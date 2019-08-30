Prince Andrew ended his Spanish golf vacation, returned home for ‘crisis talks’

There’s an old photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Donald Trump and Melania which I’ve been using in a lot of stories about Jeffrey Epstein (see below). Other outlets have been using the same photo too – it’s an easy-to-find archival photo from Mar-a-Lago in 2000. But I guess people are just now looking through all of the other photos from that event, which is how they came to find that Prince Andrew was also at that same Mar-a-Lago party, and he posed with Donald Trump and Melania too. As it turns out, he was brought to that February 2000 event BY Epstein and Maxwell. I can’t wait to hear his “friends” explain that one! Anyway, the Duke of York has ended his Spanish golf holiday and has returned back to England for “crisis talks.”
Prince Andrew has flown home from a holiday in Spain on a private jet to hold crisis talks with royal officials over his friendship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York had been on a two-week golfing retreat in Sotogrande with his former wife Sarah Ferguson as the long-running ‘sex slave’ scandal intensified. Andrew, 59, returned to Britain on Wednesday before photographs emerged of him partying with the billionaire financier and President Donald Trump in 2000. The pictures showed the pair partying with Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of helping Epstein procure underage girls for sex, and Melania Trump.
They were taken in February 2000 at a celebrity tennis tournament at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which saw Epstein bring Andrew as a guest. Virginia Roberts, who was then a young towel girl, has claimed that a few months later Maxwell recruited her to become a sex slave for Epstein and his friends.
A royal source told The Sun of Andrew’s return this week: ‘Andrew and Fergie flew back together on Wednesday. He knows he has to come back and face the music. The optics were not a good look, with so many stories about the Epstein accusers while he was on a sunny golf course in Spain. He’s having a series of talks with advisers this week about how to salvage his reputation going forward. Fergie remains entirely committed to him.’
Epstein’s visits to Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s and early 2000s are well documented, but at some point he and Mr Trump fell out and he was banned from the resort. The President said last month: ‘Yes, he and I did have a falling out a long time ago. The reason doesn’t make any difference, frankly. But I haven’t spoken to him in probably 15 years or more. I wasn’t a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein, that I can tell you.’
Trump said that about the “falling out” several weeks ago, and there’s been lowkey speculation about whether Trump is telling the truth about that, and what the reason for the falling out could be. I saw someone speculate that Epstein tried to hit on Ivanka, but I think it’s far more likely that Trump was told that Maxwell and Epstein were using Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground. Who knows though. As for Andrew’s presence at Mar-a-Lago as a special guest of Epstein… ugh. And yes, of course he needed to end his golf holiday. Those “crisis talks” will be very interesting, right? “Sir, should we just continue to smear the Duchess of Sussex whenever a bad story comes out about how you raped teenagers?” “Yes, let’s try that.”
Randy Andy will be the downfall of the monarchy.
As is currently is yes and I am beginning to feel that is might just cause TQ to abdicate with Charles taking over to save the institution. If that happens Randy Andy and his line will be cut from the succession, royal purse and banished from court (meaning that he won’t be at official family events).
Surely they have to understand that this is NOT going away and its getting worse everyday for them – its obvs that the last statement from Andrew came directly from him and not via the Palace ‘advisors’. It made things worse, it created more questions than it answered esp as everyone pretty much laughed at it. He’s digging a hole from himself and the RF – if they want to survive they will have to make him take responsibility for what he’s done. He’s guilty and we all know it.
Whoa – he flew home on a private jet? Isn’t that the real story here?
I thought so, too.
Nope… that’s only relevant if it were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
#Abolishthemonarchy! and let’s get some real justice for Andy’s victims while we are at it.
Cheers Originallala, I agree wholeheartedly!
I have been following a few hashtags on twitter like #abolishthemonarchy #stopthecoup and I wonder if the royals are going to change their public appearances going forward. There are quite a few protests popping up and I bet there might be a few protesters at a photo op (maybe/hopefully?).
