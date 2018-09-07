Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale’s mediation issue was about religion & church

This is interesting! Yesterday, Us Weekly had an exclusive about Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale having a day-long mediation session about custody of their three sons. I remember covering Gwen and Gavin’s divorce – while it took a while for everything to be finalized, neither of them splashed intimate details throughout the divorce process in an attempt to smear the other one. I mean, I guess you could argue that Gwen “outed” Gavin as a serial cheater, but we truly already knew that before she even filed for divorce. Mostly, I thought that they had the right priorities and they were successfully co-parenting. I suggested that the mediation over custody was perhaps something to do Blake Shelton and how much time the boys spend in Oklahoma. Turns out, it wasn’t that at all.
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are in mediation over opposing parenting styles, PEOPLE confirms.
“They have very different points of view on how to raise their kids,” a source tells PEOPLE of the exes, who share custody of their three sons: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4½. The source adds that while Stefani’s religious beliefs are a priority for her, Rossdale “isn’t a Christian and parenting in that way.”
A second insider tells PEOPLE Rossdale “loves his kids,” adding: “They’re the world to him. He’s a great father and wants to spend as much time with them as possible.”
Well, that’s interesting, isn’t it? Gwen is a lot like Jennifer Garner in that way – always getting pap’d outside of church, nearly every Sunday. Gwen was raised Catholic and she is clearly committed to raising her sons in the church too. Blake Shelton often comes to church with Gwen too. But Gavin was never really into it, and I can understand – a little bit – why he’s like “slow your roll, maybe the boys shouldn’t go to church EVERY Sunday?” Religious differences are always tough, especially on the kids. Kingston is probably getting to that age where he’s questioning everything and Gavin thinks that’s healthy and Gwen is like “you’re still going to church, buddy.” I don’t know. I don’t have a solution for them. Maybe let the kids have a choice about church when they get to a certain age?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s a serious and “grown up” problem, at least…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gavin Rosedale is Jewish and he doesn’t seem to be particularly religious so I can see why he would o ject to her taking the kids to church every Sunday. Hope that they can resolve this amicably or without too much rancor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shouldn’t they have discussed religion and how to raise their children before they got married?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spiritual decision making is super important- right up there w academic and medical. Sounds like Gwen stepped up the “church” thing more recently, otherwise this would NOT have been an issue for Gavin? Also the Catholic church just has a sh*t reputation regarding children- and if Gavin is Jewish it feels like she’s doing this passively? She needs to chill w the children in church. She can go herself, but quietly have an in home Sunday school for the kids or something less impactful, that still has “positive” Christian values? Why make this an issue at all- I like Gwen but this seems like a passive aggressive move on her part that will only negatively impact the kids- not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember photos of Gwen taking her oldest boys to church when they were little so I don’t think this is a recent thing. Gavin, being Jewish, should have realized that in Judism the children folllow the mother’s religion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not religious and I would object to my kids being sent to Catholic church every Sunday. I don’t want my kids learning that abortion is a sin, gay people are evil, and that it’s okay to cover up sexual abuse of children.
That said I would never have kids with someone I disagree with about religion, so I agree this is really something that should have been settled before marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am Catholic and I went to church every Sunday and there is nothing wrong with that. Good for her. She is instilling spirituality in her children from a young age. The kids will obviously question some beliefs and that’s fine. I don’t go to church on Sundays anymore but i’m glad my parents introduced me to spirituality and faith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s not a question of religion vs none-but sending kids to the Catholic Church specifically.
I’m a cradle catholic and with everything that’s come out in the last 5-6 years-I have my doubts about bringing my kids into that church to. With all of the new information coming out about church coverups etc I’m angry. Really angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up Catholic, my brothers and I were christened by different priests and all those priests ended up being perverts. It’s a disturbing part of the Catholic Church. I stopped going when i was ten, don’t practice any religion now, and I’m raising my daughter without it too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up Catholic too. I was an altar girl, spent a lot of time alone with the priest at the presbytery because I loved reading and we would talk about the Bible. Nothing inappropriate ever happened. That being said, little girls are less targeted in general than little boys.
My son goes to Catholic school, but it’s actually quite modern and loosely supervised by two ancient nuns who have been living on the grounds all their life. All the teachers are female. It’s the only way I was able to send my son to school without worrying too much.
