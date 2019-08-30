Liv Tyler in Givenchy at the Venice ‘Ad Astra’ premiere: lovely or cheap?

Here are some photos from last night’s Venice Film Festival premiere of Ad Astra, aka Brad Pitt’s Melancholic Masculinity In Space Movie. That’s too wordy, which is why they named it Ad Astra. This was really the first time I’ve seen Brad on a red carpet where I felt like… damn, Brangelina is no more. Back in the day, Angelina would have been there and they would have posed like crazy with his hand on her ass. As it was, he looked like he didn’t know what to do with his hands or how to pose solo.
So, basically, his female costars were much more interesting on this red carpet. Liv Tyler plays his wife in Ad Astra, and she wore this crinkly Givenchy gown which… this is taffeta, right? And it looks like cheap taffeta. I’m sure this dress costs thousands of dollars, but wow is this bad fabric. Ruth Negga wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown – I could have done without the quilted jacket/cape, honestly. The dress would have been lovely enough on its own.
Here are pics from the photocall in Venice. Liv wore Stella McCartney, and the shoulders, sleeves and neckline are all wrong here, but the fabric is sort of interesting. Ruth wore a Louis Vuitton Cruise jumpsuit, and she looked cute as hell.
Liv and Ruth are lovely but I don’t care for any of these looks.
What did Live Tyler don’t her face????
I don’t think anything too crazy, just some exceptionally bad eye make-up that makes it look like she did something. Her face is back to normal in the second set of photos.
The Fail had a piece about Brad flirting with Liv…..hahaha. Is she even single?
He wasn’t. They wrote that he couldn’t stop stAring at her and then published a bunch of photos of him not looking at her. Brad looks great here.
She’s married. This just shows you how desperate they are to link this guy to someone. Mess!
at first I thought Liv was Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls! they’ve had the same procedures or fillers I guess?
Liz looks so uncomfortable, and that is surprising to me. I’ve always loved her since the Aerosmith video days.
What has Liv Tyler done to her face?! She used to look so ethereal. Hopefully she’s not morphing into her father.
That black dress looks like it’s melting off of her. And yes her beautiful face, what is she doing to it???
I like both of Ruth’s looks and Liv’s floral dress is okay. The black taffeta one does nothing for me and her hair and makeup are not great.
Brad is starting to give me a Jeff Bridges vibe.
Like the jumpsuit, but that Stella McCartney is one hot mess
Ad Astra sounds like the name of a car. A family sedan, to be precise. Ruth Negga is so cute, she reminds me of betty boop come to life.
I actually like the black taffeta, but someone did her wrong with that eye and cheek makeup. Much better in the second pic, but then yikes about the Stella dress.
Architectural Digest has a fun video up now of her giving a tour of her NY home—she’s lovely as always.