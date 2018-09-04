Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign

It’s difficult to believe, but two years ago, Colin Kaepernick’s protests were not as controversial as they are today. In 2016, Kaepernick’s protests – where he sat or took a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games – were seen as one part of a difficult and complex conversation about race, police violence in communities of color, patriotism and more. Then Donald Trump decided to reframe the conversation as this: Kaepernick is a “son of a bitch” who should be “thrown out of America” for “protesting the anthem.” White racists ate up Trump’s version. The NFL ate up Trump’s version. Kaepernick still hasn’t been hired by any NFL team, and he’s currently suing the NFL. And as it turns out, Nike has his back:
BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018
Nike released this print ad – “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt” – over the Labor Day weekend. Kaepernick has been signed with Nike since 2011, and I guess Nike has kept their contract with him, and possibly kept paying him too. The ad is powerful and those same white racists who believed Trump’s version of events are super-triggered. Morons are crying about how they’re totally going to boycott Nike, etc.
Meanwhile, Kaepernick brought his niece to the US Open to watch Serena Williams v. Venus Williams last Friday (Serena won). Serena and Colin are friendly, and she happily posed for photos with Colin and his niece. When asked about Kaepernick and his protests, Serena said:
“I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric [Reid] are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say. They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”
Serena usually avoids politics, so this is pretty rare for her to actually comment. Is it wrong of me that I kind of wonder if Nike set this up though???
Photos courtesy of Nike, Getty.
Very powerful message. Am very pleased to see this campaign, including Serena as well!
I’ve always been ride or die Nike girl so this makes me so proud. I have easily 20 pairs of shoes and mostly all of my athletic gear is from them. Kudos Nike!
Nike is usually my go-to as well for workout gear. My favorite running shoes are Nike Frees.
Never been a fan of Nike, but will be making the switch for all my workout gear, and I think I will be buying Nike gear for all my “low key” racist family members for Christmas. Not that I am going to the get together, but I can send the gifts with my mom.
I saw the ad with Colin and thought, maybe being an activist is his calling, and no one, not even the NFL, will stop him.
Thanks Nike, for hiring Colin when the cowardly teams of the NFL would not.
I sent a letter/email to Nike telling them that THIS campaign is the one that will have me going out today and buying a new pair of Nikes. Never wore them before.
Also, if Dump proposes to “throw out the SOB for “disrespecting” the flag”, what should we do with Cadet Bone Spurs for dodging the draft FIVE TIMES??? Where was HIS “respect for the flag”??? Bueller? Bueller? yeah…crickets!!
I love this so much.
I’m a converse gal through and through my daughter ran track so she is the poster child for Nike everything she has, has to be Nike but because of this add I will be going out this weekend to buy me a pair of shoes and perhaps a set of work out top and bottom ☺ Go Nike. Way to go Colin Kap and my prayers are with you that you win the fight. One should not be denied work for something they believe in its called violating civil rights and discrimination people of the NFL. Go look it up.
Nike owns Converse.
Going to try and find something on the bike website to buy today – I’m not usually keen on their products, but they are saying all the right things these days, so I’m happy to vote with my $
I normally would not buy or wear Nike, but I really want to vote with my $. I guess I’m shopping for some workout gear today.
100% … I’ll be showing my support. #grabyourwallet
Don’t buy Nike but definitely will now to show support. Yep. #grabyourwallet
All the deplorables in cult 45 are triggered for sure. What I love is the people saying “companies shouldn’t get political” I have a Facebook friend who wrote a whole post about that. She was like “I’m not saying Kapernick’s right or wrong but Nike should’ve remained neutral”. Girl bye. You only want them to be neutral because they’re giving a political stance you don’t like.
The truth is that no company is apolitical, and Nike’s ad wouldn’t even be considered political if it had involved anyone else. These boycotters should send their Nikes to homeless veterans if they’re really that concerned about respecting ‘Murica.
Just tell her that, thanks to Citizens United, the Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that “corporations are people” and they have the same rights as a person, including freedom of speech. So saying corporations should be neutral is moot at this point because that’s what the GOP wanted and they got it. Nike is just playing by their rules, right? Oh, they only want those rights to apply to businesses that support the GOP? Sorry, doesn’t work that way.
Two words for your friend, Rapunzel: Hobby Lobby.
Bingo. Chick Fil A, too.
The faux outrage machine powered up quickly on this. It’s comical and depressing. But for the first time in a long time I am hopeful that evil, intolerance and bigotry won’t prevail.
I don’t think they shouldn’t be political. And this is a great example of a company being political and doing it right.
But it can very easily go into being exploitative and disingenuous. There is a fine line.
I love that “cult 45″
I love this.
And I’m also lol-ing at all the deplorable burning/cutting up their Nike gear. Ruining your paid for clothes to own libs.
I guess their destroyed gear is going in the trash next to their Keurigs. What they are really protesting is that Nike doesn’t care about their dollars. Nike isn’t scared of a bunch of racists. And that the Black community dollars is more important than theirs. And they can’t stand it!