I think it’s sad that we have to worry so much about the safety of children. I think it’s the main reason why people go to church less and less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I didn’t baptize my son and he isn’t being raised in a church. I can’t support an institution that systematically protected priests who sexually abused thousands of children and then tried to hide financial assets when they were sued.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My brother had an intense radar against the Catholic priests when we were little- he acted out to get us kicked out, and I went along w him. We teamed up to dodge a bullet, as we embarrassed our single mom. She took us as a way to meet people as she’d grown up Catholic. Proud to say we ruined it for everyone!! As a single mom in adulthood, I took my kid to a Christian church for “community” and my son said, “never ever take me there again” after Sunday school whilst adults worshipped in another room. I listened to him, he was about 5, but maybe he had a radar as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My family is your typical Italian Catholic family. I actually worked in church for a long time and what I saw (nothing criminal) left me with the impression that the church was a business and an ego trip for priests. My husband and I are atheist and are raising our two girls as such. But what I wanted to say was, Gwen’s right to her religion is just as important as Gavin’s right to no religion. Both are choices. The kids should be exposed to both and allowed to choose what they believe. If my daughters grew up and decided they wanted to be Christian, that would be their choice, but not because I indoctrinated them. And while I wouldn’t agree with it, I would respect that choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a lapsed Catholic (lol) and have absolutely decided not to raise my kid as one. I’m even paying more for secular private school in order not to send him to Catholic school. When we were doing our parent interviews of various schools, a big no for me was when the administrator said that the sometimes the priests took interest in particular kids and were allowed to offer “one-on-one” instruction. No, thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also wonder if she started going MORE after they split. Maybe she was only going occasionally before so it wasn’t a big issue. But I don’t doubt for a minute church going would be part of Blake’s country bro brand.
That said – unless they agreed to something different while married – I don’t think her want for religion should automatically overpower his choice. If it’s something he’s not into, his influence should be equal when it comes to the kids.
I mean – it’s not even just what’s come out in the last 5-6 years. There were CONSTANTLY references to the catholic church being filled with molestation cover-ups when I was a kid, and I’m almost 30 now. There’s information out there suggesting that the evangelical church is just as bad for it too – supposedly they’re better at covering it up in some ways.
I was baptized in the catholic church, but never attended. I went to bible school or whatever it’s called that the kids go to during the adults service at a baptist church. There was a great pastor there – ex-navy, grandpa type guy. He’s about the only religious leader type that I’d be 100% surprised over allegations of any kind that I’ve ever encountered. He started questioning where the funds were going, and they ran him out. We didn’t go nearly that often after that. We tried another church, but mom was like “SCREW THAT” once we told her that they told us we should be donating our allowance to the church. I used to go to a christian summer camp, as well. Somewhere around 12 or 13 I started to really question the crap I was being told, and the kind of people who felt pious enough to tell me despite being huge hypocrites, and I cut ties. The creep who I always hated at my husbands’ family church (evangelical) would preach about how you shouldn’t go get an education, or better yourself in any other way than spiritually. During funerals. The guy was a scum, and from the first time I met him I said “I don’t trust that guy. He’s shady as f—”. And here we are, years later and apparently he’d been running around on his wife and sleeping with women from the church who were his daughters’ age. Women who’d befriended his wife.
The thing is – it’s really not the catholic church that’s SO much worse than the others. The catholic church is the one that you’re hearing about the most, though. There’s so much rampant abuse of power in almost any religion that it’s frightening. For a lot of people, it’s a route to power and money, and that’s it. The want to be adored, they want to be able to do whatever they want. And it’s honestly sickening. I can’t imagine raising any children in pretty much any church at this point. MAYBE one that was pretty progressive, but I just don’t trust the people who are running the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think the Catholic Church is worse than Protestant churches when it comes to pedophilia. At Protestant churches, pastors don’t typically have the same unfettered access to kids. I’m not saying that no abuse happens, but we don’t have altar boys and the like, so the opportunities are lacking. Some churches have youth pastors, and those pastors have access to kids, but even those pastors are typically dealing with older kids, not small children.
