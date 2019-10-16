Prince William & Kate visit the Hindu Kush mountains to highlight climate change

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first event of the day was a trip to the Hindu Kush mountains. The point of the trip was to see all of Pakistan, of course, and to mimic one of Diana’s famous tours of the same region, but also highlight climate change. We’ll get into that in just a moment. First, some fashion details – I thought Kate was wearing gauchos, but it looks like she’s actually wearing a below-the-knee skirt. She paired that with a Really Wild waistcoat and boots, and Missoma earrings. Without the complimentary white coat and hat, she looks like she’s aiming for “Spanish conquistador” vibes. The white coat/shawl and hat were given to both William and Kate upon their arrival, and yes, Diana wore the same thing when she went. Here’s what happened during the trip:
Pictured against the backdrop of mountains and a dazzling blue sky, Kate was handed the bright white hat with a feather and badge at the front as she and her husband arrived in the mountains of the north of the country. The royal pair were also delighted to be shown a book of pictures of Diana from when she visited the mountainous northern area in 1991. “Ha, ha, ha! The same hat!” William said when flicking through the pages commemorating her visit. “Very special,” Kate added.
Their briefing on glacial melting, climate change and its causes and implications was presented by Pakistani hydrometeorological and glacier expert Dr. Furrukh Bashir of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. William and Kate, who arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening, then walked on the northern tip of a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range — a stark example of the climate change crisis affecting the area. The royals could see how the glacier has retreated in recent years as a result of global warming. Through their visit to the glacier, the royals hope to shine a light on the “very real consequences of global warming, and its devastating effects on our planet,” their spokesman says.
The pair saw a number of “inspiring community-led initiatives that aim to equip the local society with the tools they need to adjust to the changing landscape and weather patterns in the area,” the palace adds. At the glacier, the Duke of Cambridge said, “more education, more awareness and political action” was needed to tackle climate change.
“The young are starting to get engaged in it,” William continued, adding that a “positive conversation” around the issue of climate change and global warming was required in order to enact change.
The Duchess of Cambridge added that she was “impressed” with her husband’s geography knowledge. “I’ve been very impressed by William’s geography,” she said. William, who graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a geography degree, continued to eagerly ask Dr. Bashir about the glacier’s size and flooding while on their tour.
Kate has been impressed that her Geography-major husband can find the Hindu Kush mountains on a map! No, I jest. It’s good that William is highlighting climate change through this trip. Here in America, that would be a politically controversial topic, but I suspect William won’t get any blowback from the British press. The press won’t even log all of the Cambridges’ flight data to make a point about “environmental hypocrisy.” That kind of thing is reserved for you-know-who.
I almost wrote a statement about how she is void of deep thought because her comment was praise for her husband. But then thought, this is her role and this is what she will do: support her husband and not give any inkling that she may outshine him. And she plays her role well. Too bad Wills is a dull star, thus she has to appear even dimmer.
But that really isn’t her role. What other consorts have been as lazy and dull as her? Not Philip, not Camilla. Why must this be acceptable for Kate?!? Why does this woman get such a pass? (Not you specifically, but with everyone, media, BRF, etc.)
I think she gets this pass because she is what the BRF wanted after Diana,(bland)and of course no worries-she’s no Diana ,and she should not be held to her standard,but there is someone…Oh yeah Meghan who has that spark,that special something,and …hmmm-she’s not treated so well now is she?
Seriously though I think Kate is fulfilling the role certain people want for her to fill as Williams wife.Not the least of these certain people being William.
Meghan gets attacked because she’s black. Full stop. Even if she were as do-nothing and lazy as Kate she’d get ripped to shreds.
And I totally get that they didn’t want another Diana but there has to be some middle ground. She could still do more, like Sophie and Camilla. Besides, she has zero charisma, charm or personality so she’d never be like Diana no matter how much she worked. She and normal Bill are dull as dishwater.
Oh I agree with you @Royal about what Kate should be doing,and I also agree that Meghan’s being black is the biggest reason she’s attacked with as much vitriol as she is,just throwing in there that being a WOC and that she’s willing to get out there and do,get out there and dare to shine also pisses people off.
Win/win for Kate-Lose/lose for Meghan.
Honestly, I think part of the appeal with Kate is that everyone knows she’s not going anywhere. She’s never going to leave William. There will be no ugly divorce with mudslinging in the papers and interviews. she’s going to keep her mouth shut, smile, and play the part of the quiet dutiful wife in public, and the queen will reward her for that.
(of course, that doesn’t mean William wont divorce her, but for now, those two are set.)