Yes!!! Keep your money, deplorables, we ain’t scared!!
And the reaction to them on Twitter is brutal. The vast majority of responses trash them for claiming to care so much about veterans but destroying their shoes/clothes instead of donating them to homeless veterans. Others have pointed out the stupidity of not only setting your shoes containing rubber and plastic on fire, breathe deep those toxins!, but doing so on their lawns with the potential of burning down their houses.
Destroying products you already paid for ain’t a boycott, it’s just stupidity. It’s a deplorables’ thing I guess.
Anyway, the campaign is amazing and so is Colin.
Will definitely buy something from Nike for the first time. This is great!
I’m going to buy a pair of Nike’s today also. It probably won’t matter much in Canada, but I still want to support his actions and thank Nike.
They’ll get my money. Nike has some questionable business practices, and I have a few issues with their manufacturing methods BUT I’ll be decked out in Nike today at the gym, and I’ll throw money their way in the future. Did you guys see the fools out there cutting the swoosh logos off the top of their socks?
Im with you, I normally buy addidas but now my go to will be Nike
I don’t normally pay much attention to athletic brands but Nike has really been bringing it the last few weeks. From their vocal, pithy support of Serena and now Kaepernick … I am impressed.
The deplorables’ inability to succesfully stage a boycott will never cease to amuse me. I’m sure Nike’s CEO is crying himslef to sleep thinking about all these customers who are burning products they’ve already paid for.
LOL
They cut off their noses to spite their faces. It also really shows how so many of dumps supporters are bots. Only real people buy things.
The backlash to this was painfully predictable.
I’M JUST GONNA BURN ALL THIS EXPENSIVE SH*T I ALREADY PAID FOR! THAT WILL SHOW THEM! My favorites are the veterans destroying their gear because they’re “proud Americans” – I guess they fought for everything other than for other Americans to exercise their civil rights.
And that their Nike sh*t was made overseas in Asia, lol!!!!!
I haven’t worn Nike shoes in years – but my kids do and they are slated for some new school shoes! I like some of their workout gear.
I’m going to buy their merchandise from a local retailer because I suspect if there is actually a boycott, it will be felt more at the local sporting good stores than at Nike.com.
Nike did not hire him for any reason other than to drive sales. End of story.
That’s why they contract with athletes. To sell product. Like all other athletic apparel and footwear companies.
You both are correct BUT I’m so glad he was chosen. He deserves it. As a matter of fact, I have been looking for a nice looking protest T-shirt with him on it. The current t-shirts on Amazon look kind of cheesy.
Yes, people will buy Nike specifically to support this message. There is also a swath of people that are already wearing Nike that will throw their products away and buy from a different company. Nike is betting that there are more people that support this message than not. It’s still a risky move to make for any business to make a bold statement like this. So I don’t think it’s as simplistic as just “driving sales” as you say. Compare, for example, to the bakery that refused to make wedding cakes for LGBTQ couples. They didn’t make a giant public stink over it to drive sales, they did so to make a point. Nike is boldly supporting a man that is a very divisive figure. This is a right vs. wrong issue and, whether people like it or not, Nike is on the right side of history on this.
They signed him in 2011, when he was still a active player. He has a contract that they are honoring. What point are you trying to make with this comment.
I read that Nike worked out a new contract with him for this, specifically. Other companies were circling since his contract was about to expire. So Nike may have initially signed him when he was a player, but they made a conscious choice to sign him as an activist at this point.
Tiffany I don’t have a dog in this fight. I don’t follow football and could care less about branded merchandise. Since Nike is a public company, they are responsible to their shareholders to make profits. I own a ton of Nike stock so I hope they will make $.
I love this. I will also be buying a Nike shirt or two. The people posting their jagged socks missing the logo are pretty priceless. Having slouchy socks to own the libs. I don’t notice people’s shoe brands to begin with, but if those idiots want to walk around barefoot, I will pretend to be owned.
When I first saw this, I got the chills.
Yeah, the ad is really powerful. Kudos to Nike.
Between me and my two kids, I am looking at five pairs of Nikes right now where I’m sitting. We’re kinda full up at the moment but we’ll continue to purchase their shoes and workout wear. My son just bought a Nike backpack during his first week at college, too.
LOL to the dummies in cult 45 who think liberals actually care about Nike losing money anyhow.
I know – Nike is a very popular INTERNATIONAL brand, losing a few sales in the US will not dent their profits margin in anyway, I never fail to be shocked at the money some people spend on sport footwear.
I have a pair of New Balance that are a bit tight (even after wearing them for about 2 years) so am in the market for a new pair. Have always liked the Nike Air Force range
I have been wearing the Nike Initiator sneakers for several years, they aren’t made of that flimsy mesh that you can’t seem to avoid these days even though you wear holes in them after 2 months of moderate exercise. And they run about 40 bucks a pair. I swear by them! P.s. they come in wide sizes too.
Just. Amazing.
