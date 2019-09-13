Jeremy Renner filed for sole custody of his daughter days after Sonni’s filing

Film Premiere of Tag

Earlier this week, we learned that Sonni Pacheco has suddenly filed for sole custody of her daughter Ava Berlin. Ava Berlin’s father is Jeremy Renner, and for several years, Renner and Pacheco had one of the messiest divorces and custody battles out there. Even after they finalized joint custody and child support, they were still fighting in court about sh-t like “is Renner going to pay for Ava’s nursery school.” Personally, I thought they both seemed like petty a–holes, but I was more on Sonni’s side – her filings made more sense to me, like “yes, Renner SHOULD pay for Ava’s education completely” and “no, Ava should not be raised in a house where there are loose guns.” Well, now Jeremy has seen Sonni’s sole custody filing and responded in kind:

Jeremy Renner is now in an all-out custody war with his ex-wife … claiming that if anyone should be stripped of custody of their daughter … it’s her!!! The actor filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava. He also wants his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, to be limited to only monitored visitation rights.

TMZ broke the story … Sonni recently filed nearly identical legal docs, claiming that she should be the one to get custody. Both Sonni and Jeremy are asking the court to change their previous agreement, which gave them joint custody. It’s unclear what triggered her to make that move, but Sonni and Jeremy have had a tumultuous history.

You’ll recall, in the past Sonni claimed Jeremy’s gun collection put Ava at risk … particularly because one of the weapons was out in the open, behind a bar. Jeremy called BS … claiming his guns were always under lock and key. This ongoing feud sounds like it could be going on a for a while.

[From TMZ]

The suddenness of Sonni’s filing still makes me think that something in particular happened recently. Like, I just doubt that Sonni woke up one day and decided to revive this particularly nasty custody battle. Jeremy’s similar filing days later makes me think that he’s actively trying to make this an even bigger mess. I don’t know. Until we find out the preceding event to all of these filings, I’ll avoid theorizing.

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

Photos courtesy of WENN.

  1. shirurusu says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:12 am

    He just seems so messy all around (they both do), I don’t understand a single thing about him hooking up with someone so young as Sonny in the first place, it’s just very immature. No idea what’s going on but I feel sorry for the kid, it’s like Bertolt Brechts “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” with two parents fighting over their kid and who’s right all the time…

    Reply
  2. Jennifer says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Something about him gives me the creeps. She is entitled to child support, I fully believe in child support, but if he’s already paying $15k a month, I really really hope this isn’t about money. I guess we’ll see what their arguments are soon enough and then I can decide which side I’m on. As of now, I’m only Team Ava and I hope she’s protected from this mess.

    Reply
  3. Krakken says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Poor Ava. Her dad seems like a mega misogynist.

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Sorry for little Ava.

    I dont know what is going on with her parents but what a mess.

    Reply

