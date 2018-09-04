Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign

It’s difficult to believe, but two years ago, Colin Kaepernick’s protests were not as controversial as they are today. In 2016, Kaepernick’s protests – where he sat or took a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games – were seen as one part of a difficult and complex conversation about race, police violence in communities of color, patriotism and more. Then Donald Trump decided to reframe the conversation as this: Kaepernick is a “son of a bitch” who should be “thrown out of America” for “protesting the anthem.” White racists ate up Trump’s version. The NFL ate up Trump’s version. Kaepernick still hasn’t been hired by any NFL team, and he’s currently suing the NFL. And as it turns out, Nike has his back:

Nike released this print ad – “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt” – over the Labor Day weekend. Kaepernick has been signed with Nike since 2011, and I guess Nike has kept their contract with him, and possibly kept paying him too. The ad is powerful and those same white racists who believed Trump’s version of events are super-triggered. Morons are crying about how they’re totally going to boycott Nike, etc.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick brought his niece to the US Open to watch Serena Williams v. Venus Williams last Friday (Serena won). Serena and Colin are friendly, and she happily posed for photos with Colin and his niece. When asked about Kaepernick and his protests, Serena said:

“I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric [Reid] are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say. They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

[From CBS Sports]

Serena usually avoids politics, so this is pretty rare for her to actually comment. Is it wrong of me that I kind of wonder if Nike set this up though???

76 Responses to “Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign”

  1. TQ says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Very powerful message. Am very pleased to see this campaign, including Serena as well!

    Reply
  2. Aud says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I love this so much.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Going to try and find something on the bike website to buy today – I’m not usually keen on their products, but they are saying all the right things these days, so I’m happy to vote with my $

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:35 am

    All the deplorables in cult 45 are triggered for sure. What I love is the people saying “companies shouldn’t get political” I have a Facebook friend who wrote a whole post about that. She was like “I’m not saying Kapernick’s right or wrong but Nike should’ve remained neutral”. Girl bye. You only want them to be neutral because they’re giving a political stance you don’t like.

    The truth is that no company is apolitical, and Nike’s ad wouldn’t even be considered political if it had involved anyone else. These boycotters should send their Nikes to homeless veterans if they’re really that concerned about respecting ‘Murica.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I love this.

    And I’m also lol-ing at all the deplorable burning/cutting up their Nike gear. Ruining your paid for clothes to own libs.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Will definitely buy something from Nike for the first time. This is great!

    Reply
  7. JenE says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:42 am

    They’ll get my money. Nike has some questionable business practices, and I have a few issues with their manufacturing methods BUT I’ll be decked out in Nike today at the gym, and I’ll throw money their way in the future. Did you guys see the fools out there cutting the swoosh logos off the top of their socks?

    Reply
  8. jessamine says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I don’t normally pay much attention to athletic brands but Nike has really been bringing it the last few weeks. From their vocal, pithy support of Serena and now Kaepernick … I am impressed.

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:47 am

    The deplorables’ inability to succesfully stage a boycott will never cease to amuse me. I’m sure Nike’s CEO is crying himslef to sleep thinking about all these customers who are burning products they’ve already paid for.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:51 am

    The backlash to this was painfully predictable.

    I’M JUST GONNA BURN ALL THIS EXPENSIVE SH*T I ALREADY PAID FOR! THAT WILL SHOW THEM! My favorites are the veterans destroying their gear because they’re “proud Americans” – I guess they fought for everything other than for other Americans to exercise their civil rights.

    Reply
  11. LT says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I haven’t worn Nike shoes in years – but my kids do and they are slated for some new school shoes! I like some of their workout gear.

    I’m going to buy their merchandise from a local retailer because I suspect if there is actually a boycott, it will be felt more at the local sporting good stores than at Nike.com.

    Reply
  12. Rebecca says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Nike did not hire him for any reason other than to drive sales. End of story.

    Reply
    • Nopity Nope says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:09 am

      That’s why they contract with athletes. To sell product. Like all other athletic apparel and footwear companies.

      Reply
    • Juls says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Yes, people will buy Nike specifically to support this message. There is also a swath of people that are already wearing Nike that will throw their products away and buy from a different company. Nike is betting that there are more people that support this message than not. It’s still a risky move to make for any business to make a bold statement like this. So I don’t think it’s as simplistic as just “driving sales” as you say. Compare, for example, to the bakery that refused to make wedding cakes for LGBTQ couples. They didn’t make a giant public stink over it to drive sales, they did so to make a point. Nike is boldly supporting a man that is a very divisive figure. This is a right vs. wrong issue and, whether people like it or not, Nike is on the right side of history on this.

      Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      September 4, 2018 at 9:12 am

      They signed him in 2011, when he was still a active player. He has a contract that they are honoring. What point are you trying to make with this comment.

      Reply
      • margie says:
        September 4, 2018 at 10:41 am

        I read that Nike worked out a new contract with him for this, specifically. Other companies were circling since his contract was about to expire. So Nike may have initially signed him when he was a player, but they made a conscious choice to sign him as an activist at this point.

      • Rebecca says:
        September 4, 2018 at 11:06 am

        Tiffany I don’t have a dog in this fight. I don’t follow football and could care less about branded merchandise. Since Nike is a public company, they are responsible to their shareholders to make profits. I own a ton of Nike stock so I hope they will make $.

