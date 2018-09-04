Ariana Grande was groped by the bishop at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service

Aretha Franklin’s memorial service took place last Friday. Aretha planned it out so that it would be a big celebration, full of music and hymns and remembrances. Ariana Grande was one of the singers who was asked to perform, and she did a version of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” After her performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III brought her over to the podium, and that’s where he groped her in full view of everyone. You can see part of it at the top of this video:
It’s gross. And he was doing it on purpose. This wasn’t someone who accidentally grazed someone. He intentionally pulled her close, he intentionally kept a vice grip on her body and then he felt her up in front of an audience. I feel so sorry for Ariana Grande, and for all women. Turns out we can’t even avoid being harassed and assaulted at g–damn funerals either. And his apology is trash too.
I watched this on twitter over the weekend and I felt such rage. And now I feel it again. I want him to pay for this.
He must. And as if the public groping weren’t bad enough, the Taco Bell comment on top of it – bleeegh.
This! He’s rightfully getting smack for the groping, but the first thing he did was make a bigoted joke! Then he groped her. I can’t believe people have actually been defending this jerk. (not here – elsewhere)
He needs to be defrocked.
And charged.
Ugh, I can empathize with Ariana; we’ve all been there so many times. The shock of it, freezing up, heart racing, but laughing because you don’t know what else to do, trying to act normal so the situation doesn’t become worse… Your instincts are suddenly screaming but you have to choke them down and pretend everything is great. I can’t even count how many times things like this have happened to me and to others (including some of my male friends as well). It needs to stop 🤬
@stumpycorgi (great name) you said it perfectly.
@Jadeone Thank you! And thanks for the comment on my name. I grew up with two precious corgs. I love all dogs (and cats, and non-human animals in general). But I’ll always have an extra soft spot in my heart for corgis, with their cheerfulness, winning smiles, and loaf-like, stumpy, totally adorable little shapes!
Exactly this. I watched it and I thought to myself ‘is he actually trying to grope her or doesn’t he realise and does she feel it because she’s not reacting’. Then I remembered the occasions that something similar has happened to me and how the same thoughts have run through my mind. You just pretend it isn’t happening. Freeze and try to look normal. It made me feel sick watching it. I hope she’s ok.
So blatantly obvious and so disgusting. She looked horribly uncomfortable. Women shouldn’t need to worry about this BS but it happens everywhere, as evidenced by the fact she was groped during a widely publicized funeral. Gross.
+1 just disgusting
She seemed torn between discomfort/shock and wondering if she was misinterpreting what was going on, or worried about overreacting. I felt bad for her- not just getting groped, but publicly for the whole world to see. How humiliating.
While trying to educate my husband’s childhood friend regarding just HOW wrong/stupid this incident was; I took the time to innumerate all the levels of wrongness I could think of.
1) he violated her personal autonomy by touching her at all sans consent
2) he was a TOTAL STRANGER to her
3) it was a FUNERAL FFS!!!
4) he’s a pastor
5) he’s at least 60 years old
6) he’s married
7) he has daughters older than AG
8) the assault was not only being recorded, but broadcast to millions
9) he made a very rude “joke” about her name WHILE molesting her
10) AG was obviously appalled/disgusted/confused/frightened by his
actions. Her facial expressions and body language could be seen
from ORBIT.
This lecherous slug saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and just went ahead and did it.
And the pathetic “men” that are saying her dress was provocatively short need a flame thrower taken to their genitals.
OMG 😮 so much was going on behind the scene in plain view at Aretha’s service. Ariana did move back and looked at the bishop in shock at the moment he squeezed her side boobs. No way could not deny. I saw her looked back at the ladies behind her as if to say, did you all saw that. Can’t trust the president, the bishop, the priest, who can we trust?
Off Topic:
Now they are holding a confirmation to confirm the next jurior to the SC that the bogus president selected to stop 🛑 his impeachment. This country is going to hell in a hand basket.
In Ireland we’ve known about not trusting bishops or priests for a long time now. 😫
AMEN
When I saw the stills of this I disconnected because I recognized the look of extreme discomfort on her face, the desire to not make a scene, and knew exactly how the unwanted hand on the ribcage beneath the breast felt. I feel really badly for Ariana, and wish that “pastor” a one-way ticket to the sun.
ETA: and the racism/xenophobia taking place at the funeral of someone who was active in the Civil Rights movement, ugh…
This sucks. And everyone can relate to the look on Ariana’s face, her body language – it all screams I want to get out of here but don’t want to make a fuss.
Yes, I was shocked when I saw the photos … it was so blatant, so disgusting, so clearly molesting her in a public place because he knew she probably wouldn’t protest. That’s one of the worst parts of the situation: He preyed upon her own good manners at a funeral.
The look on her face made me ill. And the smug look on his face Was disgusting. He never needs to be in a position of ministry or power over ANYONE.
