Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign

It’s difficult to believe, but two years ago, Colin Kaepernick’s protests were not as controversial as they are today. In 2016, Kaepernick’s protests – where he sat or took a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games – were seen as one part of a difficult and complex conversation about race, police violence in communities of color, patriotism and more. Then Donald Trump decided to reframe the conversation as this: Kaepernick is a “son of a bitch” who should be “thrown out of America” for “protesting the anthem.” White racists ate up Trump’s version. The NFL ate up Trump’s version. Kaepernick still hasn’t been hired by any NFL team, and he’s currently suing the NFL. And as it turns out, Nike has his back:

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Nike released this print ad – “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt” – over the Labor Day weekend. Kaepernick has been signed with Nike since 2011, and I guess Nike has kept their contract with him, and possibly kept paying him too. The ad is powerful and those same white racists who believed Trump’s version of events are super-triggered. Morons are crying about how they’re totally going to boycott Nike, etc.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick brought his niece to the US Open to watch Serena Williams v. Venus Williams last Friday (Serena won). Serena and Colin are friendly, and she happily posed for photos with Colin and his niece. When asked about Kaepernick and his protests, Serena said:

“I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric [Reid] are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say. They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

[From CBS Sports]

Serena usually avoids politics, so this is pretty rare for her to actually comment. Is it wrong of me that I kind of wonder if Nike set this up though???