I believe milennials list corporate responsibility as THE driving factor in their purchases. Also, I doubt most deplorables are waiting on line for the latest sneaker drops. This is very smart business.
Yes, Nike like most other sports wear manufacturers know their target audience – they know where the disposable income is. This won’t hurt the company themselves but it may hurt local and smaller distributers.
I went down the rabbit hole on Nike’s twitter (the retweeted Colin’s tweet) and holy hell, the venom directed at him is awful but some of the rebuttals were entertaining. One deplorable tweeted that he couldn’t get it up because of Colin not kneeling during the anthem – someone replied saying that if it stopped him reproducing then he should continue kneeling.
Since EZ hates Colin, I wonder if he will threaten Nike.
I’m here for this
Thanks for writing about this, Kaiser. Colin Kaepernick has paid a big price for sticking to his guns. It’s a crime that he’s not playing on an NFL team now.
He and Eric should be employed right now. Period. The players that are being signed are a joke and just proves Colin’s lawsuit everyday. .
I hate Nike shoes for running, they just don’t agree with my feet, but wow, I love this message…I’m going to have to go buy SOMETHING to give my support to this!
It’s funny, I could never wear them either for running and for years wore New Balance and Mizuno. Then I started having developing severe pain and gait problems so I switched to Nike about five years ago and have had no problems ever since. I don’t know how long it’s been since you tried them but you might be surprised.
The same thing happened to me with Brooks, I probably went through 12 pair, then they changed up the shoe some where along the way and my feet/legs started hurting. Now I’m on the Saucony bandwagon for road shoes and still with Brooks for trail shoes. I might give Nike a try again…ya never know! I always like the look of their shoes.
Maybe try their sport bras. I only have to wear 1 instead of layering 2 LoL
Agree with Juls, their sports bras are amazing. I can’t wear their shoes to run in either, but looove the bras. I have to admit, it’s been about 15 years since i’ve tried the shoes, so it might be time to re-evaluate.
My daughter needs new sneakers, and I’ll be sure to make sure I buy her some Nike ones. I respect Kaepernick so much and will do whatever i can to support him. And (altho i know this is shallow), i think he is so hot!
I was scrolling to find this!!! I wonder how many be people here will admit that yes, they are down for the cause but are even more enthusiastic due to K’s hotness, lol!!! Eric Reid is hot too.
And now I see some deplorables bringing Pat Tillman into this. Because apparently he would’ve been a better choice for this ad. The idiots making this suggestion clearly don’t know anything about Pat Tillman. He’d support Colin 100%. And loathe the idea of being used by Nike to appeal to Deplorables.
I needed a new pair of tennis shoes anyway soooooo…..good timing Nike. Good timing.
I love this so much. I’ll never forget what Sports Illustrated said about Colin Kaepernick when they awarded him with their Muhammad Ali Legacy Award: “It is a rare person who gives up what he loves in exchange for what he believes.”
A man worth admiring.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Always loved Colin (Niners!!), even more so since his stood his ground. I will continue to support anything and anyone that stands behind him. Sadly, so very few in public life literally put their beliefs before the dollar.
I can’t support Nike financially because even their wide width shoes are too narrow for my family. I am on board with this campaign though, I hope they have been paying him all along. He deserves to be playing ball.
T-shirts, track pants, hoodies, hats, apparently really good sports bras. There are options other than shoes.
Sometimes this site makes me happy. This is one of those time. Nike went out on a limb, and it’s great to see that message resonate
I fully support this brave man and campaign by Nike.
Those who would vilify him do not understand the message of peace and justice for all he and Nike stand for.
#solidarity
@Kaiser. IMO if Nike had set this up and given Serena copy to memorize, she wouldn’t have used “really” three times in three sentences.
I swore i wasnt going to put anything on my Kohl’s card for awhile but i am so tempted to for this. How can you support a flag and a song over your felliw citizens? Smh
Not a brand fan, haven’t bought Nike (or Adidas, or Puma, or even Converse) and probably won’t now. We’ll see if the backlash gets bad enough that they change course (Nike is a business, businesses are there to make money) but I hope not. Good for Colin Kaepernick. I just fear that his message, the reason for starting the anthem protests, is getting lost in the glitz of celebrity, his collusion against the NFL lawsuit and 45* blowing smoke when he blows his top over this.
I’m excited about this. But I think that it’s telling that a giant corporation recognizes that these MAGA racist are a minority in this country and don’t worry about a potential boycott, yet the MAGAs consistently win the house, are a majority in the senate, hold the presidency and wins tons of local races. Go ahead and vote with your dollars to support Nike, but don’t forget to also vote with your ACTUAL VOTE.
Along with many commenters here, I logged onto Nike and bought 2 pairs this morning. I have high arches and get shin splints when running. Had a pair of NB that helped with that but they’re getting old and I put off buying a new pair. Researched and found a pair of Nikes that may help with that and also bought my husband a pair for his birthday.
Twitter was a gold mine of deplorables and responses to them.