I don’t know that he groped her intentionally. I think it’s possible that he was speaking in front of a large audience, which kept his attention, and had a co-speaker with him (Grande). He hugged her and kept his arm around her. He adjusted his grip when they hugged again. I’m not sure the man had the secret, inescapable intent to grab her boob.
I have been hugged and have hugged, and accidentally brushed things not normally brushed. It does actually happen. Do we have to brand every person who does this as a harasser? We don’t know intent, and yet we’ve labeled this guy forever.
I have known people who are nervous to wrap their arm around someone and sort of tap their fingers on them repeatedly. Thing is, he could’ve wrapped his arm around her shoulder just as easily when he realize he 100% had his hand on her breast and he didn’t move it.
I just think he had his hand on her side. He is bigger, and she is tiny. He’s going to hit sideboob. Think about how much of each woman’s sides are taken up by “private parts”. I think this varies by woman, and by sensitivity.
That being said, shoulder wraps are probably safer. But would we say he’s being dominant? Holding her aggressively?
To the commentor below asking is he heoldong her aggressively. ya HY IS HE HOLDING HER AT ALL?!?!?!
Funny how he was able to hug the male attendees without groping their private parts.
I think it’s pretty easy to hug a dude with hitting the groin.
It’s pretty easy to avoid putting your hand near a woman’s breast, too, when she has shoulders, arms, and other parts of her body available that can be touched without that risk. Again, the problem is that assumption that women are okay being touched in ways they wouldn’t dream of touching men.
@Syl, it’s pretty easy to grope a dude’s butt when your arm literally goes around his backside during a side embrace.
She looked uncomfortable and he issue an apology.
You know how he could have easily avoided that situation? Not putting his arm around a woman he didn’t know and forcibly holding her close through an entire speech. Regardless of his intent, men are way too quick to assume women’s bodies are public property.
I like this idea. Men do not hug each other close during speeches.
This is perfect. Really. There would be nothing to question if he hadn’t been so grabby/huggy.
I go to an exercise class and occasionally the female instructor will need to address my form, sometimes the easiest way to do that is by touching me. She always asks “may I touch you?” Always. And she is a tiny, non-threatening woman teaching a bunch of women, and so far none of her corrections have even involved any particularly sensitive areas. She asks because some people do not like to be touched, period and that is the right thing to do, period. Even in her case, when there would be nothing to question in her touch.
He did not accidentally brush against her breast. He kept feeling and digging as he spoke. Can we please stop finding excuses for men touching and harassing women?! He groped Ariana in full view of an audience at a funeral!
This ^^^^^^^
👍
Yep. There’s a full VIDEO of the grabbing. It wasn’t no damn accident, stop that.
Thank you. He didn’t “accidentally brush” her breast. He actively kneaded it for the entire time he held her captive. So. Gross. 🤮
Thank you!!! I can’t understand how can anyone watch the all video and think that it was somehow “unintentional”. He is groping her continuously! Furthermore, as many already said, no need to grab a woman you’re not intimate with like that…No need and it’s really not OK! A woman’s body is not public property, just because someone else thinks is a nice display of affection.
100% Greenmonster.
Disagree. What happened was not a “hug”. It’s the display of power. We aren’t speculating that she was trying to get away – she was actually trying to get away without causing a scene on a very public stage, at the funeral of a woman that meant so much to so many.
She was looking around in obvious discomfort. He was disrespecting her space. A hug is a mutual act. She was being pinned to his side.
The guy who plays Luke Cage disagrees with you. He tweeted about it because he was proud of the pastor for groping Ariana Grande.
A lot of people disagree with you.
It was intentional. It would probably be hard to find a woman who hasn’t experienced this type of “covert” groping at some point – “Oh, I has just hugging her side!” “Oh, I just put my hand on her thigh to be comforting!” “Oh, I didn’t mean to repeatedly run my hands all over her bra back, I was just giving her a hug!” Women can tell the difference between an honest mistake and a grope – most of us have been in fight-or-flight mode since we were 12 if not younger. And older guys are worse than the younger guys I think because they’ve had a lifetime of getting away with it because people want women to second guess what they know happened to their own bodies and women don’t want to make a fuss. It’s just one more BS thing to put up with because “that’s just the way it is.” And they do it in public because women are being held hostage by politeness.
I wish she had body slammed him like that Savannah pizza waitress did to that dude who grabbed her ass.
Sorry, what? “Sensitivity” to being groped?
Perhaps “desensitized” is the alternate? Too many women have been desensitized to the bro/rape culture and are too quick to buy into the “accident” excuse.
When I first saw a still photo of it, I thought maybe because she’s tiny his hand landed at a bad place, but if you watch the video, it is really clear that it was intentional – and inappropriate and disgusting. And he did it repeatedly, despite her clearly being uncomfortable and trying to move.
He didn’t need to touch her to begin with, but he could have put his hand on her back or her shoulder instead, as he likely would have done for a male standing there. Can you picture him putting his hand on that place on a guy? No.
