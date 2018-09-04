Ariana Grande was groped by the bishop at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service

Aretha Franklin’s memorial service took place last Friday. Aretha planned it out so that it would be a big celebration, full of music and hymns and remembrances. Ariana Grande was one of the singers who was asked to perform, and she did a version of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” After her performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III brought her over to the podium, and that’s where he groped her in full view of everyone. You can see part of it at the top of this video:

It’s gross. And he was doing it on purpose. This wasn’t someone who accidentally grazed someone. He intentionally pulled her close, he intentionally kept a vice grip on her body and then he felt her up in front of an audience. I feel so sorry for Ariana Grande, and for all women. Turns out we can’t even avoid being harassed and assaulted at g–damn funerals either. And his apology is trash too.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN/NBC.

69 Responses to “Ariana Grande was groped by the bishop at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service”

  1. Darla says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I watched this on twitter over the weekend and I felt such rage. And now I feel it again. I want him to pay for this.

  2. Case says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:29 am

    So blatantly obvious and so disgusting. She looked horribly uncomfortable. Women shouldn’t need to worry about this BS but it happens everywhere, as evidenced by the fact she was groped during a widely publicized funeral. Gross.

    • Astrid says:
      September 4, 2018 at 9:34 am

      +1 just disgusting

    • otaku fairy... says:
      September 4, 2018 at 11:42 am

      She seemed torn between discomfort/shock and wondering if she was misinterpreting what was going on, or worried about overreacting. I felt bad for her- not just getting groped, but publicly for the whole world to see. How humiliating.

    • Kumquat says:
      September 4, 2018 at 11:47 am

      While trying to educate my husband’s childhood friend regarding just HOW wrong/stupid this incident was; I took the time to innumerate all the levels of wrongness I could think of.

      1) he violated her personal autonomy by touching her at all sans consent
      2) he was a TOTAL STRANGER to her
      3) it was a FUNERAL FFS!!!
      4) he’s a pastor
      5) he’s at least 60 years old
      6) he’s married
      7) he has daughters older than AG
      8) the assault was not only being recorded, but broadcast to millions
      9) he made a very rude “joke” about her name WHILE molesting her
      10) AG was obviously appalled/disgusted/confused/frightened by his
      actions. Her facial expressions and body language could be seen
      from ORBIT.

      This lecherous slug saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and just went ahead and did it.
      And the pathetic “men” that are saying her dress was provocatively short need a flame thrower taken to their genitals.

  3. B n A fan says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:30 am

    OMG 😮 so much was going on behind the scene in plain view at Aretha’s service. Ariana did move back and looked at the bishop in shock at the moment he squeezed her side boobs. No way could not deny. I saw her looked back at the ladies behind her as if to say, did you all saw that. Can’t trust the president, the bishop, the priest, who can we trust?

    Off Topic:
    Now they are holding a confirmation to confirm the next jurior to the SC that the bogus president selected to stop 🛑 his impeachment. This country is going to hell in a hand basket.

  4. Renee2 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:30 am

    When I saw the stills of this I disconnected because I recognized the look of extreme discomfort on her face, the desire to not make a scene, and knew exactly how the unwanted hand on the ribcage beneath the breast felt. I feel really badly for Ariana, and wish that “pastor” a one-way ticket to the sun.

    ETA: and the racism/xenophobia taking place at the funeral of someone who was active in the Civil Rights movement, ugh…

  5. Jess says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:30 am

    This sucks. And everyone can relate to the look on Ariana’s face, her body language – it all screams I want to get out of here but don’t want to make a fuss.

  6. Syl says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I don’t know that he groped her intentionally. I think it’s possible that he was speaking in front of a large audience, which kept his attention, and had a co-speaker with him (Grande). He hugged her and kept his arm around her. He adjusted his grip when they hugged again. I’m not sure the man had the secret, inescapable intent to grab her boob.

    I have been hugged and have hugged, and accidentally brushed things not normally brushed. It does actually happen. Do we have to brand every person who does this as a harasser? We don’t know intent, and yet we’ve labeled this guy forever.

  7. My3cents says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:35 am

    That Taco Bell “joke” alone is really bad

    Reply
  8. Juls says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:37 am

    That non-apology was atrocious. Hey a**hole, you didn’t “offend” her, you ASSAULTED her. Get it right.

  9. Stef says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:45 am

    This makes me so angry! Her body language and the look on her face says it all.

    Men like this think it’s a compliment and women should be grateful to be found attractive. It’s just disgusting and I can’t help but ask myself: when will it end?

