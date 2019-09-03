Prince Harry launches new eco-travel program Travalyst in Amsterdam

Here are some photos of Prince Harry today in Amsterdam. News of the trip was apparently embargoed for royal reporters, meaning no one could report on the trip ahead of time, but reporters were told about the trip and they were there to cover this event. So what is the event? WELL. Prince Harry is announcing a new partnership between “Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa,” which will aim to change the travel industry. The project is called Travalyst and it’s being done under the banner of the SussexRoyal Foundation, although Prince Harry has apparently been working on it for two years, back when he was part of the The Royal Foundation with his brother and sister-in-law. Omid Scobie had the nicer take on the initiative:
Prince Harry is on a mission to transform the travel industry. The Duke of Sussex is in Amsterdam today to officially launch Travalyst—a new program that aims to explore and improve conservation efforts at tourist destinations around the world, tackle climate change, and help local communities grow economically.
“Travel has the unparalleled power to open people’s minds to different cultures, new experiences, and to have a profound appreciation for what our world has to offer,” the prince said in a statement. “As tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population. Bringing companies, consumers, and communities together is our best chance to protect destinations and ecosystems for future generations.”
Travalyst won’t encourage people to travel less, but it will help tourists make environmentally friendly decisions, such as providing tips for offsetting carbon emissions and supporting local communities at tourist destinations. The goal is to give the consumer more eco-conscious travel options when booking trips and educate them on the impact tourism can have on the environment. In the months ahead, Travalyst will launch new industry collaborations and initiatives focusing on different areas of tourism sustainability, including preventing wildlife damage and ways to tackle the growing problem of “over-tourism”—which is literally seeing some of the world’s most beautiful places being loved to death.
“I have learned so much from the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met in places like Botswana and the Caribbean, Nepal and New Zealand,” Harry said in a speech at Amsterdam’s A’dam Tower. “What is clear across this vast landscape is our world faces environmental challenges of unprecedented scope and scale.” A source close to the prince tells BAZAAR.com that the royal felt the project was “hugely important, as the number of people traveling is rising rapidly but individuals are not being given enough opportunities to do it in a more sustainable manner. By bringing together these industry heavyweights, they are able to help lead the way in protecting this planet.”
Critics will be quick to point out Harry’s own widely-reported use of private jets to three different destinations in the month of August. During today’s launch, which he flew to on a commercial flight, the prince said, “We can all do better. While no one is perfect, we are all responsible for our own individual impact; the question is what we do to balance it out.”
So… is Travalyst a site? Is it a resource for tourists so that people can use more eco-data about where to go and how to travel? It sounds interesting.
The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English – who has been caught out lying about the Sussexes multiple times – did a Twitter thread about the launch and Harry’s comments to the press in the Q&A session. English tweeted that “In a Q&A session Harry defiantly insists he will continue to travel by private jet ‘to ensure the safety of my family’. Fair play for answering the answer honestly, but I’m not sure it is helpful. Claiming MRF wouldn’t be safe on a commercial plane won’t cut it with many…To put it in context, though, Harry says he spends ‘99 per cent of my life travelling the world by commercial’. When he travels privately, he says, he does offset the carbon emissions.”
All of that being said, did you hear that the Duke of York flew on a private plane from Spain back to England for crisis talks with his team because people keep talking about how he accepted sex and favors from sexually trafficked minors given to him by Jeffrey Epstein?
Do you think William is trying to ruin Harry’s new project? William or someone from KP set up the private jet drama purely to discredit Harry.
Of course William did. *eyeroll*
Oh please. That’s ridiculous
William is not clever or committed enough to think about that. Carole Middleton is the smart one in that team BUT there is no way she knew about Harry’s project in advance. Given the tensions between the two brothers, I doubt even William knew it would be launching soon.
If not William then it wouldn’t surprise me at all if someone did. All of the royals take private flights so that leaves us with two questions.
Why were Harry and Meghan singled out for the vitriol. Easy, because it’s always them that are singled out.
Why that particular timing? I think we’ve just learned the answer to that.
I really doubt that 99% of the flights he takes are commercial, even you only count flights for official engagements. I am sure he travels commercial a lot, but that number is unrealistic for someone like him.
