Hailey Bieber did a Princess Diana-themed photoshoot for Paris Vogue

new story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch 💕 all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.
Princess Diana was a fashion icon of her time. She was pure ‘80s in the ‘80s – excess, shoulder pads, everything big, everything shiny. Then throughout the ‘90s, she began to transition into a sleeker look, almost a simpler style. And I’m only talking about her fashion for official appearances. Diana was the most photographed woman in the world, on and off duty. There are millions of paparazzi photos of her out and about in London, running errands or going to the gym or hanging out with friends or going to lunch. And those are the photos which Paris Vogue used as the inspo for their Hailey Baldwin-Bieber shoot.
…I don’t hate it? The style inspo is well-done, and it’s actually enjoyable to see fans put Hailey’s photos together with the old Diana shots. Hailey and photographer Gregory Harris weren’t trying to completely recreate every iconic paparazzi photo down to each strand of hair. They used more modern versions of Diana’s off-duty clothes because, duh, this is a fashion magazine and they’re trying to sell new clothes. I also think it works because Hailey really does give off Diana vibes without it being creepy – she’s tall and blonde with long legs, and she wears clothes in a similar way as Diana.
To me, this is like finding inspo from Carolyn Bessette’s fashion too – most of the photos that exist of Bessette are paparazzi/street-style pics, and her daily style is what so many people tried to copy, and still try to copy. I feel like Paris Vogue is like “you can find inspo from Diana’s off-duty looks too.” And it’s true – justice for Diana’s street style!
Vogue did a photo shoot with Hailey Baldwin Bieber channeling Princess Diana. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aY9WUUJKtJ
— Jessi (@OlMumsyJess) August 29, 2019
I think that looks…pretty cool. Doesn’t look disrespectful to me.
Personally, I feel like it’s a little disrespectful. It one thing to admire and be inspired by her clothing, ECT. It’s another to mimic her movements and situations. Diana was harassed through a majority of her life and some of her candid photos weren’t taken on the up and up. It just seems exploitive.
This is where I’m landing.
Stop this. Why her?
Who thought putting a Z list Instagram nepotism model in a photo shoot depicting paparazzi style photos for a woman who was literally hounded to death by them was a good idea??
Like, who was asking for this???
Ugh. Please stop. Diana was my princess in the flesh. I know she wasn’t perfect and the older I get, the more I understand she had her issues, but please stop this. She was and is iconic. And in the current climate the BRF is in, let’s focus on the real issues and not try to detract.
I think your opinion is fine but I don’t think this photoshoot is for detraction. If it was ordered by the palace, then it’s definitely for detraction.
I don’t get the criticism. It’s just a photoshoot and she looks great! Save the outrage for Andrew.
We can feel uncomfortable with this and be outraged about Pedo Andy at the same time. We contain multitudes.
I like it. Diana was problematic but her style was wonderful.
I’m sure there’s no coincidence with the photos being released 1 day before her death anniversary.