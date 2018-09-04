Geoffrey Owens proudly wore his Trader Joe’s badge on GMA after being job-shamed

I wasn’t going to write about this at first because I felt so bad for what was happening around Geoffrey Owens. Some may remember Geoffrey Owens for his role of Elvin on The Cosby Show, and he’s been a working character for literally decades, showing up in small parts in TV shows and movies and working in small theater projects and more. But acting work comes and goes, and many “working actors” still need side jobs to support themselves and their families. So Geoffrey Owens works at Trader Joe’s. Fox News wrote a story about how funny it was that this actor worked an hourly job at Trader Joe’s – it was a blatant attempt to humiliate him and job-shame him.
Nearly 60 percent of Americans are hourly workers, and thousands of fans and fellow actors rallied to "Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens' defense after a tabloid headline "job shamed" his work as a Trader Joe's cashier https://t.co/k1gTJTDtkA pic.twitter.com/eSB87x2fXp
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 4, 2018
What happened next was that actors and artists from around the world rallied around him. Actors went online and talked about the sometimes-crappy jobs they’ve taken in between acting gigs. People who know Geoffrey also pointed out that he’s a wonderful stage actor and that he teaches drama and theater too. The outpouring of love and respect for this man warmed my cold, dead heart, quite honestly. And if that wasn’t enough, Geoffrey appeared on Good Morning America, proudly wearing his Trader Joe’s badge and talking about how he’s getting some calls for work, but he still only wants to take parts that he’s right for. What a great guy.
FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE — "There's no job better than another…every job is worthwhile…" Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He must be a great actor because I still feel a bit of rage at what a sexist jerk Elvin was on a show I haven’t watched in 30 years.
Ha! Me too! I couldn’t remember why I had residual frustration with this guy and that’s TOTALLY what it is.
Elvin was such an ignorant, sexist jerk. Sondra could’ve done better
He didn’t write his part. The sexist jerk words came from the writers’ room.
This man is working an honest job to support himself. Nothing to shame him about.
The majority of people are doing the exact same thing 40 hours a week for decades. How out of touch is the news? And Hollywood?
Hollywood leapt to his defense with actors all over social media defending him and talking about their own day jobs over the years. Fox News, who started this by mocking him for earning a living, is definitely out of touch.
The Daily Mail’s article was hideous too.
It really gave me a surge of happiness to see how many, and how quickly actors leapt to his defense. My nephew is at Tisch right now, studying to follow his dream and be an actor, and I know that he will be having to take other jobs while waiting for his break(s). He will also more than likely be working side jobs in-between jobs. He’s already doing summer jobs like dog-walking for WAGS, food delivery, etc. in anticipation of lulls, to build up his savings account. Honest work for an honest dollar.
My friend’s husband is not quite ready to retire, but HATES his job (a 2 hr. commute both ways!); she told him to look into TJs, they hire older workers all the time, offer benefits, and a great working environment.
I LOVE shopping there; they’re my main store, I just “fill in” at Ralphs whatever I can’t find there. (Do you know, that you can ask to taste ANYTHING fresh, and they will open one so you can try before buying). Not bad for business! 😊
He has great taste. I often want a side gig at TJs. I hear it is great employer and they are discerning in who they hire in terms of reliablity, background check. Team atmosphere.
Yes, Trader Joe’s sets the standard for customer service and I also always think it looks like a fun work environment. Everyone who works there is always so friendly and you can’t say that about most stores.
Right!
Yo attack an honest worker is awful.
Good for him.
So now idiots are shaming people for having an honorable job…
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. I hate this culture that is constantly ranking people by income and occupation in order to make people feel better about themselves. I appreciate that Geoffrey is steering the conversation in that direction.
Fox News in particular running with this story reeks of racism and double standards. They are the original boots strap/ my grand parents came her from Narnia (anywhere in Europe only ) with only the shirt on their back worked hard etc yet here they are mocking this particular actor for having an honest job ?
Black people make up 14% of the pop yet make up of probably 60% of their ” news’ coverage (along with Muslims Immigrants) and all of it negative
Go Figure
Fox “no one cares if you have terminal cancer; the tax payers shouldn’t have to pay for your healthcare so pick yourself up by your bootstraps and work until you drop dead” News can choke. This guy is out there working a job and it’s not respectable enough for them because he used to have a “better” one? Do only white collar criminals like Saint Trump and his idiot family deserve respect?
That sums it up. If you didn’t have the good sense to be born into the 1%, you should have been scrappy enough to scam your way in.
What they did to him is so wrong and so petty. Someone on twitter pointed out that part of the reason he may need a part time job is that because of his old boss’s illegal behavior – drugging and sexually assaulting women for decades, that is – he probably isn’t getting the residuals he once was (I know I can’t bring myself to watch the Cosby Show anymore; I bet I’m not the only one).