He had no reason to hug her. They likely had not met before this event. This sneaky s**t happens all the time and the guys keep their eyes somewhere else and keep talking, to pretend they are not doing what they’re doing.
STOP. IT.
Look at the video. You can see his fingers squeezing her breast. More than once. She looks down at what his hand is doing and looks around, seemingly for help. She leans away from him all while he’s smirking at her and continues to touch her breast.
That Taco Bell “joke” alone is really bad
I mean her last name is Italian. He doesn’t even know that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That non-apology was atrocious. Hey a**hole, you didn’t “offend” her, you ASSAULTED her. Get it right.
This makes me so angry! Her body language and the look on her face says it all.
Men like this think it’s a compliment and women should be grateful to be found attractive. It’s just disgusting and I can’t help but ask myself: when will it end?
I’ve had this crap happen to me several times in my career. Handsy men with a sense of entitlement are the worst! It’s made me not want to be touched period, even a hug, unless I know and trust the man. Otherwise, F off!
I’ll bet he’s big with the ladies at the local parish
If he did this to her on national television how many of his parishioners does he do this to every Sunday? It’s probably common knowledge, “don’t stand too close, he’ll touch you with more than the holy spirit.” Disgusting.
Yup. I bet a lot of them recognized that move all too well.
He groped her. At a televised funeral. In front of everyone.
I hope there are no women defending him. I can’t understand how any woman could see this and not instantly empathize. You feel small and helpless and you don’t want to make a scene because you are afraid it will get worse. This is universal and abusers are shameless.
Yeah, I know that look on Ariana’s face. I’ve made that face. This makes me sick to watch.
The look on her face is the most real and convincing evidence, in my opinion.
I may not think so highly of Ariana but this is not okay and she was DEFINITELY not comfortable. She handled herself as best she could and was obviously twisting to get away. Ugh.
I had to check multiple women on IG this weekend.One had the audacity to say,” She must have enjoyed because if it was her she would have punched him or cursed him out.” I said she was on live TV at a funeral do you honestly think she could or would react like that.She obviously didn’t want to make a scene and disrupt the services.But I’ve seen dozens of comments from women saying BS like that.
Also I lot of women brought up her short dress as if what she was wearing is an excuse for his behavior.
Ugh. I hate that attitude! She did what she could do in her position. I have no doubts that he took advantage of the fact there was an audience and she would be uncomfortable making a fuss. That’s exactly how these people work!
That seems like a really practiced perv-move on his part which he’s used before.
like somebody said here…it was about the power. he wanted to dominate her and he did by putting her in the impossible situation where she couldn’t get out and had to stay still. the only thing to do was to push him away or to leave, but she must’ve feared she would be causing a public issue. I think he deserved to be slapped for that kind of atrocity. I hope women don’t feel trapped again by their niceness. they should absolutely react unapologetically when stuff like that happens. they have every right.
He might not have done it intentionally. If I hear that again, I’ll scream. Because if he didn’t do it intentionally it’s because he’s so used to doing it that it’s second nature. Anyone who has been a regular at church knows this type, the deacon/priest/minister who likes to hug the pretty girls a little too close for a little too long with a paternal smile saying how grown up you look, or how nice you look on Sunday. It doesn’t make it right. I’d like to think that if that had happened to me, I’d plant a nice sharp elbow in his side, but honestly, I’d just duck my head and hope it was over soon so I could go back to the car.
He kept his arm around her the whole time she walked up to the stage and held on, even after she was up at the podium. She didnt need any help walking up. As a woman with DDs, i am well acquainted with mens’ “friendly” hugs. he was way too handsy with her. As a young girl, had many experiences with “friendly” men twice my age. *vomit* even now, i feel self conscious about my breasts due to the attention I’ve received from them.
Whether the grope was intentional or not I cannot say for certain. What I can say, with absolute certainty, is that he treated Ariana very disrespectfully by side hugging her and making a very offensive, blatantly racist joke about her name. I was horrified and disgusted by his actions.
He’s a Pastor and greets people daily-he did it on purpose and should be censured for it.
JFC – This is the first time I’ve seen the video, and she is SO obviously uncomfortable! Poor thing! A lot of (likely most) women have been in a similar situation. But how many have been groped at a funeral? Of an icon. Which was nationally televised. That just piles on several more layers of trauma. Of COURSE she froze! Her brain couldn’t even comprehend what was happening!
Exactly – she doesn’t want to make a scene at a huge funeral for a cultural icon, what the hell was she supposed to do? I feel for her.
Taylor Swift sued and won over that horrible ass-grab, surely Ariana should be able to do the same here. I feel like this man should not get away with just this insincere apology.
The look on her face and her body language says it all. Destroy him, Ari.
Ew, ugh, awful, gross, infuriating.
Yeah, she was trying to pull away the entire time and even had a WTF look on her face as he was pulling her with him. And you do not keep your hand on a boob, you can FEEL the boob, take your hand off, pronto.