Personally I can’t buy into the idea that she’s dulling herself for the sake of William’s ego. From all that we’ve seen since the dating years, there simply isn’t much to her in the first place. They’re a perfect match in that regard.
Yeah Kate was always quite bland – a bland party girl, just like him.
Nope. She’s shallow and bubbly like a soapdish and always has been.
I think there’s something more she could/would/should do,I mean how do you do less than nothing?
I don’t think she’s able to connect,genuinely with people,and it shows.She may have a hard time because she’s had to become someone,a certain kind of someone ,to marry William and from middle class to royalty.It’s like she’s not quite sure who she is,and it shows in her mannerisms,her speaking,her work.
I think she’d do best dressed in jeans and sneakers,playing sports with children,that is where I see her shine.
She just seemed so full of energy and so vibrant when she was single. She is so dull now. And I agree with the sentiment she is exactly what they wanted after Diana. Which is strange because if William adored his mom, wouldn’t he want a woman with the same drive? Or at least some drive? She seems to just be a backdrop.
Seraphina, yes, when she was single she dressed differently, behaved and (to bring him back) joined again the rowing team.
She’s sporty and competitive so I wouldn’t exactly think she’s that void. But definitely she’s careful not to outshine William because he’s JUST LIKE CHARLES
Yeah I think William took after Charles who hated Diana’s popularity and Kate seems fine with it. After all she’s competitive, sporty and no one so dull could be clever (even with Carole) to get a prince.
Yeah we won’t see any climate hypocrisy comments from the press, despite the fact that they did not fly commercial for this trip. Oh well.
hoo boy to that geography comment. The bar really is set SO low for both of them, isn’t it?
I like her skirt and boots, but not the vest.
Outfit would have been nice sans vest.
From what I’m seeing in the press, this had become “the Diana tour”, where they retrace her footsteps.
I feel like Will and Kate do that a lot on their tours as it is. I feel like there is at least one photo from every tour that is specifically meant to replicate some iconic Diana photo.
Like the Africa tour wasn’t full of those too
You’re right. The Taj Mahal in particular cobra to mind. And I’m not quite sure how I feel about her memory being invoked like that.
It does seem to have stepped up for this tour though – there are Diana comparisons everywhere.
It was, but that was for a very specific thing – the landmines/Halo trust. At this point we have seen H&M do enough tours and they aren’t full of Diana repeats.
Actually, Harry literally took The Halo Trust charity over, carrying his mother’s torch. It’s now his charity, not just a photo op. Nice try, though.
The Halo Trust was the only Diana reference and it was related to a charity that Harry had already been working with.
Didn’t they also dress Archie in a replica hat that matches a photo of Harry and Diana? I could be mixing this up with something else.
Personally? I don’t care if both brothers want to replicate photos or events that were iconic for their mother. I can see why they’d want to, and if it makes them feel better or more connected to their mother, I don’t see that as a bad thing.
@Erinn, oh I think you are referring to the photos of them arriving in Africa off the plane. Yeah, but I think it was just the toque though. I’m okay with them replicating stuff as well, I was responding to the comment that the entire Africa tour was also Diana retracing which it wasn’t.
I’m also biased in that I love seeing babies in cute clothes haha. I like to think Harry was like “You know what? I had this cute hat as a baby – let’s get one for Archie” But you’re absolutely right – it wasn’t a Diana retracing. There were aspects of it, but it was minimal, and I think it was sweet how they did it.
I obviously can’t speak for them, but it seems like—from social media at least—there are many with very fond memories of Diana’s time in Pakistan and they are enjoying the parallels. It also arguably shows continuity in their support, which feels important after such a long gap between their visit and Camilla and Charles’. (I assume Will and Kate will also visit some of the same places as C&C.)
Absolutely spot on. As a Pakistani I don’t understand the criticism.
Both couples play up the Diana connection but one does it far more often that its become their only schtick.
The two are participation trophy experts.
I’m always here for vapid comments from the pair of them. Hoo boy this is a corker.
Well, at least we know William read Page 1 of his briefing notes this time, titled “This Is Where You’re Going”.
So all we’ve gotten out of this “very complex tour” is “ha ha ha same hat” and “I’m impressed with Will’s geography.” Okay, noted. The Cambridge bar is set at 1 inch off the ground. These two are such a joke!!!