There is NO shame in working to support yourself. The Fox people are so dumb.
I was thinking the same thing. I’ll best this is at least partially fallout from Cosby’s behavior.
As many old people has said to us young people “hard work makes a man”. There is no shame in workijg a regular job. I am right now working as a Janitor, at first I felt a little bad but one of few people told me at least you have a job don’t feel any shame because many people would trade places with you any day and they have no job. Don’t feel any shame. Geoffrey Owens is a great man and a wonderful actor. He should keep doing what he is doing. Once again, there is no shame in honest work
I hear you, and I can relate to how you are feeling. When I was younger I worked many jobs that others would look down on— I’ve been a dishwasher, cleaned hotel rooms, everything in the service industry, and other undesirable stuff like working at call centers. Now I’ve finished working my way through a graduate degree and I have tremendous student loan debt and no job prospects in my field. So I am returning to those types of jobs. It’s hard when you see things like this disgusting Fox “News” piece, even though you know it’s wrong, it can be hurtful. You are absolutely right. There is no shame in honest work. Wishing you all the best!
So true, be proud that you were the one out of probably many applicants hired and strive to do the job well–that is what matters, not what other people think about it. If it is not the job you dream to do as your career, you can still use it as your stepping stone on your way up.
You should be proud of yourself for having a strong work ethic and so should Geoffrey Owens.
The outpouring of support for this man has truly warmed my heart. Actors who have achieved various levels of success have posted the past and current jobs they have held to support themselves and their families between acting jobs. Those who attempted to shame this man for WORKING are the ones who should be shamed. Idiots.
Oh and I LOVE Trader Joe’s!
So many thoughts on this: for me it’s a racist move to make fun of him. Fox would have never made fun of a white actor working at Trader Joe’s. They would hold him up as an example of what makes America great.
Also, I wonder if any Trump supporters, who work similar jobs, understand they are made fun of too. Because if you make fun of one man working a certain job, because he once had a “better” one, you are trashing everyone.
Damn right there is a racial component to it. Remember when people were bagging on Gary Coleman when he was working security, a job he had to take because his parents squandered his money? Or some f the Jackson’s when they worked in grocery stores or tire shops?
Black actors/entertainers aren’t afforded the same luxuries as their white counterparts, because, really, how much you wanna bet that Andy Dick, who, more than a few times, assaulted and abused colleagues, family and friends, will be repositioned for an umpteenth undeserved ‘comeback’, while Geoffrey, who was branded as guilty by association for working on a show with a convicted offender nearly 30 years ago, have to audition like everyone else and make ends meet for the time being, like everyone else?
That’s a good point. Trump has said and done so many despicable things, yet the deplorables are not discouraged. It’s terrifying to think that a tape of Trump using the n-word would strengthen his base. What we need is for him to be caught on tape saying that he despises and ridicules low income white men, especially evangelicals. Which is surely true. And it would have to be said in a way that left NO room for interpretation, if that’s even possible. Trump and the GOP have nothing but contempt for all “low income” people, ESPECIALLY and with disgusting hatred for people of color, but including white people. But the deplorables won’t recognize this unless it’s explicitly spelled out by Trump himself, even though this Fox “News” garbage makes it glaringly obvious (not that it wasn’t obvious already). In the meantime they will keep cheering while voting against their own interests. It boggles the mind, until you recognize how deeply racist this country really is.
I was an actress for nearly 10 years. I worked in theater. And literally EVERY actor I knew had a day job. We had to. Acting is a job just like any other job. And 99.9% are not making enough money to sustain not working at all between acting jobs. I worked retail most of the time. My acting teacher’s day job was teaching acting! He was a working actor himself but had a family to take care of and so he taught at a school that gave him a steady paycheck and benefits. These Fox News people who shamed Geoffrey Owens for working are the same people who bash poor people for getting assistance. So you make fun of people who work AND you make fun of the poor. PS – I had a friend who worked at Trader Joe’s. They are a great company to work for and have amazing benefits.
Actors aren’t the only ones who have another job, it’s expensive out there! I love that Geoffrey said that no job is better than any other job. I feel bad that this happened to him, but also for anyone who works a retail job because this dumb shaming of Geoffrey is an ugly way of pointing out that anyone who works one of “those” jobs is less than. Anyone who chuckled to themselves over Geoffrey’s perceived “reversal of fortune” is an asshole (lookin’ at you, Fox News). Also, why are we not seeing more of Geoffrey? He’s awesome.
I also love Trader Joe’s and all, and possibly I’m missing the point of this piece, but SOMEONE, give this guy a SHOW! <3
I first saw this on the Daily Fail, which included a photo of the two smirking jerks who took the photo and must have called the Fail about it (rumors are one of them has a relative who works security at that store, who told them). Blind rage toward those two and the Daily Fail for humiliating a man for WORKING.
