Duchess Meghan wore a blue Jason Wu to the ’100 Days to Peace’ concert

Well, it’s been four months. Maybe pregnancy rumors were always going to be inevitable. Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London last night. They attended a gala music event called 100 Days to Peace, and the event benefited three military/veteran and mental health charities: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together. Basically, Harry and Meghan got to watch a lovely concert and it was work! But good for them.

As for the dress and the pregnancy rumors… the dress is by Jason Wu, the shoes are Aquazzura and the clutch is by Dior. Something positive: the color is gorgeous on her. Certain shades of blue can end up looking really cheap in photos, but this shade on Meghan looks gorgeous. As for the pregnancy rumors… clearly, the dress makes her look pregnant. She looks like she’s gone up several cup sizes overnight. The ruching or ruffles… I can’t really tell if it’s all an optical illusion or if Meghan really is suddenly top-heavy. Your guess is as good as mine! I’m 50% on a “weird ruffles, not pregnant” and I’m 50% on “totally pregnant and wearing a weird dress to try to cover up her sudden pregnancy curves.”

You can read more about the music gala here at People – it sounds like a lovely evening. Harry and Meghan also did a sort of meet-and-greet judging by the photos.

84 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore a blue Jason Wu to the ’100 Days to Peace’ concert”

  1. Noodles says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I think that if she isn’t pregnant, that dress is a horrible choice because it makes her look like she’s several months along already.

    Reply
  2. OriginalRose says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Ruffles not preggo

    Reply
    • SWP says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Agreed. On that first pregnancy unless you’re gaining a ton of non-baby weight early (aka thirty pounds in first trimester) you are not going to show that quickly in the belly and esp the boobs. Look at her face, legs, arms: no extra weight. Look at her what two days ago in that black dress? Not an extra pound.

      This is just unfortunate ruffle placement

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:27 am

      I doubt she’d get pregnant with their first big tour coming up next month. They wouldn’t chance her being ill and having to cancel. Then again, there *is* that story about her agreeing to wear “kitten heels” during the day to walk around, and only use high heels at night. Might we be playing Clue? lol. Mrs. S, in the drawing room, with a kitten heel!

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:43 am

      +100
      Thank you HRH’es Prince Henry Sussex, appearing at three events in a week. Well done!
      Keep up the great Royal duties/work (not just a Lambridge signature -under an hour meet greet).

      I’ll forgive the design – for the longer, beautiful colour dress. Only request are consistency – sleeves and hopefully, a gown someday.

      Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Love the colour but the front ruffles are a no and yes its the ruffles at the front that are making her look with child – it was breezy in London last night. Love the shoes but not a fan of the sausage curl hair.

    Am sure these baby rumour stories will trigger Evil Papa Smurf, so expect to see his mug in the Fail over the weekend.

    Reply
    • dlc says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:34 am

      She looks better from the front than the side, but this is not her best look. And I agree with you about her sausage curls.

      Reply
    • aquarius64 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:51 am

      I doubt Evil Papa Smurf, or Thing 1 or Thing 2 are going to talk. The grandchild card has already been played, plus the Fail will deep dive on their own parenting histories, starting with Sam’s abuse case. Jr would have to explained his separation from his own sons and Sr would have to explain lack of contact with his five non royal grandchildren. That’s why Sam is sticking to Twitter she knows the media has abandoned her and her co -conspirators . (there’s a picture of “heart attack” Daddy smoking on Twitter)

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        September 7, 2018 at 9:25 am

        I have a feeling the palace sent attorney/strong attorney letters about legal action being taken. While I know usual MO is never complain, never explain, they have gotten *awfully* quiet for an unusually long time now. Either something’s been done, or something is going to explode soon.

      • Leigh-Klein says:
        September 7, 2018 at 9:56 am

        @Jan90067 I think so as well. Scammy is not mentioning names but is being as snarky as possible without doing so, and the other two, Jr. and Sr., haven’t said a word (aside from Jr’s asinine letter to the queen begging her to give his father a title). I saw those Twitter pictures of Sr. smoking beside a Tweet from Scammy saying her father didn’t smoke. So hilarious. Either this or the tabloids have been ordered to stop interacting with them, or all of them have had a “talking to.” I think they’ve been told that their behaviour qualifies as defamation of character, libel/slander and that they’ve been threatened with lawsuits. Hallelujah, now dry up and blow away for the good of humanity.

