Ariana Grande was groped by the bishop at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service

Aretha Franklin’s memorial service took place last Friday. Aretha planned it out so that it would be a big celebration, full of music and hymns and remembrances. Ariana Grande was one of the singers who was asked to perform, and she did a version of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” After her performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III brought her over to the podium, and that’s where he groped her in full view of everyone. You can see part of it at the top of this video:

It’s gross. And he was doing it on purpose. This wasn’t someone who accidentally grazed someone. He intentionally pulled her close, he intentionally kept a vice grip on her body and then he felt her up in front of an audience. I feel so sorry for Ariana Grande, and for all women. Turns out we can’t even avoid being harassed and assaulted at g–damn funerals either. And his apology is trash too.