If he were not working and getting assistance (totally his right), the maga chuds would be losing their minds about THAT.
If there’s a silver lining, maybe casting agents are all, hey, I forgot about that actor, I have some roles that would be great for him.
I despise the attitude that some of us are too good for certain jobs, if it is an honest living then it is worthy of respect.
Saw this on Twitter. So glad people spike up. Fox is horrible, pretending to be for the people when they mock an employee of Trader Joe’s.
Fox News (shocker) and the people who took the photo with the intention of mocking him should be ashamed of themselves, if they are capable of shame.
From his imdb, it looks like Geoffrey acts quite a bit, and like many actors, does something else to fill in the gaps. Plus I’ve always heard Trader Joes is a great company to work for, and probably pretty flexible with his schedule when he’s acting. He’s doing just fine. Those mocking him need to worry about themselves and leave others alone.
Is this where we’re at as a society?? You’re going to shame people because of the job they do?? Who the f-k do these people think they are?? And if he wasn’t working he’s be a “drain on the system”, this is ridiculous and the people who sent this in should be ashamed.
This story just punched me in the gut. I was all up in my feels over this during the weekend and shared my similar personal experience. I’m a freelance grant writer and bartend on the side when I need extra income. He doesn’t deserve shame, and neither do those earning honest incomes.
The person/people who took this photo and had something to say about a actor who just so happens to be a man that was on a tv show and not a man who so happens to have a respectable job should be ashamed. What is this teaching are kids in the world .That its better to degrade yourself, lie, cheat ,steal or. even put someone down to make a living other than hold down a real job and hold your head up high. This is ridiculous that we even have to defend a man trying to make a honest living because we shouldn’t have to and he shouldn’t be shamed for what HAVING A JOB! I just want to ask the person/people who started this. HOW DO YOU MAKE YOUR LIVING??? And is anyone coming to your job taking pictures and shaming you for having one. Oh I’m sorry fist of all DO YOU EVEN HAVE A JOB??? God doesn’t like UGLY.
ONE LOVE 🌎
I believe Fox failed to mention he was a graduate of Yale while they shamed him.
My sweet, hard-working father used to work as a high-paid executive in the oil and gas industry. He was let go when the industry went into a downward spiral. Since he was still a few years away from retirement he had to find another job. Nobody would hire him at first because there were simply too many applicants for available jobs. He was really down on himself but kept trying to secure a job. He eventually accepted a job delivering medical supplies, using his own car. No benefits because he was contracted to the company and the pay is just around minimum wage. Hours are very long and the job is very physical, especially for a 65 year old man. Does he complain? Never. He is happy to have a job and works just as hard at this job as he did at his corporate world. He is a true inspiration to me! He believes that all jobs matter and that nobody should be shamed for their job. He is just a class-act ❤
We all need to pay our bills and survive. This sometimes means working at jobs we might not like or that don’t pay as well as we would like. I am working on my degree in education and have been working as a janitor to supplement my student loans. I am almost 40 and have had a lot of people look down on me because I am in school and financially struggling – no car, renting an apartment and no vacations. I know it will be worth it eventually when I am employed in my dream job as a teacher! But as long as we work hard and do our best to support ourselves we can hold our heads up high! The ones who should be ashamed are the idiots who mocked Mr. Owens and who likely mock all people working low paying, low status jobs.
I drive 20 minutes every Saturday morning at 7:40 am to get to Trader Joe’s when it opens at 8 am to buy my husband’s weekly allotment of boxed wine (he loves the stuff and it’s a great price) along with their whole grain pizza crust and whole grain bread.
Trader Joe’s is actually quite difficult to get a job with. There have been numerous articles about how tough it is to find work there because they’re a great employer with great benefits. Every employee I’ve come in contact with there has been super friendly and helpful.
Good for Geoffrey!
This guy is pure class. I hope he receives a huge benefit out of the pettiness thrown his way in this situation. He is the definition of class & authenticity.
“There’s no shame in an honest living.” My parents used to say that all the time: It doesn’t matter if you dig ditches or are a doctor, each job has value and is important to keep the world turning. . .
*double middle fingers* to both Faux News and the Daily Fail for being a**holes 24/7/365.
Twitter came THROUGH for him…made me SO VERY, VERY PROUD! Also…Trader Joe’s is owned by the same German corporation that owns Aldis…and Aldi’s, back in the day, was the ONLY grocery store chain that came into under served urban food deserts and built wonderful stores and hired people FROM the community and paid them LIVABLE, VIABLE WAGES & BENEFITS! So I will ALWAYS cape for Trader Joe’s & Aldis!
