“Happy Bey Day! Beyonce turns 37 years old today” links

Why “37″? Did I miss something? If anything Beyoncé looks younger than that.

What is the point of the lies? I’m 37 and I remember when Destiny’s Child started – Beyonce was definitely older than me. Not by much so what’s the point?

Oh, I see. She would have been 18 in “Say my Name” (1999). I have no clue, really. Could have been. How are you so certain she was older than you if it was just by a few years?

Her father said she, Pink and Usher were the same age. Pink and Usher are 39. Bet dad got in trouble. Who knows if it’s true, who cares really. She wouldn’t be the first one to subtract a couple years I’m sure. *That’s my age as well, and she looks as old as me, even though everyone says I look younger..LOL 😁*

I just remember when their song No No No came out and they were interviewed on MTV and I remember finding it interesting that they were maybe 2 years older than me. Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake were around the same age as me and my friends. I found it really weird when a few years ago Beyonce was all of a sudden the same age too.

Not saying there’s anything wrong with it by the way. She looks fantastic whatever age she is, and probably looks younger than me anyway! I just don’t understand it.

@ Nancy
Maybe her dad was mistaken about Usher and Pink’s age? What would be the point in Beyonce lying about her age by just 2 years? If you’re gonna lie, shave off at least 5 years lol. I think she is 37. You can see her on Star Search at the age of 12 with her first group. They have interviewed her teachers and former classmates, and even her first boyfriend. She would get zero benefit in saying she is 2 years younger than she really is. I don’t know just my opinion.

Idk @me. I agree with you completely. If you’re going to do it, go for it. I don’t remember when he said it. It was something of a deal on Bossip. @Cait…No No No was released in November of ’97 off their Destiny’s Child 1998 album.

Is it also possible that she lied to seem OLDER at first? Or perhaps it was mis-reported once or twice early on?
I just peeked at her wiki, and I didn’t realize she had Acadian ancestors and is related to the leader Joseph Broussard who was born in NS. I’ve been doing a lot of ancestry/genealogy research lately, and part of my family is Acadian, so that’s pretty neat.

Why do people always that. IM 38 and I remember that time period very well. SHe was younger than me in the early 00s and shes still younger than me now

Agree! I was just going to say, 37 my ass! I mean, even Gabrielle Union once alluded that Bey came up the same time she did. I know she’s older than me.

Gabrielle said she and Beyonce were friends since they were teenagers. Gabrielle is 45 years old. Now, she must have known people would do the math when she said that. Wonder how good of a friend she really is. No way is Beyonce that age. Happy 37th!

Happy Beyday and B-day!!! Also, I’ve always found AJ’s street to be rather underrated. She does own some fine pieces of clothing, bags and shoes.

And here I thought I was the ultimate Virgo:) My b-day present last week was getting the bandages off the hand I burnt in July. I hate burns.

So AJ is with Kaep. I knew it!!! :0

Happy Belated B-day to Keanu Reeves

Yeah, “37.” I’m 35, and I remember when Destinys Child came on the scene. She was NOT 2 years older than I was then, she was older by a few.

“37″ for the past 3 years! I gotcha mama

37 again? She is the worst about age-lies.

I struggle
With the Bey thing
I mean I would guess she’s 39 or 40
Based on when I was in texas and first learned about Festinys child. I will never forget the Texas Monthly editor came in and spoke to our photography class and he showed us lots of famous photos and one who in his words was about to be “very famous” it was a pic of Destinys child on a horse and Bey was by my memory 18 or 19. So if that was 1999 umm correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t that make her 37 at youngest or 39 at oldest. So that’s her wiggle room I guess and she’s leaning younger. I’ll give it to her bc she’s the almighty Queen and I’m NOT lol

I don’t think she’s lying. I’m 39, and I remember when DC first hit the charts. Beyoncé was a couple of years younger than me then as well. Why is there always so much speculation about her? Wasn’t everyone saying that she was wearing a pillow when she was pregnant the first time around? Not being critical, just curious.

Happy b.day, Beyonce. I am absolutely livid that Kavanagh refused to shake the hand of a parent of a murdered child from Parkland School. REALLY? Heartless m.f. would erase everyone’s rights with a smile and a wave to the special interest groups he represents. Defeat him!

I actually think she looks older than 37, I don’t mean that she looks old or bad but she doesn’t look 37 to me. I’m 35 and okay two years makes a difference but I think B look a closer to 40/early 40s. It’s just something in the features that changes as you age and I see that in her, rightly or wrongly.

She’s only 37? For some reason, I thought she was older. Happy Birthday, she’s such an accomplished woman!!
That Noah Cyrus/Lil Xan drama is sooo unbelievably messy and hilarious
