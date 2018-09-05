Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing has descended into chaos

The Republicans aren’t going to do anything about Donald Trump right now because he keeps nominating men like Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is a doughy misogynist, and for most Republicans, it’s like looking into a mirror. They identify with his privilege, his mediocrity, his hatred of women. Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing started yesterday. I didn’t watch any of it (because tennis). But I kept up with the drama online. There were protesters:
In the corridor outside the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, “The Handmaid’s Tale” pic.twitter.com/13qhg5rYDu
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 4, 2018
There was a Republican operative flashing a “White Power” signal behind Kavanaugh mid-hearing too. Her name is Zina Bash and she’s been working behind-the-scenes to prepare Kavanagh for the hearing. Before that, she helped Stephen Miller craft the “immigration policy” that threw thousands of children into cages on the border.
11:04 Zina Bash is flashing the white power sign.
11:20 Zina Bash is still flashing the white power sign.
And smirking about it all morning long. pic.twitter.com/P9jpoiY5uk
— Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) September 4, 2018
1) she picks up her phone to read a text
2) she smirks, and very deliberately places her hand in the shot
3) checks the monitors in the room, looks satisfied with herself pic.twitter.com/FsmUKLdVnq
— communist race hustler (@ald0_sax) September 5, 2018
And finally, during a break in the hearing, a man named Fred Guttenberg tried to introduce himself to Kavanagh. Guttenberg is the father of one of the students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Kavanagh glanced at Guttenberg and turned his back on him. Possibly because the NRA has already spent millions of dollars waging a campaign to put Kavanagh on the bench.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, tries to shake hands with @realDonaldTrump's Supreme Court nom., Brett Kavanaugh, right, during a lunch break. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @ap pic.twitter.com/smcCGuLT6X
— Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) September 4, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The Dems need to block him as hard as the Goppers blocked Garland. This is disgraceful.
Given that the Dems do not have a majority like the Rethugs had during the Garland debacle, I don’t see how they’re going to block any of this.
Ugh. There were so many liberal folks on Twitter (mostly white men) trying to make it seem like Bash didn’t flash the white power sign, and that liberals shouldn’t engage in these pizzagate style conspiracy theories. This was not a pizzagate level conspiracy theory. She clearly put her hand like that intentionally. Nobody sits like that naturally.
OMG I know! Who makes that sign naturally with their fingers? Like, who? Everyone needs to be called out. This is so infuriating.
Exactly this! It’s so OBVIOUS when they do it because it’s in no way a natural position for anyone’s fingers! Ridiculous!
Exactly! If it was a screenshot of a split second while she was moving her hand, that would be entirely different. She put her hand like that and held it there.
The “it’s the way she sits” excuse blew me away. But if you watch when Trump speaks, many times his hand has the same gesture. Does he know what he is doing – who knows.
The fact that she works on policy with a p.o.s. like miller is proof enough of her bigotry..I just have no idea how these people live with themselves.
Zina Bash is married to John Bash, US attorney for the Western District of Texas. John Bash decided to defend his wife yesterday afternoon but he decided to use his official Twitter account to do so, a flagrant and unethical use of the power of his office and the federal regulations that govern usage of official accounts and federally-owned IT devices for federal employees. He should be disciplined by the Department of Justice. Let Sessions know you want him punished.
This is a nightmare I can’t wake up from.
And sadly, Kavanaugh will most likely still be confirmed and join the other mediocre men who sit on the Supreme Court. The destruction of the United States continues and it’s being destroyed from within.
Absolutely none of this is a surprise and none of it is going to to stop him from being appointed.
You have some sick mofo’s over there. I just think flashing that sign is really foul and what makes me so annoyed and angry about my country too; is the amount of women that enable the white/brown/black patriarchal system. Internalised misogyny is real, so very real.
Question: can Supreme Court justices ever be fired/removed from their seat? If so how?
They can be impeached.
The smugness that emanates from him, esp at the hearing, shows that he knows he’s in regardless of what the Dems and the people say. Trump, GOP and Russia have his back.
He is white male privilege personified. The behaviour of his ‘assistant’ proves that he is just like Trump and the rest of GOP.
The way he turned his back on Fred Guttenberg was disgusting – shame shame shame.
There is something very shady about this whole affair. The previous justice just happened to announce his retirement months before the midterms, rumours of some family members being tied to Russia/45 mess, thousands of documents relating to Kavanaugh not being released due to “security reasons” and this rush to get him confirmed.
Something big is headed towards the courts in the very near future
Shouldn’t there be a rule that when there is an ongoing investigation into abuse of power and law, the person should not be appointing someone preceding over the law of the land?
Clinton appointed Breyer while he was being investigated for the Whitewater scandal, so unfortunately, there’s precedent. It was obviously a different type of scandal and much lower-stakes, but innocent until proven guilty, I guess.
Trumpy Dumpy went judge shopping and found one who truly believes that a President is above the law. That he can’t be subpoenaed, questioned, or charged. It became obvious that Kavanope had written those opinions about the Presidency in an effort to try out for the SC. It worked, and he in all probability he will get his lifetime appointment.
Well, Kavanaugh believes the president is above the law … when the president is a Rethug. Pretty sure he, olike so many of the other mediocre white dudes in this Congress, had a different opinion when they were trying to impeach Bill Clinton for lying about a blowjob.
The whole thing is a joke and a sham. The entire democratic delegation should walk out in disgust.
God, everytime I think about the staggering numbers of judges appointed by Sweet Potato Saddam, I want to cry and smack down all these smug, ignorant “they are both the same” voters.
I wish no Democrat would have shown up. I know they’re trying to play by the rules and have their words and questions written down in the historical record–to show that he’s a corrupt candidate with no business being nominated. But it’s not working. It’s just making the public think that Senate confirmation hearings are always a Jerry Springer show (which they aren’t).
I’ve been casting the movie version of this in my mind. Val Kilmer for Kavanaugh. Paul Giamatti for Fred Guttenberg. Taraji for Kamala Harris.
What really bothered me yesterday was that several of the Senators (Graham, Hatch, others) made speeches about how if you want to appoint a Supreme, you have to win an election, totally pretending that, using that logic, Merrick Garland should be sitting on the Supreme Court right now and that they themselves behaved very badly.
Like many of you, I watched Rachel Maddow on Monday night, when her show was focussed entirely on Kavanaugh. The bulk of the show centred on his recent attempt to corner a 17 year old pregnant immigration detainee into not having an abortion by stalling her beyond the legal 20 week period. There was a little bit though about his life as Secretary for Bush, prior to his current appointment. In his Senate confirmation hearing for that appointment, he said that he was not involved in policy making. It later turned out that he was involved in developing detention and use of “enhanced questioning” policies, and that he has not been taken to task either for his lie to Senate, or the fact that he has ruled on cases involving those policies (he should have recused himself). How is that not immediate disqualification?
And the papers that the White House is refusing to release at the very least deal with past perjury, and at most, may well disclose more.
Although numbers seem to be against anything but confirmation, I still hope that the Dems can unravel and disclose this mess, and that there are three brave Republicans who vote against this amoral man.
