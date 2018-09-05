“Gwyneth Paltrow paid a six-figure settlement over Goop’s jade egg lies” links

Gwyneth Paltrow settled with California prosecutors over Goop’s false claims about those magical jade eggs. [Jezebel]
The new Bachelor is a virgin. [The Blemish]
Taron Egerton looks like a young, hot Elton John. [OMG Blog]
What movies got decimated by Rotten Tomatoes? [Looper]
Henry Cavill in Netflix’s The Witcher series? Um, well, it’s a choice. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Brown doesn’t want to pay child support. [Dlisted]
LeBron James looks great, except I hate his facial hair these days. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Khloe Kardashian wants you to know that she’s not pretending that Tristan Thompson didn’t cheat, okay? And she might not marry him. [JustJared]
Al Roker is going on Broadway. [Seriously OMG WTF]
That is not a flattering dress. I don’t understand why she specifically finds ugly schmatte to wear. She has a great body.
The hair doesn’t do her any favors either. Drags her face down.
Dear Khloe, might not? Tristan has NO intention of marrying you! You have NO say in this!
Goop is for people with more disposable income than sense.
Haha. There is literally an ad for Jadeceggsright next to her image and story.
So not happy work Colton being the next bachelor. The whole season is going to be him talking about his virginity (no one actually cares dude!!!) and whether or not he’s still hung up on Tia 🙄
Omg my mum has been bitching about it, and she doesn’t care I don’t know who’s Colton. She wanted some banker…
Can’t stand Colton. The crying, the indecision and the whole virgin thing is so tiring. I’ve been watching BIP & the shenanigans between him and Tia are so ridiculous.
He kept stringing her along saying he wanted to be with her while she passed up guys that actually were interested. She hung on crying and being needy until he finally dumped her. Maybe I’m too old and too stubborn but I wouldn’t have put up with what Colton was doing for longer than about 5 minutes. She needs to be more confident & sure of herself, Colton is not worth her tears or stress.
There are other past Bachelor dudes that would have been a far better choice for the next Bachelor than Colton. I really liked Joe the grocer for instance (not sure if he’s in a relationship though).
I don’t even watch this show and I’m tired of hearing about his virginity. Maybe he’s just asexual.
So did LeBron talk to Russell Westbrook’s tailor because that is where my mind to immediately.
Thom Browne looooooves shorts! I think it’s nice that LeBron has developed a relationship with Thom Browne even if the style isn’t exactly perfect for a man that tall. Browne has a unique-but-accessible aesthetic and his company has been good to its low-level BTS staff (in my experience) so if LeBron is happy to dress like Prince George and give Browne some publicity, I’ll take it.
‘….so if LeBron is happy to dress like Prince George and give Browne some publicity, I’ll take it.’
Okay, this was just great.
Glad she faced some repercussions for her dangerous crap mouth. I can’t believe I am saying this, but I genuinely consider her more dangerous to women than the entire Trump administration. Trump just wants women to have no rights. This asshole is going to get women killed.
