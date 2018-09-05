Duchess Meghan wore a chic Altuzarra pantsuit to the WellChild Awards

Yes, trousers!! Back when the Duchess of Sussex was just a humble actress engaged to a prince, she wore trousers all the time. In the months after her marriage, Meghan has attempted to get with the dumbass “royal protocol” program, in that royal-watchers believe the Queen prefers women in skirts and dresses rather than trousers. I hope Meghan continues to do her own thing. Meghan and Harry attended the WellChild Awards last night in London. Harry has long been the royal patron for WellChild, and pre-Meghan, he spent a lot of time hanging out with the children and caregivers being honored. Now that he’s married… it was much the same. Meghan is very tactile, just like Harry (and like Diana). They both like to give out hugs and more to these kids.
As for Meghan’s trousers… she wore a suit by Altuzarra, and a blouse by Deitas. I love the suit – it’s chic and well-cut. If I have any complaint, it’s that Meghan consistently likes a too-long inseam on her trousers, but this time her pants were dragging on the floor, so it’s fine. I don’t like the Deitas blouse at all though – it doesn’t really do much of anything for me personally.
Some people are making a big deal about Meghan’s “messy bun” hairstyle… I’m fine with it. She thinks that’s her signature, and honestly, I prefer this to a mountain of wiglets and sausage curls. But the real highlight of this look is Meghan’s makeup. I don’t know if she did her own makeup or if it was professionally done, but she needs to keep it like this. She looks gorgeous.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks good, very very good.
A pop of color somewhere (the blouse or the shoes, or both) would have elevated this look quite a lot though.
Her makeup and hair are perfection, nothing to complain here. And the trousers are properly hemmed! This is an improvement.
As for the Queen and the stupid “rules”, that’s something that royal watchers invented to criticize their less favorite royal ladies.
Agree- Maybe coloured belt?
One of the nicest looks for her I find. It’s sleeks and it fits!
A pair of bright red shoes would have been amazing.
i feel the pants/shoe combination dated the oufit. the whole thing would have looked so much sleeker with a pencil pant. maybe its because her legs are so skinny but the pants come off looking like boot leg/flairs and i just didn’t like the affect. but she of course looked beautiful and she and Harry did a lovely job at the event so what does it matter anyway?
YEEESSS!!! I can’t believe I’m saying this because I basically live in black clothing – and she really looks phenomenal every time she steps out… but… you’re the big show – wear some color! She could still wear color and be understated. I’m not saying she needs to show up in a big flashy red print – but something less funereal would be great!
Jeanne – agreed. She looks beautiful as always, but the pants look like flared or boot cut and it doesn’t look current. I honestly think her pants are always too long and it makes no sense when she prob has a team of tailors to help.
I also don’t care for the messy hair but I have a feeling no one cares and it seems like her staple. Her face is gorgeous and radiates happiness.
She looks good here but yeh something less funeral like, a bit of color somewhere would have made it great.
Same. I’m a sucker for sleek & fitted pant suit. She looked fabulous. From her hair to her heels.
I could do with a smidge less bronzer, but that’s a minor complaint. She’s gorgeous as always, and I love that she’s making trousers an acceptable look for female royals. It’s a low bar, I know, but baby steps, people…
And can I say – while Meghan is always luminous, it is Harry who has been glowing since they met, and especially since the wedding. Love looks good on him!!
I wish her hair had looked like this on her wedding day: “undone,” but definitely styled.
This is exactly how her hair looked on their wedding day. Perfect.
I was struck by the photos yesterday because I saw Meghan greeting a black kid. I was so surprised because I realized this is the first time I saw a non-white royal. It meant so much even to me, and I am Caucasian!
This look is an A++++
A colourful blouse (or shoe or bag) would have perfected the look, but it’s still great as is and that suit is SHARP! I hope we see it a lot.
The way the two of them interacted with the kids was lovely to see.
+1
I thought she looked fabulous. Chic is the perfect word to describe it.
My guess is for the “big events” – Trooping, Ascot, etc – she’s going to try to follow “protocol” or at least conform to expectations (I don’t think we are going to see her wearing pants at the Trooping, for example.) I think for these kinds of events she’s going to do what she wants and wear what she feels comfortable in.
She’s criticized no matter what – people don’t think she should have worn all black to an event honoring children, or she doesn’t wear enough jewelry (too minimalist!) or her hair is too messy, she shouldn’t show her legs, her pants are too long – so she might as well just wear what she wants, what she looks good in, and let the haters do their thing. They’re going to do it anyway.