There is a lot of anger over Johnson proroguing parliament and TQ’s backing of what we see as an assault on our democracy. With this, on top of Randy Andy the pedo and the private jet stories its not looking good for the Monarchy. Sadly I don’t think they will do anything proactively to combat it, TQ sticks her head in the sand and will only deal with it if she is made to (see Tony Blair and Diana’s death). They can’t rely on the Cambridge’s to repair that image as those 2 are just too lazy to put the effort in. The Sussex’s upcoming tour needs to be a success, however the RF will probably shoot themselves in the foot as Andrew and the Cambridge’s will try and sabotage it to get some good PR for themselves to distract from their own issues.
@Digital Unicorn – ^^^If this happens then that pretty much confirms how tone deaf the RF are. How could anyone seek to gain ‘good publicity’ for Andrew at a time like this ?
Andrew just needs to step aside now and give up his HRH and other privileges. Until he can absolve himself in the eyes of the public, thereby showing he is not ‘above the law’, he has no right to the public purse.
1. Andy has massively aged in 19 years. Like badly.
2. Epstein and Maxwell definitely used MAL as a hunting ground. But any “falling out” between Epstein and Trump is either not true or because Epstein tried to recruit Ivanka. No way Trump cared if Epstein used MAL for hunting. He probably approved it.
And didn’t Trump only start talking this way about Epstein after he died? I thought he was all, “he’s a good guy” or radio silent before.
I wonder what Charles is thinking these days and what his plans are. I’m sure this is further fodder for streamlining the BRF. Do away with all of them and let them eat cake!!!
Read the whole story at The Daily Fail. The Fail is moderating comments (unlike Meghan stories where comment posting is a free-for-all) so there are not many comments let alone the usual pithy & juicy comments. Why is the tabloid media protecting this guy?
My thoughts exactly!!
Yes!! Was just coming on to comment about the daily fail. Comments are moderated on all articles regarding Andrew. It’s ridiculous.
I think the Fail are protecting themselves.
There was a sex harassment case in the Fail once where I knew the perpetrator (husband of an old friend who was devastated). I commented, but it was clear I knew too much for the average commented and they moderated my comment and I got a message in my mailbox.
It’s comments like that the Fail have to guard against, material facts and / or allegations ‘getting out’ and putting them into hot water.
They consider Meghan stories low hanging fruit and hate her so don’t moderate them. That is how you know that they’re usually lying in their write ups about Meghan.
Save his reputation – WHAT reputation?
Its drip drip drip from the tabloids and the stupid fool is taking the bait – he will get what is coming to him. Every time he opens his fat gob the more he incriminates himself.
Virginia’s lawyers are coming for him and the press are making sure we know that Mummy and her ‘grey men’ are trying to cover things up for the favourite pedo rapist son.
Prince Andrew is ‘having a series of talks with advisers this week about how to salvage his reputation going forward”. LOL. Good luck with that. His reputation hasn’t been that good for years but with this, he has found a way to make it worse.
There’s been reporting that Trump and Epstein fell out over a real estate deal in FL . Epstein was set to purchase a large property and thought he could flip it for a profit. Epstein asked Trump’s opinion about the property, thinking Trump didn’t have the means to finance it. But Trump swooped in with a bigger offer and swiped it from Epstein.
In other words, their falling out has nothing to do with any principled opposition Trump might have had about Epstein recruiting minors at his resort.
Right, I don’t think T would have cared a whit about the sex ring. He prob benefitted from it. So it would likely have been something else like this, something that would hit one of the few things T actually cares about — money. I don’t think he would even care about someone hitting on his daughter, he’d prob take it as an indication of his own greatness in producing a hot daughter. How did we get here…so depressing to realize who the men in power are and have been for so long…
Maybe Trump, unlike Andrew, knew to cut ties with Epstein when the latter became radioactive, while Andrew was out and about with Epstein after incarceration.
Horrible thought – I wonder if those pictures of Epstein and Andrew strolling Central Park as well as Andrew attending parties were “paid appearances.” Cause that sure seems right up the York alley.
There is also a story that Epstein tried to recruit senior MAL staff from under Trump.
“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Mr. Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” (from the NY Times)
So obviously somewhat of a fan then, eh.
Hope Andrew is feeling every bit the fear that the trafficked children felt as they were used and abused for the amusement of the rich and depraved.
In the first photo – never seen Melania’s eyes wide open. Andrew looks … startled?
