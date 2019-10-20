Prince Harry was asked if he & Meghan are considering a permanent move to Africa

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs tonight in the UK. ITV is still dropping exclusive clips from the documentary, which is interesting because it feels like everyone is already going to tune in. The two previous clips garnered so many headlines – Harry talking about the trauma he feels whenever he hears cameras clicking away, and how the press intrusions bring up the worst memories of his mother. The second clip of Meghan fighting back tears as she discussed how difficult the past year has been was something else though – her pain was palpable, and like all things involving Meghan, people had crazy-strong feelings about her words and her pain.

Part of the smear campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been the not-so-subtle move to “exile” them somewhere. Those stories popped up in the final month of Meghan’s pregnancy. At first the stories were framed as “the Sussexes WANT to move to Africa for years.” But we soon learned that Project Exile-The-Sussexes was a plot being hatched by Prince William and the Kensington Palace team, something about how William is “preparing to be king” and he’s tired of the Sussexes being so… popular and work-ethic-y. While the Sussexes were on their 10-day tour in Africa, Harry was asked on-camera about a potential move to the continent:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happy to be out in Africa — and plan to devote themselves to improving the continent. Harry told a British broadcaster that he feels “more like myself” in Africa, adding that Cape Town would be an “amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves,” the Sunday Times of London reported Saturday. “The rest of our lives, especially our life’s work, will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation,” said the prince. “There’s a lot of things to be done. There’s a lot of problems here, but there’s huge potential for solutions.”

ITV actually released the full clip because, obviously, the half-quotes weren’t doing justice to Harry’s real answer. You can see the clip below – Harry wonders aloud where they would even base themselves if they were to move (however temporarily) to Africa, and he seems to shut down the idea of a permanent move, all while reiterating his love for the continent and his dream of devoting more time and energy to conservation work there. Again, if the Sussexes move to Africa, it will not be their f–king choice. It will be because they were forced into exile by Bratty Fake King William.