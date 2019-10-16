“Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is about to endorse Bernie Sanders” links

BREAKING: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president as she appears alongside him at a rally Saturday, the Washington Post reports https://t.co/z7Pb3WxYLo
— Axios (@axios) October 16, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is about to endorse Bernie Sanders?! [Jezebel]
Jungle Cruise trailer [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson swear they’re sober [Dlisted]
Marisa Tomei is so pretty [Just Jared]
Lupita Nyong’o looking amazing in yellow [Go Fug Yourself]
Felicity Huffman has reported to jail for a whole two weeks [Pajiba]
Biggest moments from the third Democratic debate [Towleroad]
How many Steve Carrell movies have you seen? [Buzzfeed]
What a waste of an endorsement.
Agreed.
That’s odd. I wonder why she isn’t endorsing Warren?
Not odd at all. She worked for his campaign in the past and he helped “make” her.
Because Bernie stands for the same policies she does without excuses or avoiding questions. She, like Bernie is against corporate Democrats, the old guard who have gotten rich in Washington and are now spineless against Trump. These people no longer remember the struggle to survive. Warren is not going to go against the Democratic status quo. It took her too long to come out against accepting money from big donors if she’s the nominee. Bernie and Warren are not the same, the media pretends they are.
Most Democratic women under age 35 are strong Bernie fans. His policies talk to their current struggles in a system rigged against them much more so than Warren, Biden, Harris, etc
I am so tired of Bernie, and I am not even American. Since he attracts such a hardcore unpleasant following (talking about the BernieBros) he would be immediately disqualified for me. Also the fact that he is not a Democrat. How does that not affect AOCs decision?
@Vanna. Spot on. Bernie isn’t a Democrat & he can’t win places it matters (Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania etc) because socialism isn’t going to fly in middle America & swing states that other Democrats can win. His time has passed (disclaimer: didn’t like him then either as I believe him to be Napoleon of Animal Farm)
I don’t care who endorses whom. I vote for Who I believe will do the best job. There are a lot of the candidates I like. Bernie (no matter who endorses him) will ever be my guy. IF he gets the nomination & that’s a huge IF) I will sadly vote for him knowing we will have 4 more years with a despot corrupt Trump
You’re talking about bernie bros but ‘the squad’ has just endorsed him.
I’m honestly shocked he hasn’t dropped out after his heart attack. Not only is the actual election still over a year away but four years is a pretty long commitment for someone who is close to 80 years old and has serious health issues.
Ugh
Welp….
She gotta pay what she owes….
Won’t make a bit of difference….
He is too old, and his health is a serious issue. Please don’t make me go for that, Dems.
This isn’t surprising. She’s been a Bernie supporter since way back when. I like AOC. And we will have to disagree on this one.
He is not a Democrat. I mean, how many times must this be said.
He filed as an Independent for the Senate race in 2024, but he filed as a Democrat for the 2020 Presidental race. He also filed as a Democrat for the 2016 primary.
This reminds me of how Ralph Nader refused to leave the presidential race, hurting Gore (who, like Hillary, also won the popular vote). Our main goal as a country, as I see it, is to eject the orange one from office. Period. I believe Biden, a white man, is the only one who can win against Trump, especially considering trump is the backlash to President Obama, a black man (and one of the most honorable and true men who has ever held that office). The country is so toxic, rage-filled and divided, I think we all need to bite the bullet and unite over the one candidate who can win. In this political climate, a woman (black or white) is not going to win. Bernie lost last time and just had a heart operation. This is realpolitik at its harshest. It’s not the candidate you like best, but the one who is our best chance for taking Trump out of office, who must get the nod. Unpleasant, but true. Or Trump can just be re-elected (if that’s what one wants to call it with all the cheating, hacking, voter suppression and gerrymandering going on) and we will have the Evile (a typo but I’ll let it stand) One for FOUR MORE YEARS. Yes. So to avoid the apocalypse that trump will surely cause, and the irreparable damage of four more years of fascist insanity, we must do what has to be done.
I think Warren can win.
Shots. Fired.
Her endorsement won’t matter. The Squad’s endorsement won’t matter. Bernie isn’t a Democrat. He isn’t going to get the nomination. The base isn’t going to vote for him.