    • Gigi La Moore says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:00 am

      I have only been pregnant once and at 3 months, I was bone thin with huge boobs. They were so huge that it tipped off all my family and friends. Not saying she is pregnant, but everybody’s body does something different.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:04 am

      I don’t mind sausage curls for a nighttime event like this – so long as she wasn’t fiddling with it like Kate always does.

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

      She better watch out, this shade of blue is Kate’s signature color. LOL

      Reply
  4. Sunrise says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Megs looks fantastic in blue, but I don’t like the ruffles at the front of the dress makes her looks pregnant.

    Reply
  5. Talie says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:32 am

    This dress makes her look about 5 months pregnant.

    The bust is more telling, but I would say it’s just the unflattering dress, which seems to be her signature style.

    Reply
  6. sushi says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:34 am

    So costly for a weird dress.

    Reply
  7. merrit says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Unless she’s pregnant, she needs to burn this dress immediately, lol. Also the way she stands is like a Barbie – so stiff and blank.

    Reply
  8. Belluga says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Not a fan of the dress, but it’s definitely the ruffles and not preggo belly. Some photos show more distinction and make it clearer.

    The colour really is gorgeous though. She needs a ball gown in this colour for her first tiara event…

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Such a pretty color, but the strange ruffle style just makes the dress look like another ill fitting outfit

    Reply
  10. OSTONE says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Love the color on her, but is totally the dress and the weird fit. She need a good taylor ASAP.

    Reply
    • formerly known as amy says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:43 am

      Not tailor but a stylist who understands that she is going to be photographed in motion and not just standing on a red carpet without wind. JM just can’t phone in being her stylist like a third job. She needs a person there full time who understands what events are about, how the clothes look in different angles and champion local young designers.
      I am a supporter of MM but she’s getting this wrong.

      Reply
  11. Karen says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:40 am

    The color is great. Enough with the black!

    I don’t think she’s pregnant, at least not so far along it’s showing. I mean, she looked super skinny in that pantsuit just a few days before.

    Reply
  12. Melania says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:40 am

    That colour is amazing on her

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Its definitely the ruffles. In video of the event, when you see her walking, it looks a thousand times better. This is a prime example of picking something that probably looks great in person, but does not photograph well.

    But, the color is gorgeous and I love the shoes.

    Reply
  14. Peg says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:51 am

    There is a video on YouTube of PH rubbing the Duchess back on Tuesday night, I swear he is not aware he is doing it, so the people that are always complaining about the Duchess, holding his hands or patting his back, find something else to complain about.
    The Duchess, should save this dress, if she becomes pregnant.

    Reply
  15. Reese says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Something positive, love the colour! Looks brilliant on her.
    Not a fan of the ruffles and her bronzer situation…

    Reply
  16. Addie says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Lovely colour on her, but the dress is just another ill-fitting number. Meghan needs to get rid of Jessica Mulroney as her stylist; she’s hopeless.

    Still waiting for the Sussexes to step up to some real work. It’s been mostly fluff since last November/December.

    Reply
    • Renee2 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:07 am

      I agree!! She could look so good and has so much wealth at her disposal. She probably doesn’t want to be disloyal to her friend, which says something about her character. She really just needs a good tailor, that would help a lot… I don’t think that it should be do hard to conform to palace rules and be fashionable.

      Reply
  17. Sunrise says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Busty thanks to ill-fitting dress.

    Reply
  18. Sam says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:12 am

    For heaven’s sake,that dresss was not illfiting at all.There are multiple pictures that show it’s actually a perfect fit for her.
    Love the colour of the dress and accessories.don’t like the dress ruffles at all because it just doesnt photograph well and with the wind…but she looks stunning to me.Loved the look

    Reply
    • Lilly says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:36 am

      Yes, and I loved the stitching in a slightly different accent color. The ruffles are fine to me and the type of style that looks great at certain angles and weird in others. I’m so glad I don’t have to see a picture of my outfit taken at a million per second. I’d be all: “great dress, horrible dress, great dress, horrible dress” and never leave the house.

      Reply
  19. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I saw side photos of her and it’s clearly the ruffles adding size to her bust and waist. Pity. Because the color is amazing on her.

    Reply
  20. Barrett says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Weird, people magazine had flattering angles of the dress? That color is the bomb.

    Reply
  21. Monique Barrow says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Call me crazy I liked the dress and I was especially happy it was blue instead of her usual black.

    Reply
  22. Nev says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:23 am

    GORGEOUS.

    Reply
  23. Abby says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Blue looks amazing on her and I LOVE the shoes. Love. This is not my favorite silhouette on her though.