I cannot believe that all William could say when seeing the book about his mother’s work is “hahaha same hat” …nothing about her work or how the Cambs work hopes to build off of it or anything. OMG he’s such a dolt and Kate isn’t any better. I get that she doesn’t want to outshine him but the fact that she can’t stand up to him and show him they’d be better off using their roles to make more of an impact just shows she’s completely the same as him. Lazy and shallow.
Not to mention the freaking double standards about taking a private jet to glaciers to talk about climate change. And not a peep from the media or anyone. Where is all the outrage??!! No wonder Harry was on such a tear. It makes me so ragey and pissed off.
The double standards are crazy – I am generally pretty anti-private jets so I’ll gladly call them all out, but the absolute silence from the media about the Cambridges on this issue is nuts.
The goal of this trip in addition to highlight the people of Pakistan was also – according to palace PR – to show how safe it is to travel to Pakistan. They are doing this by taking a heavy security team with them ( the telegraph said 1000 police officers – not sure whether that’s true or not) and flying there on a military plane as opposed to commercial like everyone else. We don’t know the threats that they face as public figures and so its understandable if they need to travel in certain ways, but the double standards from the press is definitely glaring here.
I’ve read plenty of press that trashes W&K.
Just to correct some misinformation:
They did NOT take a private jet to Chitral (to respond to the comment about taking private jets to glaciers). They went by Pakistani military helicopters which is standard for diplomatic visits. Commercial flights to Chitral are infrequent, unreliable and a day trip would not be possible.
they did NOT take 1000 police officers with them. 1000 police officers have been deployed in Islamabad for security reasons. Security is amped up whenever there is a high-level diplomatic visit in any city or whenever we host international cricket tournaments. We have had many losses to terrorism in the past decade and security is a serious issue. Better safe than sorry.
The palace statement itself said nothing about “showing how safe it is to travel to Pakistan”. It did say that the trip is about showcasing Pakistan and its diversity and culture to the world. However, for us Pakistanis this trip is an opportunity to show the world that we are safe to visit and we have much to offer. Does that mean that we should compromise on offering them the best possible security? We are excited to host them and would love to have them back.
Her outfit is giving me “the Angelina character in the opening scene of the movie ‘Romancing the Stone’ ” sort of vibes. Hope someone knows what I am talking about.
Yes. I know exactly what you’re referencing. Then she’s finished writing and she feeds her cat. I watched that movie so many times.
I know what you’re talking about…😅
The land mines/ Halo Trust is the only Diana comparison on their SA tour. Harry was just showing how the area his Mom walked is now a school.
This tour is about dressing like Diana and going to places she once visited (I think) but what is the purpose?
The purpose of this visit has been clear from the start. It’s about interacting with Pakistanis and promoting our culture and diversity, and also reinforce the historic ties between Pakistan and the UK. the purpose and agenda of any royal tour is not set by the BRF but by the FCO.
Why is it ok for Harry to revisit a place his mother visited but not Will? Especially because Diana is extremely beloved in Pakistan and people are excited to see her son among them.
to be honest though, that is the point of most (all?) royal tours. To interact with the host country, to promote the culture and diversity, to reinforce the historic ties, etc.
I think its great that this tour is being well-received in Pakistan, but the purpose of it is pretty standard.
She looks like the supporting character in an Indiana Jones video game…one who gives you a really boring side quest that has you debating whether or not to restart the game…
LOL. she does.
I dislike the ensemble the way she’s put it together. One of the worst, yet.
Kate sounds like a dimwit, and William is just a talking head.
I am so sick of hearing people complain about environmental hypocrisy. All it does is try to mute the point that’s being made in the first place. It’s a Trump-like tactic to deflect.
It’s heartening to me that the Royal Family is taking an active role in addressing climate change.
I would venture a guess that, with security officers, stylists, personal assistants, nannies (when required), and all the other staff and baggage that has to go on any of these outreach events (by Will & Kate or Harry & Meghan or Charles & Camilla, or the Queen herself), an airplane, commercial or private, is full. So it really makes ZERO difference when it comes to the carbon footprint they are leaving.
I think it’s a fair criticism to point out climate advocates not practicing what they preach. Unfortunately for Harry—and this is just my opinion—I feel like part of the reason the negative coverage intensified around them is because he attended Camp Google, an event that seems despised by most of conservative media who already have a thing against liberal celebrities and love pointing out their hypocrisy. I was traveling during this part of their tour so I might have missed it, but did he get any heat for the amount of puddle jumper flights he took to get around Africa?
I feel like the helicopter situation here is most comparable to that, both for security and efficiency, but it is still Extremely Not Great. Apparently the glacier is only accessible by flying or a drive that’s at least a day, which might have been a security nightmare for everyone involved, but especially the Pakistani government.
