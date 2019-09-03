Ellie Goulding wore a custom, Victorian-style Chloe gown for her Yorkshire wedding

While I’m really happy that we have so many photos of Ellie Goulding’s weekend wedding, I feel a little bit sorry for her – the whole “walking out the church” thing was ruined because photographers got way too close, and because her wedding party seemed to swarm around Ellie and her groom, Caspar Jopling. Caspar and Ellie married in North Yorkshire, and there were tons of celebrities and royals in attendance, including the York princesses, Sarah Ferguson, Sienna Miller, Cressida Bonas, Jimmy Carr, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom and James Blunt. (Ed Sheeran was notably absent, huh.) There was definitely a “circus” atmosphere and it was NOT all about the bride on her big day.

There’s a lot of talk about Ellie’s wedding gown, and she wants us to talk about it! That’s why she provided quotes for People Magazine and other outlets about her dress. She went to Chloe to work with designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi on a custom gown. Ramsay-Levi told People: “We worked on a collage of references from the Victorian era that she wanted to weave into the design, in dialogue with the historical York cathedral where the ceremony was to take place. Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style.” The gown took 640 hours to construct, and it was “hand-embroidered with White Roses of York” and “embellished with white glass beads.” Ellie’s silk tulle veil was embroidered with the initials E and C.

I give credit to Ellie for doing something a bit different for her wedding gown and you can tell that she didn’t want the more “standard” kind of wedding gown for this era. It seems a bit fussy to me – I think the sleeves PLUS the high neck PLUS the ruffle is a little bit much – but overall, she’s a beautiful bride. She clearly got the dress she wanted and I’m sure she felt like a princess (a Victorian princess).

PS… Real question: is Princess Beatrice’s ensemble at all appropriate for a day-time wedding?