Austria’s Countess Olympia married a Napoleon & wore a fantastic wedding gown

I started looking through these wedding photos for two reasons: one, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were wedding guests and I was wondering “why” and “how” and two, I just like looking at wedding photos. The reason why Bea and Edo aren’t headlining this post is because the bride’s wedding gown was, in a word, FANTASTIC. Arguably the best wedding gown of the year. She was a very joyful looking bride too. Smug bride knew her dress was bangin’.
So who is this bride? Her Royal Highness Lady Duchess Rootintuttin Von Moneybags. No, I jest. Her name is Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg and you can just as easily replace all of those names with $$$$$$. She married Prince Jean-Christophe Napoléon. Yes, of the NAPOLEON family. As opposed to the second cousin of Bubba Napoleon. Countess Olympia is the 31-year-old granddaughter of Robert, Archduke of Austria-Este. Prince Jean-Christophe Napoléon is… well, his Wiki page tries to explain it. He’s descended from Napoleon Bonaparte’s younger brother. Basically, the bride and groom both come from “royal houses” and this was a grand union of two important families. As such, a huge crew of European royals came out for their wedding. They were married in Paris, at Les Invalides. The groom currently works as a hedge fund manager.
As for the wedding gown… it was Oscar de la Renta. Her borrowed/blue accessory were sapphire-and-diamond earrings from her mom. She also borrowed a family tiara (on her mother’s side) for her wedding. The jewels are lovely, but g–damn this is a good dress.
Here’s Princess Bea and Edo. Her dress is… okay. At least she didn’t wear some gaudy green & black cocktail-saloon-dress like she did at Ellie Goulding’s daytime wedding.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
No to the dress.
Yep, a very weird dress. It looks like a costume for a bride from sci-fi movies.
Sorry Kaiser, but that dress is a big no for me, but congrats to the couple.
I too have to say no to the dress. It reminds me of a table runner or some kind of doily one would put on furniture.
That was my thoughts exactly. Where a like button when you need one?
I love wedding dresses with interesting patterns, it’s sort of what I’m looking for with my own dess (but obvs way more budget friendly as I am not a Countess). Not so sure about the capelet thing she has going on, but overall I like it
you people are crazy, this is such a unique and lovely dress! I’m so over “strapless lace mermaid” whatever.
This is why I like it. It’s not something I would wear if I were getting married, but it is a statement dress. It’s kind of like Cate Blanchett to me lol – I often don’t like what she wears, but I appreciate the fashion of it.
What is on her left hip? It has a very strange angle to it.
They look like the Hasburgian versions of Isabella Rossellini and Justin Trudeau.
And yes, that dress is bangin’!
Les Invalides is where Napoleon Bonaparte is buried.
That is a stunning dress.
The dress is memorable but I am not a fan.
Well said.
My guess is the capelet is to comply with the ‘no bare shoulders / cleavage in church’ thing that upper class families tend to stick to. I think it is detachable and probably would be discarded for the reception.
It’s interesting and different, that’s for sure, but I don’t like it as a wedding dress. It kind of looks like intricately cut paper. A neat idea, but I prefer something more classic for a wedding.
Kirigami! I had to google it but you are right. That’s exactly what it looks like.
I had my doubts when I clicked on this but the dress is amazing. I love the capelet and wish I had had something like this when I got married. I also love the fabric. I am also tired of the same old wedding dresses, but would love this one regardless.