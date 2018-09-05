Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing has descended into chaos

Embed from Getty Images

The Republicans aren’t going to do anything about Donald Trump right now because he keeps nominating men like Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is a doughy misogynist, and for most Republicans, it’s like looking into a mirror. They identify with his privilege, his mediocrity, his hatred of women. Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing started yesterday. I didn’t watch any of it (because tennis). But I kept up with the drama online. There were protesters:

There was a Republican operative flashing a “White Power” signal behind Kavanaugh mid-hearing too. Her name is Zina Bash and she’s been working behind-the-scenes to prepare Kavanagh for the hearing. Before that, she helped Stephen Miller craft the “immigration policy” that threw thousands of children into cages on the border.

And finally, during a break in the hearing, a man named Fred Guttenberg tried to introduce himself to Kavanagh. Guttenberg is the father of one of the students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Kavanagh glanced at Guttenberg and turned his back on him. Possibly because the NRA has already spent millions of dollars waging a campaign to put Kavanagh on the bench.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing has descended into chaos”

  1. Belluga says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:37 am

    The Dems need to block him as hard as the Goppers blocked Garland. This is disgraceful.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Ugh. There were so many liberal folks on Twitter (mostly white men) trying to make it seem like Bash didn’t flash the white power sign, and that liberals shouldn’t engage in these pizzagate style conspiracy theories. This was not a pizzagate level conspiracy theory. She clearly put her hand like that intentionally. Nobody sits like that naturally.

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    This is a nightmare I can’t wake up from.

    Reply
  4. IlsaLund says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    And sadly, Kavanaugh will most likely still be confirmed and join the other mediocre men who sit on the Supreme Court. The destruction of the United States continues and it’s being destroyed from within.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Absolutely none of this is a surprise and none of it is going to to stop him from being appointed.

    Reply
  6. sensible says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:47 am

    You have some sick mofo’s over there. I just think flashing that sign is really foul and what makes me so annoyed and angry about my country too; is the amount of women that enable the white/brown/black patriarchal system. Internalised misogyny is real, so very real.

    Reply
  7. Maya says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Question: can Supreme Court justices ever be fired/removed from their seat? If so how?

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

    The smugness that emanates from him, esp at the hearing, shows that he knows he’s in regardless of what the Dems and the people say. Trump, GOP and Russia have his back.

    He is white male privilege personified. The behaviour of his ‘assistant’ proves that he is just like Trump and the rest of GOP.

    The way he turned his back on Fred Guttenberg was disgusting – shame shame shame.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

    There is something very shady about this whole affair. The previous justice just happened to announce his retirement months before the midterms, rumours of some family members being tied to Russia/45 mess, thousands of documents relating to Kavanaugh not being released due to “security reasons” and this rush to get him confirmed.
    Something big is headed towards the courts in the very near future

    Reply
  10. SM says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Shouldn’t there be a rule that when there is an ongoing investigation into abuse of power and law, the person should not be appointing someone preceding over the law of the land?

    Reply
  11. Giddy says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Trumpy Dumpy went judge shopping and found one who truly believes that a President is above the law. That he can’t be subpoenaed, questioned, or charged. It became obvious that Kavanope had written those opinions about the Presidency in an effort to try out for the SC. It worked, and he in all probability he will get his lifetime appointment.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      September 5, 2018 at 8:05 am

      Well, Kavanaugh believes the president is above the law … when the president is a Rethug. Pretty sure he, olike so many of the other mediocre white dudes in this Congress, had a different opinion when they were trying to impeach Bill Clinton for lying about a blowjob.

      Reply
  12. Sarah says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    The whole thing is a joke and a sham. The entire democratic delegation should walk out in disgust.
    God, everytime I think about the staggering numbers of judges appointed by Sweet Potato Saddam, I want to cry and smack down all these smug, ignorant “they are both the same” voters.

    Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      September 5, 2018 at 8:21 am

      I wish no Democrat would have shown up. I know they’re trying to play by the rules and have their words and questions written down in the historical record–to show that he’s a corrupt candidate with no business being nominated. But it’s not working. It’s just making the public think that Senate confirmation hearings are always a Jerry Springer show (which they aren’t).

      Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I’ve been casting the movie version of this in my mind. Val Kilmer for Kavanaugh. Paul Giamatti for Fred Guttenberg. Taraji for Kamala Harris.

    What really bothered me yesterday was that several of the Senators (Graham, Hatch, others) made speeches about how if you want to appoint a Supreme, you have to win an election, totally pretending that, using that logic, Merrick Garland should be sitting on the Supreme Court right now and that they themselves behaved very badly.

    Reply
  14. Badrockandroll says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Like many of you, I watched Rachel Maddow on Monday night, when her show was focussed entirely on Kavanaugh. The bulk of the show centred on his recent attempt to corner a 17 year old pregnant immigration detainee into not having an abortion by stalling her beyond the legal 20 week period. There was a little bit though about his life as Secretary for Bush, prior to his current appointment. In his Senate confirmation hearing for that appointment, he said that he was not involved in policy making. It later turned out that he was involved in developing detention and use of “enhanced questioning” policies, and that he has not been taken to task either for his lie to Senate, or the fact that he has ruled on cases involving those policies (he should have recused himself). How is that not immediate disqualification?
    And the papers that the White House is refusing to release at the very least deal with past perjury, and at most, may well disclose more.
    Although numbers seem to be against anything but confirmation, I still hope that the Dems can unravel and disclose this mess, and that there are three brave Republicans who vote against this amoral man.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment