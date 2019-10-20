Austria’s Countess Olympia married a Napoleon & wore a fantastic wedding gown

I started looking through these wedding photos for two reasons: one, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were wedding guests and I was wondering “why” and “how” and two, I just like looking at wedding photos. The reason why Bea and Edo aren’t headlining this post is because the bride’s wedding gown was, in a word, FANTASTIC. Arguably the best wedding gown of the year. She was a very joyful looking bride too. Smug bride knew her dress was bangin’.

So who is this bride? Her Royal Highness Lady Duchess Rootintuttin Von Moneybags. No, I jest. Her name is Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg and you can just as easily replace all of those names with $$$$$$. She married Prince Jean-Christophe Napoléon. Yes, of the NAPOLEON family. As opposed to the second cousin of Bubba Napoleon. Countess Olympia is the 31-year-old granddaughter of Robert, Archduke of Austria-Este. Prince Jean-Christophe Napoléon is… well, his Wiki page tries to explain it. He’s descended from Napoleon Bonaparte’s younger brother. Basically, the bride and groom both come from “royal houses” and this was a grand union of two important families. As such, a huge crew of European royals came out for their wedding. They were married in Paris, at Les Invalides. The groom currently works as a hedge fund manager.

As for the wedding gown… it was Oscar de la Renta. Her borrowed/blue accessory were sapphire-and-diamond earrings from her mom. She also borrowed a family tiara (on her mother’s side) for her wedding. The jewels are lovely, but g–damn this is a good dress.

Here’s Princess Bea and Edo. Her dress is… okay. At least she didn’t wear some gaudy green & black cocktail-saloon-dress like she did at Ellie Goulding’s daytime wedding.