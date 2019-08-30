Kendall Jenner slammed for wearing culture-vulture cornrows in LA

Last year, Kim Kardashian found herself mired in controversy (shock!) and facing widespread accusations of cultural appropriation (also shocking!). What was the controversy that time? It was because Kim had smallish cornrows in her hair – for a photoshoot – and she posted photos on her social media referring to them as “Bo Derek braids.” They are Fulani braids or cornrows, not “Bo Derek braids.” Kim was bashed across the board, for appropriating a hairstyle usually worn by black folks, for not even giving credit to black hair culture for the braids, and for not acknowledging or apologizing for her privilege and ignorance.
One year later… Kendall Jenner stepped out several days ago in LA, with her sister Kylie. Kendall had cornrows halfway through her hair. She wore the cornrows for about a day, getting pap’d with that hairstyle and even posting stuff on her Instagram Stories with the same hair. To be completely fair to Kendall… to my knowledge, she didn’t claim that Bo Derek invented this. So at least there’s that, and yes, I know that’s setting the bar very low. Still, Kendall was accused of cultural appropriation, which isn’t surprising in the least considering her entire family built their empire on culture-vulturing and famewhorism. Some comments online:
“I’m EXHAUSTED of white people constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles that we are always ridiculed/ chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out,’ ” wrote one user. “We wear these hairstyles to PROTECT our natural hair from damages but they wanna wear it because it looks cool. It shouldn’t be worn by them period.” Another noted Kendall’s previous controversies, claiming, “She never learns.”
“Yet another time that Kendall Jenner has appropriated black culture,” said one user. “These white women no longer have to think for themselves. They just exploit and steal from black women but are the ones who are praised for it.”
“Can she come up with something else???” someone wrote. “This act is getting redundant now.”
A rep for Kendall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
I’m not black so I’m keeping my mouth shut. I will say this though: I think if it was a one-time thing, one moment where someone appropriated without understanding what they were doing, it wouldn’t be as big of a deal. But, again, this family does it all the damn time. Kendall and Kylie famously tried to sell t-shirts of their faces superimposed on top of iconic photos of Tupac and Biggie. Kendall knows better. Or rather, she knows what she’s doing.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Yoh .. people rage over everything.
Yup raging over not being able to wear your hair naturally..
Exactly. Just wear your hair however you want. Why do people get pissed off for the simplest things? Ugh.
Some of y’all do not know the history of natural hair discrimination for Black women being at the core of people’s outrage and it shows.
The Kardashian-Jenners have a long history of appropriating Black culture, modifying themselves to have body traits usually featured naturally on Black women as well as fetishizing Black men.
This is nothing new for them but it is interesting to see people trivialize that clan’s need to use Black bodies and Black culture for attention.
Stick around. You ain’t seen nothing yet
ugh they suck, but attention is what they want. They do this on purpose.
My thought ecactly! She did it on purpose because – yay, finally in the headlines again!
Exactly. The second I saw these pics I was like “here we go again”. So thirsty.
It’s ok to offend an entire community because attention is more important.
So sick of this family.
‘Entire community’
I’d say this was done intentionally. She knew what the blow back would be and she did it to create controversy and get the attention. If black women weren’t criticized/demonized for wearing natural hairstyles such as cornrows and dreads, it wouldn’t be such a big deal if others wore them. But black women have lost jobs because of wearing cornrows and have had to file lawsuits over this. It’s damn exhausting.
I am not defending her, and I am white, so I can’t say anything about this.
But I remember in the 90′s when these braids were extremely popular, everyone was wearing them, including me. Makes me question everything I know about life and privilege
That’s kind of what I came here to say. I remember everybody wearing this hairstyle in the ’90s and early 2000s. I suppose we were all culturally appropriating, but considering how into ’90s fashion everyone is lately I wonder if it’s more related to that. I mean, even scrunchies have made a comeback.
I was super against scrunchies being back, but I have super long hair that I tie up when it’s wet, and my hair stylist told me that scrunchies are so much better for wet hair than the regular hair elastics. So I wear them while my hair is wet now. And it makes sense, because I only wore them in the 90s, and my hair was much smoother back then (much less gray too, hahahaha!)
Right? I was a cheerleader in the early 2000′s and I braided our whole teams’ hair to look like this for competitions and games. It was the most efficient way to keep ALL hair out of our face. I never ever associated it with black people.. just as an efficient hair style. Whoops.
