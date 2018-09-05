Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing has descended into chaos

Embed from Getty Images

The Republicans aren’t going to do anything about Donald Trump right now because he keeps nominating men like Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is a doughy misogynist, and for most Republicans, it’s like looking into a mirror. They identify with his privilege, his mediocrity, his hatred of women. Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing started yesterday. I didn’t watch any of it (because tennis). But I kept up with the drama online. There were protesters:

In the corridor outside the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, “The Handmaid’s Tale” pic.twitter.com/13qhg5rYDu — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 4, 2018

There was a Republican operative flashing a “White Power” signal behind Kavanaugh mid-hearing too. Her name is Zina Bash and she’s been working behind-the-scenes to prepare Kavanagh for the hearing. Before that, she helped Stephen Miller craft the “immigration policy” that threw thousands of children into cages on the border.

11:04 Zina Bash is flashing the white power sign.

11:20 Zina Bash is still flashing the white power sign. And smirking about it all morning long. pic.twitter.com/P9jpoiY5uk — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) September 4, 2018

1) she picks up her phone to read a text

2) she smirks, and very deliberately places her hand in the shot

3) checks the monitors in the room, looks satisfied with herself pic.twitter.com/FsmUKLdVnq — communist race hustler (@ald0_sax) September 5, 2018

And finally, during a break in the hearing, a man named Fred Guttenberg tried to introduce himself to Kavanagh. Guttenberg is the father of one of the students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Kavanagh glanced at Guttenberg and turned his back on him. Possibly because the NRA has already spent millions of dollars waging a campaign to put Kavanagh on the bench.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, tries to shake hands with @realDonaldTrump's Supreme Court nom., Brett Kavanaugh, right, during a lunch break. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @ap pic.twitter.com/smcCGuLT6X — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) September 4, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images