly revolting individual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a horrible, disgusting, selfish POS! This is a move straight out of Harvey Weinstein’s playbook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, as a purely contractual matter he was paid money in exchange for silence – so if he’s not silent, what does he expect? It’s not enforceable against her – either because he breached the contract by speaking out, or because the contract was never valid anyway as against public policy, or because its purpose was to waive his rights as a victim of a crime, or for incapacity (not sure if he was still a minor at the time – but now that he’s not he could always choose to enforce a contract made while a minor, if it was otherwise legally valid).
Here’s the thing: I’m not excusing Asia’s behavior. Only pointing out that of course she’s not going to continue paying on a contract if she didn’t get the “benefit of the bargain” they made. I doubt the contract would be legally enforceable anyway if it was made to keep him from reporting a crime.
So here we are. She’s gross, and if he complains about not getting the money then it feeds the narrative that he’s just trying to extort her.
So if he wants some measure of relief, he needs to either press charges or sue for civil tort damages (or both) provided that the respective statutes of limitation haven’t already run. She can’t weasel out of a money judgment quite so easily…
And those are Enny’s legal musings for this morning. Come back later to hear my thoughts on whether orange Cheetos are actually people within the meaning of the constitution…
(I need a nap now)
Report this comment as spam or abuse