Prince William & Kate visit the Hindu Kush mountains to highlight climate change

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first event of the day was a trip to the Hindu Kush mountains. The point of the trip was to see all of Pakistan, of course, and to mimic one of Diana’s famous tours of the same region, but also highlight climate change. We’ll get into that in just a moment. First, some fashion details – I thought Kate was wearing gauchos, but it looks like she’s actually wearing a below-the-knee skirt. She paired that with a Really Wild waistcoat and boots, and Missoma earrings. Without the complimentary white coat and hat, she looks like she’s aiming for “Spanish conquistador” vibes. The white coat/shawl and hat were given to both William and Kate upon their arrival, and yes, Diana wore the same thing when she went. Here’s what happened during the trip:

Pictured against the backdrop of mountains and a dazzling blue sky, Kate was handed the bright white hat with a feather and badge at the front as she and her husband arrived in the mountains of the north of the country. The royal pair were also delighted to be shown a book of pictures of Diana from when she visited the mountainous northern area in 1991. “Ha, ha, ha! The same hat!” William said when flicking through the pages commemorating her visit. “Very special,” Kate added.

Their briefing on glacial melting, climate change and its causes and implications was presented by Pakistani hydrometeorological and glacier expert Dr. Furrukh Bashir of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. William and Kate, who arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening, then walked on the northern tip of a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range — a stark example of the climate change crisis affecting the area. The royals could see how the glacier has retreated in recent years as a result of global warming. Through their visit to the glacier, the royals hope to shine a light on the “very real consequences of global warming, and its devastating effects on our planet,” their spokesman says.

The pair saw a number of “inspiring community-led initiatives that aim to equip the local society with the tools they need to adjust to the changing landscape and weather patterns in the area,” the palace adds. At the glacier, the Duke of Cambridge said, “more education, more awareness and political action” was needed to tackle climate change.

“The young are starting to get engaged in it,” William continued, adding that a “positive conversation” around the issue of climate change and global warming was required in order to enact change.

The Duchess of Cambridge added that she was “impressed” with her husband’s geography knowledge. “I’ve been very impressed by William’s geography,” she said. William, who graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a geography degree, continued to eagerly ask Dr. Bashir about the glacier’s size and flooding while on their tour.