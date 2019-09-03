Thomas Markle gave a new interview to the Mail, he wants a photo of Archie

There were too many headlines about abolishing the monarchy and Prince Andrew’s nasty associations with Jeffrey Epstein, so the Mail on Sunday decided to fly someone out to Mexico for yet another sit-down interview with Thomas Markle. We’re in another one of those cycles. We should have expected it. Thomas Markle’s lies were outed when Meghan and her friends went to People Magazine earlier this year and talked about how Thomas and Samantha are serial liars who need to keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths. They also spilled the tea on a letter Meghan wrote to her father in August 2018, where she told him how much he hurt her by selling her out – keep in mind, Thomas had been telling people for months that he hadn’t heard from Meghan at all, so of course after that, he sold a copy of Meghan’s letter to the Daily Mail, even though he proved that he was a liar and it proved that Meghan had given him a blueprint for what he needed to do to be in her life.

Thomas stayed miraculously quiet – for the most part – this summer. But of course the Mail needed to revive this old sh-t, all while pretending the letter debacle never happened. The Mail also noted that Thomas Markle “neither asked for nor received any payment for this article.” Curious, because I bet they paid him to license the old photos of Meghan used in the article! That’s my guess. Anyway, if you care, you can read his sh-t here. Some “highlights”:

He wants a picture of Archie: ‘I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.’ On Meghan’s birthday: ‘I sent her a card via her financial adviser in LA but received no acknowledgement. I have no idea if she got it. Why he stayed quiet for a few months: ‘There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life. Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.’ His apology for arranging those photos before the wedding: ‘I was approached by a photo agency which said it would be a way to improve my image because the press were making me look like a homeless guy. It was a huge mistake. I wanted to apologise to the Royal Family publicly but Meghan and Harry told me not to. So I texted Jason Knauf, who was Harry and Meghan’s then press secretary, and he asked me what I’d like to say? I said I wanted to apologise to the Queen and the Royal Family and that I meant no harm. That apology never came out. I don’t know why.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean, there’s a lot more in that piece, but I truly feel ill when I have to read this man’s comments in which he tries to bully and emotionally abuse his daughter with the mainstream press’s help. There was literally no reason for the Mail on Sunday to send someone down to Mexico to report on WHICH PHOTOS were on Toxic Tom’s wall. Meghan told him in the letter that he ever wanted to speak to her again, he needed to stop abusing her in the press and he needed to stop selling her out. He has not stopped. And what he’s most upset about is the fact that he doesn’t have his own photo of Archie… so he could sell that for a higher price.

After a day or two, “royal sources” went to The Sun and told them that Meghan has no intention of allowing Thomas back into her life at this point. A source said: “It’s a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father any more. This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she’s now coming to terms with. It’s obviously heart-breaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son.” Yep. She has to protect herself too, because her father seems hellbent on humiliating her and smearing her for money and attention.

Also: before the British peeps roll their eyes at Meghan’s tacky, gauche American family, just remember that the Duke of York raped a 17-year-old trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein.