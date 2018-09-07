Duchess Meghan wore a blue Jason Wu to the ’100 Days to Peace’ concert

Well, it’s been four months. Maybe pregnancy rumors were always going to be inevitable. Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London last night. They attended a gala music event called 100 Days to Peace, and the event benefited three military/veteran and mental health charities: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together. Basically, Harry and Meghan got to watch a lovely concert and it was work! But good for them.
As for the dress and the pregnancy rumors… the dress is by Jason Wu, the shoes are Aquazzura and the clutch is by Dior. Something positive: the color is gorgeous on her. Certain shades of blue can end up looking really cheap in photos, but this shade on Meghan looks gorgeous. As for the pregnancy rumors… clearly, the dress makes her look pregnant. She looks like she’s gone up several cup sizes overnight. The ruching or ruffles… I can’t really tell if it’s all an optical illusion or if Meghan really is suddenly top-heavy. Your guess is as good as mine! I’m 50% on a “weird ruffles, not pregnant” and I’m 50% on “totally pregnant and wearing a weird dress to try to cover up her sudden pregnancy curves.”
You can read more about the music gala here at People – it sounds like a lovely evening. Harry and Meghan also did a sort of meet-and-greet judging by the photos.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I think that if she isn’t pregnant, that dress is a horrible choice because it makes her look like she’s several months along already.
So true
Definitely the weird pleating above and the ruffles below the waist. Every time she moves, it “bellows” out, like an accordion. From the front, she looks like her “normal” self. This is not one of her best looks, for sure. Gorgeous color though, and I do love her hair.
For the record, I have NO idea how she can walk in those heels! lol. It’s literally like walking on tip-toe!
ETA: there’s a pic out there of Karlie Klaus in this dress (in white), with a halter-type top, and a high slit up the front. On her longer torso, it looks *better*, but still not great. As much as I love Meg, this isn’t for her short-waisted figure. Here’s the pic: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5806069/Karlie-Kloss-stuns-white-Jason-Wu-gown-towers-designer-CFDA-Fashion-Awards.html
I think Karlies looked better because no wind as well. I think that the flattened ruffles were the look desired. Even if not much better.
The color is flattering with her hair and skin, but the dress looks like it was designed to fuel pregnancy rumors. So, pass. And a big pass on her hair.
Ruffles not preggo
Agreed. On that first pregnancy unless you’re gaining a ton of non-baby weight early (aka thirty pounds in first trimester) you are not going to show that quickly in the belly and esp the boobs. Look at her face, legs, arms: no extra weight. Look at her what two days ago in that black dress? Not an extra pound.
This is just unfortunate ruffle placement
I doubt she’d get pregnant with their first big tour coming up next month. They wouldn’t chance her being ill and having to cancel. Then again, there *is* that story about her agreeing to wear “kitten heels” during the day to walk around, and only use high heels at night. Might we be playing Clue? lol. Mrs. S, in the drawing room, with a kitten heel!
Wait what? Kitten heels during the day and high heels at night? Is that some new royal protocol the Mail made up? Because if so someone better tell Kate lol.
Yes this is news to me, please share. ( I don’t do the daily fail but I selfishly and secretly love the recaps on the crazy from you guys. I feel like I’m not giving them the clicks but still…judging them lol)
+100
Thank you HRH’es Prince Henry Sussex, appearing at three events in a week. Well done!
Keep up the great Royal duties/work (not just a Lambridge signature -under an hour meet greet).
I’ll forgive the design – for the longer, beautiful colour dress. Only request are consistency – sleeves and hopefully, a gown someday.
Love the colour but the front ruffles are a no and yes its the ruffles at the front that are making her look with child – it was breezy in London last night. Love the shoes but not a fan of the sausage curl hair.
Am sure these baby rumour stories will trigger Evil Papa Smurf, so expect to see his mug in the Fail over the weekend.
She looks better from the front than the side, but this is not her best look. And I agree with you about her sausage curls.
I doubt Evil Papa Smurf, or Thing 1 or Thing 2 are going to talk. The grandchild card has already been played, plus the Fail will deep dive on their own parenting histories, starting with Sam’s abuse case. Jr would have to explained his separation from his own sons and Sr would have to explain lack of contact with his five non royal grandchildren. That’s why Sam is sticking to Twitter she knows the media has abandoned her and her co -conspirators . (there’s a picture of “heart attack” Daddy smoking on Twitter)
I have a feeling the palace sent attorney/strong attorney letters about legal action being taken. While I know usual MO is never complain, never explain, they have gotten *awfully* quiet for an unusually long time now. Either something’s been done, or something is going to explode soon.
@Jan90067 I think so as well. Scammy is not mentioning names but is being as snarky as possible without doing so, and the other two, Jr. and Sr., haven’t said a word (aside from Jr’s asinine letter to the queen begging her to give his father a title). I saw those Twitter pictures of Sr. smoking beside a Tweet from Scammy saying her father didn’t smoke. So hilarious. Either this or the tabloids have been ordered to stop interacting with them, or all of them have had a “talking to.” I think they’ve been told that their behaviour qualifies as defamation of character, libel/slander and that they’ve been threatened with lawsuits. Hallelujah, now dry up and blow away for the good of humanity.
I have only been pregnant once and at 3 months, I was bone thin with huge boobs. They were so huge that it tipped off all my family and friends. Not saying she is pregnant, but everybody’s body does something different.
Me too. The boobs ballooned up immediately. I also felt and looked bloaty almost from the moment of conception with all three of my babies.
Yeah my boobs got huge at first but it really wasn’t until mid way through my first pregnancy that I started to properly show in my belly.
I thought maybe she was pregnant the other day when she wore that ill-fitting tuxedo dress but who knows and she has the right to keep it private until she wants to announce.
I don’t mind sausage curls for a nighttime event like this – so long as she wasn’t fiddling with it like Kate always does.
Same!! Huge boobs for me that were so sore I could hardly stand a bra! Both times, starting at about 8 weeks.
She better watch out, this shade of blue is Kate’s signature color. LOL
Megs looks fantastic in blue, but I don’t like the ruffles at the front of the dress makes her looks pregnant.
+1
Not a huge fan of ruffles in general but these specific ones are straight up evil!
This dress makes her look about 5 months pregnant.
The bust is more telling, but I would say it’s just the unflattering dress, which seems to be her signature style.
So costly for a weird dress.
Unless she’s pregnant, she needs to burn this dress immediately, lol. Also the way she stands is like a Barbie – so stiff and blank.
Posture.
lol there is a difference between good posture and standing like a Barbie.
@merrit. What are those differences that you’re noticing?
Not a fan of the dress, but it’s definitely the ruffles and not preggo belly. Some photos show more distinction and make it clearer.
The colour really is gorgeous though. She needs a ball gown in this colour for her first tiara event…
Agreed. I have a shorter torso like Meghan and I have to be careful about tops – pretty easy to look pregnant with a short torso.
Such a pretty color, but the strange ruffle style just makes the dress look like another ill fitting outfit
Love the color on her, but is totally the dress and the weird fit. She need a good taylor ASAP.
Not tailor but a stylist who understands that she is going to be photographed in motion and not just standing on a red carpet without wind. JM just can’t phone in being her stylist like a third job. She needs a person there full time who understands what events are about, how the clothes look in different angles and champion local young designers.
I am a supporter of MM but she’s getting this wrong.
The color is great. Enough with the black!
I don’t think she’s pregnant, at least not so far along it’s showing. I mean, she looked super skinny in that pantsuit just a few days before.
That colour is amazing on her
Safe to say we’ll never see this dress again, but the colour is gorgeous and I love, LOVE those shoes.
This dress may well be worn again as it will continue to fit her, if and when she falls pregnant.
Its definitely the ruffles. In video of the event, when you see her walking, it looks a thousand times better. This is a prime example of picking something that probably looks great in person, but does not photograph well.
But, the color is gorgeous and I love the shoes.
There is a video on YouTube of PH rubbing the Duchess back on Tuesday night, I swear he is not aware he is doing it, so the people that are always complaining about the Duchess, holding his hands or patting his back, find something else to complain about.
The Duchess, should save this dress, if she becomes pregnant.
Something positive, love the colour! Looks brilliant on her.
Not a fan of the ruffles and her bronzer situation…
I noticed the bronzer too. It almost looks like a bruise. It’s unfortunate, she’s got such a pretty skin tone she really doesn’t need it
Lovely colour on her, but the dress is just another ill-fitting number. Meghan needs to get rid of Jessica Mulroney as her stylist; she’s hopeless.
Still waiting for the Sussexes to step up to some real work. It’s been mostly fluff since last November/December.
I agree!! She could look so good and has so much wealth at her disposal. She probably doesn’t want to be disloyal to her friend, which says something about her character. She really just needs a good tailor, that would help a lot… I don’t think that it should be do hard to conform to palace rules and be fashionable.
Busty thanks to ill-fitting dress.
For heaven’s sake,that dresss was not illfiting at all.There are multiple pictures that show it’s actually a perfect fit for her.
Love the colour of the dress and accessories.don’t like the dress ruffles at all because it just doesnt photograph well and with the wind…but she looks stunning to me.Loved the look
Yes, and I loved the stitching in a slightly different accent color. The ruffles are fine to me and the type of style that looks great at certain angles and weird in others. I’m so glad I don’t have to see a picture of my outfit taken at a million per second. I’d be all: “great dress, horrible dress, great dress, horrible dress” and never leave the house.
