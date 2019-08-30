Joel Schumacher’s Vulture interview is bonkers & full of celebrity name-drops

In 2019, if you’re a celebrity under the age of 60, you get to interview yourself. If you’re over 60, you have to sit down and actually spill your guts about every single detail of your life, sexual history and career. That’s the trend. So it is with Joel Schumacher, director of such feature films like Flatliners, St. Elmo’s Fire, Batman Forever, The Client and A Time to Kill. He knows everybody. He helped “discover” Julia Roberts. He discovered Brad Renfro. He got career advice from Woody Allen in the ‘70s. He’s had sex with 20,000 people. Seriously, this Vulture interview with Schumacher is BONKERS. Some highlights:
Becoming friends with Woody Allen in the ‘70s: “He and Diane Keaton had broken up, and he was sort of a bachelor-around-town in New York. Many times we were both single. There was a New Year’s Eve when we took all our invitations, his and mine, and we decided we were going to go to every single party together. From a small gathering to a huge thing. That was fun. Woody taught me, at a very early stage in my career, things that have carried me. So did everyone I’ve ever worked with. All I know about Woody is he couldn’t have been a more generous friend. And Mia was fantastic to me.”
His thoughts on Dylan Farrow’s story: “I saw the interview with Dylan. She believes it happened. Her brother certainly believes it. Mia absolutely believes it. And I’m not saying it happened. I’m just saying they believe it happened. But she was so young at the time that I don’t know.
How Ewan McGregor was cast as Joel’s dear friend Halston: “Well, I mean, with all great respect for Ewan, but he doesn’t look anything like Halston. Armie Hammer should have played Halston. He’s perfect.”
On Colin Farrell & star-power: “When he came in, it’s like the whole room was filled just with his presence. There was something about him. It was like when I first saw Demi [Moore] at a distance. Kiefer [Sutherland] had like one shot in At Close Range, just one. He had a larger part that was cut out, and I remember I said, “Bring that kid in for The Lost Boys.” I didn’t know he was Donald’s son. It’s kind of like falling in love. You know there’s someone out there, but you haven’t met them yet. And then Julia Roberts comes in at 19 or 20, and you say, “Thank you, God.”
On Julia Roberts: “Julia didn’t change, the world changed. Overnight, when Pretty Woman opened, she became the No. 1 female box-office star in the world, and she was not prepared. It was a fish bowl — “Let’s watch this girl handle this bucking bronco,” and let’s see any time she makes a mistake. Did she drink too much? Did she meet the wrong boyfriend? What did she do wrong?….[one night] she looked up at me, crying, and said, “I never needed to be this famous.” And it was so profound to me because I realized you can’t decide how much fame you want or get. It’s not up to you. You now belong to them. I think she did eventually become very strong. She had to be. What was her other choice?”
On how Tommy Lee Jones is an a–hole: “He was fabulous on The Client. But he was not kind to Jim Carrey when we were making Batman Forever. And I didn’t say Val [Kilmer] was difficult to work with on Batman Forever. I said he was psychotic. [Tommy Lee Jones] wasn’t kind to Jim. He did not act towards Jim the way an Oscar winner with a star on Hollywood Boulevard, being the oldest member of the cast, and having such a distinguished career and the accolades to go with it, should have acted towards Jim. But what happens on the set stays on the set.
How he had sex with men when he was underage: “I never felt abused….I would think people know the difference between being molested and mutual consent. Legally, a minor is considered not able to make up their own mind, and they’re taken advantage of, but I never, ever, felt that in my life. I know what other people have suffered.”
Whether those sexual situations (when he was a minor) were creepy: “Listen, I mean, if I say this I’m gonna be killed — there are very seductive children. I was one of them. I was very seductive at a very young age. That doesn’t mean that anybody who was older should’ve said yes or just complied, but I feel in my lifetime I’ve always been a very results-oriented person.
Trying to guess the number of partners he’s had: “It would be in the double-digit thousands, but that is not unusual…10, or 20 [thousand]. It’s not [amazing] for a gay male, because it’s available.
There’s a lot more, obviously, about all of the actors he’s worked with and he still remembers who said what to whom and why. He remembers Brad Renfro and how he and Susan Sarandon tried to protect Renfro but couldn’t. He remembers how much fun George Clooney always was. He remembers a lot about Halston, one of his dear friends (but they were never lovers). The “seductive children” comment really grossed me out and I really don’t want to dissect it. Have at it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
These people’s morality is something else. The next question should have been whether he has sexually abuse children.