This sounds like a great initiative, equipping consumers with the information they need to make climate-conscious decisions while travelling. But having this a Sussex banner issue will open them up to criticism every damn time they travel. So get ready for this story to get trotted out multiple times in the coming years…
Since Harry has been working on this for 2 years, it’s becoming clear to me why we’ve had the onslaught of private jet stories from the Brit tabs concerning Meghan/Harry and the Cambs making sure to be pictured flying commercial.
I think it was to put a stinker on his initiative. KP has known this was coming and are trying to sabotage.
I honestly thought about that too but I didn’t say it because I thought it would make me sound like I was wearing a tin-foil hat!!
lol
All of them fly private on vacation and talk about doing what you can for the environment, but suddenly only Meghan and Harry are hypocrites to the British press.
Yeah, too obvious to me what’s going on.
TBF to Harry he answered the criticism over the private jet usage – would William have done that?
English needs to shut and take all the seats.
I like the Sussex way of announcing projects at their launch, having already done the work to set it up, rather than trying to build hype months before (Children Of Broken Britain initiative still awaited). This sounds like a good project and much needed
Is it too cynical of me to wonder whether someone got wind of this… oh I don’t know, about 3 weeks ago, and tried to lay the bad press groundwork in advance?
I hate it when people throw out random percentages. “I fly commercial 99% of the time.” Really, Harry? You flew private at least 4 times this summer, are you really saying that’s 1% of the flights you take?
Stop. Digging.
This. I mean…LOL they really can’t find leas hypocritical initiatives? Like, I truly believe that even if H&M tackled say, world hunger, they would be criticized for eating ever again. I get that. But even I’m like…why drop leaflets about ecotravel from your private jet, man. Just dumb.
Harry also said the reason he flies private jets is to protect his family. No one disputes the fact that royals are targets, however we have seen royals take commercial flights plenty of times. We’ve also seen them take public transport occasionally. If they want to fly on private jets that’s on them but the excuse being used here by Harry to justify it is a weak one. One of their pals even said that they can’t fly commercial for “fear of being kidnapped”. Oh please!
The real reason royals fly private jets is because it affords them the comfort & luxury they are accustomed to, and also to get the privacy they so crave when they want to take a luxurious holiday!
I think he’s serious about the safety issue. There is a lot of vilitrol out there against Meghan and now with Archie I can totally understand why they fly private.
To me, privacy and protection go hand in hand. I think he’s fine to say this, especially because he didn’t defend it irresponsibly. He admits “we all can do better”, and supports a responsible “if you play you pay” attitude, i.e. carbon offsets (and launching initiatives like Travalyst, maybe? Which could make a real difference in a big way.)
P.S. How handsome is this man, amirite? *swoon*
Right. Weren’t there threats against George, and he was followed around by paps hiding in car trunks? Anne lived through an attempted kidnapping in a car (she’s a badass). It’s all a little dismissive to his own family history.
Just be truthful. “We had the opportunity to fly private, which we don’t do often. It’s a wonderful splurge, and we make sure to offset the emissions where do take advantage of this luxury”. Own it, move on.
I’m interested in learning more about Travalyst. The age of widespread commercial air travel, as we know it, always has been destined to pass into history—if for no other reason than the finite availability of fossil fuels. Unless alternatives are developed, regular folks in future generations won’t be able to travel the world as easily as we can. It will be back to sailing ships and (electric) trains!
And again, we will never be able to actually legitimately criticize the Suxxess because of the smear campaign. Now would be a great time to talk about the bad optics of them flying private like four time this summer, Harry saying he mostly flies commercial etc. But we cant do that without 1. Sounding like we are part of the smear campaign and not having actual legit criticism. 2. Getting attacked because people dont want to discuss criticism against them because of the way they have been treated. 3. We want them to do good, right? Like I want H&M to be the best they can be, but for them to do that they need to be able to receive their legit criticisms.
Now you can eco-travel to a fox hunt. Yay.
Harry said he will continue to travel by private jet ‘to ensure the safety of my family. I believe he and Meghan receive numerous death threats.