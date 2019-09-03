Thomas Markle gave a new interview to the Mail, he wants a photo of Archie

There were too many headlines about abolishing the monarchy and Prince Andrew’s nasty associations with Jeffrey Epstein, so the Mail on Sunday decided to fly someone out to Mexico for yet another sit-down interview with Thomas Markle. We’re in another one of those cycles. We should have expected it. Thomas Markle’s lies were outed when Meghan and her friends went to People Magazine earlier this year and talked about how Thomas and Samantha are serial liars who need to keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths. They also spilled the tea on a letter Meghan wrote to her father in August 2018, where she told him how much he hurt her by selling her out – keep in mind, Thomas had been telling people for months that he hadn’t heard from Meghan at all, so of course after that, he sold a copy of Meghan’s letter to the Daily Mail, even though he proved that he was a liar and it proved that Meghan had given him a blueprint for what he needed to do to be in her life.
Thomas stayed miraculously quiet – for the most part – this summer. But of course the Mail needed to revive this old sh-t, all while pretending the letter debacle never happened. The Mail also noted that Thomas Markle “neither asked for nor received any payment for this article.” Curious, because I bet they paid him to license the old photos of Meghan used in the article! That’s my guess. Anyway, if you care, you can read his sh-t here. Some “highlights”:
He wants a picture of Archie: ‘I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.’
On Meghan’s birthday: ‘I sent her a card via her financial adviser in LA but received no acknowledgement. I have no idea if she got it.
Why he stayed quiet for a few months: ‘There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life. Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.’
His apology for arranging those photos before the wedding: ‘I was approached by a photo agency which said it would be a way to improve my image because the press were making me look like a homeless guy. It was a huge mistake. I wanted to apologise to the Royal Family publicly but Meghan and Harry told me not to. So I texted Jason Knauf, who was Harry and Meghan’s then press secretary, and he asked me what I’d like to say? I said I wanted to apologise to the Queen and the Royal Family and that I meant no harm. That apology never came out. I don’t know why.’
I mean, there’s a lot more in that piece, but I truly feel ill when I have to read this man’s comments in which he tries to bully and emotionally abuse his daughter with the mainstream press’s help. There was literally no reason for the Mail on Sunday to send someone down to Mexico to report on WHICH PHOTOS were on Toxic Tom’s wall. Meghan told him in the letter that he ever wanted to speak to her again, he needed to stop abusing her in the press and he needed to stop selling her out. He has not stopped. And what he’s most upset about is the fact that he doesn’t have his own photo of Archie… so he could sell that for a higher price.
After a day or two, “royal sources” went to The Sun and told them that Meghan has no intention of allowing Thomas back into her life at this point. A source said: “It’s a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father any more. This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she’s now coming to terms with. It’s obviously heart-breaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son.” Yep. She has to protect herself too, because her father seems hellbent on humiliating her and smearing her for money and attention.
Also: before the British peeps roll their eyes at Meghan’s tacky, gauche American family, just remember that the Duke of York raped a 17-year-old trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein.
This person is so toxic and disgusting. I feel so bad that her own family is dragging her like this. Like clearly these people are fame thirsty and to just read “he wants a photo of Archie” like turned my stomach, like no part of him deserves to see that baby and to publicly say that is so toxic and disgusting.
I think we should collectively start ignoring all these articles. I will no longer click on anything with his face or name on it. I hope everyone does the same, and maybe he will eventually go back under the rock from which he crawled out of.
I’ll only read the articles that Kaiser posts, I refused to directly link to the article.
It may be a “new” interview but he has nothing new to say, just the same old boo-hoo woe-is-me stuff.
I don’t click on any tabloid story that mentions Harry, Meghan or Archie but click on lots that mention William, Kate and Andrew (don’t read them necessarily). I know I can’t change the overall click rates on my own but feel like I’m doing my little bit….
Can you imagine the mileage he would get out of interviews if he had a picture of Archie. Even the blind saw this interview coming.
They should send him a huge print of the photo of Doria, Meghan, Harry, Archie, Queen, and Duke from when they introduced baby Archie to the Queen. Or a big blown up picture from the christening with Doria standing comfortably, looking beautiful with all of Harry’s family.
Ugh. He’s so vile.
Did Andrew call him up personally for some headline grabbing wailing? Epstein stories have all but vanished from the headlines over the weekend.
It’s true what they say: you can’t pick your family. She is unfortunate in that most of her family is trash (at least on the father’s side)
Her new family doesn’t seem to treat her much better.