The Catholic Church is a well-oiled machine and the institution has served to sweep child abuse under the rug. Protestant churches just don’t have the sort of institutional power that the Catholic Church has as a whole. There’s not the same kind of hierarchy in place to cover up abuse, especially at “low church” denominations. A pastor’s individual church may shield him, but he wouldn’t necessarily be able to count on the protection of higher-ups from that denomination nationally or internationally. That said, child abusers come from all religions, races, genders, and class backgrounds. I’m not arguing that they don’t. I’m saying the Catholic Church has a system that allows abuse to flourish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also – celibacy is not normal for all human beings. These men made vows to God to serve Him and to be celibate. The fact their sexual hunger in repressed is not normal nor healthy. I would like to see sexual assault statistics in the Protestant Church. I believe that being able to marry and reproduce is healthier and more realistic than what the Church expects. Of course, this does not excuse assaulting children. If they wanted to break their vows and have sex I am sure they can do so, consensually, with adult women.
I would also like to add that the world is not learning of the abuse made by priests. I wonder when Nuns’ will get their turn in the spotlight…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@wtw, you only think that the Catholic Church is worse because it’s a highly centralized institution that documents everything. The truth is that it is impossible to compare to other denominations because they are more decentralized. That is not to downplay the scale of the crisis in the Church, which is large and horrific. But we don’t know the scale of abuse in other denominations. Fact is that abuse is not specific to Catholicism but to society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@cee, celibacy does not “cause” men to abuse children. There are reasons for the church to discuss the wisdom of celibacy but healthy men do not suddenly become predators because they choose to be celibate.
As I said elsewhere, we don’t have as good a handle on statistics in other denominations but abuse takes place in denominations without celibacy requirements. Ask the girls who are forced into polygamy in fundamentalist Mormon sects if the lack of celibacy prevents abuse. And they are just one example. (Caveat: I know that most Mormons don’t practice that form of their religion).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celibacy isn’t “normal,” but it’s not impossible, either, and it’s not a precursor to rape. Moreover, sexual assault, particularly of children, has nothing to do with sex. It’s about power and abuse. My suspicion is that it’s a combination of factors, with certain individuals actively pursuing the profession specifically because of the access and authority it grants them over their victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stated, clearly, that celibacy does not excuse assault, be that against adults or children. There are many priests/archbishops maintaining sexual relationships with women. This is a clear violation of their celibacy vows. The abuse and rape of children is, to me, even worse, because apart from shitting on their vows, they’re using their power of influence to cause harm.
The Church has been protection them for a long time, I suspect spanning not form decades, but centuries. That’s why they do it (besides being perverted) – they know the church will simply relocate them. The Vatican is a State, with all the power than entails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn. I so agree- is this a new thing, weekly catholic church? I know Gavin was difficult for her, to say the least. But religion is a passive aggressive way to get back at a co-parent, but it’s so very damaging to the kids. Thought control is what religion really is, and so hard to undo. If one parent is against it, just don’t do it- it will plant conflict in the children’s minds, and that’s terribly unfair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn. I agree, my family “tried” to connect us kids w any church, but my siblings and I rebelled. My own kids told me “no” under no uncertain terms after one sunday school. I read” Indian Horse” recently, @ Canadian clergy abuse to First Nation children in Canada that lasted until 1994- documented, real and heinous. I CAN’T now w any organized “Christian” religion, there is so much history of control, abuse & hypocrisy. Only Indigenous spirituality honors the person and the planet, but we’ve all lost our way. I’m in a bit of a quandary, because church ain’t it, and I don’t know really what “IS”. Sigh. I would love our family to have ritual positive spirituality, but again, where/what IS that??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it depends on how involved they are. If the kids are altar boys or in Catholic school, then I could see the concern. But if they just attend church and leave then I’d say the risks are minimal. I can’t believe I’m even typing that, ugh.
I also grew up Catholic and tried for a couple years to do CCD at our neighborhood parish when my kids were young. We ended up leaving because their school rules were rigid and unrealistic, their leadership was cold and unwelcoming and I felt like it wasn’t doing anything to help advance my kids’ development and understanding of generosity or social justice. When we left, they could not have cared less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am Catholic. I have also been involved with reform movements since 2002 because I felt so strongly about holding the Church accountable re clergy sexual abuse. So l understand both the pull of the Church as well as why people have legitimate concerns about it.
For the most part, parishes have put safeguards into place that are working. Even the Pennsylvania grand jury report was primarily highlighting cases that took place prior to 2002 and prior to the implementation of those safeguards.
So if the dispute about the children’s safety, that seems a little overblown as a concern. If the dispute is more philosophical, I can understand it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad to hear that. I don’t think that’s happening in Chicago, from what I can gather. In fact the only thing I’ve read about them doing in response to the PA revelations is having a series of special masses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@esmom, the reforms implemented in 2002 were across all dioceses in the U.S., including Chicago. But they were purely focused on child safety (no small thing, to be sure). And they seem to be working, which is greatly. But the other part of this – the part that involves holding bishops accountable for their part in the cover ups – has been slow-going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. My son is an altar server and there is never a time when any adult is alone with him at the church, or in any capacity, tbh. I think that’s the first thing they taught us in the safe environment classes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you so much for sharing this. I am not Catholic (raised Southern Baptist), but this whole situation has turned my stomach. I have followed the new Pope pretty closely as I couldn’t stand Benedict, and I really hope some of the things going on with accusations around him turning a blind eye aren’t just a conservative political movement aimed at ousting a leader viewed by some as “too liberal.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EOA, that’s good to hear. Clearly I’m not up on what the diocese has been doing, I should not be commenting when I’m not informed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The PA Supreme Court had a big part in the cover-up though. I know that doesn’t contradict your larger point–but felt like I should point that out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that’s what I was thinking – maybe the latest sexual assault reports were the last straw for Gavin. It’s understandable – I don’t know if I would want my children to be in any way part of that environment right now. But obviously it’s a tough situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I left the church years ago due to their coverups and mob-like behaviour. My children will not grow up catholic at all. In fact, I will not bring them up in any religion; they can choose when they’re old enough to think for themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can understand that anger because I felt it too, strongly. Still I think that generalizations are never fair, I would never conflate Islam with terrorists or selected Imams who preach about violence. Most of the Catholics (priests and churchgoers) I know are decent and incredibly charitable, often the only people who care about and help the marginalized people in my community.
I believe strongly that we need to condemn the people who institutionally covered up these monstrosities and insist on accountability from the Church. But painting every Catholic under that brush is not the solution imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are (still) Catholic and I am also (still) angry about the decades of coverups and the lack of engagement with the issue on a leadership level — I’ve still not heard it brought up at mass, for example, and it absolutely should be.
That being said, – when the kids are at each parent’s house, that parent gets to decide. If Gavin doesn’t like church, he doesn’t have to take them when it’s his time. But he can’t tell Gwen what to do on her time, unless she’s specifically putting the boys in danger. I doubt she’s leaving them alone with a priest (as others have mentioned, our church has made it virtually impossible for an adult to be alone with a child). The only think he can really argue is if she’s trying to put them in Catholic School.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO depends entirely on how/what they practiced when they were still together, and how they agreed to raise their children at the time.
As far as religion is concerned, I feel like both parents ought to respect the arrangement/agreement they had when they were together as far as church going etc is concerned. I mean, one can change how they practice themselves, but to impose (indoctrinate?) that on the children is out of order.
Obviously I don’t know whether she was a church goer during their marriage, but given this is a ‘thing’ I’m assuming she wasn’t including the kids in her practice previously? It’s fine for you to find god or faith or whatever, but not cool to impose the same on your kids, who are shared with someone with a different belief system. Stick with what you did when you were TOGETHER – until the kids are old enough to make their own choices.
This one particularly irks me beause I can’t stand Blake Shelton’s brand of down home country boy with a side order of racist twat. I wouldn’t want my kids exposed to that 🤷🏼♀️ Whereas Gwen seems quite intent on it (And I realise the two (religion and blake) aren’t necessarily mutually inclusive, obviously)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwen has always been very religious and a churchgoer, but she’s definitely been a much more active churchgoer since splitting up with Gavin. She seems to spend hours and hours at church every Sunday now, plus sometimes more on weekdays, when before it seemed more like a once a month thing if that.