If he had to clarify he wasn’t abused then the truth is that he was abused.
“seductive children”
Two words that should never be put together.
It reminds me of the countdown for when the Olsen twins turned 18.
There are a lot of creepy people out there.
Right. He is accustomed to a lifestyle where he tries to excuse abuse by saying that the children were seductive, therefore they were complicit in their own abuse. A belief such as this requires the absolute absence of a moral center.
I always suspect the ones that cape for people like Woody Allen, Louis CK, probably are guilty of doing similar things. (Looking at you Dave Chappelle)
It wouldn’t surprise me at all that if he saw nothing wrong with having sex with older men while underage he would see nothing wrong with what Woody Allen is suspected of doing.
That’s so disgusting I can’t.
Children are not seductive, they are vulnerable. Hollywood is a sick place. I’m to the point where I don’t even want to support anything in the entertainment industry, I haven’t gone to the movies in over two years and I’ve cancelled my streaming services. I don’t want to unknowingly support perverts anymore. They’re everywhere in Hollywood.
The words “seductive children” coming out of a Hollywood power players mouth this is exactly why I think any parent who would send their kid to Hollywood is absolutely unfit and crazy. Sorry, not sorry.
if you know you’re going to get killed for saying something, It’s probably pretty disgusting and you probably shouldn’t say it in an interview that will get shared with thousands, if not millions. and that’s about all I want to say about that.
I think it is very helpful for these people to talk so that we know more. Knowledge is power.
Sounds like he was groomed as a child and internalized those beliefs.
Tommy Lee Jones is a nasty, mean, abusive expletive, especially towards women and, at least in the past, made no attempts to hide it.
Err… What?
My first partner was 20 and I was 15. I thought it was normal. I must have been seductive. I was certainly mature of my age and people always thought I was 18.
However. However. Looking back now… I have a physical reaction of disgust at my own ability to block out his horrible behaviour.
So I understand what he is saying. I was not traumatised, I survived, I am ok.
But if I could replace that experience with another one (preferably later), I would.
“Seductive children”???? Fock him. Pervert
The phrase “seductive children” is disgusting, and while I give him credit for at least saying, “That doesn’t mean that anybody who was older should’ve said yes or just complied,” that’s missing the point that children are too young to be seductive. He’s basically saying, “They ask for it. You should say no, but they ask for it” Putting in the “you should say no” doesn’t erase the fact it’s sick to think “they ask for it”
Add to that the fact that he says he thinks Dylan Farrow only “believes” Woody abused her and it didn’t actually happen, and I’m convinced Joel has some skeletons hiding. This really makes me wonder what sketchy things he’s done.
Its also a very loaded statement. I’m not defending him but it makes me think he was groomed by a predator and still doesn’t recognise that he was conditioned to believe he was the provocateur to helpless older men who could not resist him. It also makes you wonder what skeletons he has in his closet.
DU- possibly he was. Or he’s simply one of the millions of men who think looking provocative means you are asking for it.
Of COURSE there are seductive children. Jesus. It would be great if there weren’t, but there are. My ex had a beautiful woman friend who was one of those people who always looks perfect, not a hair out of place. She was a horrible person, always cheating on her devoted husband, etc. Anyway, she had a 12 year old daughter who was about the sexiest 12 year old on Earth. The daughter had been subconsciously emulating the mother (who got tons of attention) for years by that point. She was downright seductive in the way she looked at you. It was really disturbing and sad. Obviously she was also hugely vulnerable because of this as well. Both things can be true.
I agree. I grew up really poor. There were definitely kids who were exploited and weaponized their exploitation to survive. And they didn’t see it as exploitation, because the brain is very good at adapting for survival.
Mere- children can’t be seductive. End of. They can be exploited. They can be dressed in an adult manner. But they are mentally incapable of being seductive. Being dressed sexy doesn’t mean you are sexy or seducing. It means you are being groomed, pimped out, or simply copying an adult (which adults should prevent). If you are under age, you are unable to consent, which means you are also unable to seduce. This is why you are under age.
Under age means incapable of seduction. Seduction is an of age behavior.
I was disgusted by his comments about WA, and it just got worse from there.
This!
Yeah… I stopped there, went to read a few comments below and saw the rest was way worst. i don’t know if I really want to read it all. Gross
Becomes more clear every day what many men who gained power, money, and fame have been up to. Absolute indulgence of their every whim, no matter how base. They’ve raped and dehumanized untold numbers of kids and adults, and for what? We got a few movies to watch, I guess. Sick.