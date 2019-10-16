“Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is about to endorse Bernie Sanders” links
  • October 16, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links


Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is about to endorse Bernie Sanders?! [Jezebel]
Jungle Cruise trailer [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson swear they’re sober [Dlisted]
Marisa Tomei is so pretty [Just Jared]
Lupita Nyong’o looking amazing in yellow [Go Fug Yourself]
Felicity Huffman has reported to jail for a whole two weeks [Pajiba]
Biggest moments from the third Democratic debate [Towleroad]
How many Steve Carrell movies have you seen? [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

19 Responses to ““Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is about to endorse Bernie Sanders” links”

  1. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    What a waste of an endorsement.

    
  2. ChillyWilly says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    That’s odd. I wonder why she isn’t endorsing Warren?

    
    • tw says:
      October 16, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      Not odd at all. She worked for his campaign in the past and he helped “make” her.

      
    • Original T.C. says:
      October 16, 2019 at 12:56 pm

      Because Bernie stands for the same policies she does without excuses or avoiding questions. She, like Bernie is against corporate Democrats, the old guard who have gotten rich in Washington and are now spineless against Trump. These people no longer remember the struggle to survive. Warren is not going to go against the Democratic status quo. It took her too long to come out against accepting money from big donors if she’s the nominee. Bernie and Warren are not the same, the media pretends they are.

      Most Democratic women under age 35 are strong Bernie fans. His policies talk to their current struggles in a system rigged against them much more so than Warren, Biden, Harris, etc

      
  3. vanna says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I am so tired of Bernie, and I am not even American. Since he attracts such a hardcore unpleasant following (talking about the BernieBros) he would be immediately disqualified for me. Also the fact that he is not a Democrat. How does that not affect AOCs decision?

    
    • Snappyfish says:
      October 16, 2019 at 12:59 pm

      @Vanna. Spot on. Bernie isn’t a Democrat & he can’t win places it matters (Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania etc) because socialism isn’t going to fly in middle America & swing states that other Democrats can win. His time has passed (disclaimer: didn’t like him then either as I believe him to be Napoleon of Animal Farm)

      I don’t care who endorses whom. I vote for Who I believe will do the best job. There are a lot of the candidates I like. Bernie (no matter who endorses him) will ever be my guy. IF he gets the nomination & that’s a huge IF) I will sadly vote for him knowing we will have 4 more years with a despot corrupt Trump

      
    • Harrietthesaviour says:
      October 16, 2019 at 1:07 pm

      You’re talking about bernie bros but ‘the squad’ has just endorsed him.

      
  4. Katen says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I’m honestly shocked he hasn’t dropped out after his heart attack. Not only is the actual election still over a year away but four years is a pretty long commitment for someone who is close to 80 years old and has serious health issues.

    
  5. Lua says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Ugh

    
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    Welp….

    She gotta pay what she owes….

    Won’t make a bit of difference….

    
  7. Nikki* says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    He is too old, and his health is a serious issue. Please don’t make me go for that, Dems.

    
  8. Valiantly Varnished says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    This isn’t surprising. She’s been a Bernie supporter since way back when. I like AOC. And we will have to disagree on this one.

    
  9. Tiffany says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    He is not a Democrat. I mean, how many times must this be said.

    
    • Nikki* says:
      October 16, 2019 at 1:06 pm

      He filed as an Independent for the Senate race in 2024, but he filed as a Democrat for the 2020 Presidental race. He also filed as a Democrat for the 2016 primary.

      
  10. JanetFerber says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    This reminds me of how Ralph Nader refused to leave the presidential race, hurting Gore (who, like Hillary, also won the popular vote). Our main goal as a country, as I see it, is to eject the orange one from office. Period. I believe Biden, a white man, is the only one who can win against Trump, especially considering trump is the backlash to President Obama, a black man (and one of the most honorable and true men who has ever held that office). The country is so toxic, rage-filled and divided, I think we all need to bite the bullet and unite over the one candidate who can win. In this political climate, a woman (black or white) is not going to win. Bernie lost last time and just had a heart operation. This is realpolitik at its harshest. It’s not the candidate you like best, but the one who is our best chance for taking Trump out of office, who must get the nod. Unpleasant, but true. Or Trump can just be re-elected (if that’s what one wants to call it with all the cheating, hacking, voter suppression and gerrymandering going on) and we will have the Evile (a typo but I’ll let it stand) One for FOUR MORE YEARS. Yes. So to avoid the apocalypse that trump will surely cause, and the irreparable damage of four more years of fascist insanity, we must do what has to be done.

    
  11. Original T.C. says:
    October 16, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Shots. Fired.

    
  12. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 16, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Her endorsement won’t matter. The Squad’s endorsement won’t matter. Bernie isn’t a Democrat. He isn’t going to get the nomination. The base isn’t going to vote for him.

    Reply