I can definitely see why it would be an issue for Gavin. There’s a big difference between taking the kids to church now and then and making it one of their main weekend activities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see why Gwen wants a solid faith at this time in her life, but if she doesn’t have the right to involve the kids in the church unless she has “spiritual” decision making for the kids (it’s a category of DM just as important as academic & medical)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t being Catholic be a hindrance to Blake’s country boy image? A lot of southern protestants don’t even think of Catholics as Christians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly – I don’t think California Catholics are buying a lot of Blake Shelton records. If she was attending church to support Blake’s brand, there are better choices.
I think she goes to church because she legitimately enjoys it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’d bet most country fans would not like knowing Blake is going to a Catholic church. Might as well be voodoo to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes, are you serious?!?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CA Catholic here: Blake Shelton and country music are big for my fellow parishioners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up in a southern evangelical church. I was under the impression Catholics may as well have been devil worshipers. Many evangelicals don’t consider Catholics to be *real* Christians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. my mom is atheist, my dad carholic.
from the day one, they let us decide what we wanted. all of us choose rekigion at some point, and all of us abandoned it at some point.
also, no matter if the sexual abuse was adressed, it still isn’t dealt with how it should be, and even if it were, I don’t feel comfirtable sending my kid to anyone who claims homosexuality and abortion are mortal sins. don’t get me started about stance of priests in my country on refugees, women rights or racism. godawful.
so I understand anyone who doesn’t want their kids to be immesed, unconditionally, in religion.
why can’t kids decide for themselves these days? It’s not a medical procedure, a question of life of death-nothing will happen to them if they decide they don’t want to go to church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was hopefully discussed before they had kids. Gwen is so religious that I imagine she was pretty open about her desire to raise the kids in the church, so it’s not like she’s doing a bait and switch,
I’m a church goer and my ex is not. When the kids are with me, they attend church (though admittedly, not as often as I’d like). When they are with their dad, they do not unless they have a responsibility at church that day and then he drops them off. I don’t think Gwen should have to stop taking them to church to appease Gavin – if he doesn’t want them to go to church, they don’t have to go when he has custody. I think a better solution would be for Gavin to do his part to expose the kids to other viewpoints. Take them to a temple or use the time with them to talk about different forms of spirituality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s pretty much what my husband and I did. We had different faiths and different levels of involvement. I took the children to church every week and we went out of our way to expose them to all sorts of other different spiritual activities, from very formal to nature walks. For us it was all about exposure, not a particular choice. They could make their own informed decision someday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, it depends on what they were doing before splitting up and how they agreed to raise their kids when they were together. If she is taking the kids to church more than she did when they were together, then IMO that IS problematic.
Church isn’t a Spanish class or a dance class that you can go to and then turn off. It is straight up indoctrination, and if he isn’t religious, or of a different faith, then her increasing their time spent in church is a legitimate concern. Maybe he isn’t comfortable with his kids being exposed to the kind of rhetoric espoused in churches, or is wary of organised religion in general – I don’t know. My point is, she can do whatever she likes, but anything impacting the children (especially their belief system and spirituality- which again, can be hugely impacted by attending organised religious activity) should be a joint decision. If he isn’t comfortable with the exposure to religion she is insisting on – that’s his right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say raising somebody with religion is not inherently indoctrination. Everybody raises their children with a specific set of morals and ethical standards that they expect them to follow, regardless if it’s grounded in religious traditions or not. The real issue is whether you raise them with critical intelligence and empathy. You can be an atheist and still capable of raising a child with no logical or compassionate understanding of the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Veronica, I think it totally depends on how you approach the religion. I’m sending my kids to Catholic school, but I have zero expectations about how religious they will turn out. They will also grow up knowing that being gay is totally fine and that the church has a lot of its priorities backwards regarding women’s rights and social justice issues. We tend to have a more Jesuit mindset.