    Reply
  24. Mego says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Love the color, I suspect it doesn’t photograph well so hard to say about style. I know others say the RF can’t take discounts and special deals but I am starting to wonder if she is getting freebies/loans from designers because it raises their profile. She has so many new outfits.

    Reply
  25. jessamine says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:42 am

    If she’s pregnant her curves must have had a heckuva pop since that slim-fitting tuxedo dress…

    Reply
  26. jennyboyd says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Awful, unflattering dress (pretty colour). Gorgeous shoes.

    Reply
  27. Snarka says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Further proof that she is not worthy of the title Best Dressed…

    Reply
    • Patty says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

      Yeah. She has more misses than hits. The color of this dress was beautiful! The cut was fantastic but again it’s not right for her body type and it’s not the right dress for her because it’s not flattering. It makes her look too heavy and even worse gives her that weird smooshed uni-Boone’s look. She needs to outreach to the person who styled her for Suits and get more professional input; she also needs a fantastic tailor.

      Reply
    • Harla says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm

      I have to respectfully disagree, this dress and her last several outfits just show that she’s willing to take fashion risks while still staying true to her own sense of style.

      Reply
  28. SM says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I heard she was drinking champagne on the flight to Toronto

    Reply
  29. Peg says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Thomas Markle returned from his cave/vacation, will he be appearing in the Sun or Dailymail this weekend with more tales about not reaching the Duchess.
    How dare the tabloids stop paying Vonnie for her falsehoods, the Marlkes without tabloid money, makes for an angry bunch.

    Reply
  30. Flying fish says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:41 am

    The color of the dress is gorgeous, the ruffles were poorly placed and the sheath cut of dress could have worked but for the ruffles, the added ruffles changed her shape. Made her look pregnant with large boobs.
    She needs a professional stylist, not JM.
    Her hair was gorgeous, I question her usage of blush, her cheeks look bruised!!!

    Reply
  31. Jfromfla says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I’m not sure if she knows what her bra size is, she seems small one day and then something else the next!

    Reply
  32. Other Renee says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I absolutely love this dress and her entire look.

    Reply
  33. Bettyrose says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Absolutely love the color and shoes but what designer was like “let’s make a dress that gives a slender woman a pooch”?

    Reply
  34. Maria says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Pregnant with triplets?

    Reply
  35. Jaxvax says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I 100% believe she’s expecting. She’s a tiny woman, and any bit of weight gain would be immediately noticeable. Her breasts look fuller for sure. It could be the dress, but I think she’s masking a tiny bump. I bet she’s near the end of her first trimester. I think that we’ll be looking at a March or April due date!

    Reply
  36. Derriere says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:35 am

    As a lover of sack dresses, I am in love with this dress and would purchase straight away if I had that kind of disposable income. Such a beautiful color as well.

    There are shots where the dress looks great on her, fits her curves while adding some drama, and there are other unflattering shots, but I guess it comes with the territory. She looks comfortable, and that’s what matters.

    Reply
  37. mtam says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Pictures from her right side (opposite side of the ruffles) show she’s still slim as ever. The dress is actually very form fitting. I don’t think she’s pregnant either.

    Reply
  38. JustSayin' says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    There are two types of people; those who look good in black and those who don’t.
    Meghan falls into the latter category.
    If she wants to go dark she should wear navy blues, forrest greens and even dark browns.

    Reply
  39. kristen says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:26 am

    She’s 100%, without a doubt, absolutely pregnant.

    Reply
  40. HK9 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:27 am

    This dress looks best from the side (weird thing to do with a dress tho) and I LOVE the fabric shoes. Fabric shoes are my weakness :-)

    Reply
  41. SWP says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    You know guys, we should take solace in these photos. You know how you see pics of you and you’re like OMG I’m a fat old troll, I really didn’t look like this in the mirror when I got ready?? These pics are proof that pictures often do not do us justice and the wrong angles, moves, photos, faces we make, etc can make even Meghan Freaking Markle look heavy, pregnant, bad. Etc. and dear god she is skinny pretty and wearing designer duds worth more than our monthly mortgages.

    We have have bad angles. Happy Friday!

    Reply
  42. lobbit says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    OK, the only think that’s made these overnight pregnancy rumors (sort of) plausible is Harry: He’s been extra handsy with Meghan in their last three appearances. And that’s saying a lot because he is pretty handsy to begin with. It just seems like he’s hovering over in a way that he didn’t before – rubbing her back, pulling her close to him, gripping her hand even when it’s physically awkward to do so. Maybe I’m imagining it. Or maybe he’s feeling extra protective for some other reason. IDK.

    Reply