Very much agree with your last paragraph! I always thought the same for Kate, too!
You know there is really no protocol about how the Royals dress, it’s just the Queen’s preference.
The Queen wore dark navy or black Sunday and she was not going to a funeral, I think Princess Anne was in black.
Never heard so much about dress protocol, until Meghan joined the Royal family, and became the first Royal to wear a short dress, no wait, she was not the first, with the amount of hand wringing going on, I thought she was the first.
I know – that’s why I put protocol in quotes
The handbag game continues to be spot on. As a handbag lover, I really really appreciate that.
I thinks she is so beautiful. Pants do her good!
The commenters on RD and Splendor are pearl clutching about this and declaring her boring, but somehow over the top at the same time.
For me, I like it. I have been waiting forever for a royal who dresses like a 21st century woman (the Swedes and Leti do this very well, IMO) and Meghan looks great. Not an endless parade of coat dresses and peter pan collars. I understand that Kate will be Queen Consort and people expect her to look like an elderly woman to keep the consistency, but I really appreciate Meghan and her business outfits.
That said, sure, a pop of color would have been nice, but not a big deal to me.
i feel like letizia would have worn something like this but livened it up a little bit with the shirt. letizia is the queen at separates. meghan just has to find her way a little bit more. it took letizia years after all
I would like it if she built up a completely boring work wardrive of sleek separates in neutral colours to rotate. As much as I love gossiping about outfits, it’s not the point of royal outings. I don’t think she’ll be as formulaic as that, but she’s tending more towards businesswear which I like.
I was pleased to see a good amount of coverage focusing on the ceremony and the children yesterday, which isn’t always how it goes if the attending royal is wearing something more interesting. There’s not many column inches that can be devoted to a plain black trouser suit!
Yaaaasss! When the other royals do so many bread and butter events, the focus is rarely on their clothes. I like that. I’m not sure when it happened that the clothes became the focus (was it with Diana? I really don’t know), but it gets to me after awhile.
Leti’s clothes are better tailored than that, that’s the whole difference. And Victoria and Madeleine are very much hit or miss for me.
Fits and looks good, but a little color would make it even better. I like buns, but can’t stand chunks of hair hanging in my face like that, she must have a lot of patience. Beautiful woman, and a fitted suit is perfect on her
I will say this – Meghan is making the general shabbiness and sartorial rut of Harry very obvious. He looks worse next to her. He needs an intervention. William, too.
people have ragged on here about kate not wearing appropriate clothes when meeting children. so i’m just going to say it. the outfit was too dark. it was sleek and beautiful and her face was perfection but i wish she would have worn something lighter, more textured or interesting. black on black on black is not the right outfit for the well child awards.
I think the children are more interested in the person paying attention to them, than what they’re wearing.
Meghan could’ve been wearing clown colors, but if she is not interacting with the children, what’s the point.
I must say the children looked darn happy too me, with two adults meeting them at their level.
I love this whole look, very chic vintage classic look. I love that she wears trouser suits, Sophie wears them but she doesn’t get enough coverage in the press.
Harry with those kids was just wonderful, he’s going to be a great father one day.
She just looks gorgeous. I think she is one of the most beautiful and stylish women I’ve ever seen. I am just an all out fan. I love the look. Maybe some people would add color but she didn’t and it’s her look. It would have looked awesome either way.
For me the makeup (too much light on her cheeks) is the only complain.
Now THIS is a look that flatters her! If I had a less curvy figure, I’d wear this all the time – this looks great on her and she’s got the perfect figure to carry it off!
As always, her head is immaculate. But, why are her sleeves always too big? She must like the movement it gives her, but I think it can look sloppy.
This isn’t my favorite outfit, but I like that she continues to embrace pants.
Meghan looked beautiful, well dressed and radiant. She and Harry are so in tune; both of them were warm and showed true interest and concern for the children. They dispensed hugs and love, and we all know that is powerful medicine.
She has such a warm and genuine smile like she’s happy to be with people. Love this suit too.
She looked amazing! She always does!
She looked amazing! She always does. What a ridiculously attractive couple!
I don’t understand the fanfare over a black suit. This is like one of those Cosmo Mag “gonfrom day to night” looks.
It’s fine. It’s a black suit. She’s a beautiful girl, of course it looks nice on her. But it’s still just a black suit.
I agree. The pantsuit is great on her! The camisole is not my style either but it’s fine.
I only disagree on makeup, everything is flawless except she needs to blend her bronzer more. The orange streak on her cheek takes away from her beauty.