If anything, I just want them to have grown up with something to compare other religious experiences to, and even something relatively “healthy” to rebel against. Want to spend down your internal teen angst on leaving the Catholic church? Fine by me. At least you aren’t doing heroin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s that simple for a child to switch dogma every weekend depending on custody schedule. A thought process doesn’t turn on or off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom brought me to church every Sunday when I was growing up. It wasn’t so much about her as it was my grandmother, I think mom just didn’t want to argue with her about it so she just took us anyway. When I was ten I told her I didn’t want to go anymore and she didn’t make me. I think a kid should be able to choose for theirselves whether they want to be involved or not
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that once kids turns 18, they have a choice, but not when they are kids. As a parent, it’s my job to provide them with a moral and spiritual foundation – which they are later free to accept or reject. My kids don’t get a choice whether to attend church or not. I’ve told my least enthusiastic adolescent that there are worse things in life than to learn how to be still for an hour. But they can decide whether they want to be involved in church activities or not. My eldest is very spiritual and he has a role in some of the church services (like an altar boy, but we aren’t catholic). My younger teen isn’t interested at all, so he just attends. I did give them the choice whether to be “confirmed” in the church or not (that’s when they officially join as 8th graders) and they both said yes. I have also “made” them do volunteer work with the church since middle school (cleaning up parks, helping the elderly, flood relief, etc) because that is a big component of our faith and I think it’s important for them to learn philanthropy and how to give back to their community. They are of course welcome to reject all of this when they are older, but as a parent, it’s my job to teach them values so they have a starting point.
My ex doesn’t really do this, but it was how we raised the kids when we were married, so he hadn’t raised any issues or concerns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever works for you and your family is what’s important.
I am very grateful to my mother for respecting my choice when I was a kid, she knew I didn’t like church, and didn’t share their beliefs. I am raising my child without religion, but I still teach her the same values you are talking about, you don’t need religion to teach your children about being good person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get where you’re coming from but you can provide a moral and spiritual foundation without organized religion. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Missy – no, of course you don’t need religion to teach your kids to be a good person. But the values I’m trying to teach my kids also include faith. *I* think faith is important and it’s what I’m teaching my kids. But, like I said, I am fine if they reject it or decide later to follow a different spiritual path. As a parent, I want to teach them to ask the hard questions and then hope they find a path that leads them to their answers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LT:
That’s how I grew up, too. Until we left home at 18 we were required to attend church services with our parents & any other things they required like volunteer work, visiting the elderly & sick members of the congregation, music lessons, working at our aunt’s daycare in the summer, etc. We also grew up on a farm so we did a lot of manual labor.
They told us that they required these things because they viewed them as a foundation for our upbringing. They said we when became adults we could choose for ourselves what we wanted to do.
I found it perfectly reasonable & looking back I respect my parents for wanting us to have a well-rounded upbringing.
I also respect them for sticking to their word about recognizing that as adults we will choose our own paths & they never comment negatively on any of the choices that my siblings & I have made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have mixed feelings about forcing children to attend church. Obviously when they are very little, it would be hard for them to stay at home if they had parents who attended. But as a teen my mother forced me to go to a church against my will. Ironically, I decided to go to this church on my own initially. I had cousins who went. But it was far away, services lasted for hours, and I didn’t feel spiritually fed by it. As a teenager, I believe I was old enough to make this decision. But my narcissistic abusive mother took pleasure in forcing me to continue going to this church. I feel this constituted a form of spiritual abuse. I do think a teen is old enough to make such decisions. Someone else I know was forced to participate in Judaism, even though she knew she was a witch. She’s now a practicing witch. Children are people too and their religious and spiritual beliefs should be respected. Moreover, I wonder how forcing them to go the church is supposed to give them positive associations with religion? And I say this as someone who is a believer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTW,
That’s a great question – I suppose it’s all in the execution. I “force” my kids to do a lot of stuff: their homework, extracurricular activities, exercise, volunteer work, cultural activities, eating together. For church, it’s along the lines of “this is just what we do as a family.” Although it’s mkde than cultural, there is a big aspect of culture and tradition that goes along with being a member of the church. I think it’s healthy – and they will understand where they came from if they decide they want to find something new.
We also talk about religion a fair bit at home, so they have very much grown up with an understanding that faith and religion are a big component of life. I don’t tell them what to believe, but I make sure they understand the components of the faith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird that they didnt resolve that during their marriage or is it something that came up only because they seperated? Best to clear that up before you have kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree – but from what I’ve read she now spends more time in church than she did when they were together, so it may be the case that they did agree on something, and she has changed her mind? Or perhaps he has become more reticent? 🤷🏼♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Raised as a Catholic. Went to church every Sunday. Zoned out completely for an hour the entire time, unless the sermon was entertaining. Once I reached 18, stopped going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the argument isn’t over them going to church every Sunday. Perhaps Gwen wants the kids to be confirmed, which involves a series of classes etc. Kingston would be getting close to the age for that. Gavin may not want that level of religious commitment to the Catholic Church for their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s what I thought. They are at the age when you usually get confirmed if you’re Catholic.