    I’ve had this crap happen to me several times in my career. Handsy men with a sense of entitlement are the worst! It’s made me not want to be touched period, even a hug, unless I know and trust the man. Otherwise, F off!

  10. Michael says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I’ll bet he’s big with the ladies at the local parish

  11. SlightlyAnonny says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:50 am

    If he did this to her on national television how many of his parishioners does he do this to every Sunday? It’s probably common knowledge, “don’t stand too close, he’ll touch you with more than the holy spirit.” Disgusting.

  12. KNy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:51 am

    He groped her. At a televised funeral. In front of everyone.

    I hope there are no women defending him. I can’t understand how any woman could see this and not instantly empathize. You feel small and helpless and you don’t want to make a scene because you are afraid it will get worse. This is universal and abusers are shameless.

    • BaBaDook says:
      September 4, 2018 at 9:53 am

      Yeah, I know that look on Ariana’s face. I’ve made that face. This makes me sick to watch.

      • hunter says:
        September 4, 2018 at 11:31 am

        The look on her face is the most real and convincing evidence, in my opinion.

        I may not think so highly of Ariana but this is not okay and she was DEFINITELY not comfortable. She handled herself as best she could and was obviously twisting to get away. Ugh.

    • JoJo says:
      September 4, 2018 at 10:40 am

      I had to check multiple women on IG this weekend.One had the audacity to say,” She must have enjoyed because if it was her she would have punched him or cursed him out.” I said she was on live TV at a funeral do you honestly think she could or would react like that.She obviously didn’t want to make a scene and disrupt the services.But I’ve seen dozens of comments from women saying BS like that.

      Also I lot of women brought up her short dress as if what she was wearing is an excuse for his behavior.

  13. nikki says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:58 am

    That seems like a really practiced perv-move on his part which he’s used before.

    Reply
    September 4, 2018 at 10:16 am

    like somebody said here…it was about the power. he wanted to dominate her and he did by putting her in the impossible situation where she couldn’t get out and had to stay still. the only thing to do was to push him away or to leave, but she must’ve feared she would be causing a public issue. I think he deserved to be slapped for that kind of atrocity. I hope women don’t feel trapped again by their niceness. they should absolutely react unapologetically when stuff like that happens. they have every right.

  15. Heather says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:21 am

    He might not have done it intentionally. If I hear that again, I’ll scream. Because if he didn’t do it intentionally it’s because he’s so used to doing it that it’s second nature. Anyone who has been a regular at church knows this type, the deacon/priest/minister who likes to hug the pretty girls a little too close for a little too long with a paternal smile saying how grown up you look, or how nice you look on Sunday. It doesn’t make it right. I’d like to think that if that had happened to me, I’d plant a nice sharp elbow in his side, but honestly, I’d just duck my head and hope it was over soon so I could go back to the car.

  16. Snowflake says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:38 am

    He kept his arm around her the whole time she walked up to the stage and held on, even after she was up at the podium. She didnt need any help walking up. As a woman with DDs, i am well acquainted with mens’ “friendly” hugs. he was way too handsy with her. As a young girl, had many experiences with “friendly” men twice my age. *vomit* even now, i feel self conscious about my breasts due to the attention I’ve received from them.

  17. Mego says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Whether the grope was intentional or not I cannot say for certain. What I can say, with absolute certainty, is that he treated Ariana very disrespectfully by side hugging her and making a very offensive, blatantly racist joke about her name. I was horrified and disgusted by his actions.

  18. HK9 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:53 am

    He’s a Pastor and greets people daily-he did it on purpose and should be censured for it.

  19. Kristen820 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:01 am

    JFC – This is the first time I’ve seen the video, and she is SO obviously uncomfortable! Poor thing! A lot of (likely most) women have been in a similar situation. But how many have been groped at a funeral? Of an icon. Which was nationally televised. That just piles on several more layers of trauma. Of COURSE she froze! Her brain couldn’t even comprehend what was happening!

  20. Vee says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Taylor Swift sued and won over that horrible ass-grab, surely Ariana should be able to do the same here. I feel like this man should not get away with just this insincere apology.

  21. Lucy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The look on her face and her body language says it all. Destroy him, Ari.

  22. minx says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Ew, ugh, awful, gross, infuriating.

  23. Justmyopinion says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Yeah, she was trying to pull away the entire time and even had a WTF look on her face as he was pulling her with him. And you do not keep your hand on a boob, you can FEEL the boob, take your hand off, pronto.

