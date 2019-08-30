Jennifer Aniston on the ’90s: ‘There was a sense of safety in the world’

Old-school Gawker used to run a series about Jennifer Aniston where no matter what happened or what the tabloid headlines were that week, “Jennifer Aniston is fine.” Not good, not great, not feeling awful or depressed, just “fine.” There was an edge to it which I always found really funny, and it became this terse, gritted teeth thing of “Jennifer. Is. Fine. Stop. Asking.” What’s weird is that post-Justin Theroux, she finally does seem… fine. Like she’s found some measure of peace and contentment, like she finally understands what makes her happy and she’s not competing with anyone else or any of that. I was reminded of all of that with Jennifer’s profile for InStyle’s 25th anniversary issue. Jennifer has been on the InStyle cover so many times, and she got really nostalgic about it, and about the ‘90s. She made me nostalgic about it too. Some highlights:
‘90s nostalgia: “When I think back on the ’90s, it makes me nostalgic — period. They were simpler times. This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world. We weren’t exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much sh-t going on, we didn’t necessarily have it in our faces 24/7. It was lighter. There was a lot more human connection. Back then, Fred Segal on Melrose was still alive and kicking, you know?
On being called sexy: “In 1999, oh, wow, I think I posed on the cover with just a sheet. It feels ironic to be anointed as “sexy.” I always thought Lauren Hutton was sexy. Bombshell wasn’t really my thing. I thought natural, cute, and funny was sexy, you know? At the time I think we were broadening our ideas of what sexy actually meant, so to be put in that category, I was like, “Oh, this is nice.” But, no, I didn’t have a “sexy” banner around my waist or start going to “sexy” school or anything like that. Some days you’re hot, and some days you’re not.
The passage of time: “It’s funny because when you’re in your 20s, you’re on the road to this unnamed destination that you think you’re going to, but I don’t know if you ever actually reach it. Time just continues on like a speeding bullet. When you get older, though, there’s a little bit more of enjoying the here and now. I’d like to slow everything down. Smelling the roses is an understatement— I want to watch them grow. And, yes, I actually have roses and went outside to smell them this morning.
Where she is now: “I’m at a place now where I actually feel like I’ve grown up and entered into who I am creatively. It’s taken me this long to know what I’m capable of. I didn’t always know. I think I used to put a lot of that in the hands of other people. Now I’m taking ownership of it. And you know what? It feels really good.
When I think back to the ‘90s, it did seem simpler in retrospect, but I feel that way about the Obama era too. I mean, Donald Trump’s presidency makes everything in the past seem simpler, happier, less worrisome or frenzied. But the ‘90s were full of terrible bulls–t too, which Jen acknowledges – the Clinton impeachment psychodrama, Columbine, terrorist attacks abroad and at home, and on and on. But she’s right, it didn’t feel like it was happening 24-7. Like, we weren’t sitting around all day, every day in a blind panic about how every single thing was going to hell. We truly had so much fun in the ‘90s. Also: “Bombshell wasn’t really my thing,” yes we know and that felt slightly pointed at *someone* but I won’t bite.
That safe comment sounds….white.
American White. And key word is “sense”.
Jennifer Aniston is peak white privilege. I do not really blame her for it. She lives in a protected bubble and frankly I would too if it were an option. Makes life easier even if it is unrealistic. At least she is nice.
JHC! How about idealistic or youthful naïveté? Nope, gotta bring the negativity ASAP. Or do you think only (American) whites possess those qualities?
Being that idealistic or naive is a privilege offered to white youth. I can guarantee you that had she been a black woman in the 90s, she would remember the decade quite differently. Two words: Rodney King.
This was literally my first thought when I saw the headline. Safer for who?? Oh – yes it was very safe for white folks back then. Everyone else? Not so much.
This is not surprising. Didn’t John Mayer call this years ago about her?
Cannot remember any details about John Mayer & Jennifer Aniston.
They dated back in 2008 or 2009 I think. He all but set up a press conference to announce that he had dumped her and that she was stuck in the 90s. She still took him to the Oscars a few weeks later because she was that desperate not to attend alone the year both Brad and Angelina were nominated.
Shockingly, this was not even Mayer’s trashiest moments.
Ha I immediately thought of that too- I think he said it something in the context of she wasn’t into social media and other things, she liked things to stay as they were.
Not surprising she is nostalgic and romanticizes her golden era and youth.
In moments like that, I truly realized that white people live in a completely different country, no a universe even, than people of color, and especially black people.
Ffs, the 90s were the decade when a black man was beaten senseless on videotape by four police officers and nothing happened to them because an almost all-white jury decided they really did not give two f*cks about the civil rights of a black person.
There were weeks of riots afterwards. More than 50 people DIED.
Like WTF Jen A? Doesn’t she remember or is she that clueless? But then she is tight with the likes of Chelsea Handler so…
Sarah I remember that very well even though I am so far removed from America. I’m from Singapore.
