Prince Andrew ended his Spanish golf vacation, returned home for ‘crisis talks’

There’s an old photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Donald Trump and Melania which I’ve been using in a lot of stories about Jeffrey Epstein (see below). Other outlets have been using the same photo too – it’s an easy-to-find archival photo from Mar-a-Lago in 2000. But I guess people are just now looking through all of the other photos from that event, which is how they came to find that Prince Andrew was also at that same Mar-a-Lago party, and he posed with Donald Trump and Melania too. As it turns out, he was brought to that February 2000 event BY Epstein and Maxwell. I can’t wait to hear his “friends” explain that one! Anyway, the Duke of York has ended his Spanish golf holiday and has returned back to England for “crisis talks.”

Prince Andrew has flown home from a holiday in Spain on a private jet to hold crisis talks with royal officials over his friendship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York had been on a two-week golfing retreat in Sotogrande with his former wife Sarah Ferguson as the long-running ‘sex slave’ scandal intensified. Andrew, 59, returned to Britain on Wednesday before photographs emerged of him partying with the billionaire financier and President Donald Trump in 2000. The pictures showed the pair partying with Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of helping Epstein procure underage girls for sex, and Melania Trump. They were taken in February 2000 at a celebrity tennis tournament at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which saw Epstein bring Andrew as a guest. Virginia Roberts, who was then a young towel girl, has claimed that a few months later Maxwell recruited her to become a sex slave for Epstein and his friends. A royal source told The Sun of Andrew’s return this week: ‘Andrew and Fergie flew back together on Wednesday. He knows he has to come back and face the music. The optics were not a good look, with so many stories about the Epstein accusers while he was on a sunny golf course in Spain. He’s having a series of talks with advisers this week about how to salvage his reputation going forward. Fergie remains entirely committed to him.’ Epstein’s visits to Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s and early 2000s are well documented, but at some point he and Mr Trump fell out and he was banned from the resort. The President said last month: ‘Yes, he and I did have a falling out a long time ago. The reason doesn’t make any difference, frankly. But I haven’t spoken to him in probably 15 years or more. I wasn’t a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein, that I can tell you.’

Trump said that about the “falling out” several weeks ago, and there’s been lowkey speculation about whether Trump is telling the truth about that, and what the reason for the falling out could be. I saw someone speculate that Epstein tried to hit on Ivanka, but I think it’s far more likely that Trump was told that Maxwell and Epstein were using Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground. Who knows though. As for Andrew’s presence at Mar-a-Lago as a special guest of Epstein… ugh. And yes, of course he needed to end his golf holiday. Those “crisis talks” will be very interesting, right? “Sir, should we just continue to smear the Duchess of Sussex whenever a bad story comes out about how you raped teenagers?” “Yes, let’s try that.”