  13. Liz version 700 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I love this. I will also be buying a Nike shirt or two. The people posting their jagged socks missing the logo are pretty priceless. Having slouchy socks to own the libs. I don’t notice people’s shoe brands to begin with, but if those idiots want to walk around barefoot, I will pretend to be owned.

    Reply
  14. KNy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:10 am

    When I first saw this, I got the chills.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Yeah, the ad is really powerful. Kudos to Nike.

      Between me and my two kids, I am looking at five pairs of Nikes right now where I’m sitting. We’re kinda full up at the moment but we’ll continue to purchase their shoes and workout wear. My son just bought a Nike backpack during his first week at college, too.

      Reply
  15. Rapunzel says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    LOL to the dummies in cult 45 who think liberals actually care about Nike losing money anyhow.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

      I know – Nike is a very popular INTERNATIONAL brand, losing a few sales in the US will not dent their profits margin in anyway, I never fail to be shocked at the money some people spend on sport footwear.

      I have a pair of New Balance that are a bit tight (even after wearing them for about 2 years) so am in the market for a new pair. Have always liked the Nike Air Force range :)

      Reply
      • Juls says:
        September 4, 2018 at 9:05 am

        I have been wearing the Nike Initiator sneakers for several years, they aren’t made of that flimsy mesh that you can’t seem to avoid these days even though you wear holes in them after 2 months of moderate exercise. And they run about 40 bucks a pair. I swear by them! P.s. they come in wide sizes too.

  16. Nev says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Just. Amazing.

    Reply
  17. Raebk says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I believe milennials list corporate responsibility as THE driving factor in their purchases. Also, I doubt most deplorables are waiting on line for the latest sneaker drops. This is very smart business.

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I went down the rabbit hole on Nike’s twitter (the retweeted Colin’s tweet) and holy hell, the venom directed at him is awful but some of the rebuttals were entertaining. One deplorable tweeted that he couldn’t get it up because of Colin not kneeling during the anthem – someone replied saying that if it stopped him reproducing then he should continue kneeling.

    Since EZ hates Colin, I wonder if he will threaten Nike.

    Reply
  19. Nicegirl says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I’m here for this

    Reply
  20. Kaye says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Thanks for writing about this, Kaiser. Colin Kaepernick has paid a big price for sticking to his guns. It’s a crime that he’s not playing on an NFL team now.

    Reply
  21. Mellie says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I hate Nike shoes for running, they just don’t agree with my feet, but wow, I love this message…I’m going to have to go buy SOMETHING to give my support to this!

    Reply
  22. K-Peace says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:50 am

    My daughter needs new sneakers, and I’ll be sure to make sure I buy her some Nike ones. I respect Kaepernick so much and will do whatever i can to support him. And (altho i know this is shallow), i think he is so hot!

    Reply
  23. Rapunzel says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:12 am

    And now I see some deplorables bringing Pat Tillman into this. Because apparently he would’ve been a better choice for this ad. The idiots making this suggestion clearly don’t know anything about Pat Tillman. He’d support Colin 100%. And loathe the idea of being used by Nike to appeal to Deplorables.

    Reply
  24. Tiffany says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I needed a new pair of tennis shoes anyway soooooo…..good timing Nike. Good timing.

    Reply
  25. Case says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I love this so much. I’ll never forget what Sports Illustrated said about Colin Kaepernick when they awarded him with their Muhammad Ali Legacy Award: “It is a rare person who gives up what he loves in exchange for what he believes.”

    Reply
  26. Eribra says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I can’t support Nike financially because even their wide width shoes are too narrow for my family. I am on board with this campaign though, I hope they have been paying him all along. He deserves to be playing ball.

    Reply
  27. Joy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Sometimes this site makes me happy. This is one of those time. Nike went out on a limb, and it’s great to see that message resonate

    Reply
  28. MI6 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I fully support this brave man and campaign by Nike.
    Those who would vilify him do not understand the message of peace and justice for all he and Nike stand for.
    #solidarity

    Reply
  29. notasugarhere says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:05 am

    @Kaiser. IMO if Nike had set this up and given Serena copy to memorize, she wouldn’t have used “really” three times in three sentences.

    Reply
  30. Snowflake says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I swore i wasnt going to put anything on my Kohl’s card for awhile but i am so tempted to for this. How can you support a flag and a song over your felliw citizens? Smh

    Reply
  31. Heather says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Not a brand fan, haven’t bought Nike (or Adidas, or Puma, or even Converse) and probably won’t now. We’ll see if the backlash gets bad enough that they change course (Nike is a business, businesses are there to make money) but I hope not. Good for Colin Kaepernick. I just fear that his message, the reason for starting the anthem protests, is getting lost in the glitz of celebrity, his collusion against the NFL lawsuit and 45* blowing smoke when he blows his top over this.

    Reply
  32. Megs says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I’m excited about this. But I think that it’s telling that a giant corporation recognizes that these MAGA racist are a minority in this country and don’t worry about a potential boycott, yet the MAGAs consistently win the house, are a majority in the senate, hold the presidency and wins tons of local races. Go ahead and vote with your dollars to support Nike, but don’t forget to also vote with your ACTUAL VOTE.

    Reply
  33. Tania says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Along with many commenters here, I logged onto Nike and bought 2 pairs this morning. I have high arches and get shin splints when running. Had a pair of NB that helped with that but they’re getting old and I put off buying a new pair. Researched and found a pair of Nikes that may help with that and also bought my husband a pair for his birthday.

    Twitter was a gold mine of deplorables and responses to them.

    Reply

