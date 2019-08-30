Hailey Bieber did a Princess Diana-themed photoshoot for Paris Vogue

Princess Diana was a fashion icon of her time. She was pure ‘80s in the ‘80s – excess, shoulder pads, everything big, everything shiny. Then throughout the ‘90s, she began to transition into a sleeker look, almost a simpler style. And I’m only talking about her fashion for official appearances. Diana was the most photographed woman in the world, on and off duty. There are millions of paparazzi photos of her out and about in London, running errands or going to the gym or hanging out with friends or going to lunch. And those are the photos which Paris Vogue used as the inspo for their Hailey Baldwin-Bieber shoot.

…I don’t hate it? The style inspo is well-done, and it’s actually enjoyable to see fans put Hailey’s photos together with the old Diana shots. Hailey and photographer Gregory Harris weren’t trying to completely recreate every iconic paparazzi photo down to each strand of hair. They used more modern versions of Diana’s off-duty clothes because, duh, this is a fashion magazine and they’re trying to sell new clothes. I also think it works because Hailey really does give off Diana vibes without it being creepy – she’s tall and blonde with long legs, and she wears clothes in a similar way as Diana.

To me, this is like finding inspo from Carolyn Bessette’s fashion too – most of the photos that exist of Bessette are paparazzi/street-style pics, and her daily style is what so many people tried to copy, and still try to copy. I feel like Paris Vogue is like “you can find inspo from Diana’s off-duty looks too.” And it’s true – justice for Diana’s street style!

Vogue did a photo shoot with Hailey Baldwin Bieber channeling Princess Diana. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aY9WUUJKtJ — Jessi (@OlMumsyJess) August 29, 2019