But that’s something that should have been discussed before they had kids.
As a practising Catholic, if I will have kids one day I would want them to be raised Catholic and I don’t think that’s something I will ever be willing to compromise on ( of course when they’re older they can choose for themselves). So not discussing that with my partner beforehand seems very irresponsoble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to the conclusion at a young age (11/12) that church wasn’t for me (we went to a Methodist church). I just came to the realization that I wasn’t a true believer. My husband was never raised in the church and our kids won’t be either. We’ll eventually expose them to religion from an educational standpoint, just so they’re knowledgeable about it, but it won’t be “forced” upon them. If they decide to explore it more and make it an actual part of their life when they’re older (they’re only 2 1/2 & 5) then that will be their choice, not something they were indoctrinated into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, it sounds like Gavin wouldn’t have much to complain about, legally speaking. Religion is largely considered by the courts to be a matter of personal preference. In addition, Gavin didn’t object until now. If Stefani is Catholic, presumably, she had her sons baptized as babies, during the marriage and they are all fairly out of the baby years. A judge is going to question why he’s complaining now – is it because he objects to that particular church, a particular priest or clergy member, etc.? But overall, courts are generally pretty loathe to intervene in this stuff, because it guarantees a mess. My guess is that perhaps he thinks one of the boys no longer wishes to go and maybe is trying to stand up for the kid? Still, a parent is legally generally permitted to compel a child to attend religious services, within reason.
The law is largely on her side here. Combine that with the fact that there is some research that tends to the conclusion that kids raised in religious homes tend to have lower rates of some negative things (lower rates of substance abuse, self-harm, depression, etc.) judges tends to be for involving kids in religious practice, and that doesn’t seem likely to change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is everyone assuming that it’s Gavin complaining and going after Gwen? I took this all as Gwen wants to raise the kids religiously, and is going after Gavin for not taking them to church when he has the kids. The deadbeat dad angle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I would like to see a judge saying to someone that raising a kid in Catholic church is preferable to a kid being atheist, with all the info we have on the Church these days.
Considering majority of people in my country are Catholic, I would strongly question the results of inqury you stated: it doesn’t seem to hold any kind of logic. Less suicadal thoughts? Really? Although the teaching is sexist, chauvinistic, homophobic and preaches restraing your own sexuality in many, many different ways? Yeah, I don’t think that is something I want my child to be taught.
I’d go even farther and say the same about all organized religion(have you seen the articles about Orthodox Jewish communities and rampant child sexual abuse?), but then again-especially with Catholic church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Combine that with the fact that there is some research that tends to the conclusion that kids raised in religious homes tend to have lower rates of some negative things (lower rates of substance abuse, self-harm, depression, etc.)”
Care to link to the studies you are referencing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d be interested to see those, too. From my own study of one (myself), growing up Catholic ratcheted up my anxiety a lot. Threats of hell and punishment were extremely scary to me, and I’d often lay awake at night thinking of the things I had done — innocuous things like fibbing about not taking out the trash! — that were going to damn me to hell forever. My sister talks about having very similar issues.
I still and will always struggle with anxiety but walking away from the Catholic church helped my mental well being a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could be coming from one or more of the kids. If they are saying they don’t want to go to church and she is making them go weekly, I can see Gavin wanting to step in. And a mediation is probably a good way to do it. Have someone trained and impartial in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was my first thought. I don’t see why people force their kids to go to church. It should be a choice for anyone old enough to express it. But then I’m atheist, so what do I know???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad used to sit in the car, read the Sunday paper, drink coffee and eat donuts while my mom dragged us into church….everyone but my mom wanted to stay in the car with the donuts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes people can discuss these issues before they have kids but then people change,evolve after 10,15 years so it has to be addressed again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some of this is also due to him being British. Religion in the UK is not what it is in the US. People barely go to to church. I mean, of course, they do, but most of the population, its weddings and funerals. I have lived in the US and the UK and I dont know anyone right now who goes to church every week. If someone displays an interest in going to church, they are a “bible basher” “nutter” etc. Its keep very much under the radar. It is just not the same in the UK as the US. It permeates life in the US. I remember seeing my coworkers have the ashes on their forehead and I had never seen it EVER (I was in my early 20′s) and I was shocked people were so open about religion (this was in NYC). So, I have a feeling his mindset is much different to Gwen’s about religion even without the Catholicism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then perhaps he should have taken that into account before he decided to live in the US, marry an American (whom he must have known was very religious before doing so) and proceed to have children with said American. Why does he only now have a problem with it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m South American, was raised as Catholic and I don’t practice it anymore. My views on religion and God changed completely, but I guess it makes me unease seeing how people single out the Catholic Church as this evil institution.
