Duchess Meghan wore a blue Jason Wu to the ’100 Days to Peace’ concert

Well, it’s been four months. Maybe pregnancy rumors were always going to be inevitable. Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London last night. They attended a gala music event called 100 Days to Peace, and the event benefited three military/veteran and mental health charities: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together. Basically, Harry and Meghan got to watch a lovely concert and it was work! But good for them.

As for the dress and the pregnancy rumors… the dress is by Jason Wu, the shoes are Aquazzura and the clutch is by Dior. Something positive: the color is gorgeous on her. Certain shades of blue can end up looking really cheap in photos, but this shade on Meghan looks gorgeous. As for the pregnancy rumors… clearly, the dress makes her look pregnant. She looks like she’s gone up several cup sizes overnight. The ruching or ruffles… I can’t really tell if it’s all an optical illusion or if Meghan really is suddenly top-heavy. Your guess is as good as mine! I’m 50% on a “weird ruffles, not pregnant” and I’m 50% on “totally pregnant and wearing a weird dress to try to cover up her sudden pregnancy curves.”

You can read more about the music gala here at People – it sounds like a lovely evening. Harry and Meghan also did a sort of meet-and-greet judging by the photos.

Embed from Getty Images