There’s a rumor that is most likely untrue, but interesting nevertheless. The speculation is that Andrew’s problems were used to grease the Queen’s quick (and controversial) decision on the prorogation of Parliament. It’s gets a little political and outside the scope of this blog.
But, isn’t it interesting that Andrew is the person who participated in Epstein’s low-rent Eyes Wide Shut parties who is relentlessly talked about. What about everyone else?
And, now, Andrew needs to come back from a vacation where he was acting above it all and waiting for it to blow over. Bad optics…really?…not bad behavior? From sex with minors to a cheeky golf holiday, just a bad look. We must divert attention elsewhere to salvage the Duke’s reputation. Because — it’s salvageable. Really?
Some very anti Harry/Meghan sites have been quiet the last few days. I assume the trolls are simply awaiting their marching orders and talking points.
Anti Meghan and Harry stories are on hiatus until after the SA tour.
The press want access so they have to behave for a few weeks, cue the recent favourable articles towards her in the Fail i.e. $15 pub lunch, touching Instagram write ups etc.
It’s back to usual b*tching about them after the tour and a few pics of Archie thrown into the deal.
Wow, it must be serious to interrupt his golf vacation (“vacation” from what? What’s his job, again?)
Being mummy’s favorite is his job.
For some people that is a full time job.
I’m still going with my gut and it tells me Andrew isn’t panicking. He went on a nice vacation for two plus weeks and finally came back to London. He knows his mom and her advisors will protect him. So he’s just going about his life as usual. It’s the Queens advisors who are putting out the stories of “Andrew freaking out” as they know the optics look really bad.
Andrew is among the UK’s “1%”-ers and people like that are always protected at least from the criminal and financial fallout of their “activities”. But his reputation will never recover IMO – especially after Charles becomes king.
It’s funny because I think that Andrew and his family (Sarah Ferguson + daughters) have always been D list royals with a few years where they bounced upward. But D list overall.
ITA. I don’t think he’s panicking either. He knows mommy will protect him and also I doubt he actually cares or sees the nig deal/crime. I really don’t think he gives two shits. It’s everyone else around him who see the problem and I just don’t think they are getting much to work with.
Exactly. What;s going to happen to him? Nothing.
He’s probably more annoyed that this is ruining his holiday.
It’s becoming more and more obvious with each passing day that the tabloids have the goods on Pedo Prince and they are not letting him get away with this. Only Andy and his dear mummy the Queen can’t see it. Even the Fail has been up his a** all week – of course, not as much as Meghan’s but as we all know, taking a private jet or several is way worse than violating teenagers. If BoJo’s power grab didn’t knock Andy of the news, then nothing will – not even an engagement or pregnancy announcement.
Plus, someone talked on another thread of the hacking scandal of 2005. No reason to believe that Andy was not hacked at the time like other members of the RF. Of course, the tabloids can’t use illegally obtained information to nail Andy but the past hacking means they know where to look and what to look for. It’s not a coincidence than old pictures like this one with Dump and Malaria and the video of Andy peeking out of Epstein’s mansion are suddenly published, a decade after they were taken/shot. Andy is in deeeeeeep trouble.
Mazher Mahmood (the News of the World’s notorious Fake Sheikh) was jailed for 15 months for conspiring to pervert the course of justice in 2016. He’s out now.
Mahmood was the first journalist to reveal the links between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. It was a Mazher investigation that resulted in that picture of Andrew and Epstein walking together in Central Park. And it’s thought that Mazher’s team were behind the video published by the Mail On Sunday of Prince Andrew in 2010 waving off a young woman leaving Epstein’s mansion.
The Mail on Sunday is declining to reveal the source for this video but Mahmood is known to have kept meticulous files of all the covert videos and audio recordings from the Fake Sheikh’s investigations over the past 25 years. It’ll be interesting to see which other Mazher scoops come back over the next few months if he really is on the prowl again…
From yesterdays Popbitch mail out, so you are on the money @Sarah
The late Diana, Princess of Wales made some prophetic statements during her short life. Some were spot on while others were way off. During the Panorama interview, one of her statements pertained to Charles, and whether he’d be King. She said something to the effect of everyone, a question in everyone’s mind. I thought it off at the time. It turned out, people are indeed wondering now.
Abolish the Monarchy
The future First Lady looks high on something in those pictures…