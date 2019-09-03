Ellie Goulding wore a custom, Victorian-style Chloe gown for her Yorkshire wedding

While I’m really happy that we have so many photos of Ellie Goulding’s weekend wedding, I feel a little bit sorry for her – the whole “walking out the church” thing was ruined because photographers got way too close, and because her wedding party seemed to swarm around Ellie and her groom, Caspar Jopling. Caspar and Ellie married in North Yorkshire, and there were tons of celebrities and royals in attendance, including the York princesses, Sarah Ferguson, Sienna Miller, Cressida Bonas, Jimmy Carr, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom and James Blunt. (Ed Sheeran was notably absent, huh.) There was definitely a “circus” atmosphere and it was NOT all about the bride on her big day.
There’s a lot of talk about Ellie’s wedding gown, and she wants us to talk about it! That’s why she provided quotes for People Magazine and other outlets about her dress. She went to Chloe to work with designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi on a custom gown. Ramsay-Levi told People: “We worked on a collage of references from the Victorian era that she wanted to weave into the design, in dialogue with the historical York cathedral where the ceremony was to take place. Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style.” The gown took 640 hours to construct, and it was “hand-embroidered with White Roses of York” and “embellished with white glass beads.” Ellie’s silk tulle veil was embroidered with the initials E and C.
I give credit to Ellie for doing something a bit different for her wedding gown and you can tell that she didn’t want the more “standard” kind of wedding gown for this era. It seems a bit fussy to me – I think the sleeves PLUS the high neck PLUS the ruffle is a little bit much – but overall, she’s a beautiful bride. She clearly got the dress she wanted and I’m sure she felt like a princess (a Victorian princess).
PS… Real question: is Princess Beatrice’s ensemble at all appropriate for a day-time wedding?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Is it awful that it reminds me of a Victorian nightgown?? I like the details, but there is just too much
No, I agree – it’s too much and everything about it together is bad imo. Ruffly neck, big shoulders, appliqués, sleeves are too long – I don’t like it at all. And she needs to stop messing with her lips. And since I haven’t had coffee yet this AM, how disgusting to see Fergie preening for the camera. She’s as complicit as they come and it’s awful.. And the whole Anne-of-Cleves bandeau head gear trend needs to just stop. Now.
I actually appreciate that she put so much thought into the gown. It’s not really my taste, but I’m surprised that I kind of actually like it. But it’s always really nice when even the tiniest of details hold meaning, and she clearly put a lot of thought and love into the things she wanted incorporated into it’s design. Kudos to the designer for pulling it off.
RE: Princess Bea – if you were to drop those sleeves, extend the main fabric to her knees and get rid of the same material as the sleeves on the bottom of the dress I think it could have been a huge hit. I absolutely LOVE the shade of green that it’s been made in – and if it was edited down to a sleek, classic shape I’d kill for a dress like it.
I love forest green too, but shiny fabric for daytime is just all kinds of wrong.
She married Clark Kent!
I actually like it! It’s not what I would pick but she put a lot of thought into it and it fits her really well.
Her husband is cute. He looks like a 90′s movie era romantic comedy English boyfriend.
I live in York and it was a madhouse in town – you couldn’t move around the whole Minster (cathedral) area – which is basically the centre of the city.
She resembles Steffi Graf from certain angles (particularly in the thumbnail pic) Just me?
The gown is pretty, but her hair looks messy.
Princess Bea’s ensable isn’t appropriate for ANYTHING!
But I love the wedding dress!
It looks like Bea is wearing one of the endless versions of that hideous Vampires Wife dress.
Beatrice looks RIDICULOUS!!
Penny Dreadful
It’s not my taste, but as long as she loves it, that’s all that matters. I preferred the second wedding dress she wore, designed by Stella McCartney.
On a freaky and unnerving side note, I’m on vacation and have been doing a lot of walking and I just told my husband how much my knees are hurting me and an ad just popped up here with the headline, “Good News if your Knees Hurt.” So yes, our phones are listening to us.
I like it as i do like Victoriana types fashion but not sure of the detailing.
Firstly, Ellie’s makeup is amazing. The dress, sadly, with that kind of thing, you have to get the material just right and, well, they didn’t. You need something slightly stiffer and not as whispy because you get the nightgown look which I know she wasn’t going for. As for Beatrice, I like the ensemble, however, she needed a little more colour on the lips so she doesn’t look washed out.
Duchess Kate wants this in Blue.
Ellie can keep the dress if I can have the husband. 90s Hugh Grant vibes oh my.