I saw side photos of her and it’s clearly the ruffles adding size to her bust and waist. Pity. Because the color is amazing on her.
Weird, people magazine had flattering angles of the dress? That color is the bomb.
Call me crazy I liked the dress and I was especially happy it was blue instead of her usual black.
GORGEOUS.
Blue looks amazing on her and I LOVE the shoes. Love. This is not my favorite silhouette on her though.
Love the color, I suspect it doesn’t photograph well so hard to say about style. I know others say the RF can’t take discounts and special deals but I am starting to wonder if she is getting freebies/loans from designers because it raises their profile. She has so many new outfits.
If she’s pregnant her curves must have had a heckuva pop since that slim-fitting tuxedo dress…
Awful, unflattering dress (pretty colour). Gorgeous shoes.
Further proof that she is not worthy of the title Best Dressed…
Yeah. She has more misses than hits. The color of this dress was beautiful! The cut was fantastic but again it’s not right for her body type and it’s not the right dress for her because it’s not flattering. It makes her look too heavy and even worse gives her that weird smooshed uni-Boone’s look. She needs to outreach to the person who styled her for Suits and get more professional input; she also needs a fantastic tailor.
I have to respectfully disagree, this dress and her last several outfits just show that she’s willing to take fashion risks while still staying true to her own sense of style.
I heard she was drinking champagne on the flight to Toronto
Thomas Markle returned from his cave/vacation, will he be appearing in the Sun or Dailymail this weekend with more tales about not reaching the Duchess.
How dare the tabloids stop paying Vonnie for her falsehoods, the Marlkes without tabloid money, makes for an angry bunch.
The Markle silence has been weird almost ominous.
The color of the dress is gorgeous, the ruffles were poorly placed and the sheath cut of dress could have worked but for the ruffles, the added ruffles changed her shape. Made her look pregnant with large boobs.
She needs a professional stylist, not JM.
Her hair was gorgeous, I question her usage of blush, her cheeks look bruised!!!
I’m not sure if she knows what her bra size is, she seems small one day and then something else the next!
I’m fairly small chested but some clothes just look and drape better with a bit more “up there” so I pull out the padded bra, Meghan’s pretty small chested so maybe that’s what she does too.
I absolutely love this dress and her entire look.
Absolutely love the color and shoes but what designer was like “let’s make a dress that gives a slender woman a pooch”?
Not every dress needs to be figure-hugging to be pretty and attractive.
No but a belly ruffle isn’t likely to be flattering on most women.
Agreed but how much does camera angle come into play? I hunch it looks different off camera.
Pregnant with triplets?
I 100% believe she’s expecting. She’s a tiny woman, and any bit of weight gain would be immediately noticeable. Her breasts look fuller for sure. It could be the dress, but I think she’s masking a tiny bump. I bet she’s near the end of her first trimester. I think that we’ll be looking at a March or April due date!
I agree she’s pregnant. Most people here think it’s the dress, but she was considerably thinner on her wedding day; and unless she’s gained back the weight and then some, she is pg.
As a lover of sack dresses, I am in love with this dress and would purchase straight away if I had that kind of disposable income. Such a beautiful color as well.
There are shots where the dress looks great on her, fits her curves while adding some drama, and there are other unflattering shots, but I guess it comes with the territory. She looks comfortable, and that’s what matters.
Pictures from her right side (opposite side of the ruffles) show she’s still slim as ever. The dress is actually very form fitting. I don’t think she’s pregnant either.
Those are the pictures I saw.
There are two types of people; those who look good in black and those who don’t.
Meghan falls into the latter category.
If she wants to go dark she should wear navy blues, forrest greens and even dark browns.
+1
I agree!
She’s 100%, without a doubt, absolutely pregnant.
This dress looks best from the side (weird thing to do with a dress tho) and I LOVE the fabric shoes. Fabric shoes are my weakness
You know guys, we should take solace in these photos. You know how you see pics of you and you’re like OMG I’m a fat old troll, I really didn’t look like this in the mirror when I got ready?? These pics are proof that pictures often do not do us justice and the wrong angles, moves, photos, faces we make, etc can make even Meghan Freaking Markle look heavy, pregnant, bad. Etc. and dear god she is skinny pretty and wearing designer duds worth more than our monthly mortgages.
We have have bad angles. Happy Friday!
OK, the only think that’s made these overnight pregnancy rumors (sort of) plausible is Harry: He’s been extra handsy with Meghan in their last three appearances. And that’s saying a lot because he is pretty handsy to begin with. It just seems like he’s hovering over in a way that he didn’t before – rubbing her back, pulling her close to him, gripping her hand even when it’s physically awkward to do so. Maybe I’m imagining it. Or maybe he’s feeling extra protective for some other reason. IDK.
Definitely your imagination. The day before she wore a well tailored, slim cut tuxedo pantsuit; no sign of anything, anywhere.