You’re very right. But her new family has always been problematic and this was her choice.
I love how he acts like he doesn’t have any other grandchildren. He probably has no relationship with them either.
I’ve said this in other posts-just because you are related does not mean you have a right to a relationship, especially if that person is emotionally or mentally abusive. I’m sure Meghan has had to deal with this bullsh@t all of her life.
THANK you for that last paragraph! As infuriating as he may be I’ll take five Thomas Markles over one Prince Andrew. So much for the upper class. 🙄
Thomas Markle reminds me of my sister who is also abusive, intited, and arrogant.
Family isnt always blood.
“By order of Her Majesty the Queen and Buckingham Palace, to distract you from Prince Pedo Andrew, we present to you Meghan Markle: Heartless B!tch Daughter, Part Infinity (and just in time for P!ss Morgan coming back from his holidays!)”
He can easily find the christening photos on the web. There you go, that’s all he deserves.
I was really hoping he had gone away. Although I think Britain is more preoccupied with the Brexit mess at the moment to give him much attention, thankfully.
Poor Thomas can’t keep his lies straight.
They didn’t call when I was in the hospital although I texted them to let them know where I was.
Previously, he said Harry screamed at him when he was lying on the hospital bed and he hung up the phone on him.
I knew from the way that letter was written that it was the end of the road for Meghan with her father.
By the way Meghan was married before, and didn’t need your permission to get married.
You said Harry asked for her hand in marriage on the phone, because you told him it was too dangerous to come to Mexico, now you’re saying he should’ve come to Mexico.
What more Meghan have to do, don’t you get it she wants nothing to do with you and your children.
By now Thomas should realize that Meghan is not going to give him anymore money and the Royal Family don’t care enough about you, to pay you to go away.
The last time Meghan gave Thomas money was in October 2017, maybe Harry whispered in her ears, that is why Thomas is always attacking Harry.
No, being pregnant was never gonna “mellow” Meghan out. In fact, the opposite happened. She became a parent. A parent who loves her child and will protect him from anyone who would try to hurt or exploit him, even if that means protecting him from ill-intentioned relatives. But I guess Tommy boy can’t relate to those kinds of nurturing instincts.
This!
…..so he can sell it to the highest bidder. Prick.
The UK is in free fall at the moment so I don’t think anyone GAF about any of this. There was an anti-Brexit march on Buckingham Palace over the weekend and Boris Johnson is threatening to refuse to request Royal Assent if Parliament passes legislation to prevent a hard Brexit. Democracy is dying. This doesn’t even qualify as a carnival sideshow anymore.
Scary days ahead. Make sure you have cash and a bit of gold in your mattress.
Basically this is all in-family bickering. Something the royals should be used to. Particularly post Diana. I hope one day they all get together again. Archie will be missing out on a great family network if they all remain estranged.
Also just a reminder. There is such a thing as Rule of Law. & ppl are generally regarded as innocent until proven guilty by 12 of their peers. RBG would herself not approve of labelling someone a criminal by gossip. That’s how the Salem Witch Trials gathered steam & we’ve come a long way since then.
They definitely don’t have to get together and Archie is not necessarily missing ouy – especially since the relationship is toxic. When my ex and I divorced I told my children (all adults) that they had to make their own relationship with their father and I wouldn’t interfere. He has lost all relationship with his daughters because of his actions and for no other reason. They are not missing out on any “great” family network.
Thank you for the PSA about atrocious Andrew, Kaiser, peoples’ memories are very short and selective.
Sloppy Tom wants a photo, cut photos out the paper and put them in a frame.
The Fail gotta distract from the pedo. Also it says he didn’t take or was offered any money for the interview but fail to properly credit the photo’s which he WILL have sold to the Fail for a tidy some.
It was only a matter of time that he showed his mug to whine about not having access to Archie.
Also its worth noting that he is just like Uncle Andrew if what Thomas Jr has said is true – the evil one liked to pay for it with younger women during trips to the Philippines.
Amazing how money changes things. I sold my house and made a profit. Mom started bringing up 500 she had loaned me 5 years ago. I paid ut back to her. Meanwhile my brother has been living in her house, rent free for 15 years. Wtf mom?
Thank you for the last sentence of every royal article today.
Don’t let us forget it for a second.
The only people on this mans side are the haters and BM, who are only using him. No one cares at this point and it proves that they are desperate if they have to get this cash for quote loser after he was publicly embarrassed with that letter. The lack of access is killing him and the media because either can’t make money. Keep shining, Harry and Meghan.