This tour is so bland and meh.
I disagree. I think it’s been lovely to see more of Pakistan’s culture, especially with today’s visit.
This tour is a huge deal for us Pakistanis as the world is getting to see Pakistan through it. Everyone here is excited to host the royals and they are being wonderful ambassadors for their country.
Milking the ghost of Diana every step of the way. I now see what this is about. It’s about which son holds the greater claim to the legacy of their mother. The press are trying hard for it to be Will and Kate but in essence it’s really Harry and Meghan. Wake me up when this vacation is over.
This tour is embarassing, I feel sorry for Pakistan that deserved better that this.
How is it embarrassing? From the social media the Pakistanis seems happy to have them visiting their country.
This tour is a wonderful success so far. I am a Pakistani and the media and social media is all praise for the Cambridges. they are conducting themselves wonderfully and we are excited to have this opportunity. There is absolutely no need to feel sorry for us. We can speak for ourselves.
I respect your opinion,and although W and K aren’t my favorite royals (I actually am rather indifferent to them most of the time),I am happy that you and your fellow countrymen/women are enjoying this visit from them.I think Pakistan is a beautiful country,and the Pakistani people I know are truly nice people. If your opinion is favorable of this tour and what is happening then I think that’s great.
And much respect to you for stating the obvious- that you’re all able to speak for yourselves.
That said, I think many people on this site (myself included)simply feel that the Cambridges often get much credit for less work.Maybe that isn’t the sentiment in Pakistan,but other tours they have done very little to help/support they just sort of tour/vacation at times.I hope you continue to enjoy their visit.
Sorry guys, you’re being manipulated and expected to eat up the crumbs scattered by the Cambridges and the press.
I really don’t understand the anti-Cambridge antipathy on these boards but I will try to share the Pakistani perspective.
First of all, the itinerary and agenda for these trips is not decided by Will and Kate-it’s decided by the FCO in coordination with the British High Commission in Islamabad and lots of logistical and security considerations have been made. For example, Chitral is accessible, relatively secure and still showcases the beauty of northern Pakistan. It’s also home to the Kalash people, who have an extremely unique culture and identity. Should they not have gone there just because Diana had already been and people would start criticising them for retracing her footsteps? People there were excited to see them and they even met a young woman called Diana who was named for the Princess of Wales after her visit to the area in the ’90′s.
Secondly, what is so wrong about invoking Diana’s memory? Diana is extremely beloved in Pakistan to this day and people are excited to see her son in our country. Why do people get so agitated about her own son retracing her footsteps? For the Pakistani people this trip is a win because through their visit Will and Kate are showcasing Pakistan to the world.
Thank you, so many valid points. And yeah, if Diana was so liked.. I mean, some people were happy to see me as a granddaughter of my late father and I’m nobody so with Diana it’s simply nice..
Thank you for this. I don’t understand the Cambridge bad/Sussex good theme here. I like them both. It is completely normal for both boys to follow their Mother’s (& their Father’s) footsteps.
Very well said once again Geane. Some context is needed as always – whether its the Cambridges or the Sussexes. I find it hard to understand people who scoff without applying some consideration or context. Whether it’s a trip to Pakistan or the cost of refurbishing a historic listed property the context is important. I’m glad you pointed out logistically what it takes or organise these tours and what it means to local Pakistanis who are finally seeing their country depicted in a positive light!
The issue with retracing Diana’s trip to Pakistan is because Kate does it so frequently. At this point its kind of like, “oh look. Kate is channeling Diana again. Surprise!” It’s not just this tour. It’s a constant thing with her.
Is it only me, or is the Diana re-enactment strategy not a very disturbing pattern, given that Kate is William’s wife?
She put the most blah things together for this outfit. Those boots are ugly.
For all the new royal watchers, William was an art history major in college and almost dropped out because he was struggling with all of the attention, press, POs, etc. Kate talked him into staying and switching his major to GEOGRAPHY. So, I’m pretty sure this was a “tease” and/or family joke. They are using military transportation due to high risk of attack, the growing escalation of war between Pakistan and India, threats of kidnapping, & terror threats as reported by BP, KP, press.
Charles talked him into staying, not Kate. The idea that it was her is a myth.
I thought they both studied history of art.
He switched to Geography after the first year – allegedly his grades were bad and he almost dropped out.
This is an interesting thread to read and I appreciate all the Pakistani commenters’ contributions
Same.
Catherine Walker, who’s dead, and whose patterns are remade custom for Kate, for starters…