@LaaLaa, I don’t think people wearing their hair in that style is white privilege. I personally like the style and if I want to wear my hair in that fashion, why not. I’m not being malicious or trying to get attention. But she is. And that’s where the issue comes into play. Just like the commenter who said the sisters are morphing their bodies. Plus, this is a PR stunt. Nothing more, nothing less. I’d give her props if she tried to put some kind of positive spin on it but it’s all just attention seeking BS.
I remember when I was growing up and kids would come back from vacation in Barbados or Bermuda and they were very tan and had cornrows or braids with beads and we all thought it looked so cool.
Not where I’m from. I mean I guess I saw more white celebs wearing them then but nothing notable in my former city. Did people do these styles themselves back then? Daily or leave in for a while? I don’t know about black hair but on my hair it would be messy after the first night, straight hairs would be poking out everywhere. Honestly that’s probably another reason white people dont do this that often. If it was convenient for us more of us would probably be asking why can’t we wear that too?! Kendall obviously didn’t wake up like that, someone did it for her. and it’s not even the best style for her. I suspect she wanted a headline
No one can lay claim to a hairstyle. Cornrows have been around since millenia. Look at bronze age art and you will find them there. She can do whatever she wants with her hair.
Exactly.
People are addicted to getting OUTRAGED about everything. People should be able to style their hair however they want to.
I am too tired to discuss hair styling and cultural appropriation with white women today. Not at the end of a grueling week of work and apartment hunting. The conversation around Taylor Swift a few days ago was draining enough.
So I’ll just say: of course, it’s cultural appropriation and of course, Kendull is doing it for attention.
Same same. Discussing black issues with white women is tough when a lot of them are White Women™ and they just won’t listen, stay in their lane or start invoking permissions given from NBPoC relatives. They think they’re incisive but that ain’t how it works.
I hear you. As soon as I saw the headline I knew white women would be scrambling here to White Feminist all over the comments. People are addicted to outrage? Check! People can do what they want with their hair? Check! Black people didn’t invent braids? Check! I hope your weekend is fun and restful.
I’m a white woman who just wanted to say I support your message.
I’m trying to convince other white women to read Uses of Anger by Audre Lorde. Because she effectively communicated why we need to support woc instead of making everything about white guilt.
In the words of Taylor Swift, you need to calm down. I’m Irish-American and married to an Indian man whose mother loves to ship me both clothes and jewelry from India that I proudly wear. Should I ignore these gifts/hurt my mother-in-law for fear of being told I’m “appropriating” from another culture? No. For, as my husband and I agree, I’m showing appreciation for another culture. That’s possible too and we need to recognize that when having these discussions.
Well, bless your heart, ChattyCathy, you tried it. But you and your husband ain’t black and inserting your irrelevant opinion into this specific matter (while quoting Taylor Swift no less!) is Peak White Woman.
Quoting Taylor Swift in this particular instance is so fitting.
Oh my god. I wear a ponytail every day, should I be concerned that I’m somehow offending someone somewhere because of something? Christ. It’s hair. Wear it how you want.
Listen-it’s not just about the cornrows. It’s about the fake tans, the enhanced buts & lips, & cornrows to make themselves resemble black women, even though their actual relationships with black women are problematic. This, cherry picking from black culture for money has been their foundation.
As a black woman who can’t wear these hairstyles to work because I would be in HR faster than you can say Kardashian, let her wear her braids while she refuses to acknowledge why the others don’t/can’t and I’ll hand her a can of Pepsi and everything will be ok.
Same. I graduated last spring and I realized soon enough that if I wanted to find a job, I would need to ditch the natural hair. So hello, wigs, weaves, sew-ins and hundreds of euros spend to transform the hair I was born with.
White and non-black celebitches whining that it’s just hair really don’t understand how privilege they are.
Thank you. Some of these comments are willful ignorance. How many times do we have to say black women LOSE THEIR JOBS for wearing natural hairstyles like cornrows.
That is f’d up! I want to yell and ask you how on earth a hairstyle could put you in HR, but sadly I know how.
California just passed a law that allows black people to wear their hair however they prefer. Think about that please: a law needed to be passed in 2019 so people of color can wear their hair naturally and not be fired or removed from school. Yes it could be a 90s throwback etc but part of the criticism of Kendall having cornrows stems from it being a trigger for some people who faced discrimination their whole lives for having Afro hair.