But they don’t represent the entire institution or religion. My grandmother taught me how to pray when I was 2 years old, my family was involved in Bible study and etc. Easter and Christmas are still a very big deal for my family. I hate all this generalization. Kids shouldn’t be forced to do what they don’t want but it’s not like being confirmed in Church makes you obliged to follow it forever. I still believe in GOD, but I believe every religion is manmade, but I would never look down on someone else for having other beliefs.
I KNOW about the coverups, and I know about the perverts and abuse, and I agree they should be punished by law and be completely cut off the church, they are criminals, and maybe there were even more coverups around Latin countries, because most of them are mainly Catholics and there aren’t as many cases of abuse as we see happening in US and Europe.
Let’s not blame every single Catholic for the mistakes made by the church. Their faith in Jesus, Mary and God have nothing to do with the perversion committed by the people there, and I guarantee that they are also appalled by it. They don’t condone abuse just because they follow a religion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is that religion in general provides the kind of perfect protection that these predators are drawn to because priests and church leaders have unfettered access to children and the implicit trust of communities.
Additionally, confession allows these pedophiles to have access to intimate details about their victims that can be used to exploit and manipulate them. In The Keepers, the priest who molested hundreds of children specifically targeted victims of abuse. When they went to confession and blamed themselves for being molested by a trusted uncle, the priest would see that as a green light to further assault these children. He knew they were “primed” to remain silent about their victimization.
So maybe you are correct that it’s not specific to the Catholic Church but undoubtedly, religion provides an ideal cover for these perpetrators. One thing I will say is this: I grew up in an Irish Catholic town outside of Boston and was 20 years old or so when the Geoghan scandal broke. At the time and to their credit, I saw MANY Catholics stop going to church. It was impressive in terms of their willingness to prioritize morality over faith. TBH, that is not something I would expect from the religious..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I’m not defending the “church” but I just believe that Catholics are singled out in terms of religion because of these perverts, as in somehow they allow or condone the abuse. They don’t. A little church in a small town has absolutely no power over the Vatican or other parishes in terms of covering these criminals. And I don’t understand why the priest should have access to children other than at Sunday mass, with the family together. It didn’t happen in the parish I belonged to. I agree that that kind of access without others present have facilitated the abuse, and I think that no adult should be left alone with a child that isn’t theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And as others have said, many churches are tackling this head on. I was a Sunday school teacher and I had to get a background check and take a class about how to spot and prevent abuse. None of us – teachers, counselors, etc – are permitted to be alone with one child. This is true for every church in my denomination in my region of the state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, are people reading the news? I don’t know how anyone can excuse the catholic church these days. The most recent headline is that 300 priests had been abusing children for decades in Pennsylvania, and covered up by a hierarchy of church leaders. 300! The catholic church is the most political, corrupt and f-ed up institution out there. It seems every week a new scandal is coming out, as adults who were abused as children in private catholic schools keep coming forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son calls us aesthetic Catholics. Meaning we love the ritual, the robes, the incense, the ancientness, the music, the idea of exorcisms (in theory). We belong to a very liberal urban parish that welcomes my trans son and is committed to social justice. We have groups that work on issues from human trafficking to environmental problems and everything in between. I don’t give money to catholic charities or to our diocese. I do support our parish because the parish school is very diverse and provides a good education to urban kids with very poor public school choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if this is coming up now because the kids are getting to the age where Confirmation is on the table. I could see Gavin being fine with going to church but less fine with Confirmation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse