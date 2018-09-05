Duchess Meghan wore a chic Altuzarra pantsuit to the WellChild Awards

Yes, trousers!! Back when the Duchess of Sussex was just a humble actress engaged to a prince, she wore trousers all the time. In the months after her marriage, Meghan has attempted to get with the dumbass “royal protocol” program, in that royal-watchers believe the Queen prefers women in skirts and dresses rather than trousers. I hope Meghan continues to do her own thing. Meghan and Harry attended the WellChild Awards last night in London. Harry has long been the royal patron for WellChild, and pre-Meghan, he spent a lot of time hanging out with the children and caregivers being honored. Now that he’s married… it was much the same. Meghan is very tactile, just like Harry (and like Diana). They both like to give out hugs and more to these kids.

As for Meghan’s trousers… she wore a suit by Altuzarra, and a blouse by Deitas. I love the suit – it’s chic and well-cut. If I have any complaint, it’s that Meghan consistently likes a too-long inseam on her trousers, but this time her pants were dragging on the floor, so it’s fine. I don’t like the Deitas blouse at all though – it doesn’t really do much of anything for me personally.

Some people are making a big deal about Meghan’s “messy bun” hairstyle… I’m fine with it. She thinks that’s her signature, and honestly, I prefer this to a mountain of wiglets and sausage curls. But the real highlight of this look is Meghan’s makeup. I don’t know if she did her own makeup or if it was professionally done, but she needs to keep it like this. She looks gorgeous.