A voice of reason in an ocean of ignorance and callousness. Thank you @CuriousCole.
Once again, I would like to thank the Celebitches for teaching me something I don’t know. I read the story confused as to why there would be such outrage over a hairstyle and thinking surely no one culture can “own” a way of wearing their hair. However, I am gobsmacked and saddened to learn from this thread that WOC have faced disciplinary action and consequences for wearing their hair a certain way and that something like a law has to be passed to make this illegal. WTAF?
This.
I think New York has passed or will pass a similar law protecting natural hair styles on the job.
And isn’t it still an issue in the military that Black women have a very limited range of how natural hair can be worn?
Look, these women have built their careers and brands off cultural appropriation, proximity to, and imitation of blackness. However, I will say Kendall and Kourtney are the least guilty of this. Whereas the other 3 seem to have spent the last decade trying their hardest to cosplay and morph into their black female friends before discarding them, Kendall has kept a bit more to herself. Point is, cultural appropriation is nuanced and there was outrage against Kim because she was obviously capitalising without crediting, whereas Kendall is just wearing the hairstyle, and the half up half down cornrowed style has not been exclusive to the black community so I honestly can’t muster any feelings about this. I will say though, white people don’t get to decide what is and isn’t cultural appropriation of a culture that’s not their own. So, if you’re a white person that doesn’t care about cultural appropriation, I would recommend learning more about the concept, instead of broadcasting how little it matters.
Kendall is not the least problematic, she just weirdly gets away with it more because her surgery is less in your face and relatively attractive. I agree with your last two sentences, but you contradict yourself before that. Kendall does not get a pass from me.
Hey @Gingerbread, why do you think I contradicted myself? I am a black woman and was just trying to express why I can’t muster the energy to care/be upset by this. I’ll confess I don’t follow Kendall super closely but from what I’ve seen she doesn’t partake in the kind of black cosplay her siblings love so much in terms of their black male fetish, altering their bodies to a caricature of a black women, hair/make-ups/wigs etc. etc. I respect that you don’t want to give her a pass, but for me, her wearing the braids is merely eye-roll worthy.
I guess weren’t giving Kenboring enough attention y’all.
So much ignorance in these comments and it’s not even noon yet. I’m so tired of people minimizing, trivializing and dismissing the feelings of Black people. Some of you folks are really clueless and it shows.
+100
White woman here speaking solely to other white women: the fact that you feel at ease explaining in a blip why it’s ridiculous how everyone is getting offended speaks volumes of your privilege. Of course you wore your hair in certain ways blah blah blah but it wasn’t ok then and one would have hoped that between adolescence and now more people would have heard PoC expressing their frustrations and listened and educated themselves on what appropriation is and why it’s hurtful and damaging. But nah it’s easier to say something is not a big deal when it has never affected you. Stop being all hmmmph dismissive and maybe think for a second if it hurts you AT ALL to sit down and learn some things.
I’m white so obvs I don’t know how POC feel. But I see a lot of typically black culture being worn by white people and them not getting harrassed for it like black people would. Braids, dreadlocks, cornrows, weave were used against black people by whites, saying they were too dirty, etc.” It’s sad that takes white people wearing it for it to be accepted. I remember when nasty bitches would give black women shit for wearing “weave.” And they probably still do. Now white people are wearing weave and it’s called extensions. And “boxer braids.” Hypocritical that white women can wear black hairstyles and it’s cool. But black women have been told they need to straighten their hair, wear it natural, etc etc in workplaces. But now white women wear weave to work, oh I’m sorry, EXTENSIONS, and it’s cool. No, not cool at all. It’s the double standard that would really piss me off if I was black. Not to mention if a black woman dyes her hair blonde, then, oh, she’s trying to be white. I’d be pissed if I was black. I’m embarrassed some days about my fellow whites. No matter what the issue, you have to make it all about you. For example, black lives matter. Then insecure white people say all lives matter. Don’t leave me out! The point was black people were getting killed left and right by cops, obviously not all lives matter. Gtfoh w that shit about caring about everybody and not seeing race, bullshit. I went to community garage sales this weekend, and my friend and I kept running into this nice black lady and her kids. They didn’t get the warm welcome we did. Some of you fellow whites are so ignorant, it makes me sick.