I remember it well, plus genocides in Bosnia, Rwanda, Somalia…
I didn’t mention events abroad because I think Jennifer was talking about the US but you’re right to evoke these genocides. The 90s were anything but safe for a lot of people.
White privilege at its finest
Would never think of her as a Bombshell. Jennifer Aniston is Vanilla, safe, & very white.
Sorry, but i don’t understand what all the appeal is when it comes to Jennifer?
She’s attractive, but deep as a puddle. There’s not much personality with her.
She has her niche, she’s lucky she made a lot of money.
I think that’s actually a huge part of her appeal. How vanilla, safe and white she is. That’s her brand.
Exactly. I have always described her as the perfect average white woman. It’s why she appeals to so many white women IMO. She’s kind of like a non-threatening friend.
She finally feels at peace and doesn’t feel the need to compete anymore because someone else family broke up in a horrible way and she felt joy and happiness out of it. She’s such a nice person * sarcasm *🙄
Sighhhhhh at her comment, and at the comments here.
I don’t think the 90′s were safer. I remember hearing about stranger danger constantly. There was Jon Benet, Columbine, Rodney King, OJ, etc. Heck, in my town there was a girl my age who did a paper route, and she was raped and murdered by one of her customers. One of my neighbors who was my sister’s age was molesting my sister’s friend, and was caught peeping into my (then 12 year old) sister’s bedroom while she slept. Plus, you had the internet coming up, and all the dangers of chat rooms, etc. So no, I fully disagree with her that it was safer.
But I think that’s more due to her nostalgia filters and privilege of being very rich and famous through the 90′s than her being white, and I don’t think her race needs to be part of the discussion here, tbh.
I have a hard time imagining a black person describing the 90s as safe. I mean compare to the 1890s maybe.
I’m biracial, but white passing, and was raised by a white single mother. I don’t think she would describe the 90′s as safe either. Which I guess is why I have a hard time with every comment talking about her being white, rather than the fact that she was extremely famous and rich for the bulk of the 90′s. If we had been famous and rich, we probably would have felt pretty safe too.
But even rich, famous black people could get racially profiled back in the good, old 90s. Even someone like Chris Rock. This is why I think her comments have a lot to do with her race.
Just realize that Aniston was probably living in LA at the beginning of the 90s, right during the riots. Wow.
Eh? the 1990s started with the first Gulf War!
Maybe she meant 24/7 news stations weren’t as widely known. or social media wasn’t around to make you more aware. Although I remember my watching of 24/7 news started during that war.
I remember the 24/7 news because of OJ, Jon Benet, and Monica Lewinsky. Felt neverending, and I was a kid at the time.
I’m fairly certain that is what she meant. I refuse to turn on the news in my house anymore. I see enough of the shit in the world via social media. It’s exhausting.
Yes Jen if you were a white chick in the 90’s it was very safe. A statement like this from a woman who lived in LA during the riots…but I’m not surprised.
As for the bombshell comment. LOL. Because Lord knows she TRIED to be. That nude Rolling Stone cover springs to mind. I guess she finally figured out that wasn’t her brand. But she sure wanted it to be.
That’s a very white bubble she’s enjoying. I mean, yeah, there was music and stuff/toys/tech/etc in the 90s that is fun to reminisce about, but that was not the 90s as a whole.
Safety for who, Jen-Jen? Black people on welfare? Black people in the criminal justice system. People living with HIV.
Is it any surprise that her show was one of the WHITEST in television history?
Although she is def peak white privilege, i think what she means is that stuff wasn’t so in your face because back then there was no social media to spread the word and i am sure there wasn’t as much 24 hour news cycle. What do i know though? I was born in 1991 so I was still a kid in the 90s. I remember back then for me peak anxiety was the whole Y2k stuff. I really we were gonna be gonzo
But here we are and shit seems worse than ever -_-
Well, she is a white woman. To her, in her life, her experience, the 90′s felt to be a simpler, safer time. I don’t expect her to qualify her statements to state “of course not for people of color”.
And mostly, I think she means we weren’t hit in the face with social media, 24 hrs news cycle. It was easier to “ignore” things back then. I don’t think she meant bad things didn’t happen.
Thank you. I understand around here she gets a lot of hate but she isn’t trying to talk about others experiences, just hers. I think social media is great for some things but sometimes seeing all of the bad all the time is exhausting too.
I get what she is saying-because back then it wasn’t all in your face. News 24 hours a day, social media dropping news every second for the world to see. It’s exhausting nowadays seeing what we all knew existed then but didn’t have to see. Is it privilege? Of course. But I also understand what she is conveying. I was in high school when some of the school shootings started to happen and it was scary but also…it wasn’t in my face as much. There were abductions and things happening around my hometown but again-I was shielded a bit from it.
I believe her to be so far removed from real life to the point where I think we are misunderstanding her. She is talking about ‘celeb’ safety: no social media, less paparazzi, controlling the press and your image, being young and getting roles, having a sitcom that was not completely idiotic run for a whole decade etc.
You guys are too nice.